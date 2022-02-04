I fell for these butt-lifting leggings that went viral on TikTok — now on sale at Amazon for $17

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

No ifs, ands or....hesitations. You need a pair of these now.

Wintertime is comfortably-chilling-around-the-house time, which means leggings season's in full effect! And there's never been a better time to stock up on this mega-popular variety — they're on sale for $17!

When the viral Seasum leggings started trending on TikTok, I ordered them immediately. TikTokers swore by their magical butt-contouring, lifting and shaping properties, and frankly, as someone who hates squats, I needed them ASAP. Perky butt minus the gym? Count me in!

How do I love these? Let me count the ways! They have a high waist, come in neutral, neon, tie-dye and camo colorways, and are available in full and capri lengths. The fabric is quick-drying, moisture-wicking and feels light on your legs (so they'll be great when spring finally comes).

And, of course, the biggest benefit to grabbing these is how they make your behind look. They don't rely on padding; instead, they utilize a ruched stretchy panel in the back, which gives you lift, definition and contouring. The fabric smoothes over any cellulite and the waistband dips in a flattering way to make your tuchus even perkier.

$17 $23 at Amazon

There is one potential drawback: These leggings leave your behind looking so peachy, that you'll have a hard time wearing them out of the house. I speak from experience: When I got my pair, I absolutely loved the way they make the booty pop — so much so that wearing them outside felt akin to wearing underwear. Obviously, everyone's comfort level is different, but mine stops at my front door. In fact, when I wore these to take out the trash and ran into my neighbor in the hallway, I did an awkward side-step shuffle back to my apartment to avoid having them see more than I presume they would've liked to see on a Tuesday afternoon. Is it possible for leggings to do their job too well?

Maybe I'm in the minority, though: More than 49,000 shoppers have given them a perfect five-star review, and many are way braver than I ever was.

"Girl, if you want your waist snatched and booty plump, get these now," a shopper shared. "Waist is snatched but very breathable!!! I can eat and they won’t hurt! And they don’t ride down! Seriously ordering more colors now."

One hubby even got a pair for his wife: "These things should be standard issue for all women," he wrote. "I had no idea when I bought them I was buying my own Christmas gift. From one husband to another, BUY THEM! Not only do they make her look good, but she also seems to like the attention they have caused and the boost of confidence along with it. Seriously 10 out of 10."

Another agreed: These are like husband magnets. "I love the way my legs look in these pants," a shopper shared. "'Anti-cellulite' is on point. The textured pants really conceal every imperfection. The scrunch gives your buns a very flattering look... be prepared to get all the looks. My husband won’t keep his hands off me."

