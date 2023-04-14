Amazon just dropped the mother lode of weekend deals, including Henckels knives for 55% off
If the suddenly warm days of mid-April are an indication of what's about to come, summer is hot on spring's heels. Do you know what else is hot? Amazon's weekend sale! Whether you're looking to revamp your wardrobe or update your essentials, now is the perfect time to treat yourself to some upgrades with Amazon's major deals on electronics, home goods, fashion staples and so much more. And we've collected all the biggest discounts in one place, so all you need to do is scroll, "Add to Cart" and get ready to make a splash this summer!
The Raemao Massage Gun is backed by more than 4,000 perfect ratings and comes with 15 attachments to ensure that you hit the right spot every time. Most portable massagers only include two or three attachments, so we aren’t shocked that so many people swear by this kit. This amount of choices can be overwhelming, but the flat head is suitable for all body parts and is a good place to start before moving on to other attachments that pinpoint specific muscles. One five-star reviewer said it has "amazing battery life" and added that it's an "excellent choice for anyone looking to alleviate muscle pain and tension." Another shopper claimed it “soothes muscle aches in a matter of seconds.”
Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$120 $500Save $380 with coupon
Zcwa Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo$140 $700Save $560 with coupon
Ziuty Wireless Earbuds$17 $130Save $113 with coupon
This superfast, ingeniously thin IdeaPad is on sale right now for just $379 at Amazon and stands as one of the biggest Lenovo laptop deals we've ever seen. It brings the power of 8GB of high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run multiple applications at once and quickly transfer data. Plus it has Windows 11 Home OS built right in. One shopper called it an "unbelievable value for the price." You know what? They're right. So snap up one (or two) while you can!
Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, 2-Pack$30 $100Save $70
Hkerr Wireless Earbuds$20 $130Save $110 with coupon
Headphones and earbuds
We were all set to stagger you with the news that these Ziuty earbuds had been marked down 75%, then we refreshed our screen and ... they're now a staggering 85% off! Aside from their bonkers price, we love the real-time power readout on the front of the case, making it so much easier than pulling out your phone and swiping to find out how much charge is left. The top number shows how much juice is in the case, while the two smaller indicators show readings for each bud. Pretty smart!
These earbuds have everything you'd expect in a quality pair. On-ear controls let you answer calls, skip songs and activate Siri. They also have multiple sound modes to choose from. "These little wireless earbuds are great! The sound quality is fantastic if you want to listen to music or watch TV shows and movies when you don't want to disturb anyone. The sound is crystal clear, and you don't even have to turn the volume up very high," one happy customer said.
Apple AirPods Pro$200 $249Save $49 with coupon
Tagry Bluetooth Headphones$25 $49Save $24 with coupon
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)$99 $159Save $60
V8 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones$22 $100Save $78 with coupon
This social media–famous cleaning gel is designed to clean car air vents, steering wheels, the console panel, cup holders, door handles and other other hard-to-reach spaces — just push it into any nooks and crannies and watch it soak up dust and crumbs galore!
Reviewers are pleasantly surprised by how effective this lil' blob is: "For how dirty/dusty the inside of my car is, I was really surprised at how much of a difference it made using this product. Definitely going to be getting more!"
Anker Outlet Extender and USB Wall Charger$16 $25Save $9
ColorCoral Universal Dust Cleaning Gel$6 $12Save $6
The Original Hotpop Microwave Popcorn Popper$13 $17Save $4
Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit$11 $17Save $6 with coupon
Storage and organization
These storage bins are the perfect way to easily store things in a place you aren't using anyway — underneath your bed! From blankets and pillows to out-of-season clothes and shoes, just pack your nonessentials away and slide 'em right under. These bags have sturdy construction and can handle all types of storage needs. The clear windows on the sides let you quickly see what is in each bin.
Onlyeasy Foldable Underbed Bags$13 $17Save $4
NestNeatly SmartCube Underbed Storage Bag, 3-Pack$24 $36Save $12 with coupon
Kalimdor Azeroth Pants Hangers, 2-pack$14 $25Save $11 with coupon
TVs
Looking for an affordable 55-inch TV? The Hisense A6 is one of the best TV deals you'll find. This smart TV features Dolby Vision and HDR10, built-in Google Assistant with voice remote and a low latency mode that makes it a great pick for gamers. Plus, you'll have access to all your favorite streaming movies and TV episodes, live-streaming news, TV, sports and more with the Google TV Operating System.
Insignia 24-inch F20 Series Smart Full HD 1080p Fire TV$100 $190Save $90
Toshiba 50-inch C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV$250 $430Save $180
Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV$280 $450Save $170
Hisense 50-Inch R6 Series Dolby Vision 4K Roku Smart TV$260 $450Save $190
Auto
It's important to keep your eyes on the road (of course), but that can be hard to do if you're following your phone's GPS. Luckily, this car phone mount is the perfect solution! It will easily hold your cell in view for quick reference without forcing you to look down. It works for phones of all sizes thanks to adjustable feet and strong, wide clips. Mounting is also a snap — a powerful three-layer viscous gel and a one-step locking mechanism provide strong suction on any smooth surface without leaving any residue.
