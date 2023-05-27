Amazon just dropped the motherlode of Memorial Day deals — save up to 70%
Ready to kick off summer of 2023? Amazon is and it's giving us hot deals to go with those hot temperatures! It's dropped a truly bonkers bonanza of markdowns that features many of the best Memorial Day weekend deals out there. There are top-notch TVs and tech, kitchen and home essentials, style and beauty faves ... all of it on mega discount. We know how busy you'll be sunning, swimming, grilling, playing, hiking, partying and just chilling over the next three days, so to give you a leg up on your holiday weekend shopping, we've collected some of the hottest deals across the e-tail mega-site, from entertainment essentials to outdoor necessities. Use it as your own customized shopping list, and start your summer with a splash — and some sweet, sweet savings!
Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$100 $500Save $400 with coupon
Suuson Phone Holder for Car$13 $50Save $37 with coupon
Ziuty Wireless Earbuds$15 $60Save $45 with coupon
Henckels Statement Razor-Sharp 15-Piece Knife Set$130 $345Save $215
Sgin 15.6-Inch Windows 11 Laptop$360 $1,334Save $974 with coupon
Cuisinart Advantage Color Collection 12-Piece Knife Set$25 $65Save $40
Meguiar’s Deep Crystal Car Wash$4 $14Save $9
DMoose Fitness Calf Stretcher and Foot Stretcher$12 $25Save $13 with coupon
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)$200 $249Save $49
Cxk Wireless Earbuds$21 $48Save $27 with coupon
Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones$279 $329Save $50
Sony Wireless Noise-Canceling Overhead Headphones$278 $350Save $72
Asus Chromebook CX1$134 $230Save $96
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite$350 $430Save $80
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Laptop$700 $900Save $200
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote$25 $40Save $15
Lenovo 2022 Newest IdeaPad 3 Laptop$421 $959Save $538
Titanker Shower Curtain Hooks$7 $17Save $10
Sealegend 2-Piece Dryer-Vent Cleaner Kit$9 $20Save $11 with coupon
Fbb Phone Mount for Car$12 $40Save $28 with coupon
Toshiba 32-inch Class V35 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV$110 $160Save $50
Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV$230 $350Save $120
LG C2 Series 42-inch Class OLED Evo AI-Powered Smart TV$897 $1,200Save $303
Vizio 40-Inch D-Series Full HD 1080p Smart TV$168 $230Save $62
Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car$7 $13Save $6
VacLife Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor$34 $45Save $11
iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Air Vent and Flush Mount Combo$20 $25Save $5
Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner$100 $150Save $50
Orfeld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$120 $210Save $90 with coupon
ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner$27 $40Save $13
Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$110 $400Save $290 with coupon
Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine$150 $208Save $58
Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener$12 $30Save $18
Oxo Good Grips Pro 10" Frying Pan Skillet$20 $40Save $20 with coupon
Caravan Canopy Sports Infinity Zero Gravity Chair (2-Pack)$102 $200Save $98
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase$7 $12Save $5 with coupon
Sky Solutions Anti-Fatigue Mat$16 $60Save $44 with code
Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock for Camping$19 $50Save $31 with code
Velamo Advanced Retinol Eye Stick$18 $30Save $12
Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil$10 $14Save $3
Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush$38 $60Save $22 with coupon
Nature Well Clinical Retinol Advanced Moisture Cream$13 $25Save $12 with coupon
Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Moisturizing Face Sunscreen SPF 60$7 $11Save $4
Truremedy Naturals Remedy Soap Tea Tree Oil Antibacterial Body Wash$12 $29Save $18
Funkymonkey Comfort Slides$20 $31Save $11
Blencot Lace-Trim Tank Top$16 $29Save $13
Ray-Ban RB4140 Wayfarer Sunglasses$88 $176Save $88
Anrabess Casual Summer Solid Maxi Dress$31 $53Save $22
adidas Women's Cloud foam Pure Running Shoe$45 $70Save $25
lime flare Womens Lace Trim Satin Top$19 $30Save $10
75% off or more
The Raemao Massage Gun is an absolute powerhouse, delivering 10 speeds with 15 replaceable heads, so you can precisely target that nagging ache. It's great for postworkout muscle stiffness and soreness, plus it helps with blood circulation. Best part? It's a ridiculous 75% off.
"I'm a massage therapist, and this thing is a lifesaver," said one professional pain manager. "When I saw it on super sale, I knew I had to have it and, boy, am I glad I did!"
