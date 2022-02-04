I fell for these butt-lifting leggings that went viral on TikTok — now on sale at Amazon for $17
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Wintertime is comfortably-chilling-around-the-house time, which means leggings season's in full effect! And there's never been a better time to stock up on this mega-popular variety — they're on sale for $17!
When the viral Seasum leggings started trending on TikTok, I ordered them immediately. TikTokers swore by their magical butt-contouring, lifting and shaping properties, and frankly, as someone who hates squats, I needed them ASAP. Perky butt minus the gym? Count me in!
How do I love these? Let me count the ways! They have a high waist, come in neutral, neon, tie-dye and camo colorways, and are available in full and capri lengths. The fabric is quick-drying, moisture-wicking and feels light on your legs (so they'll be great when spring finally comes).
And, of course, the biggest benefit to grabbing these is how they make your behind look. They don't rely on padding; instead, they utilize a ruched stretchy panel in the back, which gives you lift, definition and contouring. The fabric smoothes over any cellulite and the waistband dips in a flattering way to make your tuchus even perkier.
There is one potential drawback: These leggings leave your behind looking so peachy, that you'll have a hard time wearing them out of the house. I speak from experience: When I got my pair, I absolutely loved the way they make the booty pop — so much so that wearing them outside felt akin to wearing underwear. Obviously, everyone's comfort level is different, but mine stops at my front door. In fact, when I wore these to take out the trash and ran into my neighbor in the hallway, I did an awkward side-step shuffle back to my apartment to avoid having them see more than I presume they would've liked to see on a Tuesday afternoon. Is it possible for leggings to do their job too well?
Maybe I'm in the minority, though: More than 49,000 shoppers have given them a perfect five-star review, and many are way braver than I ever was.
"Girl, if you want your waist snatched and booty plump, get these now," a shopper shared. "Waist is snatched but very breathable!!! I can eat and they won’t hurt! And they don’t ride down! Seriously ordering more colors now."
One hubby even got a pair for his wife: "These things should be standard issue for all women," he wrote. "I had no idea when I bought them I was buying my own Christmas gift. From one husband to another, BUY THEM! Not only do they make her look good, but she also seems to like the attention they have caused and the boost of confidence along with it. Seriously 10 out of 10."
Another agreed: These are like husband magnets. "I love the way my legs look in these pants," a shopper shared. "'Anti-cellulite' is on point. The textured pants really conceal every imperfection. The scrunch gives your buns a very flattering look... be prepared to get all the looks. My husband won’t keep his hands off me."
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
TV deals:
TCL 50-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Roku LED TV, $330 (was $500), amazon.com
Sony X85J 65-inch 4K Smart Google TV, $798 (was $1,200), amazon.com
Hisense 65A6G 65-inch 4K Android Smart TV, $450 (was $600), amazon.com
LG OLED65B1PUA B1 Series 65-inch 4K Smart TV, $1,597 (was $2,300), amazon.com
Vizio 65-inch P-Series Premium 4K Smart TV, $899 (was $1,300), amazon.com
Headphones and earbud deals:
Deegotech Bluetooth Beanie, $15 (was $23), amazon.com
Artix CL750 Wired Headphones with Microphone and Volume Control, $28 with on-page coupon (was $38), amazon.com
Tozo S2 Smart Watch, $40 (was $60), amazon.com
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, $252 (was $30), amazon.com
Smartphone and tablet deals:
Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset, $40 (was $60), amazon.com
NBA 2K22 for PlayStation 4, $25 (was $60), amazon.com
Disco Elysium: The Final Cut for PlayStation 4, $30 (was $40), amazon.com
Video game deals:
Smonet Keyless Entry Smart Fingerprint Biometric Electronic Door Lock with Keypad, $125 with on-page coupon (was $400), amazon.com
Facebook Portal TV, $93 (was $149), amazon.com
Honeywell Home Wi-Fi 7-Day Programmable Thermostat, $64 (was $120), amazon.com
Ohlux Smart WiFi LED Light Bulbs 4-pack, $24 with on-page coupon (was $40), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
Hoover ONEPWR Evolve Pet Cordless Small Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $149 (was $210), amazon.com
Samsung Jet 75 Stick Cordless Lightweight Vacuum Cleaner, $396 (was $499), amazon.com
iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) Robot Vacuum, $549 (was $600), amazon.com
Hoover WindTunnel 2 Whole House Rewind Corded Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $160 (was $170), amazon.com
Fashion deals:
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron 5 Piece Set, $90 (was $150), amazon.com
Dreo Air Fryer, $70 (was $90), amazon.com
Umite Chef Kitchen Cooking Utensils Set, $34 (was $44), amazon.com
Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer Lid, $160 (was $200), amazon.com
Ninja DT251 Foodi 10-in-1 Smart XL Air Fry Oven, $250 (was $350), amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
Organic Vitamin E Oil for Skin & Scars, $20 (was $25), amazon.com
Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Multipurpose Exfoliating Dermaplaning Tool 3-pack, $5 (was $7), amazon.com
Glam Up Facial Sheet Mask 12-pack, $12 (was $17), amazon.com
Premium Makeup Super-Fast Electric Brush Cleaner Machine, $19 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
Soda Glove Ankle Boot, starting at $30 (was $90), amazon.com
Omoone Women's Lounge Plaid Long Shirt Jacket, $40 (was $67), amazon.com
adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe, starting at $47.50 (was $70), amazon.com
Blencot Women's Lightweight Color Block Hooded Sweater, $30 (was $42), amazon.com
Marmot Montreal Women's Knee-Length Down Puffer Coat, starting at $170 (was $285), amazon.com
Bedding deals:
MooMee Bedding Queen Duvet Cover Set, $50 (was $90), amazon.com
Utopia Bedding Queen Comforter Duvet Insert, $30 (was $39), amazon.com
Intelligent Design Queen Cozy Comforter, $50 (was $90), amazon.com
Comfort Spaces Phillips Twin Cotton Comforter Set, $51 (was $73), amazon.com
Health and Wellness
Touchless Forehead Thermometer for Adults and Kids, $19 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com
Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer 12-pack, $60 (was $100), amazon.com
Wet Ones Antibacterial Hand Wipes Fresh Scent 10-pack, $13 (was $18), amazon.com
femometer Touchless Thermometer, $19 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com
Sports & Outdoors
Squad Hero Rechargeable Laser Tag 360° Sensors + Innovative LCDs 4-piece Set, $180 with on-page coupon (was $250), amazon.com
Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Indoor Cycling Bike, $436 (was $600), amazon.com
Gaiam Yoga Mat, $20 (was $30), amazon.com
Sport Squad 2-in-1 Football Toss and Flying Disc Toss Backyard and Lawn Game, $43 (was $60), amazon.com
Xterra Fitness FB350 Folding Exercise Bike, $147 (was $200), amazon.com
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.