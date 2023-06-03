The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Saturday — save up to 60%

There's a little of everything on sale today! (Photo: Amazon)

Need some retail therapy to help you start your weekend? Our team has scoured the Amazon sale to put together a handy rundown of the top sales from the mega-retailer's site for you. So what are today's best Amazon sales? Well, you can score a mega-popular JBL speaker for nearly 50% off. Maybe the wildly popular tabletop fire pit at a $60 discount? There's a lot to explore. Let's have a closer look at these stellar Amazon bargains, shall we?

Roundfire Roundfire Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit $40 $100 Save $60 S'mores anyone? This tiny, but mighty tabletop fire pit will have you spending all of your free time outdoors. $40 at Amazon

Looking for a new fire pit? This concrete one is at the top of our lists this weekend — it's 60% off! It has a compact design that easily works in any space. The fire pit is powered by bioethanol fuels that sit in a safe burn chamber, which produces a clean ventless fire. If you don't plan to use it to roast tasty treats, the fire pit also doubles as a decor piece that creates cozy lighting for your garden or patio.

"I enjoy this tabletop ceramic fire bowl. This is genius!" one happy shopper said. "Great for a cozy and romantic setting. My daughter even roasts her marshmallows with this. I love to watch the brilliant flames flickering as I sit with my glass of wine on the balcony with the evening air. You can use rubbing alcohol as directed on the instructions, which is far cheaper than other brands sold. Half a bowl of fuel lasts one hour. I love this firepit bowl"

This screwdriver/drill combo might look compact, but it can drive up to 1,500 RPMs of power. The 1/2 inch sleeve means you don't have to worry about it loosening its grip on a pesky screw, either. On top of all of this, it charges quickly thanks to the included battery charger, and it's lightweight enough that anyone can use it.

"When my partner and I moved into our first place, there were three things I made sure to buy that my parents never had around the house. Batteries in abundance, light bulbs, and a power drill," one reviewer said. "It is the one purchase we made once we moved in, and we have used it at every turn with the perfect quality, carrying bag, and bright light. Not super loud, lots of different drill bits, as well as a battery that I have not charged once in my sporadic year of using it."

JBL JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker $80 $150 Save $70 The Charge 5 offers 20 hours of playtime and can pair with other JBL speakers for extra music, and it's water-resistant. $80 at Amazon

Bring the party outside with this little speaker with big sound. Expect punchy base and a clear listening experience anywhere you go — that includes the pool! It's water-resistant, so it can handle a splash or two. Over 42,000 shoppers give it a perfect five-star rating.

I've had the JBL Charge 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for two years now, and I must say, it's been an absolute joy to use," shared a rave reviewer. "This speaker has been my go-to for all my outdoor activities, from camping trips to beach days and everything in between."

Bedsure Bedsure Cooling Sheets Set $45 $95 Save $50 Who doesn't want a good night of sleep? If you're tossing and turning at bedtime, try adding this cooling sheet set. It gives hot sleepers some relief and your bed a brand-new feel. $45 at Amazon

The Bedsure Cooling Sheets Set instantly adds a cloud-like feel to your current bedding for only $36. The sheets are crafted with rayon from bamboo that leaves a twill weave that gives a silky (and cool) finish.

"I've had these sheets for a little over a week now, and both my partner and I love them," a five-star reviewer wrote. "He usually runs hot at night, and these definitely keep him cool. The relatively deep pocket and for our Purple mattress pretty well. They feel good against the skin."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

Suuson Phone Holder for Car $13 $50 Save $37 with coupon See at Amazon

Meguiar’s Deep Crystal Car Wash $4 $14 Save $9 See at Amazon

Fbb Phone Mount for Car $12 $40 Save $28 See at Amazon

Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car $7 $13 Save $6 See at Amazon

VacLife Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor $20 $45 Save $25 with coupon See at Amazon

iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Air Vent and Flush Mount Combo $20 $25 Save $5 See at Amazon

Vacuums

Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $100 $500 Save $400 with coupon See at Amazon

Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $99 $500 Save $401 See at Amazon

Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner $100 $150 Save $50 See at Amazon

Orfeld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $125 $210 Save $85 with coupon See at Amazon

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner $32 $40 Save $8 with coupon See at Amazon

Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $110 $400 Save $290 with coupon See at Amazon

Black+Decker Bagless Canister Multi-Cyclonic Vacuum Cleaner $120 $230 Save $110 See at Amazon

Kitchen

Henchels Statement Razor-Sharp 20-Piece White Handle Knife Set $230 $510 Save $280 See at Amazon

Cuisinart Advantage Color Collection 12-Piece Knife Set $25 $65 Save $40 See at Amazon

Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine $157 $208 Save $52 See at Amazon

Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $12 $30 Save $18 See at Amazon

Oxo Good Grips Pro 10" Frying Pan Skillet $26 $40 Save $14 with coupon See at Amazon

NewAir Countertop Bullet Ice Maker $159 $250 Save $91 See at Amazon

Amazon Basics 3-Piece Non-Stick Frying Pan Set - 8 Inch $27 $36 Save $9 See at Amazon

ThermoPro TP03 Digital Meat Thermometer $12 $16 Save $4 See at Amazon

Home

Titanker Shower Curtain Hooks $7 $17 Save $10 See at Amazon

Sealegend 2-Piece Dryer-Vent Cleaner Kit $9 $20 Save $11 See at Amazon

Caravan Canopy Sports Infinity Zero Gravity Chair (2-Pack) $102 $200 Save $98 See at Amazon

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase $7 $12 Save $5 with coupon See at Amazon

Sky Solutions Anti-Fatigue Mat $16 $60 Save $44 with code Copied! Code: 20FKDSKY Copied! Code: 20FKDSKY See at Amazon

Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock for Camping $19 $50 Save $31 with code Copied! Code: 15SUMMEROWL Copied! Code: 15SUMMEROWL See at Amazon

Rowenta Turbo Silence Table Fan $53 $90 Save $37 See at Amazon

Sun Joe Electric High Pressure Washer $158 $240 Save $82 See at Amazon

Vivere Double Cotton Hammock with Space Saving Steel Stand $60 $120 Save $60 See at Amazon