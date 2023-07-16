The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Sunday — save up to 50%

Sunday's the fun day for the best sales on Amazon! (Photo: Amazon)

Need some retail therapy to close out the weekend? Our team has scoured Amazon sale items to put together a quick-and-dirty list of the top sales from the megaretailer's site for you. So what are today's best Amazon deals, you ask? Well, you can score earbuds for just $15, or an air fryer for $60 off. There's even a 24-inch smart TV for just $65 — it's a lot to explore! Let's have a closer look at these stellar Amazon bargains, shall we?

This powerful air fryer can also broil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat. It features customizable programs for frequently cooked foods like wings, roasted veggies and more. What we especially love about it is that it has little to no preheating time, making it ideal for quick dinners. The 5.7-quart size is just right for whipping up snacks for the game or a meal for two.

"Fabulous," raved one happy five-star reviewer. "This is my first air fryer and I am thrilled with it. As a single person, it makes cooking easy and quick. Beats heating up an oven and waiting an hour for your food. I have used both the air fry and reheat buttons so far. Reheated items are just as tasty as the first time. Everything that I air fry has a nice crisp to it."

Lysmoski Lysmoski Laser Hair Removal Device $79 $200 Save $121 with coupon Hair removal at home has never been easier, thanks to this IPL gadget. And right now, it's just $79. Save $121 with coupon $79 at Amazon

Get silky smooth skin with the help of this laser hair remover tool. It's lightweight and has an ergonomically designed shape that makes it easy to hold and maneuver. It also comes equipped with a freezing point function that eliminates the burning feeling that other IPL tools give — making it a painless experience.

"The laser is incredibly effective, delivering noticeable results after just a few sessions," said this smooth customer. "Additionally, the machine is user-friendly, with intuitive controls and a compact design that makes it convenient to use at home. I highly recommend this cooling hair removal laser machine for anyone seeking a hassle-free and effective solution for hair removal."

Tired of using bulky totes and bags to sock things away for the off-season? Stock up on Fab Totes' 6 Pack Storage Bags. The foldable storage bin neatly allows you to pack clothes, blankets and more into the organizer. The bags are also durable — the handles are reinforced with two additional layers of thick fabric.

"Well made and roomy!" an organized shopper shared. "These are wonderful. I got them for my winter clothes and sweaters. They were so big I didn't need all six for that purpose. Then it hit me: sewing fabric, projects, knitting and yarn supplies! Storage has never been more practical, IMO. And if they are not needed, they fold neatly away — unlike plastic containers.

CXK CXK Wireless Earbuds $16 $30 Save $14 with coupon Between the easy setup and impressive battery life, this is one deal you don't want to miss. Save $14 with coupon $16 at Amazon

These earbuds feature 20 hours of combined playback; five hours with the earbuds plus an additional 15 hours with the charging case. They come with three sizes of ear tips to ensure a perfect fit."I used these for about two weeks straight while I was traveling, and they made my flights back and forth feel much more comfortable," shared a happy shopper. "I didn't have to struggle with them to get them to work (after you don't use them for a few days you need to forget and reconnect, but it's not a huge problem) and the volume went well past what I use. No issues with disconnecting and they stayed in my ears. 10/10"

Need a TV for the guest room, dorm room, garage or kitchen? This Insignia 24-incher offers a vibrant HD view and comes with built-in Fire TV, Alexa, Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, Sling TV, YouTube TV and more.

"I bought this to replace an older television, and it's great," a five-star reviewer raved. "The picture quality is perfect, and I love that it's a smart TV. It has a nice sturdy stand and has held up well since I bought it. I never buy anything without doing a lot of research and reading lots of reviews. I'm happy I went with this TV, and I would recommend it to anyone looking for a good quality television at a good price."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds $158 See at Amazon

JBL Live 660NC Wireless Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones $90 $200 Save $110 See at Amazon

Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $17 $60 Save $43 with coupon See at Amazon

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones $226 $350 Save $123 See at Amazon

Sony Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones $298 $350 Save $52 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds $199 $249 Save $50 See at Amazon

JBL Quantum 100 - Wired Over-Ear Gaming Headphones $20 $40 Save $20 See at Amazon

TVs

Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV $65 $120 Save $55 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series 720p HD Smart TV $147 $225 Save $78 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV $100 $400 Save $300 See at Amazon

Hisense 50-Inch Class R6 Series Dolby Vision 4K Roku Smart TV $365 $450 Save $85 See at Amazon

Insignia All-New 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K Smart Fire TV $150 $350 Save $200 See at Amazon

Hisense 58-inch ULED U6 Series Smart Fire TV $350 $600 Save $250 See at Amazon

Tablets and tech

Fire TV Stick 4K Max $25 $55 Save $30 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet $55 $100 Save $45 See at Amazon

Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) with clock $30 $60 Save $30 See at Amazon

Jumper 14-inch Laptop $500 with coupon See at Amazon

Sgin 17-inch Windows 11 Laptop $460 See at Amazon

Apple iPad (9th Generation) $270 $334 Save $64 See at Amazon

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Laptop $279 $700 Save $421 See at Amazon

Roku Express (New) HD Streaming Device $29 See at Amazon

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 11.6" HD 2-in-1 Touchscreen Chromebook $300 $500 Save $200 See at Amazon

Raymate Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker $30 See at Amazon

Raemao X6 Massage Gun $40 $50 Save $10 with coupon See at Amazon

Aerlang Massage Gun $23 $70 Save $47 with coupon See at Amazon