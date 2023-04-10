Amazon just dropped the mother lode of weekly deals, including Henckels knives for 60% off
Spring is here and summer is just a warm breeze away — are you ready? Whether you want to revamp your wardrobe or update your essentials, it's the perfect time to make the most of the season and get a fresh new start. Amazon has you totally covered with this week's epic sale, including major deals on electronics, home goods, fashion staples and so much more. And we've collected all the biggest discounts in one place, so all you need to do is scroll, "Add to Cart" and soak in the sun!
Raemao Massage Gun$40 $210Save $170 with coupon
Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$120 $500Save $380 with coupon
Zcwa Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo$145 $700Save $555 with coupon
Ziuty Wireless Earbuds$17 $130Save $113 with coupon
Henckels Statement Razor-Sharp 15-Piece Knife Set$130 $345Save $215
Fab Totes 6-Pack Clothes Storage Containers$15 $42Save $27 with coupon
Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener$12 $30Save $18
Wekily Bluetooth 5.3 Headphones$21 $130Save $109 with coupon
Tagry Bluetooth Headphones$25 $49Save $24 with coupon
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)$99 $159Save $60
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones$170 $350Save $180
Anker Outlet Extender and USB Wall Charger$20 $25Save $5
ColorCoral Cleaning Gel Universal Dust Cleaner$6 $12Save $6
Olanly Luxury Bathroom Rug Mat$6 $14Save $8 with coupon
Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car$6 $13Save $7
Grillman Premium BBQ Grill Cover$40 $52Save $12
NestNeatly SmartCube Underbed Storage Bag 3-Pack$24 $36Save $12 with coupon
Toshiba 50-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV$250 $430Save $180
Sony 65-Inch 4K X90K Series Bravia XR Full Array Smart Google TV$1,098 $1,500Save $402
Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV$280 $450Save $170
Suuson Car Phone Holder Mount$13 $50Save $37 with coupon
Hotor Car Trash Can With Lid and Storage Pockets$10 $18Save $8
K Knodel Car Trunk Organizer With Lid$22 $33Save $11
Fix-A-Flat S60420 Aerosol Emergency Flat Tire Repair and Inflator$6 $13Save $8
Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$120 $700Save $580 with coupon
Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$100 $500Save $400
Black+Decker 20V Max Handheld Vacuum$69 $177Save $108
Crockpot 6 Quart Slow Cooker with Auto Warm Setting$50 $80Save $30
Seropy Roll-Up Dish-Drying Rack$7 $13Save $6
Astercook Knife Set with Built-in Sharpener Block$40 $150Save $110
Vivere Double Cotton Hammock with Space Saving Steel Stand$67 $120Save $53
Barossa Design Plastic Clear Shower Liner$8 $17Save $9
Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock, Large$25 $30Save $5
Royal Gourmet 24 Inch Charcoal Grill$160 $240Save $80
Del Indio Papago Night Cream With Tepezcohuite$9 $14Save $5
Lysmoski Laser Hair Removal With Cooling System$75 $200Save $125 with coupon
MySmile Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light$19 $50Save $31 with coupon
Medix 5.5 Retinol Body Lotion Firming Moisturizer & Crepey Skin Care Treatment$17 $20Save $3
Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs$30 $50Save $20
Heathyoga Women's Yoga Pants Leggings with Pockets$12 $25Save $13
Leggings Depot Jogger Pants$15 $29Save $14
Apple 2021 10.2-Inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB)$269 $329Save $60
Anker 20W USB C Power Strip$15 $26Save $11
75% off or more
Leave fussy cables in the dust with this cordless vacuum cleaner from the folks at Inse. It features an upgraded motor to provide strong suction on max mode, which means you can capture pet hair, dirt and other messes on hardwood floors, low-pile carpet, stairs, beds, curtains ... well, you get the idea; this thing can go practically anywhere. On top of that, it generates less heat and noise, to give you a quiet cleaning environment, and it runs 30 to 45 minutes on standard mode after a full charge. "I purchased this vacuum a few months ago, because the deal was way too good to pass up for a cordless vacuum," reported one Amazon reviewer. "The device charges really quickly, works great for hardwood floors. It's lightweight, and the various brush heads are super helpful and convenient for my small apartment!"
50% off or more
This superfast, ingeniously thin IdeaPad is on sale right now for just $379 at Amazon and stands as one of the biggest Lenovo laptop deals we've ever seen. It brings the power of 8GB high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run multiple applications and browser tabs all at once, with fast boot-up and data transfer for just about anything you need to do, especially with the Windows 11 Home OS built right in. One shopper called it an "unbelievable value for the price," and you know what? They're right. So snap up one (or two) while you can!