"After struggling without a phone mount for years, we finally sprung for one. After seeing many kinds that took up space in the cup holder or mounted on vents, we didn't want that. Our dashboard is curved, so a flat mount would not work either. ... We found this one, and it's perfect," raved one five-star fan. "Easy to mount and easy to slide the phone into. With over 2,000 miles using it, we give it five stars!!"
Hotor Car Trash Can With Lid and Storage Pockets$10 $18Save $8
Mongoora Car Charger Adapter$8 $15Save $7 with coupon
Fix-A-Flat Aerosol Emergency Flat Tire Repair and Inflator$6 $13Save $8
Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car$6 $13Save $7
Vacuums
This vacuum can go for 100 minutes and is slim enough to glide under sofas. Those are just two of the reasons you should snap up this Lefant vac. Another? You can control all the action with a handy app. Plus, this particular markdown (over 50% off!) is absolutely amazing. "I wasn't expecting to love it," said a verified shopper who left a five-star review. "It really works on my hardwood and laminate floors. Just what I was looking for!"
Black+Decker 20V Max Handheld Vacuum$69 $177Save $108
Wowgo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$84 $130Save $46
Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Slim$140 $230Save $90
Kitchen
Seropy Roll-Up Dish-Drying Rack$7 $13Save $6
Crockpot 7-Quart Oval Slow Cooker$40 $50Save $10
Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer$12 $30Save $18
Home
Been hankering to enjoy the mesmerizing beauty of a firepit but don't have the space for one of the bigger units? Try Roundfire's tabletop option, which is portable and fueled by ... rubbing alcohol? Yep. How easy is that? This mini-fireplace provides over one hour of burn time compared to only 30 to 40 minutes with other tabletop pits. Grab one for 60% off, and settle in for some quality time around the mini-hearth with friends and family.
Vivere Double Cotton Hammock with Space Saving Steel Stand$70 $120Save $50
Royal Gourmet 24-Inch Charcoal Grill$150 $240Save $90
Beckham Hotel Collection Memory Foam Pillows, 2-Pack$65 $100Save $35 with coupon
KitchenClouds Cushioned Anti Fatigue Mat$16 $36Save $20
Beauty and wellness
We've discovered Salma Hayek's beauty secret and considering her stunning looks, it's a secret worth sharing. "I use an ingredient called Tepezcohuite that's used in Mexico for burn victims because it completely regenerates the skin," Hayek told Elle magazine. "Some of the ingredients, when I took them to the American labs, they were like, 'Oh my god! How come nobody is using this?' This is why I have no Botox, no peels, no fillings." And it's the main ingredient in Del Indio Papago's Night Cream, which also contains vitamin E and collagen. "The best moisturizer I've ever used in my life!" declared an excited shopper. "With all the high-end products out there that cost hundreds of dollars, none of them have helped my skin as much as this! I live in the desert, and it not only provides moisture but clears up eczema and helps discoloration too! Amazing!"
Finishing Touch Flawless Facial Hair Remover$15 $20Save $5
Baebody Eye Gel for Dark Circles and Puffiness$23 $35Save $12 with coupon
Crest 3D Whitestrips$26 $35Save $9
Heeta Hair and Scalp Shampoo Brush$8 $11Save $3
Dermora Foot Peel Mask, 2-pack$12 $25Save $13 with coupon and code
Style
Gone are the days of ill-fitting water shoes thanks to Amazon’s bestselling, light-as-a-feather, socklike Vifuur Water Sports Shoes. They're available in 44 playful colors and patterns for adults and children. The rubber-soled shoes are made with a breathable fabric that provides a comfortable yet secure fit, and the smooth design prevents chafing and makes them convenient to slip on and take off. “They are extremely comfortable, which is rare for me to say about shoes in general because my feet are super flat,” said a happy customer.
Crocs Adult Classic Clogs$31 $50Save $19
Heathyoga Leggings with Pockets$18 $25Save $7 with coupon
Leggings Depot Jogger Pants with Pockets$17 $29Save $12
Qianxizhan Women's Harem Pants$19 $28Save $9
Tablets and tech
Never fight over outlet space again! This brick has three AC outlets, two USB-A ports and one USB-C port — plenty of room for tablets, phones and whatever else needs a bit of juice. It charges your devices one-and-a-half times as fast as an average charger, plus it has plenty of safety measures in place, including short-circuit and overcurrent protection, fire resistance and more. "This little power cube is so versatile," shared one satisfied shopper. "You can plug so many things in at once. It's so good, I got one for my wife too. And it looks so cool!"
Majority Bowfell Small Sound Bar for TV$37 $45Save $8 with coupon
Apple 2021 10.2-Inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB)$279 $329Save $50
Anker 332 USB C Power Strip Surge Protector$19 $26Save $7
Qinlianf USB Wall Charger$15 $20Save $5 with coupon
