Amazon just dropped the motherlode of weekend deals — up to 80% off

Amazon's weekend sale is always a banger, and this one's no exception: There are a ton of markdowns happening on top of the already-epic prices. We're talking Apple AirPods for nearly 40% off, the best 24-inch bedroom TV ever for a staggering $90, a fabulous lightweight stick vac for over 75% off and oh-so-much more.

Keep on scrolling for the best deals you can score right now on Amazon!

60%-or-more-off deals

These headphones are about to become your BBFLs: Best 'Buds for Life. (Photo: Amazon)

The coolest feature of these earbuds is the real-time power readout on the front of the case, making it so much easier than pulling out your phone and swiping to find out how much charge is left. The top number shows how much juice is left in the case, while the two smaller indicators show readings for each bud. Pretty smart! But that's not their only innovative feature: These earbuds have everything you expect in a quality pair. On-ear controls let you answer calls, skip songs and activate Siri. They also have multiple sound modes to pick from. "These little wireless earbuds are great! The sound quality is fantastic if you want to listen to music or watch TV shows and movies when you don't want to disturb anyone. The sound is crystal clear, and you don't even have to turn the volume up very high," one happy customer said.

$23 $130 at Amazon

Henckels Premium Quality 15-Piece Knife Set With Block $130 $345 Save $215 See at Amazon

Suuson [Upgraded] Car Phone Holder Mount $14 $50 Save $36 with coupon See at Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can With Lid and Storage Pockets $10 $25 Save $15 See at Amazon

Loveledi Portable-Charger-Power-Bank (2 Pack) $20 $99 Save $79 See at Amazon

50%-or-more-off deals

Enjoy the northern lights at a price that's gone waaaay down south. (Photo: Amazon)

This super-fast, ingeniously thin Lenovo IdeaPad is on sale right now for just $376 at Amazon and stands as one of the biggest Lenovo laptop deals we've ever seen. (How big? Try 60% off!) It brings the power of 8GB high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run multiple applications and browser tabs all at once, with fast boot-up and data transfer for just about anything you need to do, especially with the Windows 11 Home OS built right in. One shopper called it an "unbelievable value for the price," and you know what? That's right. So snap one (or two) up while you can!

$376 $959 at Amazon

JBL Tune 130NC TWS True Wireless In-Ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones $50 $100 Save $50 See at Amazon

Kitchellence 4-in-1 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $14 $30 Save $16 See at Amazon

Fab Totes 6-Pack Clothes Storage $18 $42 Save $24 with coupon See at Amazon

Moerdeng Women's Waterproof Ski Jacket $40 $90 Save $50 See at Amazon

Headphones and earbuds

Make connecting to your favorite audio as easy as pie ... or, well, "pod." (Photo: Amazon)

Lose yourself in the sweet sounds of your favorite music, podcasts and more with these powerful little buds. The stable, low-latency wireless connection delivers high-quality sound, while the charging case keeps you powered up on the go with more than 24 hours of listening time when fully charged. Active Noise Cancellation blocks outside noise, so you can immerse yourself in music, podcasts or whatever makes you happy. Plus, this model is waterproof and sweat-resistant. And the price can't be beat — at nearly 40% off, you're getting great quality for a real steal.

$99 $159 at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (1st Gen) $195 $249 Save $54 See at Amazon

Tagry Bluetooth Headphones True Wireless Earbuds $25 $49 Save $24 with coupon See at Amazon

Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $23 $130 Save $107 See at Amazon

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones $130 $200 Save $70 See at Amazon

$25 and under deals

Stay sharp and score big savings. (Photo: Amazon)

They say that the sharper your knife is, the less you cry when you're slicing onions ... to say nothing of how much you'll cry in the ER after gashing your palm with a dull blade. If you've been crying a little too much in the kitchen lately, Amazon might just have the solution for you — at an awesome discount, no less. Right now you can get the Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener for $14, down from $30 — that's over 50% off! That deal may just save your set from the trash can.

This gadget sharpens, fine-tunes and polishes each knife in three steps (which we'll call sharp, sharper and sharpest). It has an ergonomic handle for comfort and comes with a safety glove to prevent cuts. "I've had my poor chef's knife in a drawer, and over the last year it's gotten dull and has a small dent on the blade," related this satisfied cook. "I just got this sharpener in and used the three steps. And, I gotta say, I'm impressed. I managed to cut through paper after doing the three-step sharpening. It's like the knife is brand-new. For the price and ease of use, I would recommend anyone get this for their home."

