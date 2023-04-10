Amazon just dropped the mother lode of weekly deals, including Henckels knives for 60% off

Feel that? That's spring — and big savings — in the air this week at Amazon! (Photo: Amazon)

Spring is here and summer is just a warm breeze away — are you ready? Whether you want to revamp your wardrobe or update your essentials, it's the perfect time to make the most of the season and get a fresh new start. Amazon has you totally covered with this week's epic sale, including major deals on electronics, home goods, fashion staples and so much more. And we've collected all the biggest discounts in one place, so all you need to do is scroll, "Add to Cart" and soak in the sun!

75% off or more

We hope you're sitting down, 'cause this vac's 80% off! Once you've come to, stand up and click yourself one. (Photo: Amazon)

Leave fussy cables in the dust with this cordless vacuum cleaner from the folks at Inse. It features an upgraded motor to provide strong suction on max mode, which means you can capture pet hair, dirt and other messes on hardwood floors, low-pile carpet, stairs, beds, curtains ... well, you get the idea; this thing can go practically anywhere. On top of that, it generates less heat and noise, to give you a quiet cleaning environment, and it runs 30 to 45 minutes on standard mode after a full charge. "I purchased this vacuum a few months ago, because the deal was way too good to pass up for a cordless vacuum," reported one Amazon reviewer. "The device charges really quickly, works great for hardwood floors. It's lightweight, and the various brush heads are super helpful and convenient for my small apartment!"

$100 $500 at Amazon

Raemao Massage Gun $40 $210 Save $170 with coupon See at Amazon

Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $107 $500 Save $393 with coupon See at Amazon

Zcwa Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo $145 $700 Save $555 with coupon See at Amazon

Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $17 $130 Save $113 with coupon See at Amazon

50% off or more

Do you mean to tell us you're going to pass up a 60% discount on this killer Lenovo laptop? That does not compute. (Photo: Amazon)

This superfast, ingeniously thin IdeaPad is on sale right now for just $379 at Amazon and stands as one of the biggest Lenovo laptop deals we've ever seen. It brings the power of 8GB high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run multiple applications and browser tabs all at once, with fast boot-up and data transfer for just about anything you need to do, especially with the Windows 11 Home OS built right in. One shopper called it an "unbelievable value for the price," and you know what? They're right. So snap up one (or two) while you can!

$379 $959 at Amazon

Henckels Statement Razor-Sharp 15-Piece Knife Set $130 $345 Save $215 See at Amazon

Fab Totes 6-Pack Clothes Storage Containers $15 $42 Save $27 with coupon See at Amazon

Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $12 $30 Save $18 See at Amazon

Headphones and earbuds

These headphones are about to become your BBFLs: Best Buds for Life. (Photo: Amazon)

We were all set to stagger you with the news that these Ziuty earbuds had been marked down 75%, then we refreshed our screen and ... they're now a staggering 87% off! Aside from their bonkers price, we love the real-time power readout on the front of the case, making it so much easier than pulling out your phone and swiping to find out how much charge is left. The top number shows how much juice is in the case, while the two smaller indicators show readings for each bud. Pretty smart!

But that's not their only innovative feature: These earbuds have everything you'd expect in a quality pair. On-ear controls let you answer calls, skip songs and activate Siri. They also have multiple sound modes to pick from. "These little wireless earbuds are great! The sound quality is fantastic if you want to listen to music or watch TV shows and movies when you don't want to disturb anyone. The sound is crystal clear, and you don't even have to turn the volume up very high," one happy customer said.

$17 with coupon $130 at Amazon

Wekily Bluetooth 5.3 Headphones $21 $130 Save $109 with coupon See at Amazon

Tagry Bluetooth Headphones $25 $49 Save $24 with coupon See at Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $99 $159 Save $60 See at Amazon

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones $170 $350 Save $180 See at Amazon

$25-and-under deals

Pay your dryer back for keeping your clothes cozy-fresh. (Photo: Amazon)

If you're having dryer issues, the problem may not be your appliance — you might just have a ton of lint buildup going on in there. So, before you run out and blow hundreds of bucks on a new unit, grab the No. 1 bestselling Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit. It'll do just what its name says, and just may make your dryer run a lot more efficiently — and certainly more safely by preventing deadly vent fires from sparking.

Cleaning out your vents may even speed up your dryer time by up to 15 minutes! Not bad for 12 bucks. Reviewers have attested to the Sealegend's usefulness: "I clean the lint trap out once a month with the vacuum hose extender furnished here. I also use the brush to help clean out my exterior dryer vent. It takes only minutes but helps provide peace of mind in helping to prevent dryer fires," noted a five-star fan.

