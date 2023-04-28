Amazon just dropped the mother lode of weekend deals, including a Lenovo laptop for 60% off

The weather's getting warmer, so score some hot savings just in time for summer this weekend at Amazon! (Photo: Amazon)

If aches and pains have been driving you loco, Toloco is the name to trust for immediate relief. (Photo: Amazon)

The Toloco massage gun is a silent powerhouse that delivers seven speeds of pulsating pressure to penetrate deep tension and pain, working to relax stiff muscles while soothing the surrounding tissue. This cordless massage gun has seven speeds to choose from and 15 different massage heads, so you're sure to find the exact right mode to make you go "Ahhhhh." And even more soothing? The stellar price, which comes in at over 80% off!

One five-star reviewer said this massager is "a powerful and versatile tool for muscle relief" and that it's "perfect for athletes, people in physical therapy, or anyone looking to relieve muscle soreness and tension ... effective, versatile, and portable."

$40 with coupon $270 at Amazon

Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $100 $500 Save $400 See at Amazon

Whall Handheld Cordless Vacuum $40 $200 Save $160 with coupon See at Amazon

Toloco Massage Gun $40 $270 Save $230 with coupon See at Amazon

Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $150 $600 Save $450 See at Amazon

Do you mean to tell us you're going to pass up a 60% discount on this killer Lenovo laptop? That does not compute. (Photo: Amazon)

This superfast, ingeniously thin IdeaPad is on sale right now for just $383 at Amazon and stands as one of the biggest Lenovo laptop deals we've ever seen. It brings the power of 8GB of high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run multiple applications at once and quickly transfer data. Plus it has Windows 11 Home OS built right in. One shopper called it an "unbelievable value for the price." You know what? They're right. So snap up one (or two) while you can!

$383 $959 at Amazon

Roundfire Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit $40 $100 Save $60 See at Amazon

Sgin 15.6-inch Windows 11 Laptop $360 $1,334 Save $974 See at Amazon

Cxk Wireless Earbuds $18 $60 Save $42 See at Amazon

Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $110 $400 Save $290 with coupon See at Amazon

Who said Apple picking happens only in the fall? (Photo: Amazon)

Lose yourself in the sweet sounds of your favorite music, podcasts and more with the one, the only Apple AirPods. Their stable, low-latency wireless connection delivers high-quality sound while the charging case keeps you powered up on the go with more than 24 hours of listening time when fully charged. Active noise cancellation blocks outside noise; plus, this model is waterproof and sweat-resistant. And the price can't be beat — at nearly 40% off, you're getting great quality for a real steal.

$99 $159 at Amazon

Xiwxi Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds $10 $20 Save $10 with coupon See at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro $229 $249 Save $20 See at Amazon

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones $48 $60 Save $12 with coupon See at Amazon

Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $17 $60 Save $43 with coupon See at Amazon

Pay back your dryer for keeping your clothes cozy-fresh. (Photo: Amazon)

If you're having dryer issues, the problem may not be your appliance — you might just have a ton of lint buildup going on in there. So, before you run out and blow hundreds of bucks on a new unit, grab the Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit. It'll do just what its name says and just may make your dryer run a lot more efficiently — and certainly more safely by preventing deadly vent fires from sparking.

Cleaning out your vents may even speed up your dryer time by up to 15 minutes! Not bad for 10 bucks. Reviewers have attested to the Sealegend's usefulness: "I clean the lint trap out once a month with the vacuum hose extender furnished here. I also use the brush to help clean out my exterior dryer vent. It takes only minutes but helps provide peace of mind in helping to prevent dryer fires," noted a five-star fan.

$10 $17 at Amazon

Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls, 6-Pack $19 $30 Save $11 with coupon See at Amazon

Anker Outlet Extender and USB Wall Charger $16 $25 Save $9 See at Amazon

Suuson Car Phone Holder Mount $15 $50 Save $35 with coupon See at Amazon

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter $17 $20 Save $2 See at Amazon

Six of these baggy boxes/boxy bags at half price? We can hardly contain ourselves! (Photo: Amazon)

Ideal for that twice-yearly change-of-season wardrobe switcheroo, these strong and stylish boxlike bags have been keeping things tidy for over 7,000 five-star fans. They're made of high-quality, odorless, breathable, nonwoven fabric to protect your clothes from dust and moisture, along with two additional layers of thick fabric for reinforcement and a see-through window in the front to allow you to see what's inside at a glance.

