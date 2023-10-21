Over 65,000 shoppers swear by these buttery-soft leggings that 'fit perfectly' — and they're just $15

What is it?

You might not know the name Satina, but this under-the-radar label produces some of Amazon’s top-rated leggings. Made of a super-soft buttery fabric that's thick and opaque, Satina High-Waisted Leggings fit and flatter all body types, according to reviewers. They're available in "one size" and "one size plus." And right now, the leggings that have over 65,000 five-star reviews are just $15.

Why is it a good deal?

Compared to premium spandex from brands like Lululemon, for which you can pay upwards of $98, a pair of leggings — with pockets! — for $15 is a major steal. We haven't seen the price dip this low since August, And while prices vary depending on color, all are a fantastic deal, which means now is the perfect time to add a bunch to cart, because this sale won't last!

Why do I need this?

Soft, functional and stylish is the name of the game with these leggings. And now is the perfect time of year to pick 'em up, since you'll look great in your Satinas no matter what the weather. "I am so happy with my leggings," wrote one five-star reviewer. "As soon as I tried them on, I kept them on the whole day. Comfort was especially important to me, and a fabric to work out in and wear indoors and outdoors was a priority. These leggings have surpassed my expectations."

These luscious, opaque leggings are warm and soft and available in a ton of colors - some as little as $15! (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say:

“I was extremely skeptical of these leggings," raved a five-star fan. "As a plus-size woman, I was so discouraged by one size fits all. Never in my life has such a concept worked in my favor. However, after reading reviews and seeing the price, I committed. Well, I am so glad I did!”

Because whether they're "one size" or "one size plus," they're true to size. "I weigh 120 and these fit like a dream," said this Satina-phile. "I was skeptical because it says one size. These would fit my girlfriend who weighs 200! They can stretch like crazy but still keep their shape. I ordered a pair in almost every color because they are so comfortable and have pockets for my phone and glasses! Cannot say enough about these fabulous pants!"

"These are my new favorite leggings" was the title of this review. "They are the most comfortable leggings I have ever purchased. They fit perfectly, don’t sag down and are super soft. I just ordered two more pairs and will most likely get some more."

"Comfy and slimming," raved another. "I love these leggings with pockets. The fit is great, the fabric is very soft and, if laundered on gentle, will survive many washes."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

