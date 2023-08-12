'Best little soundbar': Amazon's top-selling model is down to an absurd $35

If you find yourself opting into closed captions more often than not, you might need a soundbar in your life — a simple add-on to your entertainment system that elevates your audio profoundly. Lucky for you, Amazon's top-selling Majority Bowfell TV Soundbar is down to only $35 when you use the on-page coupon. This popular TV helper — with an unreal five-star rating from 14,500+ reviewers — is sleek, understated and sure to blend seamlessly into your home entertainment setup.

Theater-quality audio

The Majority Bowfell TV Soundbar provides big, impeccable clarity to go along with those HD visuals you spent so much for. It's only 15 inches wide, has a built-in subwoofer and blasts out 50 watts of power, ideal for enhancing on-screen dialogue. This means you’ll get crystal clear dialogue without having to crank the TV’s volume to eardrum-splitting levels.

Tired of asking, "What did he say?!" while watching movies? Upgrade your audio with this stellar soundbar. (Photo: Amazon)

"I can’t believe how great this little speaker bar is," raved a satisfied Amazon shopper. "I wanted something to be able to listen to Amazon Music and Spotify apps on my Roku, so I didn’t have to plug a phone or Fire tablet into my stereo. Wow, was I surprised at how good this sounded. Then, my family watched a movie and we were thrilled at the theater-quality sound in our little living room."

Three modes

Of course, sometimes you do really want to crank it up. Well, the Bowfell's three modes (music, movies and dialogue) will maximize whatever you’re enjoying on TV. Just press a button on its included remote to automatically adjust audio levels without tinkering with settings. These modes will boost music, bring out background effects and enhance dialogue overall. No more cranking up the volume just to hear dialogue.

What a beautiful voice your TV will have. (Photo: Amazon)

That's great news for family members with hearing issues. "Grandma had to blast the TV because she couldn't understand the dialogue while the background sounds and music were really loud," shared a five-star reviewer. "So we bought this inexpensive speaker and it works great and solved the problem."

Setting up your new Majority Bowfell TV Soundbar is super easy, too. Just plug it into your TV’s RCA or optical digital port and you’re good to go. It also has a USB port and Bluetooth, so you can bring your own music to the party via flash drives, phones or tablets. You can even connect it to your laptop.

Seriously, for $35, this one’s a no-brainer.

