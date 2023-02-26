Amazon just dropped the motherlode of weekend deals — up to 80% off
Amazon's weekend sale is always a banger, and this one's no exception: There are a ton of markdowns happening on top of the already-epic prices. We're talking Apple AirPods for nearly 40% off, the best 24-inch bedroom TV ever for a staggering $90, a fabulous lightweight stick vac for over 75% off and oh-so-much more.
Suuson [Upgraded] Car Phone Holder Mount$14$50Save $36
Fab Totes 6-Pack Clothes Storage$18$42Save $24
Tagry Bluetooth Headphones True Wireless Earbuds$25$49Save $24
Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows, Queen (Set of 2)$30$35Save $5
Taili Hanging Vacuum Storage Bags (4 Packs)$27$34Save $7
Benevolence LA Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Organizer$18$22Save $4
Anker Portable Charger Power Bank$18$22Save $4
Keep on scrolling for the best deals you can score right now on Amazon!
60%-or-more-off deals
The coolest feature of these earbuds is the real-time power readout on the front of the case, making it so much easier than pulling out your phone and swiping to find out how much charge is left. The top number shows how much juice is left in the case, while the two smaller indicators show readings for each bud. Pretty smart! But that's not their only innovative feature: These earbuds have everything you expect in a quality pair. On-ear controls let you answer calls, skip songs and activate Siri. They also have multiple sound modes to pick from. "These little wireless earbuds are great! The sound quality is fantastic if you want to listen to music or watch TV shows and movies when you don't want to disturb anyone. The sound is crystal clear, and you don't even have to turn the volume up very high," one happy customer said.
50%-or-more-off deals
This super-fast, ingeniously thin Lenovo IdeaPad is on sale right now for just $376 at Amazon and stands as one of the biggest Lenovo laptop deals we've ever seen. (How big? Try 60% off!) It brings the power of 8GB high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run multiple applications and browser tabs all at once, with fast boot-up and data transfer for just about anything you need to do, especially with the Windows 11 Home OS built right in. One shopper called it an "unbelievable value for the price," and you know what? That's right. So snap one (or two) up while you can!
Fab Totes 6-Pack Clothes Storage$18$42Save $24 with coupon
Headphones and earbuds
Lose yourself in the sweet sounds of your favorite music, podcasts and more with these powerful little buds. The stable, low-latency wireless connection delivers high-quality sound, while the charging case keeps you powered up on the go with more than 24 hours of listening time when fully charged. Active Noise Cancellation blocks outside noise, so you can immerse yourself in music, podcasts or whatever makes you happy. Plus, this model is waterproof and sweat-resistant. And the price can't be beat — at nearly 40% off, you're getting great quality for a real steal.
Tagry Bluetooth Headphones True Wireless Earbuds$25$49Save $24 with coupon
$25 and under deals
They say that the sharper your knife is, the less you cry when you're slicing onions ... to say nothing of how much you'll cry in the ER after gashing your palm with a dull blade. If you've been crying a little too much in the kitchen lately, Amazon might just have the solution for you — at an awesome discount, no less. Right now you can get the Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener for $14, down from $30 — that's over 50% off! That deal may just save your set from the trash can.
This gadget sharpens, fine-tunes and polishes each knife in three steps (which we'll call sharp, sharper and sharpest). It has an ergonomic handle for comfort and comes with a safety glove to prevent cuts. "I've had my poor chef's knife in a drawer, and over the last year it's gotten dull and has a small dent on the blade," related this satisfied cook. "I just got this sharpener in and used the three steps. And, I gotta say, I'm impressed. I managed to cut through paper after doing the three-step sharpening. It's like the knife is brand-new. For the price and ease of use, I would recommend anyone get this for their home."
Joyoldelf Sock Drawer Organizer Divider (2 pack)$8$15Save $7
TVs
Looking to upgrade your entertainment setup? Start with a perfect big-screen centerpiece. This Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni Series 4K Smart TV comes with built-in Fire TV, which lets you connect to your go-to streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and more. The Omni Series delivers a crisp picture, vivid colors and top-notch audio, along with a built-in microphone on its remote that lets you say things like “Alexa, play something on Netflix,” so you can avoid wasting the next 20 minutes of your life in endless searching and scrolling. You can also ask it to check the sports scores, set timers and reminders, and more — even when the set is off.
Auto
Do you get annoyed by the little bits of trash that accumulate in the car — wrappers, tissues, bottles, you know the deal — but don't have a place to put them? Well, consider your problem solved with Hotor's ingenious leak-proof car trash can. This large-capacity (two-gallon) bin is ideal for road trips, and side pockets make it a super-handy storage space. Plus, it perfectly fits just about any model of car!