$12 $17 at Amazon

Anker Outlet Extender and USB Wall Charger $20 $25 Save $5 See at Amazon

ColorCoral Cleaning Gel Universal Dust Cleaner $6 $12 Save $6 See at Amazon

Olanly Luxury Bathroom Rug Mat $6 $14 Save $8 with coupon See at Amazon

Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car $6 $13 Save $7 See at Amazon

Storage and organization

Suck up the savings with Spacesaver! (Photo: Amazon)

Whether you need to stow away your winter duds or prep for your summer getaway, these Spacesaver Vacuum Storage Bags have you covered. Just put your items inside, seal the zipper, suck out the air, close it up and you're done. This pack is perfect for socking away clothes, sheets, blankets, pillows, plush toys, even socks. They're also ideal for reducing larger and fluffier items such as vests and winter coats to a fraction of their volume, and the jumbo variety comes in handy for mothballing large quilts or blankets.

$25.50 with code 15YAHOOBAGS $43 at Amazon

Fab Totes 6-Pack Clothes Storage Containers $15 $42 Save $27 with coupon See at Amazon

Grillman Premium BBQ Grill Cover $40 $52 Save $12 See at Amazon

NestNeatly SmartCube Underbed Storage Bag 3-Pack $24 $36 Save $12 with coupon See at Amazon

TVs

This could be your home screen, in more ways than one, but only while supplies last. (Photo: Amazon)

The 4K Ultra HD on this 50-inch Hisense TV delivers more than four times the resolution of a regular 1080p screen. Along with over 8.3 million pixels, inside you'll find a powerful full-array LED backlight at work creating a sharper, more colorful picture. Plus, you'll have access to all your favorite streaming movies and TV episodes, live-streaming news, TV, sports and more with the Roku TV Operating System!

$260 $450 at Amazon

Toshiba 50-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $250 $430 Save $180 See at Amazon

Sony 65-Inch 4K X90K Series Bravia XR Full Array Smart Google TV $1,098 $1,500 Save $402 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV $280 $450 Save $170 See at Amazon

Auto

Tired of being stymied by the dust, dirt and grime stuck in every nook, crevice and cranny? Look to the blob! (Photo: Amazon)

This social-media-famous cleaning gel is designed to clean car air vents, steering wheels, console panels, storage bins, cup holders, door handles, dashboards and other other hard-to-reach spaces — just push it into any nooks and crannies and watch it extract dust and crumbs galore!

Reviewers are pleasantly surprised by how effective this lil' blob is: "For how dirty/dusty the inside of my car is, I was really surprised at how much of a difference it made using this product. Definitely going to be getting more!"

$6 $13 at Amazon

Suuson Car Phone Holder Mount $13 $50 Save $37 with coupon See at Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can With Lid and Storage Pockets $10 $18 Save $8 See at Amazon

K Knodel Car Trunk Organizer With Lid $22 $33 Save $11 See at Amazon

Fix-A-Flat S60420 Aerosol Emergency Flat Tire Repair and Inflator $6 $13 Save $8 See at Amazon

Vacuums

We all know it's only a matter of time before the robots take over — why not make use of their cleaning power while we've still got the upper hand? (Photo: Amazon)

This vacuum can go for 100 minutes and is slim enough to glide under sofas. Those are just two of the reasons you should snap up this Lefant vac. Another? You can control all the action with a handy app. Plus, this particular markdown (66% off!) is absolutely amazing. "I wasn't expecting to love it," said a five-star fan. "It really works on my hardwood and laminate floors. Just what I was looking for!"

$105 $260 at Amazon

Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $120 $700 Save $580 with coupon See at Amazon

Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $120 $500 Save $380 with coupon See at Amazon

Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $100 $500 Save $400 See at Amazon

Black+Decker 20V Max Handheld Vacuum $69 $177 Save $108 See at Amazon

Kitchen

Stay sharp — these savings won't last forever. (Photo: Amazon)

Shoppers say this 15-piece set of precision Henckels knives actually makes cooking easier, and even safer! They know there's nothing more dangerous than a sharp-but-not-sharp-enough blade. Aside from that ... "These are really nice knives. I've been looking for a while and wanted a set that was easy to grip and [doesn't slip] out of hand. ... These are just what I needed, and at a great price," wrote one kitchen warrior. How great? Well, how does 62% off grab you?