"I've had these for months now. I wanted something to hold old blankets, quilts and out-of-season clothing in. They hold more than I expected. The zippers held up, and the stitching was good. It has a little clear window so you can see what's inside without needing to open it," noted one satisfied shopper.

$30 $42 at Amazon

Cozy Essential 20-Pack Vacuum Storage Bags $20 $25 Save $5 See at Amazon

Benevolence LA Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Organizer $17 $25 Save $8 See at Amazon

Onlyeasy Foldable Underbed Bags $13 $17 Save $4 with coupon See at Amazon

Budding Joy Clothes Storage Bags $30 $33 Save $3 See at Amazon

Hakday Hanger Stacker Organizer Stand $6 $13 Save $7 See at Amazon

Savor 50 inches of sweet, sweet 4K quality. (Photo: Amazon)

Question: What's better than having all of your favorite shows and movies in one place? Answer: Watching them on a stunning 50-inch television screen. That's where this Toshiba smart TV comes in. With Fire TV built right in, you can access live TV, streaming channels and your favorite apps altogether on one convenient home screen. And what a screen it is — this Toshiba has stunning 4K picture quality, which means watching your favorite shows and movies in resolution four times that of full HD.

$250 $430 at Amazon

Insignia 24" F20 Series Smart Full HD 1080p Fire TV $100 $190 Save $90 See at Amazon

Samsung 43-Inch Class Crystal 4K UHD AU8000 Series Smart TV $310 $378 Save $68 See at Amazon

Hisense 50" R6 Series Dolby Vision 4K Roku Smart TV $260 $450 Save $190 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV $280 $450 Save $170 See at Amazon

Just mount and make your way to your next adventure. (Photo: Amazon)

It's important to keep your eyes on the road (of course), but that can be hard to do when you're following your phone's GPS. Luckily, this car phone mount is the perfect solution. It holds your phone in view for quick reference without forcing you to look down. It works for phones of all sizes, thanks to its adjustable feet and strong, wide clips. Mounting is also a snap — a powerful three-layer viscous gel and a one-step locking mechanism provide strong suction on any smooth surface without leaving any residue.

$15 with coupon $50 at Amazon

Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car $7 $13 Save $6 See at Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can With Lid and Storage Pockets $8 $15 Save $7 See at Amazon

Fbb Phone Mount for Car $12 $40 Save $28 See at Amazon

Fix-a-Flat Aerosol Emergency Flat Tire Repair and Inflator $9 $13 Save $5 with coupon See at Amazon

Suck it up! All the savings, that is. (Photo: Amazon)

Leave fussy cables in the dust with this cordless vacuum cleaner from the folks at Whall. It features an upgraded motor to provide strong suction on max mode, which means you can capture pet hair, dirt and other messes on hardwood floors, low-pile carpet, stairs, beds, curtains — well, you get the idea; this thing can go practically anywhere. On top of that, it stays cool and whisper-quiet, and it runs 30 to 45 minutes in standard mode after a full charge. "We have had this vacuum for over a year now, and it works as great as the first day we bought it," reported one Amazon reviewer. "The suction is great, the runtime is long and the brush continues to turn, even though my wife's hair always seems to get everywhere. I would definitely recommend this to anyone looking for a great cordless vacuum."

$110 with coupon $500 at Amazon

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner $31 $40 Save $9 See at Amazon

Tikom Robot Vacuum and Mop $150 $300 Save $150 with coupon See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 671 Robot Vacuum $210 $350 Save $140 See at Amazon

Yeedi Vac Max Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo $190 $350 Save $160 See at Amazon

Have a block party while you slice your way through epic savings. (Photo: Amazon)

Tried-and-true cutlery brand Henckels rarely gets seriously marked down, so you'll be wanting to snap up this deal while you can. Shoppers say this 20-piece set of solid, sharp knives, complete with storage block, is high-quality, sturdy and a pleasure to use. “This set EXCEEDED my expectations. The knives are rock-solid and the quality is amazing,” wrote one happy home cook.

