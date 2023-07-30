Why you can trust us
Amazon slashed the price on its No. 1 bestselling shower head to $23 (60% off!)

Rachel Roszmann
·Weekend Editor
Updated ·2 min read

Looking for an instant bathroom upgrade for spring? Amazon has just what you need to transform your shower into a spa-like oasis. It's the Sparkpod Shower Head and you can get it for just $23 when you apply the on-page coupon, down from $60 — that's over 60% off!

This high pressure rainfall shower head gives you that luxury rainfall feeling without draining your water tank. This shower head is designed to use less water and has a maximum outflow of 1.8 gallons per minute, but feels like you're getting doused. Even better? It's easy to install and comes with extra teflon tape to help with fitting and it's low-maintenance — the rust-proof chrome is easy to clean.

'Literally the best shower head I’ve ever used' (Photo: Amazon)
'Literally the best shower head I’ve ever used': Get the shower head that over 37,000 shoppers rave about for 50% off. (Photo: Amazon)

After just one use, you'll never want to go back to a regular shower head, so says more than 37,000 five-star fans. "Best ever shower hhead" is the common theme among the reviews.

"This is literally the best shower head I’ve ever used," shared one rave reviewer. "Great pressure and water coverage! It’s moved with me from one apartment to another already and it’s easy to install and remove and even came with the tape for the pipe. Now when I use another shower I miss this shower head!"

"We've had 10+ different models of shower heads, and bought this one to replace another where the seal busted and was leaking," reported a five-star fan. "This cheap head works SO much better than all the big brand names we've used, even ones up to $100. We literally just moved to a new house and I'm buying this to replace the brand new one in our shower."

"This shower head is like a power washer," gushed another happy shopper. "The water pressure is incredible, it’s super easy to install, and it looks sharp too!"

