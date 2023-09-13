This uber-flattering maxi dress 'drapes well over curves' — and it's down to $32

What is it?

One of the most underrated yet versatile staples? A flowy maxi dress. You know the kind: a frock that drapes in a sophisticated yet forgiving way, and looks just as great with cute sneakers and a cardigan as it does with flats and a denim jacket. We’ve found our dream maxi dress at Amazon starting at just $32, and more than 4,500 five-star reviewers are just as “obsessed” as we are. The Lilbetter V-Neck Maxi Dress is that comfy yet chic piece you’ll want to live in 24/7.

Why is it a good deal?

The Lilbetter V-Neck Maxi Dress is available in 18 great colors and patterns — all the wearable ones and none of the wear-it-once options. Starting at just $32, this incredible deal is pretty hard to pass up, especially if you find it difficult to buy clothes that fit your figure just right.

Why do I need this?

The lightweight frock has just a touch of spandex for movement — not that you’d need it, as the boho silhouette is roomy and forgiving while looking romantic and whimsical. In a dress like the Lilbetter V-Neck Maxi, you walk differently. You feel differently. There’s something incredibly glamorous about a flirty, full-length dress in a fun polka-dot pattern.

The Lilbetter dress has spaghetti straps you can adjust to your liking; it also has an open back for sex appeal. But make no mistake — a dress like this can easily transition into winter with tights, boots and a layer on top. It’s destined to be that reliable piece you grab from your closet when you have no idea what else to wear. It even has pockets!

Make this playful frock your new best friend. (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say

“Don’t think twice, buy it,” wrote one thrilled shopper. “Obsessed!” another declared. “I thought it was a little too big until I realized there were strap adjustments. I couldn't ask for a better dress!”

“This is going to be a staple in my wardrobe,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “The fabric is thin and breezy but not see-through ... I sent this link to half the girls I work with because everyone loved it so much. It's super versatile — I wore it with a long black cardi and black mules, but I can see it with a denim jacket. You can belt it, wear it with sandals or wedges, etc.”

“I'm rather chesty, but I felt like it drapes well over curves,” one shopper noted. “I have a very round protruding abdomen, and this dress covers it well,” added another.

"Very comfortable, well-fitting, flowy dress," a final reviewer said. "But my major complaint is that the seam in the front and the polka dots don’t line up."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

Raemao Massage Gun $50 $100 Save $50 with coupon See at Amazon

Crest Whitening Emulsions Gel Pen Kit $22 $50 Save $28 See at Amazon

Aerlang Massage Gun $22 $90 Save $68 with coupon See at Amazon

Amzgirl Laser Hair Remover $70 $170 Save $100 with coupon See at Amazon

Heeta Scalp Massager $7 $9 Save $2 See at Amazon

Pritech Electric Foot Callus Remover $24 $30 Save $6 See at Amazon

Aquasonic Black Series Whitening Toothbrush $40 $60 Save $20 See at Amazon

Bitvae Electric Toothbrush $16 $40 Save $24 See at Amazon

Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion $12 $15 Save $3 See at Amazon

Poppyo Blackhead Remover $30 $46 Save $16 See at Amazon

Style

Crocs Classic Clogs $31 $50 Save $19 See at Amazon

Travelambo Leather Slim Wallet $10 $13 Save $3 See at Amazon

Brabic Bodysuit Shapewear $17 $40 Save $23 See at Amazon

Shapermint Wireless Bra $27 $48 Save $21 with coupon See at Amazon

The Gym People Bootleg Yoga Capris $28 $34 Save $6 See at Amazon

Efan Oversized Sweatshirt $27 $53 Save $26 with coupon See at Amazon

Feethit Shoes $32 $46 Save $14 with coupon See at Amazon

Wirarpa Soft Cotton Underwear, 5-Pack $26 $41 Save $15 with coupon See at Amazon

Adidas Cushioned Quarter Socks (6-Pair) $20 $22 Save $2 See at Amazon

Colorfulkoala Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants $23 $30 Save $7 See at Amazon