Amazon's No. 1 bestselling leggings are flattering, soft and on sale for just $12

You might not know the name Satina, but this under-the-radar label makes some of Amazon’s top-rated leggings. Compared to premium spandex from brands like Lululemon, for which you can pay upwards of $98, this pair is a major steal. Right now, the very same Satina High-Waisted Leggings that have climbed their way to the top of the Amazon charts are just $12.

SATINA Satina High-Waisted Leggings $12 $15 Save $3 These leggings are high-waisted for tummy control and come in "one size" and "one size plus," with 25 colors and prints to choose from. $12 at Amazon

Made of a super-soft buttery fabric that's thick and opaque, Satina High-Waisted Leggings fit and flatter all body types, according to reviewers. They're available in "one size" and "one size plus."

"I am so happy with my leggings," wrote one five-star reviewer. "As soon as I tried them on, I kept them on the whole day. Comfort was especially important to me, and a fabric to work out in and wear indoors and outdoors during hot days was a priority. These leggings have surpassed my expectations."

"Comfy and slimming," raved another fan. "I love these leggings with pockets. The fit is great, the fabric is very soft and, if laundered on gentle, will survive many washes."

These luscious, opaque leggings are warm and soft — and available in a ton of colors for as little as $12! (Photo: Amazon)

"These are very comfortable and look great on too. They will be perfect for warmer weather—spring and summer and to wear out with everything!" shared another happy shopper.

“I was extremely skeptical of these leggings," raved a five-star fan. "As a plus-size woman, I was so discouraged by one size fits all. Never in my life has such a concept worked in my favor. However, after reading reviews and seeing the price, I committed. Well, I am so glad I did!”

We're sold, just like the more than 62,000 verified Amazon shoppers who are obsessed with these leggings. Are you ready to Add to Cart?

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