$160 $510 at Amazon

McCook MC29 15-Piece Knife Set $50 $130 Save $80 with coupon See at Amazon

Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer and Pasta Strainer $13 $30 Save $17 See at Amazon

Seropy Roll-Up Dish-Drying Rack $9 $13 Save $4 See at Amazon

Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $12 $30 Save $18 See at Amazon

Sit around the fire and tell scary stories — from the comfort of your dining room table. (Photo: Amazon)

Been hankering to enjoy the mesmerizing beauty of a firepit but don't have the space for an alfresco unit? Try Roundfire's tabletop option, which is portable and fueled by — rubbing alcohol? Yep. How easy is that? This mini-fireplace provides over one hour of burn time, compared with only 30 to 40 minutes with other tabletop pits. Grab one for 60% off and settle in for some quality time around the hearth with friends and family.

$40 $100 at Amazon

FDW Patio Outdoor Wicker Bistro Set $60 $100 Save $40 See at Amazon

Wise Owl Outfitters Portable Camping Hammock (Medium) $32 $39 Save $8 with coupon See at Amazon

Gunji Zero Gravity Lawn Chair Set of 2 $87 $110 Save $23 See at Amazon

KitchenClouds Cushioned Anti-Fatigue Mat $20 $36 Save $16 See at Amazon

You don't have to be able to pronounce it — just grab a jar and let the results speak for themselves. (Photo: Amazon)

We've discovered Salma Hayek's beauty secret, and, considering her stunning looks, it's one worth sharing. "I use an ingredient called Tepezcohuite that's used in Mexico for burn victims because it completely regenerates the skin," Hayek told Elle magazine. "Some of the ingredients, when I took them to the American labs, they were like, 'Oh my God! How come nobody is using this?' This is why I have no Botox, no peels, no fillings."

It's the main ingredient in Del Indio Papago's Night Cream, which also contains vitamin E and collagen. "The best moisturizer I've ever used in my life!" declared an excited shopper. "With all the high-end products out there that cost hundreds of dollars, none of them have helped my skin as much as this! I live in the desert, and it not only provides moisture but clears up eczema and helps discoloration too! Amazing!"

$9 $13 at Amazon

Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush $34 $60 Save $26 See at Amazon

Eva Naturals Retinol Serum for Face With Hyaluronic Acid $15 $25 Save $10 with coupon See at Amazon

Pura D'Or Scalp Therapy Energizing Scalp Serum Revitalizer $20 $25 Save $5 See at Amazon

Eclat Skincare Retinol Cream for Face $8 $16 Save $8 See at Amazon

New York Biology Tea Tree Oil Foot Cream for Dry, Cracked Feet $10 $29 Save $19 See at Amazon

The price on these Wayfarers? Way fair! (Photo: Amazon)

Ray-Bans are a staple of sunny-day style, so snap up your pair for summer this weekend at nearly half off on Amazon! These Wayfarers are lightweight and sophisticated for everyday wear, and they come in a lovely tortoiseshell pattern and feature polarized crystal green lenses. You'll get UV protection for your peepers and a classic pair of shades ... all at one great price.

$84.60 $176 at Amazon

Hilor Women's One-Piece Crossover Swimwear $38 $45 Save $7 See at Amazon

Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoes $36 $75 Save $39 See at Amazon

NY Threads Fleece Hooded Bathrobe $18 $49 Save $31 See at Amazon

Bronax Cloud Slippers $24 $36 Save $12 See at Amazon

Crocs Womens Kadee II Flip-Flops $16 $25 Save $9 See at Amazon

The markdown on this laptop is so ridiculous, even the folks at Lenovo (see above) are, like, "Whaaaa??!!" (Photo: Amazon)

This Sgin laptop has so, so much to offer — a full HD IPS screen with rich, vibrant color and long battery life (up to eight hours on a charge!), so you can work or play pretty much all day, wherever you are ... and, best of all, low power consumption and noiseless heat dissipation, which means your computer will never sound like it's taking off into space and won't heat up like the surface of the sun if you run multiple apps at once.

"Quiet, sleek, and efficient," shared one satisfied reviewer. "The integration of Android to Windows was seamless. All apps and programs transferred beautifully and without hassle or corruption. Easy to set up. Was able to get started straight away Great slimline look and nice keyboard feel. Snappy performance, good graphics and very good battery life. All in all, a very good value in a home laptop.

$360 $1,334 at Amazon

Toptro X5 5G WiFi Bluetooth Projector $101 $200 Save $99 with coupon See at Amazon

Anker 20W USB C Power Strip $19 $26 Save $7 See at Amazon

Hompow Projector $90 $200 Save $110 with coupon See at Amazon

Majority Bowfell Small Sound Bar for TV $37 $45 Save $8 with coupon See at Amazon

