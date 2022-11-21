Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page, and it's got markdowns of up to 45%
Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times. You can see what's available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list in the left-hand column!)
How it works
On this special page, Amazon offers up various discounts on things like tools, pet supplies, electronics and fashion. You can "clip" (aka "click") the coupons of your choice, and the items are added to your cart for purchase — the discount is applied when you check out, now or later. Don't worry if you don't see the discount in your cart right away — it'll show up at checkout.
You can also use the search bar on the coupons page to hunt down coupons for brands you like. Above the list of categories on the left side, click "your coupons" to view the ones you've clipped; this is a great tool for comparing discounts.
The "Sort By" drop-down menu can show various groupings: coupons offering the biggest savings; based on expiration date; and the most popular "couponed" items.
Details, details
Coupons are only eligible for one item, which means if you buy three identical massagers, only one will receive the extra discount.
New coupon offers are constantly being added, so bookmark this hub and check it regularly for up-to-date savings.
Although you don't have to use your coupons immediately, there is an expiration date for each, so if you find something you want, best to get it sooner rather than later.
If you return an item bought with a coupon, the amount you saved might be subtracted from the return credit.
You can share a coupon on social media or via e-mail, so if you find a discount that a friend will love, send it their way (it won’t take away your ability to use it).
Head on over to Amazon's secret coupon page and scope out a slew of savings. But first have a gander at these products we plucked from the latest listings. Happy shopping!
Best smart-home coupon
Amysen Smart Plug
"My husband bought these to end the argument of who was getting back up to turn off the light in our room lol and we just keep getting more!" said a happy customer. "They can be put on a scheduled timer which is perfect for my aquarium lamps. They work from his phone even when he’s not at home so we can double check if we left the lights on. They’re overall very reliable."
Best fashion coupon
Anrabess Chunky Cable Knit Sweater
"I love this sweater!!!" said a five-star fan. "I chose white as it goes with anything, and is it amazing! So comfortable and warm on these cold days/nights! Beautifully designed! You can wear it alone or dress it up with leggings, your favorite pair of worn jeans, your new boots, you'll be the talk of the night!! Love love love!!!"
Best car coupon
Leather Honey Leather Conditioner
"This stuff is awesome. Smells good, easy to use and it works," said a happy customer. "To try it out, I used it on an old belt that had seen better days. I figured, if the honey stained it or something, who cares? I was surprised that with very little effort the belt softened and fine cracks in the leather finish almost vanished. I treated the belt again the next day, and it looks great. To think I almost threw it away! This stuff is my new go-to leather care product. No joke. Try it. You'll see."
Best personal-care coupon
Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier
"I was pleasantly surprised to find that it is precisely what I need for my small living space," said this happy, hydrated customer. "The water amount is sufficient for one night, the footprint does not take up much space at all, making it easy to move from room to room, and the cord is long enough to allow me to plug it in away from where the unit sits. Two of the best features are the two speeds and the soft blue light that can be turned off when the device is in my bedroom."
Best electronics coupon
Anker Portable Charger
"This was our first purchase of a backup battery charger for our phones, and we're pretty pleased with it," said a five-star fan. "We manage to get two full charges out of it for an iPhone XR. While design and style were not decision factors for us, I will say that it looks nice with a brushed crosshatch pattern on the top of the device and subtle power level display."
Best home coupon
Mellanni Queen Sheet Set
“I’ve had them for 18 months now, and they are holding up great. They maintained their shape. Seams are good. No pilling. I’m about to buy a new color and realized I should probably let people know they’re awesome,” said a happy shopper.
Best kitchen coupon
Hoojo Refrigerator Organizer Bins — 8 Pieces
"This is so much easier than the clutter just shoved everywhere in my fridge," said a five-star fan. "Love these, and I even used three in my pantry for caned food.... They fit so well and make it easier to find stuff."
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
