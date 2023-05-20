The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Saturday — save up to 60%

There's a little of everything on sale today! (Photo: Amazon)

Need some retail therapy to help you start your weekend? We're about a week away from Memorial Day and it looks like Amazon wants us to make sure we kick off summer right. Our team has scoured the Amazon sale to put together a handy rundown of the top sales from the mega-retailer's site for you. So what are today's best Amazon sales? Well, you can score bestselling Tozo A1 mini earbuds for nearly 50% off. Maybe the wildly popular inflatable hot tub from Coleman at a $180 discount? There's a lot to explore. Let's have a closer look at these stellar Amazon bargains, shall we?

Roundfire Roundfire Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit $40 $100 Save $60 S'mores anyone? This tiny, but mighty tabletop fire pit will have you spending all of your free time outdoors. $40 at Amazon

Looking for a new fire pit? This concrete one is at the top of our lists this weekend — it's 60% off! It has a compact design that easily works in any space. The fire pit is powered by bioethanol fuels that sit in a safe burn chamber, which produces a clean ventless fire. If you don't plan to use it to roast tasty treats, the fire pit also doubles as a decor piece that creates cozy lighting for your garden or patio.

"I enjoy this tabletop ceramic fire bowl. This is genius!" one happy shopper said. "Great for a cozy and romantic setting. My daughter even roasts her marshmallows with this. I love to watch the brilliant flames flickering as I sit with my glass of wine on the balcony with the evening air. You can use rubbing alcohol as directed on the instructions, which is far cheaper than other brands sold. Half a bowl of fuel lasts one hour. I love this firepit bowl"

Coleman Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub Spa $462 $650 Save $188 This Coleman inflatable hot tub holds up to 242 gallons of water, comes with a cover, pump to inflate or deflate, ChemConnect dispenser, two filter cartridges and a repair patch. The digital control panel lets you control the temp (up to 104°F) and even includes a timer so you can set the temp in advance and save power. $462 at Amazon

It's not quite warm enough to take a dip in the pool, but an inflatable hot tub can close that spring-to-summer pool gap quite nicely. And with 114 bubble jets, this might be the intro to a self-care everyone needs right now.

Over 6,000 shoppers give this one a perfect rating. One fan raved: "Best purchase I made this year. This thing is legit; it does the same job as an expensive hot tub. I have used it in -15F in Alaska; it keeps the water temperature 104F. Absolutely impressed."

TOZO Tozo A1 Mini Wireless Earbuds $17 $30 Save $13 with coupon These earbuds are lightweight and petite, making them a great fit for people with smaller ears. They're even waterproof! Save $13 with coupon $17 at Amazon

If you're looking for wireless earbuds but don't want to pay a fortune, you've come to the right place. The Tozo A1 Mini Earbuds have a flat shape for a snug fit. They're also waterproof and have a charging case to give you up to 22 hours of use — all for $15!

"I planned to use them temporarily and then as a backup for my AirPods, but even just using them once I can’t believe how much I like them," said a happy customer. "They are super comfortable in my ears, have decent sound and, for the price point, I’m not paranoid about having to replace them if I lose them. Also, the touch controls are very convenient, and something my AirPods Pro 1st gen didn’t have."

FORTEM Fortem Car Trunk Organizer $24 $35 Save $11 with coupon This trunk organizer has several sizable compartments to keep things like groceries, jumper cables and whatever else you need for your driving experience sorted. There are even handy mesh side pockets to hold your phone, keys, headphones and more. Save $11 with coupon $24 at Amazon

If your car is a mess, it may be time to get the Fortem Trunk Organizer. With all the compartments and pockets, it can sort your stuff and keep it tidy. There's even a tie-down strap system to keep it from flying all over the place while you drive.

"It's amazing," gushed a five-star fan. "I work in home based sales so I'm always on the road. It keeps all my paperwork and tools organized and thanks to the velcro on the bottom, no more sliding around in the trunk!"

Bedsure Bedsure Cooling Sheets Set $36 $95 Save $59 Who doesn't want a good night of sleep? If you're tossing and turning at bedtime, try adding this cooling sheet set. It gives hot sleepers some relief and your bed a brand-new feel. $36 at Amazon

The Bedsure Cooling Sheets Set instantly adds a cloud-like feel to your current bedding for only $36. The sheets are crafted with rayon from bamboo that leaves a twill weave that gives a silky (and cool) finish.

"I've had these sheets for a little over a week now, and both my partner and I love them," a five-star reviewer wrote. "He usually runs hot at night, and these definitely keep him cool. The relatively deep pocket and for our Purple mattress pretty well. They feel good against the skin."