$130 $345 at Amazon

Crockpot 6 Quart Slow Cooker with Auto Warm Setting $50 $80 Save $30 See at Amazon

Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $12 $30 Save $18 See at Amazon

Seropy Roll-Up Dish-Drying Rack $7 $13 Save $6 See at Amazon

Astercook Knife Set with Built-in Sharpener Block $40 $150 Save $110 See at Amazon

Home

Take a load off while you're putting a loaf in. (Photo: Amazon)

If you're an avid home entertainer — or just the one responsible for getting dinner on the table every night — your entire body will thank you for taking advantage of this cushy (heh, heh) deal. This anti-fatigue kitchen mat will give your feet so much relief that your whole body will be thanking you.

"I am so happy I bought this," wrote one of 5,200+ five-star fans. "I spend a lot of time in the kitchen cooking. My feet get sore easily after working in retail for 15 years wearing awful shoes. Any comfort I can get at home doing something I love is well worth the investment. Super cushiony. I ordered a different brand, and it did not come close to this one!"

$20 $36 at Amazon

Vivere Double Cotton Hammock with Space Saving Steel Stand $67 $120 Save $53 See at Amazon

Barossa Design Plastic Clear Shower Liner $8 $17 Save $9 See at Amazon

Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock, Large $25 $30 Save $5 See at Amazon

Royal Gourmet 24 Inch Charcoal Grill $160 $240 Save $80 See at Amazon

Beauty and wellness

Pump it out, until you can feel it/ Pump it out, 'cause you sure really need it. (Photo: Amazon)

Aging makes itself seen in many ways — crow's-feet, smile lines, sagging — but one of the most irritating to treat is crepey skin. It feels and looks fragile and thin, plus it tends to be on large swaths of your body, meaning that any product you use to treat it needs to be heavy-duty (and not come in a tiny, expensive jar). Lucky for us, Amazon has a big jar of goop on sale that shoppers have long been raving about for its antiaging effects: NatureWell Clinical Retinol Advanced Moisture Cream. This nongreasy cream is formulated to renew, hydrate and firm your skin from head to toe. It's packed with microencapsulated retinol, which penetrates deep into your skin, helping to boost elasticity and firmness and improve skin texture and tone.

The sheer number of rave reviews it has says it all — more than 7,500 five-star ones. Needless to say, users are delighted with how magical it was on crepey skin, especially on their hands. "I love how this cream feels," shared one reviewer. "When you pump some into your hand it feels thick like it's gonna end up being greasy but it's not! The backs of my hands were getting crepey like another reviewer mentioned; after just a few applications that is gone!"

$13.60 with coupon $25 at Amazon

Del Indio Papago Night Cream With Tepezcohuite $9 $14 Save $5 See at Amazon

Lysmoski Laser Hair Removal With Cooling System $75 $200 Save $125 with coupon See at Amazon

MySmile Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light $19 $50 Save $31 with coupon See at Amazon

Medix 5.5 Retinol Body Lotion Firming Moisturizer & Crepey Skin Care Treatment $17 $20 Save $3 See at Amazon

Style

Look lovely in lace this spring. (Photo: Amazon)

With a satinlike sheen and romantic lace detailing, this sweet sleeveless top is a pretty and very versatile wardrobe piece. Pair with a cardigan, jean jacket or blazer in the spring and wear it freely on hot summer days. "Must have in every color!!!! ... I'm obsessed," one fan raved. "Absolutely the best piece of clothing from Amazon. It's amazing quality, light and not at all see-through. I'm gonna get more colors, cuz this top is perfect!"

$18 $29 at Amazon

Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs $30 $50 Save $20 See at Amazon

Heathyoga Women's Yoga Pants Leggings with Pockets $12 $25 Save $13 See at Amazon

Leggings Depot Jogger Pants $15 $29 Save $14 See at Amazon

Tablets and tech

Snatch up the PS5 and have all your favorite friends at your fingertips: Kratos, Crash and so many more.

After repeatedly selling out for years, the world's most sought-after console is finally within reach — and it's on sale, too. It's fast, easy to switch from game to game, and games look absolutely incredible with it — and the included copy of God of War: Ragnarok is the perfect game to test drive the PS5.

"I love the console. It is gorgeous and quiet and the controller is wonderful, and it is everything I wanted it to be. I didn’t even realize you could install another SSD to expand storage until I read the manual so that was just icing on the cake for me. This might be the first PlayStation console with an HDD/SSD that I don’t fill up within a year or so and I love that. Not to mention if you install the SSD then it doesn’t have the limitations that an external one would have, so great job Sony for offering good options," said one gamer.

$509 $560 at Amazon

Apple 2021 10.2-Inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) $269 $329 Save $60 See at Amazon

Anker 20W USB C Power Strip $15 $26 Save $11 See at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.