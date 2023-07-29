Even if you don't need one, this $65 deal on a 24-inch Fire TV is too good to pass up

Ready to turn your bedroom, man cave or she shed into a cozy binge-watching haven? Don't sleep on this 24-inch Insignia Smart HD 720p Fire TV. A TV for less than $100? Yes, please. This super-popular model is now a paltry $65 in what is its lowest price ever, down from an already affordable $120. It is just the right size for a smaller space and so slim that it’ll fit seamlessly into any setting — and at this price, you owe it to yourself to grab one. If you need something bigger, don't worry: you can pick up a 32-inch set for $80 or 42-inch set for just $130.

The Insignia 24-inch Smart HD 180p Fire TV is also ideal for cord cutters, since it turns over-the-air TV into a cable-like experience.

Alexa is included in the remote, so instead of endlessly scrolling through a grid or hunting and pecking on a virtual keyboard to find your show, you can just say, “Alexa, play Ted Lasso,” and she’ll make your wish come true. Compare this to other built-in video streaming TVs which comes with Roku inside but lacks voice assistant features out of the box.

To wit: "My last TV was an Onn Roku TV, so to say this one is an upgrade would be an understatement! ... (You don't even want to know how muddy the quality was on my last TV.) The picture is really beautiful. Sharp and clear. Sound is great too."

No reason to be a Golilocks about it: At these prices, the 24", 32" and 42" sets are all just right! (Photo: Amazon)

Bright and cheery

The TV features vivid colors and exceptional picture quality, which is rare at this price point. It also has three ports, so you can hook up a sound bar, a video game console, a Blu-Ray player or another add-on.

This Insignia 24-inch Smart HD 1080p Fire TV isn’t just the perfect bedroom TV. It would work well in a guest room or even as the hub of the house.

"I was skeptical based on the price, but I did a little research, and it appeard to have everything I wanted," reported this five-star fan. "I got it mounted and tried it out today, and I'm definitely impressed. The picture quality is very good, the sound is good as well. It connected with my Bluetooth earbuds easily and stays synced."

Want a bigger screen but at an equally ridonculous markdown? Here ya go:

"My wife and I LOVE this TV! It has EXCELLENT sound with really surprising bass compared to our old DYNEX model, it is very easy to use right out of the box, and it recognizes our Logitech K400+ keyboard plugged into the USB port," one fan raved.

If you're outfitting a large-ish bedroom or a small-ish living room, you'll probably want to go over 40 inches. To wit:

“Having three HDMI inputs is awesome,” said one delighted shopper about this ridonculously discounted set. “I plugged my cable box into one, my Blu-Ray player into another, and still have one free for gaming systems. The picture is crystal clear. The sound is not home theater in quality but still pretty good.”

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