"The BEST trash can for the car I have come across!!" raved one happy driver. "If you’re thinking about buying this, do it; I got the black color, and it goes unnoticed in my car!!!"
Vacuums
A cordless vacuum is worlds easier to navigate than the old-fashioned kind, and now is the perfect time to buy one. The Whall 4 in 1 has a newly upgraded 280W motor, is equipped with three power modes and has suction power of up to 25kPa. Lightweight and powerful, it can be charged on a wall mount to save storage space and features LED lights and a bendable wand for reaching those tough, possibly hidden areas to effectively eliminate dust. It'll truly provide the free-range accessibility you're looking for to revolutionize your cleaning habits. Best of all, it's on sale right now for just $117 — that's more than 75% off!
Amazon customers seem to be loving this uber-effective vac: “It’s our first cordless, and it is just so convenient to not have to unplug for each room. ... It suctions great on hardwood and carpets! It picks things up really easily with just one swipe, and it also comes with a second filter! And it is extremely affordable," wrote one five-star fan.
$117 with coupon
$500 at Amazon
Kitchen
Shoppers say this 15-piece set of precision Henckels knives actually makes cooking easier, and even safer! “These are really nice knives. I’ve been looking for a while and wanted a set that was easy to grip and [doesn’t slip] out of hand, due to hand injuries. These are just what I needed, and at a great price,” wrote one kitchen warrior. How great? How does 62% off grab you?
Bedding and home
If you're an avid home entertainer — or just the one responsible for getting dinner on the table every night — your entire body will thank you for taking advantage of this cushy (heh, heh) deal. This anti-fatigue kitchen mat will give your feet so much relief that your whole body will be thanking you.
"I am so happy I bought this," wrote one of nearly 4,500 five-star fans. "I spend a lot of time in the kitchen cooking. My feet get sore easily after working in retail for 15 years wearing awful shoes. Any comfort I can get at home doing something I love is well worth the investment. Super cushiony. I ordered a different brand, and [it] did not come close to this one!"
Utopia Bedding Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows, Queen (Set of 2)$30$35Save $5
Storage and Organization
Ideal for that twice-yearly change-of-season wardrobe switcheroo, these strong and stylish box-like bags have been keeping things tidy for over 6,200 five-star fans. They're made of high-quality, odorless, breathable, nonwoven fabric to protect your clothes from dust and moisture, along with two additional layers of thick fabric for reinforcement and a see-through window in the front to allow you to see what's inside at a glance.
"I've had these for months now. I wanted something to hold old blankets, quilts and out-of-season clothing in. They hold more than I expected. The zippers held up, and the stitching was good. It has a little clear window so you can see what's inside without needing to open it," noted one satisfied shopper.
Taili Hanging Vacuum Storage Bags (4 Packs)$27$34Save $7 with coupon
Benevolence LA Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Organizer$18$22Save $4 with coupon
Beauty and wellness
The CeraVe brand is widely celebrated by dermatologists, beauty editors and skin care enthusiasts on a budget, and the Eye Repair Cream (now only $13) promises to battle fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes so your skin stays looking young. Three restorative ceramides, moisturizing hyaluronic acid and soothing niacinamide work together to combat dryness and reduce the appearance of dark circles and puffiness. We also love what it doesn't contain: The 0.5-ounce eye cream is fragrance-free, hypoallergenic and noncomedogenic! One formerly puffy-eyed fan said: "I swear this stuff has taken five years off my face ... it's absolute magic!"
Style
Back on Groundhog Day, Punxsutawney Phil predicted a prolonged winter, and who are we to disagree with a fortune-telling rodent? It's with that in mind that we're letting you know that one of Amazon's most popular ski jackets can now be yours for only $40 — that's nearly 60% off! It's made of high-quality polyester, with a fiber-like micro-pore structure to let air move through it more freely. This means body heat and sweat created during physical activity transfer away from the body, keeping you dry and cozy, no matter where your adventures take you.
Trust this intrepid explorer: "I was able to sleep at 3,700 meters in the Acatenango Volcano without getting frozen! The next day I even went up to the summit (approximately 3,970 meters), and still the jacket did its work." Impressive!
Tablets and tech
If you're looking for a tablet for both work and play on the go, with great graphics and performance, you need not look any further than the refurbished classic iPad. The sleek 10.2-inch Retina display is the perfect place to play games, watch videos, stream movies and shows, and even get a little work done, and thanks to the A13 Bionic chip, you also get faster CPU and graphics performance. With its all-day battery life, you can go from home to the office to the coffee shop (etc., etc.) and your iPad will stay ready to bust boredom and keep you connected.
Anker Portable Charger Power Bank$18$22Save $4 with coupon
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.