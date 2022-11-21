Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page, and it's got markdowns of up to 45%

Clipping coupons has never been so easy! (Photo: Amazon)

Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times. You can see what's available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list in the left-hand column!)

How it works

On this special page, Amazon offers up various discounts on things like tools, pet supplies, electronics and fashion. You can "clip" (aka "click") the coupons of your choice, and the items are added to your cart for purchase — the discount is applied when you check out, now or later. Don't worry if you don't see the discount in your cart right away — it'll show up at checkout.

You can also use the search bar on the coupons page to hunt down coupons for brands you like. Above the list of categories on the left side, click "your coupons" to view the ones you've clipped; this is a great tool for comparing discounts.

The "Sort By" drop-down menu can show various groupings: coupons offering the biggest savings; based on expiration date; and the most popular "couponed" items.

Details, details

Coupons are only eligible for one item, which means if you buy three identical massagers, only one will receive the extra discount.

New coupon offers are constantly being added, so bookmark this hub and check it regularly for up-to-date savings.

Although you don't have to use your coupons immediately, there is an expiration date for each, so if you find something you want, best to get it sooner rather than later.

If you return an item bought with a coupon, the amount you saved might be subtracted from the return credit.

You can share a coupon on social media or via e-mail, so if you find a discount that a friend will love, send it their way (it won’t take away your ability to use it).

Head on over to Amazon's secret coupon page and scope out a slew of savings. But first have a gander at these products we plucked from the latest listings. Happy shopping!

Best smart-home coupon

Amazon Amysen Smart Plug $18 $20 Save $2 These smart plugs allow you to turn lamps and appliances on and off with an app. You can use them with Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant via the company’s own Cloud Intelligence app. $18 at Amazon

"My husband bought these to end the argument of who was getting back up to turn off the light in our room lol and we just keep getting more!" said a happy customer. "They can be put on a scheduled timer which is perfect for my aquarium lamps. They work from his phone even when he’s not at home so we can double check if we left the lights on. They’re overall very reliable."

Best fashion coupon

Amazon Anrabess Chunky Cable Knit Sweater $45 $68 Save $23 Stay warm and cozy in this popular sweater dress. It's oversized and slouchy for a comfortable-yet-trendy fit and has ribbing at the cuffs for a classic sweater dress look. Choose from a range of colors. $45 at Amazon

"I love this sweater!!!" said a five-star fan. "I chose white as it goes with anything, and is it amazing! So comfortable and warm on these cold days/nights! Beautifully designed! You can wear it alone or dress it up with leggings, your favorite pair of worn jeans, your new boots, you'll be the talk of the night!! Love love love!!!"

Best car coupon

Amazon Leather Honey Leather Conditioner $19 $28 Save $9 Keep your leather interior soft and clean with this bestselling conditioner. It helps protect new leather and revitalizes old, dry material. The non-toxic conditioner isn't sticky and is odorless, making it safe to use. $19 at Amazon

"This stuff is awesome. Smells good, easy to use and it works," said a happy customer. "To try it out, I used it on an old belt that had seen better days. I figured, if the honey stained it or something, who cares? I was surprised that with very little effort the belt softened and fine cracks in the leather finish almost vanished. I treated the belt again the next day, and it looks great. To think I almost threw it away! This stuff is my new go-to leather care product. No joke. Try it. You'll see."

Best personal-care coupon

Amazon Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier $32 $40 Save $8 Moisturize your dry air for up to 25 hours in rooms of up to 250 square feet. High and low settings, along with a 360-degree mist nozzle, help you customize your experience. $32 at Amazon

"I was pleasantly surprised to find that it is precisely what I need for my small living space," said this happy, hydrated customer. "The water amount is sufficient for one night, the footprint does not take up much space at all, making it easy to move from room to room, and the cord is long enough to allow me to plug it in away from where the unit sits. Two of the best features are the two speeds and the soft blue light that can be turned off when the device is in my bedroom."

Best electronics coupon

Amazon Anker Portable Charger $19 $22 Save $3 This portable charger will juice up your iPhone or Android more than twice without having to recharge it. Plus, it comes with an 18-month warranty! $19 at Amazon

"This was our first purchase of a backup battery charger for our phones, and we're pretty pleased with it," said a five-star fan. "We manage to get two full charges out of it for an iPhone XR. While design and style were not decision factors for us, I will say that it looks nice with a brushed crosshatch pattern on the top of the device and subtle power level display."

Best home coupon

Amazon Mellanni Queen Sheet Set $30 $38 Save $8 Amazon's bestselling sheet set is available in 39 different colors and patterns. The four-piece set includes a flat and fitted sheet along with two pillowcases. These sheets are also soft and wrinkle-resistant. $30 at Amazon

“I’ve had them for 18 months now, and they are holding up great. They maintained their shape. Seams are good. No pilling. I’m about to buy a new color and realized I should probably let people know they’re awesome,” said a happy shopper.

Best kitchen coupon

Amazon Hoojo Refrigerator Organizer Bins — 8 Pieces $20 $31 Save $11 Turn your fridge into a neat freak's dream with these clear plastic containers. They're the perfect size for drinks, produce and pretty much anything else you need at hand. $20 at Amazon

"This is so much easier than the clutter just shoved everywhere in my fridge," said a five-star fan. "Love these, and I even used three in my pantry for caned food.... They fit so well and make it easier to find stuff."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home and auto deals? Check these out:

Auto

Cleaning Gel for Car $8 $12 Save $4 Amazon

Amooca Car Seat Headrest Hook 4-pack $6 $11 Save $5 Amazon

Leather Honey Leather Conditioner $18 $28 Save $10 Amazon

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner $15 $40 Save $25 Amazon

Vacuums

OKP K4 Robot Vacuum Cleaner $138 $500 Save $362 Amazon

Shark NV501 Rotator Professional Lift-Away Upright Vacuum $194 $300 Save $106 Amazon

Eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum $180 $319 Save $139 Amazon

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum $495 $600 Save $105 Amazon

Kitchen

Tovolo Vented Collapsible Medium Microwave Cover $7 $10 Save $3 Amazon

Cuisinart Classic Forged Triple Rivet 15-Piece Knife Set $80 $160 Save $80 Amazon

Amazon Basics Non-Stick Cookware 15-piece Set $76 Amazon

Hamilton Beach Professional Sure-Crisp Digital Air Fryer $160 $175 Save $15 Amazon

Bedding and home

Bedsure Satin Pillowcases Standard Set of 2 $9 $12 Save $3 Amazon

Utopia Bedding Queen Bed Pillows Set of 2 $32 $37 Save $5 Amazon

Litanika Queen Size Comforter Set $40 $66 Save $26 Amazon