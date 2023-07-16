The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Sunday — save up to 50%
Need some retail therapy to close out the weekend? Our team has scoured Amazon sale items to put together a quick-and-dirty list of the top sales from the megaretailer's site for you. So what are today's best Amazon deals, you ask? Well, you can score earbuds for just $15, or an air fryer for $60 off. There's even a 24-inch smart TV for just $65 — it's a lot to explore! Let's have a closer look at these stellar Amazon bargains, shall we?
Instant Pot Vortex 5.7-qt. Large Air Fryer Oven Combo
This efficient air fryer has so many functions: air fry, broil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat. Plus, it's easy to clean!
This powerful air fryer can also broil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat. It features customizable programs for frequently cooked foods like wings, roasted veggies and more. What we especially love about it is that it has little to no preheating time, making it ideal for quick dinners. The 5.7-quart size is just right for whipping up snacks for the game or a meal for two.
"Fabulous," raved one happy five-star reviewer. "This is my first air fryer and I am thrilled with it. As a single person, it makes cooking easy and quick. Beats heating up an oven and waiting an hour for your food. I have used both the air fry and reheat buttons so far. Reheated items are just as tasty as the first time. Everything that I air fry has a nice crisp to it."
Lysmoski Laser Hair Removal Device
Hair removal at home has never been easier, thanks to this IPL gadget. And right now, it's just $79.
Get silky smooth skin with the help of this laser hair remover tool. It's lightweight and has an ergonomically designed shape that makes it easy to hold and maneuver. It also comes equipped with a freezing point function that eliminates the burning feeling that other IPL tools give — making it a painless experience.
"The laser is incredibly effective, delivering noticeable results after just a few sessions," said this smooth customer. "Additionally, the machine is user-friendly, with intuitive controls and a compact design that makes it convenient to use at home. I highly recommend this cooling hair removal laser machine for anyone seeking a hassle-free and effective solution for hair removal."
Fab Totes 6 Pack Foldable Blanket Storage Bags
Store all of your off-season items with these handy (and foldable) bags — they're nearly 50% off right now.
Tired of using bulky totes and bags to sock things away for the off-season? Stock up on Fab Totes' 6 Pack Storage Bags. The foldable storage bin neatly allows you to pack clothes, blankets and more into the organizer. The bags are also durable — the handles are reinforced with two additional layers of thick fabric.
"Well made and roomy!" an organized shopper shared. "These are wonderful. I got them for my winter clothes and sweaters. They were so big I didn't need all six for that purpose. Then it hit me: sewing fabric, projects, knitting and yarn supplies! Storage has never been more practical, IMO. And if they are not needed, they fold neatly away — unlike plastic containers.
CXK Wireless Earbuds
Between the easy setup and impressive battery life, this is one deal you don't want to miss.
These earbuds feature 20 hours of combined playback; five hours with the earbuds plus an additional 15 hours with the charging case. They come with three sizes of ear tips to ensure a perfect fit."I used these for about two weeks straight while I was traveling, and they made my flights back and forth feel much more comfortable," shared a happy shopper. "I didn't have to struggle with them to get them to work (after you don't use them for a few days you need to forget and reconnect, but it's not a huge problem) and the volume went well past what I use. No issues with disconnecting and they stayed in my ears. 10/10"
Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV
Watching your favorite shows just got better, thanks to this smart TV. Also smart: Getting it for a mind-blowing $65.
Need a TV for the guest room, dorm room, garage or kitchen? This Insignia 24-incher offers a vibrant HD view and comes with built-in Fire TV, Alexa, Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, Sling TV, YouTube TV and more.
"I bought this to replace an older television, and it's great," a five-star reviewer raved. "The picture quality is perfect, and I love that it's a smart TV. It has a nice sturdy stand and has held up well since I bought it. I never buy anything without doing a lot of research and reading lots of reviews. I'm happy I went with this TV, and I would recommend it to anyone looking for a good quality television at a good price."
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
