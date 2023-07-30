'You shouldn't be disgusted when you take a shower': This cult-fave shower liner — is down to $12 (40% off!)

Aside from the physically immobile or certain old-timey folk who insist on a bath-only cleanliness regimen, we all take showers. It's such a regular part of life that it's easy to forget about the accoutrements of our lather-up, rinse-down routine. When it comes to our shower curtain liner, more often than not, we don't think to change it until it tells us it needs to be changed — by a mildewy smell or the slow, then fast emergence of a gross brown-gray-green film around its base. Nasty stuff, all of it. Well, Amazon's slashed the price on this stalwart funk shield to just 12 bucks (down from $18). Oh, and you can add a new set of shower hooks to secure it.

This 72-by-72-inch liner is large enough to accommodate just about any shower setup, its magnetized base ensuring that it stays snug against the side of most tubs. It's made of environmentally agreeable PEVA material with nary a trace of chlorine or PVC, which means you won't get assaulted with a waft of plastic-y odor when you take it out of the package. It is, of course, waterproof and formulated to foster bead formation and quick H2O roll-off (less lingering water = less mildew). A reinforced header and metal grommets ensure that it'll slide smoothly across your rod and stay secure.

We dare say this LiBa liner will impress so much that you may decide you don't need a top curtain at all. Check out all available styles.

The LiBa liner looks so good that it can take the place of a fancy outer shower curtain, even in a designer bathroom. (Photo: Getty Images)

With all that going for it, no wonder more than 169,000 Amazon reviewers have bestowed a five-star rating on this curtain. This one admired its Goldilocks-perfect weight: "Not too thick that it's hard to move around and not too thin that it creeps up on you in the shower."

Captain Obvious also sung its praises. "You shouldn't be disgusted when you take a shower," they opined, adding: "I allowed my previous shower curtain to accumulate mildew and soap film until it was physically revolting to take a shower.... A few weeks back I purchased this item, and enthusiastically hung it in my tub...after several weeks the LiBa is just as clear, clean and fresh as the day it was hung."

"My husband liked it so much he requested that we use this curtain in the future," said this repeat customer. "It really is anti-bacterial and very easy to rinse off. It has held up well without tearing at hooks. I really like the magnets and how easily this curtain sheds water. Also, there was no gassing off when the curtain is new."

You can also grab these handy shower curtain rings to elevate your new shower liner. LiBa's hooks come in a heavy-duty stainless steel (set of 12) that doesn't rust or weigh your curtains down. They are also a breeze to install — just squeeze to open the clamp and loop your materials around it. And you know that loud, obnoxious grinding sound some shower hooks make? These glide quietly, a win!

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

