The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Sunday — save up to 50%

There's a little of everything on sale today! (Photo: Amazon)

Need some retail therapy to close out the weekend? Our team has scoured Amazon to put together a quick-and-dirty list of the top sales from the mega-retailer's site for you. So what are today's best Amazon deals, you ask? Well, you can score earbuds for just $22 and popular Crocs flip flops for just $20. Or maybe you're looking for the perfect Mother's Day gift in the form of a foot massager — at a 50% discount. There's a lot to explore! Let's have a closer look at these stellar Amazon bargains, shall we?

RENPHO Renpho Foot Massager Machine $100 $200 Save $100 Using heat, a rotating ball and stick, this massager gives you a spa-like experience at home. $100 at Amazon

Mother's Day is just a week away — if you haven't gotten her anything yet, with expedited shipping, you can give her unlimited foot massages with this gadget. It's the #1 bestselling foot massager and it's 50% off! Doesn't Mom deserve the best?

"I am on my feet all day and my arches are constantly sore after work and I needed a massager to just relax my feet in after a long day and this was perfect!" gushed one of 20,000 five-star fans. "I loved it so much I bought one for my mother in law for Mother’s Day and she LOVED IT ! So much so she bought an extra one for her second home!"

We're headed into flip flop season! Save your feet and make sure the ones you pick are supportive — like the Crocs Kadee II. These cute summer-ready shoes are a No.1 bestseller on Amazon with over 23,000 five-star ratings.

“The most comfortable great fitting flip flop I've ever owned. I will be buying more,” raved a happy shopper.

Jxrev Jxrev Noise Cancelling Earbuds $22 $40 Save $18 These waterproof earbuds have up to 32 hours of total playback time. $22 at Amazon

The earbuds bring robust bass and clear tones at a very wallet-friend price — only $20. These earbuds feature 20 hours of combined playback; five hours with the earbuds plus an additional 15 hours with the charging case. They come with three sizes of ear tips to ensure a perfect fit.

"They’re perfect!" raved one of 10,000 five-star fans. "The in ear buds bother my ears a lot but these sit on your ears like AirPods. They’re comfortable, they go really loud and the sound quality doesn’t change on full volume. You know some headphones get fuzzy with the bass when they’re too loud but not these!"

FVOAI Fvoai Bug Zapper $32 $55 Save $23 No traps, this gadget uses blue light to attract mosquitoes, gnats, moths and flies within 1,500 sq. ft to zap and kill. $32 at Amazon

It's time to get your patio ready for outdoor gatherings and celebrations — and we can all agree that parties are much more fun when they're bug-free. For that, let us introduce you to the Fvoai Bug Zapper. It entices uninvited flying pests with a UV light and nukes them on contact. And because this is about pest control and not guest control, this gadget is housed inside a plastic grate to prevent accidental zaps. More than 5,000 Amazon shoppers are abuzz about its effectiveness.

“I plugged this in and heard snap, crackle and pop immediately,” a pleased shopper noted. “I bought it for pest control on our patio in Arizona and had no idea there were that many critters buzzing around.”

Fitbit Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker $90 $130 Save $40 This sleek smartwatch does a little of everything, from tracking your steps to monitoring your sleep. It also has an impressive five-day battery life and, unlike other makes, it's fairly petite on your wrist. $90 at Amazon

Yup, you can get a popular Fitbit for under $100 — right now, at least. The Luxe is packed with features to help you achieve your healthy-living goals. Track your sleep, then check out your sleep score on the accompanying Fitbit app. This model also keeps tabs on your target heart rate zones so you can get a better feel for your calorie burn. It even tracks metrics like breathing rate and heart rate variability.

"Loving my new watch," said a happy customer. "It’s pretty, feminine, light on my wrist. I purchased it for walking and dancing and it’s more accurate than the previous one, which makes me happy and motivated to take extra steps. Always a positive thing!"

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

Hkerr Wireless Earbuds $20 $130 Save $110 with coupon See at Amazon

Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $20 $130 Save $110 with coupon See at Amazon

Tagry Bluetooth Headphones $25 $49 Save $24 with coupon See at Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $99 $159 Save $60 See at Amazon

V8 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones $27 $100 Save $73 with coupon See at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro $200 $249 Save $49 with coupon See at Amazon

TVs

Insignia 24-inch F20 Series Smart Full HD 1080p Fire TV $100 $190 Save $90 See at Amazon

Hisense 50-Inch R6 Series Dolby Vision 4K Roku Smart TV $260 $450 Save $190 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV $280 $450 Save $170 See at Amazon

Toshiba 50-inch C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $250 $430 Save $180 See at Amazon

Tablets and tech

Anker Outlet Extender and USB Wall Charger $14 $25 Save $11 with coupon See at Amazon

Qinlianf USB Wall Charger $15 $20 Save $5 with coupon See at Amazon

Majority Bowfell Small Sound Bar for TV $37 $45 Save $8 with coupon See at Amazon