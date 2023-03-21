Amazon just dropped the motherlode of incredible deals, including 60% off a Lenovo laptop
Spring just started and even with all the unpredictable temperature changes, we're powering forward for the sunny weather. And of course, that also means spring cleaning and spring refreshing. What better time is there to revamp your living space than this season of new life? If you're starting your big overhaul soon, this week's Amazon sales have got you covered, with a ton of discounts on some of the biggest brands and most-loved products out there to help upgrade old favorites or treat yourself to something special. Keep on scrolling to spring into the best sales available on Amazon right now, and get ready to see those savings bloom.
This super-fast, ingeniously thin IdeaPad is on sale right now for just $375 at Amazon and stands as one of the biggest Lenovo laptop deals we've ever seen. It brings the power of 8GB high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run multiple applications and browser tabs all at once, with fast boot-up and data transfer for just about anything you need to do, especially with the Windows 11 Home OS built right in. One shopper called it an "unbelievable value for the price," and you know what? They're right. So snap one (or two) up while you can!
Shoppers say this 15-piece set of precision Henckels knives actually makes cooking easier — and safer! They know there's nothing more dangerous than a sharp-but-not-sharp-enough blade. Aside from that ... “These are really nice knives. I’ve been looking for a while and wanted a set that was easy to grip and [doesn’t slip] out of hand. ... These are just what I needed, and at a great price,” wrote one kitchen warrior. How great? How does 62% off grab you?
Lose yourself in the sweet sounds of your favorite music, podcasts and more with the one, the only Apple AirPods. Their stable, low-latency wireless connection delivers high-quality sound, and the included charging case keeps you powered up on the go, with more than 24 hours of listening time when fully charged. Active noise cancellation makes the world go away, so you can immerse yourself in music, podcasts or whatever makes you happy. This model is waterproof and sweat-resistant, and at nearly 40% off, the price simply cannot be beat.
This ultra-slim extender turns an ordinary two-AC wall outlet into a six-pack, together with a USB-A port and a USB-C port — all surge-protected. At just over 1-inch thick, this 8-in-1 provides you more energy choices while taking up hardly any space. Customers like this one love the slim profile: “I have several USB outlet extenders around my house to plug in the increasing amount of devices that don't have a power adapter included. I like this outlet extender because I have a couple of outlets behind TV stands or nightstands. This lets me push the furniture closer to the wall without worrying about breaking the USB cables.”
If you're an allergy sufferer, you know a thing or two about sniffles and sneezing. Fortunately there's an easy way to spare yourself those itchy eyes and scratchy throat: an air purifier. Amazon just slashed the price of the top-rated Veva ProHEPA 9000. Typically retailing for $167, this life-changing machine is now just $105 when you apply on-page coupon, meaning you can freshen up your home for a steal. This air purifier can tackle up to 600 square feet of space with three different speed options, and it even has a washable pre-filter that will cut down on how often you need to replace the main replaceable filter. "I LOVE this purifier," said one five-star reviewer. "I can tell when it is not in use. It really cleans the air. Filters are easy to replace...runs very quietly." They added, "Last summer we had terrible smoke from wildfires, so I ran this on a higher level. Our house stayed smoke-free."
Ideal for that twice-yearly change-of-season wardrobe switcheroo, these strong and stylish box-like bags have been keeping things tidy for over 6,000 five-star fans. They're made of high-quality, odorless, breathable, non-woven fabric to protect your clothes from dust and moisture, along with two additional layers of thick fabric for reinforcement and a see-through window in the front to allow you to see what's inside at a glance.
"I've had these for months now. I wanted something to hold old blankets, quilts, and out-of-season clothing in. They hold more than I expected. The zippers held up, and the stitching was good. It has a little clear window so you can see what's inside without needing to open it," noted one satisfied shopper.
Looking to upgrade your entertainment setup? The Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV comes with built-in Fire TV, which can connect to your go-to streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and more. With the included Fire TV Alexa Voice Control, you can even go hands-free and control your entertainment with just the sound of your voice.
This Fire 4-Series delivers a crisp picture, vivid colors and top-notch audio, along with a built-in microphone on its remote. That lets you say things like, “Alexa, play something on Netflix” so you can discover a new film or show selected just for you. You can also ask it to check the sports scores, set timers and reminders and more — even when the TV is off.
