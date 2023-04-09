We're floored: This wildly popular Shark steam mop is on sale for $58

There are few things as satisfying as freshly cleaned floors. And there are few things as frustrating as putting in all the back-breaking work of pushing and pulling a mop around the house and still finding crumbs, pet hair and dust bunnies everywhere. Want an easier time spring cleaning this year? This Amazon deal might just be your salvation. The mean and mighty Shark Steam Pocket Mop is just $58 for a limited time!

Shark Shark Steam Pocket Mop Hard Floor Cleaner $58 $90 Save $32 This steam mop will make your wood floors look just as good as the day you first moved in. $58 at Amazon

Steam mops use super-heated vaporized water to kill bacteria and dust mites — no detergent necessary. Say goodbye to that sloppy, gloppy, bucket-and-mop combo; from here on out, you'll need only one tool for fresh, clean floors. And since steam alone annihilates all the crud taking up residence in the nooks, crannies and corners of your home, the Shark mop is safe if you have children or pets.

How does it work? Just aim the Shark at the surface in question, activate the steam to loosen up tough grime and swipe! Voila! Clean floors. The Shark Steam Pocket Mop has three settings to ensure you dispense the appropriate amount of steam for the mess at hand, and comes with two washable microfiber pads that grip dirt and grime easily. When you're finished cleaning, just pop the dirty pad right into the laundry bin and snap on a clean one. Got tough-to-reach corners? This package also include a triangular head and pad for those.

Wood we lie to you? The Shark makes any kind of surface squeaky clean! (Photo: Amazon)

All in all, your deep-cleaning routine is about to get a lot easier — and when cleaning's easier, you do it a lot more often. Translation: Get yourself a Shark and watch clean, shiny floors become the norm, not the exception. That's one household sight that'll never get old. Plus, with over 26,000 five-star reviews, you'll be in good company.

Take it from one reviewer who can’t get enough of this thing: “I like everything about this steam cleaner… how rapidly it heats up, the cord is plenty long, and cleans my tile floors to perfection!"

It picks up all sorts of dirt — even lava dust! Shared another ecstatic shopper: "This was effortless. Our breezes on the island of Hawaii pick up dirt and lava dust... then there are the two cats, hairballs.... It is challenging, to say the least! Tried out the new Shark steam mop on the bamboo flooring, WE WERE BLOWN AWAY! It was so simple, with stunning results. Shining clean."

"This Shark steam cleaner makes cleaning floors so easy!" gushed another thrilled reviewer. "My white tile floors look sparkly clean! And taking the cloth off the head to toss into the washing machine is very convenient. No more mops and buckets to lug around!"

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

