Why you can trust us
We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

'Best little soundbar': Amazon's top-selling model is down to an absurd $35

Nicole Sforza
·Executive Editor, Commerce
Updated ·2 min read

If you find yourself opting into closed captions more often than not, you might need a soundbar in your life — a simple add-on to your entertainment system that elevates your audio profoundly. Lucky for you, Amazon's top-selling Majority Bowfell TV Soundbar is down to only $35 when you use the on-page coupon. This popular TV helper — with an unreal five-star rating from 14,500+ reviewers — is sleek, understated and sure to blend seamlessly into your home entertainment setup.

Amazon

Majority Bowfell Small Soundbar

$35$45Save $10

Voices come through sharp and detailed, while other sounds hover at a just-right level. Choose from three modes (music, movies, dialogue) for audio perfection every time.

$35 at Amazon

Theater-quality audio

The Majority Bowfell TV Soundbar provides big, impeccable clarity to go along with those HD visuals you spent so much for. It's only 15 inches wide, has a built-in subwoofer and blasts out 50 watts of power, ideal for enhancing on-screen dialogue. This means you’ll get crystal clear dialogue without having to crank the TV’s volume to eardrum-splitting levels.

sounder
Tired of asking, "What did he say?!" while watching movies? Upgrade your audio with this stellar soundbar. (Photo: Amazon)

"I can’t believe how great this little speaker bar is," raved a satisfied Amazon shopper. "I wanted something to be able to listen to Amazon Music and Spotify apps on my Roku, so I didn’t have to plug a phone or Fire tablet into my stereo. Wow, was I surprised at how good this sounded. Then, my family watched a movie and we were thrilled at the theater-quality sound in our little living room."

Three modes

Of course, sometimes you do really want to crank it up. Well, the Bowfell's three modes (music, movies and dialogue) will maximize whatever you’re enjoying on TV. Just press a button on its included remote to automatically adjust audio levels without tinkering with settings. These modes will boost music, bring out background effects and enhance dialogue overall. No more cranking up the volume just to hear dialogue.

Big screen TV on a wooden console
What a beautiful voice your TV will have. (Photo: Amazon)

That's great news for family members with hearing issues. "Grandma had to blast the TV because she couldn't understand the dialogue while the background sounds and music were really loud," shared a five-star reviewer. "So we bought this inexpensive speaker and it works great and solved the problem."

Setting up your new Majority Bowfell TV Soundbar is super easy, too. Just plug it into your TV’s RCA or optical digital port and you’re good to go. It also has a USB port and Bluetooth, so you can bring your own music to the party via flash drives, phones or tablets. You can even connect it to your laptop.

Seriously, for $35, this one’s a no-brainer.

Amazon

Majority Bowfell Small Soundbar

$35$45
Save $10 with coupon

With 50-watt output and dual stereo speakers, this soundbar creates an immersive audio experience.

Save $10 with coupon
$35 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

  • Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds

    $99$129
    Save $30
    See at Amazon

  • Bmani Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones

    $26$59
    Save $33 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds

    $199$249
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

  • Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

    $130$200
    Save $70
    See at Amazon

TVs

  • Vizio 24-Inch D-Series Full HD 1080p Smart TV

    $140$160
    Save $20
    See at Amazon

  • Insignia 32-Inch Class F20 Series Smart HD Fire TV

    $90$150
    Save $60
    See at Amazon

  • Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series 720p HD Smart TV

    $130$200
    Save $70
    See at Amazon

  • Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV

    $300$450
    Save $150
    See at Amazon

Tablets and tech

  • Sgin 15.6-Inch 12GB Laptop Computer

    $330$1,400
    Save $1,070 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Apple iPad (9th Generation) With A13 Bionic chip

    $270$329
    Save $59
    See at Amazon

  • Jumper 16-Inch Laptop

    $350$1,400
    Save $1,050 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Woruda Charger Station for iPhone Multiple Devices

    $22$40
    Save $18 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Asus Vivobook Laptop Ultra-Thin Laptop

    $239$250
    Save $11
    See at Amazon

Recommended Stories