$14 $30 at Amazon

Pulidiki 2023 Upgraded Cleaning Gel for Car $7 $12 Save $5 See at Amazon

Joyoldelf Sock Drawer Organizer Divider (2 pack) $8 $15 Save $7 See at Amazon

KitchenClouds Kitchen Mat Cushioned Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Rug $20 $36 Save $16 See at Amazon

ColorCoral Cleaning Gel Universal Dust Cleaner $7 $12 Save $5 See at Amazon

TVs

The quality of this television is absolute fire. (Photo: Amazon)

Looking to upgrade your entertainment setup? Start with a perfect big-screen centerpiece. This Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni Series 4K Smart TV comes with built-in Fire TV, which lets you connect to your go-to streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and more. The Omni Series delivers a crisp picture, vivid colors and top-notch audio, along with a built-in microphone on its remote that lets you say things like “Alexa, play something on Netflix,” so you can avoid wasting the next 20 minutes of your life in endless searching and scrolling. You can also ask it to check the sports scores, set timers and reminders, and more — even when the set is off.

$230 $410 at Amazon

Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV $90 $170 Save $80 See at Amazon

Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K Smart Fire TV $250 $400 Save $150 See at Amazon

Hisense 50-Inch Class R6 Series HDR 4K Roku Smart TV $260 $450 Save $190 See at Amazon

Toshiba 50-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $270 $430 Save $160 See at Amazon

Auto

Tired of driving a six-cylinder, front-wheel-drive Dumpster all over town? It's time to clean up your act. (Photo: Amazon)

Do you get annoyed by the little bits of trash that accumulate in the car — wrappers, tissues, bottles, you know the deal — but don't have a place to put them? Well, consider your problem solved with Hotor's ingenious leak-proof car trash can. This large-capacity (two-gallon) bin is ideal for road trips, and side pockets make it a super-handy storage space. Plus, it perfectly fits just about any model of car!

"The BEST trash can for the car I have come across!!" raved one happy driver. "If you’re thinking about buying this, do it; I got the black color, and it goes unnoticed in my car!!!"

$10 $25 at Amazon

Pulidiki 2023 Upgraded Cleaning Gel for Car $7 $12 Save $5 See at Amazon

Suuson [Upgraded] Car Phone Holder Mount $14 $50 Save $36 with coupon See at Amazon

Singaro Car Cup Coaster $6 $9 Save $3 See at Amazon

FBB Phone Mount for Car $16 $40 Save $24 See at Amazon

Vacuums

Stick it to stubborn dust, dirt and debris. (Photo: Amazon)

A cordless vacuum is worlds easier to navigate than the old-fashioned kind, and now is the perfect time to buy one. The Whall 4 in 1 has a newly upgraded 280W motor, is equipped with three power modes and has suction power of up to 25kPa. Lightweight and powerful, it can be charged on a wall mount to save storage space and features LED lights and a bendable wand for reaching those tough, possibly hidden areas to effectively eliminate dust. It'll truly provide the free-range accessibility you're looking for to revolutionize your cleaning habits. Best of all, it's on sale right now for just $117 — that's more than 75% off!

Amazon customers seem to be loving this uber-effective vac: “It’s our first cordless, and it is just so convenient to not have to unplug for each room. ... It suctions great on hardwood and carpets! It picks things up really easily with just one swipe, and it also comes with a second filter! And it is extremely affordable," wrote one five-star fan.

$117 with coupon $500 at Amazon

OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner $90 $400 Save $310 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum $220 $300 Save $80 See at Amazon

Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $100 $500 Save $400 See at Amazon

Kitchen

A lesser, hackier retail website might say, "This deal on Henckels knives is a cut above." But not us, nope, never! Too classy. (Photo: Amazon)

Shoppers say this 15-piece set of precision Henckels knives actually makes cooking easier, and even safer! “These are really nice knives. I’ve been looking for a while and wanted a set that was easy to grip and [doesn’t slip] out of hand, due to hand injuries. These are just what I needed, and at a great price,” wrote one kitchen warrior. How great? How does 62% off grab you?

$130 $345 at Amazon

Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer With Probe $13 $30 Save $17 See at Amazon

Utopia Kitchen Nonstick Frying Pan Set $31 $44 Save $13 See at Amazon

Chefman 6.3-quart 4-In-1 Digital Air Fryer+ $109 $150 Save $41 See at Amazon

FrothBlast Handheld Milk Frother for Coffee $8 $20 Save $12 See at Amazon

Bedding and home

Are your tootsies (and calves and lower spine) suffering from chronic fatigue syndrome? Here's our prescription. (Photo: Amazon)

If you're an avid home entertainer — or just the one responsible for getting dinner on the table every night — your entire body will thank you for taking advantage of this cushy (heh, heh) deal. This anti-fatigue kitchen mat will give your feet so much relief that your whole body will be thanking you.

"I am so happy I bought this," wrote one of nearly 4,500 five-star fans. "I spend a lot of time in the kitchen cooking. My feet get sore easily after working in retail for 15 years wearing awful shoes. Any comfort I can get at home doing something I love is well worth the investment. Super cushiony. I ordered a different brand, and [it] did not come close to this one!"

