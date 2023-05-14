Amazon's No. 1 bestselling outdoor sleeping pad is down to $26, today only
Now that the sun is setting later and the nights are getting warmer, it's just about time to start thinking about camping. While it's incredibly peaceful to fall asleep under the stars, spending all night on the ground doesn't really do your back any favors. Luckily, Amazon has an impressive deal today on a handy tool to help you camp out in comfort. It's called the Powerlix Sleeping Pad, and it's specially designed to provide extra cushioning during campouts. Just for today, it's down to $26 from $40 — nearly 40% off.
Powerlix Sleeping Pad in Green
The Powerlix sleeping pad is on sale in five different colors: green, orange, blue, navy and black. And, of course, it's insanely comfortable.
Powerlix Sleeping Pad in Orange
Worth noting: The Powerlix Sleeping Pad has nearly 8,000 perfect reviews at Amazon. "The best part about this sleeping pad is that you don't have to blow at all to inflate!" said a five-star fan. "I used it for camping and it was really comfortable to sleep on it. You will not feel any bumps on the ground as the air cushioning is very good. It is also very easy to deflate and get it back into the carrying pouch. The inflating bag can also be used as an extra bag to carry any of the extra stuff you want and it has the same design like a dry bag. So it's like getting an extra bag for free!"
Powerlix Sleeping Pad in Blue
A fellow happy customer called the Powerlix Sleeping Pad "some NASA, Space-X grade tech." They continued, "this thing is so light and so small, it can be taken everywhere! The self inflating bag is so amazing and practical that it feels almost dumb. Why you don't see this kind of tech implemented as often on other things?"
Again, this sale is just for today. Grab the Powerlix Sleeping Pad at a hefty discount while you still can!
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