$40 with coupon
$200 at Amazon
Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$100 $500Save $400 with coupon
Suuson Phone Holder for Car$13 $50Save $37 with coupon
50% off or more
Need a new PC, or maybe just a workaday second unit? The ultrathin, ultrafast IdeaPad 3 is on megasale right now — and it's a deal for the ages at $537 off! It brings the power of 8GB of high-bandwidth RAM to effortlessly run multiple applications at once and transfer data at lightning speed. Plus, it has Windows 11 Home OS built right in. One personal computer called it an "unbelievable value for the price." For nearly 60% off, we have to agree.
Henckels Statement Razor-Sharp 15-Piece Knife Set$130 $345Save $215
Sgin 15.6-Inch Windows 11 Laptop$360 $1,334Save $974 with coupon
Meguiar’s Deep Crystal Car Wash$4 $14Save $9
DMoose Fitness Calf Stretcher and Foot Stretcher$12 $25Save $13 with coupon
Headphones and earbuds
The earbuds that need no introduction: The Apple AirPods. Their stable, low-latency wireless connection delivers incredible sound, while the charging case keeps you powered up on the go with more than 24 hours of listening time when fully juiced. They're waterproof and sweat-resistant too, so don't sweat it if you get caught in the rain or wear them during a particularly intense gym sesh. And the price can't be beat — at $30 off, you're getting an earful for a song.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)$200 $249Save $49
Cxk Wireless Earbuds$21 $48Save $27 with coupon
Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones$279 $329Save $50
Sony Wireless Noise-Canceling Overhead Headphones$278 $350Save $72
Tablets and tech
The incredible Sgin laptop has so much to offer — a full HD IPS screen with rich color and long battery life (up to eight hours on a charge!), so you can work or play the day away. Best of all, this PC boasts low power consumption and noiseless heat dissipation, which means your computer will never sound like it's about to take off into the stratosphere, even if you're running multiple apps at once. The kicker? It's a cool $999 off!
"Quiet, sleek, and efficient," wrote one erudite enthusiast. "The integration of Android to Windows was seamless. All apps and programs transferred beautifully and without hassle or corruption. Easy to set up. Was able to get started straight away Great slimline look and nice keyboard feel. Snappy performance, good graphics and very good battery life. All in all, a very good value in a home laptop."
Asus Chromebook CX1$134 $230Save $96
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite$350 $430Save $80
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Laptop$700 $900Save $200
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote$25 $40Save $15
Lenovo 2022 Newest IdeaPad 3 Laptop$421 $959Save $538
$25-and-under deals
Don't be fooled by how cute this rainbow Cuisinart set is — they're beasts on the cutting board. Included you'll find an 8-inch chef knife, an 8-inch slicing knife, an 8-inch serrated bread knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, a 6.5-inch utility knife and a 3.5-inch paring knife, each of them crafted with high-quality stainless steel that you can keep sharp and safe inside its matching sheath.
"Where have these been all my life?" said a quick-thinking shopper. "I'll admit these were an almost-impulse purchase as I had been stalking them for a while on my shopping list, and when the price went down I thought 'why not?' although I have a drawer full of knives. I'd donate every other knife I own ... in a heartbeat if my husband wouldn't complain. These are a delight."
Titanker Shower Curtain Hooks$7 $17Save $10
Sealegend 2-Piece Dryer-Vent Cleaner Kit$9 $20Save $11 with coupon
Meguiar’s Deep Crystal Car Wash$4 $14Save $9
TVs
If you already love the Fire TV Stick and/or have Alexa hooked up in every room, this set will allow you to take advantage of both. It features 4K Ultra HD, meaning you get four times the pixels of an average 1080p Full HD screen, increasing brightness, clarity and the depth and scope of colors. Plus, forget endless scrolling through streaming menus: Just ask Alexa to pull up your favorite show, and it'll appear on your screen, pronto.
"Excellent!" one reviewer said. "I was shocked when I turned the TV on. The 4K is so immersive and brilliant. The colors are rich. Its picture is like watching it live, or even better than real life."
Toshiba 32-inch Class V35 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV$110 $160Save $50
Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV$230 $350Save $120
LG C2 Series 42-inch Class OLED Evo AI-Powered Smart TV$897 $1,200Save $303
Vizio 40-Inch D-Series Full HD 1080p Smart TV$168 $230Save $62
Auto
One of summer's less heralded pleasures? Soaping up and rinsing down your ride under a sunny, cloudless sky! Well, that pastime is about to get even more satisfying: This wash is tough on dirt and smudges, yet gentle on paint and wax protection. The nonstreak formula leaves behind a sparkling finish, plus it effectively removes contaminants before they bond with your car's paint job. It's super sudsy too.
"Leaves my car shiny for days!" shared one happy motorist.
Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car$7 $13Save $6
VacLife Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor$34 $45Save $11
iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Air Vent and Flush Mount Combo$20 $25Save $5
Vacuums
This incredible Inse cordless vac has an upgraded motor with super-strong suction, which means it can make quick work of all the nasties — like pet hair, dust and dirt — lingering between your floorboards and in your carpet. Plus, since it's cordless and converts to a handheld, you can use it just about anywhere: beds, curtains, stairs, the couch.
"I purchased this vacuum a few months ago because the deal was way too good to pass up for a cordless vacuum," reported one awestruck Amazon-ian. "The device charges really quickly and works great for hardwood floors. It's lightweight, and the various brush heads are super helpful and convenient for my small apartment."
Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner$100 $150Save $50
Orfeld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$120 $210Save $90 with coupon
ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner$27 $40Save $13
Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$110 $400Save $290 with coupon
Kitchen
Both professionals and home cooks alike love Henckels knives. This 15-piece set includes the perfect knives for dicing, chopping, slicing and filleting your way through any recipe, plus a wood storage block to house them all. Each "precision stamped, satin-finished" blade is razor-sharp, so you'll make short work of just about any protein or veggie that comes your way. The kindest cut of all? They're $280 off!
"This set exceeded my expectations. The knives are rock-solid and the quality is amazing," wrote one ecstatic home cook.
Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine$150 $208Save $58
Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener$12 $30Save $18
Oxo Good Grips Pro 10" Frying Pan Skillet$20 $40Save $20 with coupon
Home
We'll let you in on a secret: Bamboo is the affordable (and far more sustainable) way to bring your favorite hotel-quality sheets to your boudoir. Bamboo fibers happen to be silkier than cotton (go figure!) and, because they’re longer than cotton fibers, you need fewer of them. They're the stars of this LuxClub set — which comes with flat and fitted sheets as well as four pillowcases. Available in a dizzying array of colors.
"Deliciously soft," wrote a reviewer. "Softest sheets I've ever had."
Caravan Canopy Sports Infinity Zero Gravity Chair (2-Pack)$102 $200Save $98
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase$7 $12Save $5 with coupon
Sky Solutions Anti-Fatigue Mat$16 $60Save $44 with code
Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock for Camping$19 $50Save $31 with code
Beauty and wellness
The XSoul At-Home IPL Hair Removal Device uses professional-grade "intense pulsed light" technology to zap any unwanted hair and break the annoying cycle of regrowth. You can use it all over your body — arms, legs, underarms, bikini area. Flip between five power intensities (start at level one and work your way up) to get that perfectly smooth skin you're after. Your wallet will love it too: Laser hair removal can run you thousands, and this gives you 999,999 zaps for a mere fraction of the price.
A happy customer called this tool "a godsend," adding, "I have only used it three times so far and have no growth on my legs and a little growth on my armpits and bikini area. ... Honestly, it’s already paid for itself after only three uses."
Velamo Advanced Retinol Eye Stick$18 $30Save $12
Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil$10 $14Save $3
Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush$38 $60Save $22 with coupon
Nature Well Clinical Retinol Advanced Moisture Cream$13 $25Save $12 with coupon
Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Moisturizing Face Sunscreen SPF 60$7 $11Save $4
Truremedy Naturals Remedy Soap Tea Tree Oil Antibacterial Body Wash$12 $29Save $18
Style
Don't be fooled by this super-slim wallet's low profile — you can pack in up to 16 cards plus money, receipts and more in the two zippered pockets. And, oh, yeah: This small wonder from Travelambo comes in a whopping 29 colors, so you can match to any handbag (or even outfit, given its rock-bottom price). Best of all it's RFID-blocking, so you can carry along all your essentials with absolute confidence.
"This was just what I was looking for," shared a five-star reviewer. "I always feel like my wallet is too bulky and thick to just carry around when I don't want my entire purse but I also want all of my cards available to me. This is the prefect wallet. It fits all of my cards, cash, change. ALL of it."
Funkymonkey Comfort Slides$20 $31Save $11
Blencot Lace-Trim Tank Top$16 $29Save $13
Ray-Ban RB4140 Wayfarer Sunglasses$88 $176Save $88
Anrabess Casual Summer Solid Maxi Dress$31 $53Save $22
adidas Women's Cloud foam Pure Running Shoe$45 $70Save $25
lime flare Womens Lace Trim Satin Top$19 $30Save $10
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Here’s everything you need to know about Memorial Day sales, plus all the best deals on the internet — kept fresh by our team of shopping editors. See all of our Memorial Day sales coverage across Yahoo, Engadget and In The Know here.