Shoppers say these headphones rival Beats — and Amazon's got 'em on sale for $21

What is it?

Big-brand headphones can be super expensive — like, more than $100 type of expensive. But that's in large part because of high-end features you might not necessarily ever use. If what you want is reliable, comfortable and wireless cans, then iJoy Wireless Headphones (on sale at Amazon for $21) could be the perfect option for you.

iJoy

iJoy Bluetooth Headphones

$21$25Save $4

According to almost 57,000 (!) Amazon reviewers, these headphones deliver excellent audio and then some. The jaw-dropping low price makes this purchase a no-brainer. (Note: Prices vary depending on color.)

$21 at Amazon

Why is this a good deal?

Some fans say they prefer these headphones to other, big-name brands like Sony and Beats — headphones that'll likely set you back $200 to $400. Sure, you'll miss out on some features, but fans say the iJoy headphones are more comfortable and come close in terms of sound. And when it comes to spending $21 or $400, it's a clear choice.

Why do I need these?

With soft ear cups, a foldable design and a matte finish, these headphones are a great mix of practicality and style. The built-in microphone allows you to answer calls from your phone. Charging is fast and strong. And there are physical controls for the usual functions: play, pause, track and volume.

Row of headphones in assorted bright colors
Choose your favorite color because all are discounted! The blue and black are just $21, and the others are $23. Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say:

Of course, the most important aspect of any pair of headphones is sound quality, and the iJoy really deliver. “I listen to music when I clean, and the sound is crisp, loud and clear!” wrote one five-star reviewer. “I dusted my whole house, washed clothes, cleaned bathrooms, all on one 15-minute charge!” The shopper also liked the feel of the ear cups: “I’m in love and they are so comfortable. I dislike anything in my ears, so these are perfect!”

Another verified shopper agreed: “I actually was very surprised by these. These are my first wireless headphones. I paired them with my iPhone 8 Plus, no issues. For the price you can’t ask for more. They are quite bass-y but in a good way. Clear sound. They are also really lightweight and feel comfortable on the ears.”

How's this for an awesome bonus? These iJoy rechargeable headphones also have a built-in radio receiver! A mode switch takes them from Bluetooth to FM radio. One fan wrote she was “pleasantly surprised by that and happy to be able to listen to Minnesota Twins games.”

These headphones also stand the test of time. A happy shopper who has used them for 19 months says, “Nobody is going to believe me, but I actually have a pair of Beats Monster headphones, and I like the iJoy better. They don’t squeeze my head or smash my ears so viciously, and the sound is quite comparable.” Other reviewers commented on the comfortable fit as well.

Another reviewer put it best: "These are amazing... I just got one pair for myself, and I'm buying three more right now. Actually, make that four.... three are gifts and one is for myself in case anything happens to these. These headphones are incredible, and for the price?? They could charge much more. I'm grateful to be able to get such a quality pair for such a nice price."

One fan said did caveat their review, writing: The only downside I would say there is is that people can hear what you're listening to once you go higher than 1/3 on the volume setting. But it does cancel outside sounds pretty well if you're trying to ignore distractions from noisy family members."

iJoy

iJoy Bluetooth Headphones

$21$34Save $13

With a six-month warranty and a built-in radio receiver, these headphones can go the distance.

$21 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

