Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to $170

Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a veritable smorgasbord of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times. You can see what's available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list in the page's left-hand column!)
How it works
On this special page, Amazon offers up various discounts on things such as tools, pet supplies, electronics and fashion. You can "clip" (aka click) the coupons of your choice, and the items are added to your cart for purchase — the discount is applied when you check out, now or later. Don't worry if you don't see the discount in your cart right away — it'll show up at checkout.
You can also use the search bar on the coupons page to hunt down coupons for brands you like. Above the list of categories on the left side, click "your coupons" to view the ones you've clipped; this is a great tool for comparing discounts.
The "Sort By" drop-down menu can show various groupings: coupons offering the biggest savings; based on expiration date; and the most popular "couponed" items.
Details, details
Coupons are only eligible for one item, which means if you buy three identical massagers, only one will receive the extra discount.
New coupon offers are constantly being added, so bookmark this hub and check it regularly for up-to-date savings.
Although you don't have to use your coupons immediately, there is an expiration date for each, so if you find something you want, best to get it sooner rather than later.
If you return an item bought with a coupon, the amount you saved might be subtracted from the return credit.
You can share a coupon on social media or via e-mail, so if you find a discount that a friend will love, send it their way (it won’t take away your ability to use it).
So head on over to Amazon's secret coupon page and scope out a slew of savings. But first, have a gander at these products we plucked from the latest listings — just don't forget to click the on-page coupon. Happy shopping!
Best personal-care coupon
Germ Guardian Air Purifier
"I've never owned an air purifier before and figured it was time to get one as we have three dogs and a cat and live in an area that experiences seasonal allergies for most of the year," said a five-star fan. "I dusted and vacuumed my house before turning this on. Normally, dust starts accumulating within a day of dusting but I haven't noticed it re-accumulating since turning it on. I like the different speed settings so I can adjust based on if there is more allergens in the air or not."
Best electronics coupon
Otium Wireless Headphones
Shared a happy customer: "I’m picky with my headphones — I want them to wrap around my ear and be connected. I found these and bought them back in August. I use them daily and they worked perfectly. The sound was amazing, and I never had an issue with charging them."
Best kitchen coupon
Freshmage 36-Piece Food Storage Containers
"Of the many brands I have tried, these have been my favorite," said a satisfied shopper. "The price is right, very durable, the lids stay in place and they do not stain. I love that they are stackable and my kitchen drawers look very organized."
Best car coupon
Jiaji Car Seat Gap Filler Organizer, 2 Pack
"Greatest car gap filler organizer," said a happy customer. "This is an incredible product!! I love how it fits in the gap, stays in place and has ample space for loads of stuff, INCLUDING A PERFECTLY SPACED SECTION FOR AN I-PHONE!!!!!!!! LOVIN' IT!!!"
Best smart-home coupon
Roborock S5 Max
"This robot has all the epic features of the S4 but dominates carpets (carefully pulling dog hair out of the carpets with zero damage to the carpet) and moves with ease over thresholds," said a happy customer. "This really is the perfect robot vacuum."
Best fashion coupon
Shakumy Women's Sandals
Best home coupon
King Linens 100% French Linen Pillow Shams
"I ordered this to hopefully match the West Elm duvet cover that I purchased in the natural flax color. It matches perfectly! I got so lucky!" said a delighted customer. "The price is so much better for this set of shams compared to the West Elm brand."
