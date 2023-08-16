Listen up! These top-rated $40 earbuds are on sale for just $17 on Amazon — 60% off

Cheap headphones are a dime a dozen, but great-quality affordable headphones can be a bit tougher to find. Here come the Jxrev Wireless Earbuds to save the day. These popular buds have more than 18,000 five-star reviews, feature the latest in Bluetooth technology for seamless pairing and consistent audio quality, and make it easy to control with just a tap of your finger. Better yet: They're almost 60% off right now, down to just $17.

Each bud delivers between six and eight hours of playback time, but when paired with the charging case, they offer a whopping 32 hours. Now those long flights suddenly don't seem quite as long. The case itself can be fully recharged in just one hour, too. They're sweat- and water-resistant, so you can confidently wear them while working out or working in the yard.

The Jxrev Wireless Earbuds pair with both iOS and Android devices. That's a huge win, especially for anyone who wants noise-canceling buds on a budget. A set of 13mm drivers deliver impressive sound quality, and each earbud has a built-in microphone that it uses to adjust the amount of noise cancellation.

Earbuds for under $17? That's music to our ears! (Photo: Amazon)

"I love these earbuds! First of all, I have a hard time finding ones that feel comfortable and stay in my ear. [With these] I never have to worry about them falling out. I have even slept comfortably with them in, and I’m a side sleeper. The other thing is the battery life! I don’t use them daily but quite often. I listen to books a lot, so I usually will use them while I am at home cleaning. I highly recommend!" one user raved.

Another user backed up that opinion. "I purchased these earbuds as a replacement for a set that didn't hold up. The sound from these is far superior. My phone calls are easier because the mic and noise cancellation are extraordinary! I love the fact I could get them in a fun color, too. The case and the ends of the earbuds magnetize together to prevent them from falling out when the case is opened. I am getting long periods of listening after short periods of charging. Now my husband wants a pair!"

Meanwhile, this reviewer admitted that instead of drowning out background noise, their buds almost drowned. More than once! "I work as a dishwasher and these headphones have fallen into the dishwasher multiple times and survived with no damage to sound quality or ability to charge. Cannot recommend enough!"

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

