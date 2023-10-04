Why you can trust us
Need some shut-eye? These bestselling blackout curtains are on sale for just $12

Derek Arbogast
·4 min read

What is it?

Nothing makes a difference in a living space like a new window treatment. Maybe it makes the room darker, maybe lighter, maybe it just adds a splash of much-needed color. But sometimes you want curtains to not just filter light, but block it. On that note, Amazon is having a mega sale on Nicetown curtains — you can get a top-rated set for as low as $12! We've got our eye on these blackout ones, but you can also find deals on curtains short and long, in dazzling white and a rainbow of colors in between. Whether you're looking to let the sunshine in or make the world go away, there's something for everyone.

Amazon

Nicetown Thermal Insulated Blackout Curtains

$12$22
Save $10 with coupon

This curtain set comes with two panels with dimensions of 63"L x 42"W. They block up to 99% of light and UV rays. They also reduce noise, thanks to the innovative triple-weave technology.

Save $10 with coupon
$12 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal?

We haven't seen these curtains on sale for lower than their current price in literal years, so our advice is to add 'em to your cart, stat. That said, even at full-price they're quite reasonable, and if they're the ticket to better sleep, well, they're an investment that'll pay off in spades!

Why do I need this?

When the folks at Nicetown call these blackout curtains, they're not kidding. That's because they feature a solid black liner to make sure your room stays nice and dark, and your sleep peaceful. Maybe more important: They're also thermally insulating, which means they'll keep the winter chill out of your toasty-warm room, and allow you a cool summertime nap during even the most torrid summer afternoons. Translation: Big savings on your heating and air-conditioning bills. And they're available in 42 colors!

gray blackout curtains on a window
We love these room-darkening curtains from Nicetown! Sooo much better than the ones we bought from Crapburg. (Photo: Amazon) (Amazon)

What reviewers say

Over 86,000 Amazon customers are so impressed by these curtains, they've given them a perfect five-star rating.

"These curtains are perfect," gushed a happy shopper. "The material is thick and very soft, and they look great! I highly recommend Nicetown and their products to anyone looking for quality curtains! They are truly blackout curtains. My only complaint is that the wrinkles have not fallen out after a few weeks of hanging, but I just need to stop being lazy and get my steamer out!" (Note: If you need a steamer, we recommend this No. 1 bestselling portable one, which is also on sale.)

"These hide so much sunlight!" exclaimed another fan. "I can have the blinds open and curtains closed with zero light! Great for sleeping in, day sleepers or privacy. They also aren’t stiff like others I have purchased in the past."

"Game-changer!" wrote a final reviewer. "I live in an apartment complex and face the parking lot. I have VERY inconsiderate neighbors that feel the need to sit outside in their vehicles for long periods of time and not shut off their lights. These curtains have provided the protection I need and also help prevent drafts."

Not in the market for a blackout set? Check out these other Nicetown curtains on sale.

Amazon

Nicetown Semi-Sheer Linen Curtains

$16$23
Save $8 with coupon

This set comes in the standard dimension of 84"L x 52"W and can be used by themselves or paired with opaque panels. There are 30 different colors/prints to choose from.

Save $8 with coupon
$16 at Amazon

When it comes to window treatments, nothing says "classic simplicity" like these sheer linen curtains. This set comes in the standard dimensions, but there are 17 different sizes on offer, with widths ranging from 42" to 66" and lengths from 45" to 95", so there's an option for just about any room you might like to brighten up. Here's something else to brighten the mood: You can grab a pair for as little as $16.

Here's a more specialized item, but one that could be priceless if your home's a little short on bedrooms. This one-sheet curtain, featuring blackout-ing triple-weave polyester, is insulating enough to give you the illusion that you have two rooms instead of one. There are a number of sizes on offer, some large enough to completely cover a sliding glass door.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