Looking for a phone holder that doesn’t rely on sticky pads or suction cups? This clever option from Lisen safely secures your device to your car’s air vents using magnets. The six military-grade magnets built into it prevent your phone from rattling or slipping, no matter how many sharp turns you make. Oh, and in case you're worried, these have a closed magnetic field to prevent them from interrupting phone signals or harming your phone’s battery. Additionally, its hook-shaped mounting system allows for easy installation. You can simply remove it by unhooking the holder — and voilà, no adhesive residue!
Leave fussy cables in the dust with this cordless vacuum cleaner from the folks at Inse. It features an upgraded motor to provide strong suction on max mode, which means you can capture pet hair, dirt and other messes on hardwood floors, low-pile carpet, stairs, beds, curtains ... well, you get the idea; this thing can go practically anywhere. On top of that, it generates less heat and noise to give you a quiet cleaning environment, and it runs 30–45 minutes on standard mode after a full charge. “I purchased this vacuum a few months ago because the deal was way too good to pass up for a cordless vacuum,” reported one Amazon reviewer. "The device charges really quickly, works great for hardwood floors. It’s lightweight, and the various brush heads are super helpful and convenient for my small apartment!"
They say that the sharper your knife is, the less you cry when you're slicing onions ... to say nothing of how much you'll cry in the ER after gashing your palm with a dull blade. If you've been crying a little too much in the kitchen lately, Amazon might just have the solution for you — at an awesome discount, no less. Get the Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener for just $11, down from $30.
This gadget sharpens, fine-tunes and polishes each knife in three steps (which we'll call sharp, sharper and sharpest). It has an ergonomic handle for comfort and comes with a safety glove to prevent cuts. "I've had my poor chef's knife in a drawer, and over the last year it's gotten dull and has a small dent on the blade," said this satisfied cook. "I just got this sharpener in and used the three steps. And, I gotta say, I'm impressed. I managed to cut through paper after doing the three-step sharpening. It's like the knife is brand-new. For the price and ease of use, I would recommend anyone get this for their home."
If you're having dryer issues, the problem may not be your appliance — you might just have a ton of lint buildup going on in there. So, before you run out and blow hundreds of bucks on a new unit, grab the Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit. It'll do just what its name says, and just may make your dryer run a lot more efficiently — and certainly more safely by preventing deadly vent fires from sparking.
Cleaning out your vents may even speed up your dryer time by up to 15 minutes! Not bad for 12 bucks. Reviewers like this one have attested to the Sealegend's usefulness: "I clean the lint trap out once a month with the vacuum hose extender furnished here. I also use the brush to help clean out my exterior dryer vent. It takes only minutes but helps provide peace of mind in helping to prevent dryer fires," noted a five-star fan.
This shampoo and conditioner duo promises to thicken thinning hair with the help of biotin, hydrolyzed keratin, spirulina extract and several other nutrient-rich botanicals, all of which work together to give you a fuller, healthier mane. DHT blockers help prevent loss and thinning. It's even safe to use on colored hair! According to over 16,000 five-star reviewers, well, it just works. "From the very first time I used this, my hair was incredibly soft, shiny and my roots weren't oily at the end of the day!! I'm so amazed by this stuff,"said this object of admiration. "Three days into using this, a random stranger told me my hair was so beautiful and shiny. I was completely taken aback, since my hair has been dyed and damaged for years."
Has your hunt for the ultimate flattering summer swimsuit begun? We're about to end it for you: The Amazon favorite Hilor Women's Crossover Monokini swimsuit is on sale now from $25. This cute little number is special for a few reasons — it's one of those brilliantly designed items that uses optical trickery to make everybody look their best. With strategically placed sheer mesh stripes and design that shows off shoulders and collarbones, it deserves a place in the lightly populated pantheon of flattering-for-everyone swimwear. “After four kids and four C-sections, finding a swimsuit I feel comfortable in is a nightmare!” one now happy mom reported. “I am not quite plus-sized, but in the middle of regular and plus-size, with extra mom pouch in the middle. This suit makes me feel AMAZING. I have not felt excited to put a swimsuit on since high school, and this suit makes me pumped! It fits perfect and is SO comfortable.”