$20 $36 at Amazon

Signature Design by Ashley Plush Hybrid Mattress, Queen $290 $478 Save $188 See at Amazon

Sealegend 2-Piece Dryer-Vent Cleaner Kit $12 $17 Save $5 See at Amazon

AquaDance 7-inch Premium High-Pressure 3-Way Rainfall Showerhead $28 $46 Save $18 See at Amazon

Utopia Bedding Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows, Queen (Set of 2) $30 $35 Save $5 See at Amazon

Storage and Organization

Because you'll need a place to store those winter sweaters, linens and comforters ... and your cat needs a new horizontal surface to rule over. (Photo: Amazon)

Ideal for that twice-yearly change-of-season wardrobe switcheroo, these strong and stylish box-like bags have been keeping things tidy for over 6,200 five-star fans. They're made of high-quality, odorless, breathable, nonwoven fabric to protect your clothes from dust and moisture, along with two additional layers of thick fabric for reinforcement and a see-through window in the front to allow you to see what's inside at a glance.

"I've had these for months now. I wanted something to hold old blankets, quilts and out-of-season clothing in. They hold more than I expected. The zippers held up, and the stitching was good. It has a little clear window so you can see what's inside without needing to open it," noted one satisfied shopper.

$18 with coupon $42 at Amazon

Joyoldelf Sock Drawer Organizer Divider (2 Packs) $8 $15 Save $7 See at Amazon

Taili Hanging Vacuum Storage Bags (4 Packs) $27 $34 Save $7 with coupon See at Amazon

Benevolence LA Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Organizer $18 $22 Save $4 with coupon See at Amazon

Kuject Large Shoe Organizer $40 $70 Save $30 See at Amazon

Beauty and wellness

We don't know why they call them "fine lines" — we're not fine with them at all! Anyway, here's your chance to do something about them. (Photo: Amazon)

The CeraVe brand is widely celebrated by dermatologists, beauty editors and skin care enthusiasts on a budget, and the Eye Repair Cream (now only $13) promises to battle fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes so your skin stays looking young. Three restorative ceramides, moisturizing hyaluronic acid and soothing niacinamide work together to combat dryness and reduce the appearance of dark circles and puffiness. We also love what it doesn't contain: The 0.5-ounce eye cream is fragrance-free, hypoallergenic and noncomedogenic! One formerly puffy-eyed fan said: "I swear this stuff has taken five years off my face ... it's absolute magic!"

$13 $20 at Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips $26 $55 Save $29 See at Amazon

CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream $15 $22 Save $7 See at Amazon

Pure Vitamin C Serum for Face $12 $20 Save $8 See at Amazon

New York Biology Tea Tree Body Wash $12 $22 Save $10 See at Amazon

Style

Whether you enjoy hitting the slops or lounging by the fire with a hot toddy and a fake cast on your leg, there's no reason you shouldn't look fab doing it. (Photo: Amazon)

Back on Groundhog Day, Punxsutawney Phil predicted a prolonged winter, and who are we to disagree with a fortune-telling rodent? It's with that in mind that we're letting you know that one of Amazon's most popular ski jackets can now be yours for only $40 — that's nearly 60% off! It's made of high-quality polyester, with a fiber-like micro-pore structure to let air move through it more freely. This means body heat and sweat created during physical activity transfer away from the body, keeping you dry and cozy, no matter where your adventures take you.

Trust this intrepid explorer: "I was able to sleep at 3,700 meters in the Acatenango Volcano without getting frozen! The next day I even went up to the summit (approximately 3,970 meters), and still the jacket did its work." Impressive!

$40 $90 at Amazon

Crocs Unisex Classic Clogs $29 $50 Save $21 See at Amazon

Levi's Women's Classic Bootcut Jeans $42 $70 Save $28 See at Amazon

Travelambo Front-Pocket Minimalist Leather Slim Wallet $10 $13 Save $3 See at Amazon

Colorfulkoala High-Waisted Tummy Control Workout Leggings $21 $25 Save $4 See at Amazon

Lviefent Womens Lightweight Full-Zip Running Track Jacket $20 $40 Save $20 See at Amazon

Tablets and tech

This tablet is a bit more sophisticated than those stone slabs cavemen were working with, for sure. (Photo: Amazon)

If you're looking for a tablet for both work and play on the go, with great graphics and performance, you need not look any further than the refurbished classic iPad. The sleek 10.2-inch Retina display is the perfect place to play games, watch videos, stream movies and shows, and even get a little work done, and thanks to the A13 Bionic chip, you also get faster CPU and graphics performance. With its all-day battery life, you can go from home to the office to the coffee shop (etc., etc.) and your iPad will stay ready to bust boredom and keep you connected.

$230 $329 at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet $60 $120 Save $60 See at Amazon

Anker Portable Charger Power Bank $18 $22 Save $4 with coupon See at Amazon

Addtam USB Wall Charger Surge Protector $13 $22 Save $9 See at Amazon

Anker USB C Outlet Extender $19 $26 Save $7 See at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.