Henckels Statement Razor-Sharp 15-Piece Knife Set$130 $345Save $215
Headphones and earbuds
We were all set to stagger you with the news that these Ziuty earbuds had been marked down 75%, then we refreshed our screen and ... they're now a staggering 87% off! Aside from their bonkers price, we love the real-time power readout on the front of the case, making it so much easier than pulling out your phone and swiping to find out how much charge is left. The top number shows how much juice is in the case, while the two smaller indicators show readings for each bud. Pretty smart!
But that's not their only innovative feature: These earbuds have everything you'd expect in a quality pair. On-ear controls let you answer calls, skip songs and activate Siri. They also have multiple sound modes to pick from. "These little wireless earbuds are great! The sound quality is fantastic if you want to listen to music or watch TV shows and movies when you don't want to disturb anyone. The sound is crystal clear, and you don't even have to turn the volume up very high," one happy customer said.
$17 with coupon
$130 at Amazon
Wekily Bluetooth 5.3 Headphones$21 $130Save $109 with coupon
Tagry Bluetooth Headphones$25 $49Save $24 with coupon
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)$99 $159Save $60
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones$170 $350Save $180
$25-and-under deals
If you're having dryer issues, the problem may not be your appliance — you might just have a ton of lint buildup going on in there. So, before you run out and blow hundreds of bucks on a new unit, grab the No. 1 bestselling Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit. It'll do just what its name says, and just may make your dryer run a lot more efficiently — and certainly more safely by preventing deadly vent fires from sparking.
Cleaning out your vents may even speed up your dryer time by up to 15 minutes! Not bad for 12 bucks. Reviewers have attested to the Sealegend's usefulness: "I clean the lint trap out once a month with the vacuum hose extender furnished here. I also use the brush to help clean out my exterior dryer vent. It takes only minutes but helps provide peace of mind in helping to prevent dryer fires," noted a five-star fan.
Anker Outlet Extender and USB Wall Charger$20 $25Save $5
ColorCoral Cleaning Gel Universal Dust Cleaner$6 $12Save $6
Olanly Luxury Bathroom Rug Mat$6 $14Save $8 with coupon
Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car$6 $13Save $7
Storage and organization
Whether you need to stow away your winter duds or prep for your summer getaway, these Spacesaver Vacuum Storage Bags have you covered. Just put your items inside, seal the zipper, suck out the air, close it up and you're done. This pack is perfect for socking away clothes, sheets, blankets, pillows, plush toys, even socks. They're also ideal for reducing larger and fluffier items such as vests and winter coats to a fraction of their volume, and the jumbo variety comes in handy for mothballing large quilts or blankets.
$25.50 with code 15YAHOOBAGS
$43 at Amazon
Grillman Premium BBQ Grill Cover$40 $52Save $12
NestNeatly SmartCube Underbed Storage Bag 3-Pack$24 $36Save $12 with coupon
TVs
The 4K Ultra HD on this 50-inch Hisense TV delivers more than four times the resolution of a regular 1080p screen. Along with over 8.3 million pixels, inside you'll find a powerful full-array LED backlight at work creating a sharper, more colorful picture. Plus, you'll have access to all your favorite streaming movies and TV episodes, live-streaming news, TV, sports and more with the Roku TV Operating System!
Toshiba 50-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV$250 $430Save $180
Sony 65-Inch 4K X90K Series Bravia XR Full Array Smart Google TV$1,098 $1,500Save $402
Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV$280 $450Save $170
Auto
This social-media-famous cleaning gel is designed to clean car air vents, steering wheels, console panels, storage bins, cup holders, door handles, dashboards and other other hard-to-reach spaces — just push it into any nooks and crannies and watch it extract dust and crumbs galore!
Reviewers are pleasantly surprised by how effective this lil' blob is: "For how dirty/dusty the inside of my car is, I was really surprised at how much of a difference it made using this product. Definitely going to be getting more!"
Suuson Car Phone Holder Mount$13 $50Save $37 with coupon
Hotor Car Trash Can With Lid and Storage Pockets$10 $18Save $8
K Knodel Car Trunk Organizer With Lid$22 $33Save $11
Fix-A-Flat S60420 Aerosol Emergency Flat Tire Repair and Inflator$6 $13Save $8
Vacuums
This vacuum can go for 100 minutes and is slim enough to glide under sofas. Those are just two of the reasons you should snap up this Lefant vac. Another? You can control all the action with a handy app. Plus, this particular markdown (66% off!) is absolutely amazing. "I wasn't expecting to love it," said a five-star fan. "It really works on my hardwood and laminate floors. Just what I was looking for!"
Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$120 $700Save $580 with coupon
Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$120 $500Save $380 with coupon
Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$100 $500Save $400
Black+Decker 20V Max Handheld Vacuum$69 $177Save $108
Kitchen
Shoppers say this 15-piece set of precision Henckels knives actually makes cooking easier, and even safer! They know there's nothing more dangerous than a sharp-but-not-sharp-enough blade. Aside from that ... "These are really nice knives. I've been looking for a while and wanted a set that was easy to grip and [doesn't slip] out of hand. ... These are just what I needed, and at a great price," wrote one kitchen warrior. How great? Well, how does 62% off grab you?
Crockpot 6 Quart Slow Cooker with Auto Warm Setting$50 $80Save $30
Seropy Roll-Up Dish-Drying Rack$7 $13Save $6
Astercook Knife Set with Built-in Sharpener Block$40 $150Save $110
Home
If you're an avid home entertainer — or just the one responsible for getting dinner on the table every night — your entire body will thank you for taking advantage of this cushy (heh, heh) deal. This anti-fatigue kitchen mat will give your feet so much relief that your whole body will be thanking you.
"I am so happy I bought this," wrote one of 5,200+ five-star fans. "I spend a lot of time in the kitchen cooking. My feet get sore easily after working in retail for 15 years wearing awful shoes. Any comfort I can get at home doing something I love is well worth the investment. Super cushiony. I ordered a different brand, and it did not come close to this one!"
Vivere Double Cotton Hammock with Space Saving Steel Stand$67 $120Save $53
Barossa Design Plastic Clear Shower Liner$8 $17Save $9
Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock, Large$25 $30Save $5
Royal Gourmet 24 Inch Charcoal Grill$160 $240Save $80
Beauty and wellness
Aging makes itself seen in many ways — crow's-feet, smile lines, sagging — but one of the most irritating to treat is crepey skin. It feels and looks fragile and thin, plus it tends to be on large swaths of your body, meaning that any product you use to treat it needs to be heavy-duty (and not come in a tiny, expensive jar). Lucky for us, Amazon has a big jar of goop on sale that shoppers have long been raving about for its antiaging effects: NatureWell Clinical Retinol Advanced Moisture Cream. This nongreasy cream is formulated to renew, hydrate and firm your skin from head to toe. It's packed with microencapsulated retinol, which penetrates deep into your skin, helping to boost elasticity and firmness and improve skin texture and tone.
The sheer number of rave reviews it has says it all — more than 7,500 five-star ones. Needless to say, users are delighted with how magical it was on crepey skin, especially on their hands. "I love how this cream feels," shared one reviewer. "When you pump some into your hand it feels thick like it's gonna end up being greasy but it's not! The backs of my hands were getting crepey like another reviewer mentioned; after just a few applications that is gone!"
$13.60 with coupon
$25 at Amazon
Del Indio Papago Night Cream With Tepezcohuite$9 $14Save $5
Lysmoski Laser Hair Removal With Cooling System$75 $200Save $125 with coupon
MySmile Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light$19 $50Save $31 with coupon
Medix 5.5 Retinol Body Lotion Firming Moisturizer & Crepey Skin Care Treatment$17 $20Save $3
Style
With a satinlike sheen and romantic lace detailing, this sweet sleeveless top is a pretty and very versatile wardrobe piece. Pair with a cardigan, jean jacket or blazer in the spring and wear it freely on hot summer days. "Must have in every color!!!! ... I'm obsessed," one fan raved. "Absolutely the best piece of clothing from Amazon. It's amazing quality, light and not at all see-through. I'm gonna get more colors, cuz this top is perfect!"
Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs$30 $50Save $20
Heathyoga Women's Yoga Pants Leggings with Pockets$12 $25Save $13
Leggings Depot Jogger Pants$15 $29Save $14
Tablets and tech
After repeatedly selling out for years, the world's most sought-after console is finally within reach — and it's on sale, too. It's fast, easy to switch from game to game, and games look absolutely incredible with it — and the included copy of God of War: Ragnarok is the perfect game to test drive the PS5.
"I love the console. It is gorgeous and quiet and the controller is wonderful, and it is everything I wanted it to be. I didn’t even realize you could install another SSD to expand storage until I read the manual so that was just icing on the cake for me. This might be the first PlayStation console with an HDD/SSD that I don’t fill up within a year or so and I love that. Not to mention if you install the SSD then it doesn’t have the limitations that an external one would have, so great job Sony for offering good options," said one gamer.
Apple 2021 10.2-Inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB)$269 $329Save $60
Anker 20W USB C Power Strip$15 $26Save $11
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.