Amazon just dropped a ton of early Memorial Day deals, including a Lenovo laptop for nearly 60% off

Memorial Day is a little over a week away, but the sales have arrived early! There are already tons of early deals you'll want to jump on now — including the ones from the massive Amazon sale this weekend. Deep discounts abound in just about every category so you can get everything you need to crush this summer — that includes warm-weather wardrobe essentials, patio furniture and even some new gadgets you might want to grab for you and the fam. Since summer is all about chillaxing, we've gone ahead and picked out some of the best early Memorial Day deals from Amazon for you. So, get to it, bargain hunters — a bounty of must-have summer essentials awaits.

75% off or more

These little buds pack a big — and loud — punch. (Photo: Amazon)

That's not a typo — these Ziuty earbuds are truly on sale for less than your weekly coffee budget. Don't let the price fool you: They're packed with plenty of features, including a real-time power readout so you know exactly how much juice you have left from each bud as well as the charging case, and on-ear controls for skipping songs, accepting calls and activating Siri.

"These little wireless earbuds are great! The sound quality is fantastic if you want to listen to music or watch TV shows and movies when you don't want to disturb anyone. The sound is crystal clear, and you don't even have to turn the volume up very high," one happy customer said.

50% off or more

Do you seriously think we highlight this Lenovo deal every week because it ISN'T a must-buy??? (Photo: Amazon)

This ultrafast and impossibly thin Lenovo IdeaPad is a Yahoo reader fave, and for good reason: It boasts 8GB of high-bandwidth RAM, so you can run as many applications as you want simultaneously and transfer data in the blink of an eye. Another bonus: Windows 11 Home OS is built right in.

"For the price, it has an amazing amount of features," shared a thrilled five-star shopper. "The keyboard is really nice, as are all the other features. I basically use it like a tablet, so I am not worried about it being able to run a bunch of complex business software. It handles my requests extremely well. And it is really light and very classy looking!"

$391.78 $959 at Amazon

Headphones and earbuds

If there's one thing we've learned as professional shoppers, it's that 500,000 five-star reviews can't be wrong. (Photo: Amazon)

There's a reason Apple AirPods keep selling out — they're absolutely incredible. They offer up to 24 hours of listening time, pair and share audio seamlessly with other Apple products (even other AirPods), and detect when they're placed in your ears. You have easy access to everybody's favorite voice assistant too: Just say "Hey, Siri," and she'll be at your beck and call.

"We purchased these for our teenage son. They pair with his Apple iPhone. Wireless rechargeable case is so convenient. He has used them for over a year and a half and they still work really well and he uses them every day!" said one pleased papa.

$99 $129 at Amazon

Tablets and tech

Consider this pick a sign that it's time for a new laptop. (Photo: Amazon)

This Sgin laptop is packed to the brim with features — a gorgeous screen, up to eight hours of battery life, and, best of all, low power consumption and noiseless heat dissipation, so you can run as many apps as you want and even play games or watch a movie without it sounding like it's about to launch into the stratosphere.

"Quiet, sleek, and efficient," shared one satisfied reviewer. "The integration of Android to Windows was seamless. All apps and programs transferred beautifully and without hassle or corruption. Easy to set up. Was able to get started straight away. Great slim-line look and a nice keyboard feel. Snappy performance, good graphics, and very good battery life. All in all, a very good value in a home laptop."

$360 $1,334 at Amazon

$25-and-under deals

Cut it out — "it" being spending too much on quality knives, that is. (Photo: Amazon)

This No. 1 bestselling Cuisinart 12-Piece Knife Set has more fans than some small towns — over 40,000! Similar knife sets can set you back hundreds of dollars, but this gorgeous color-coded set can stand up with the best of them. Each knife has a matching sheath, plus they'll obviously look downright adorable on your countertop.

The set includes an 8-inch chef knife, 8-inch slicing knife, 8-inch serrated bread knife, 7-inch santoku knife, 6.5-inch utility knife and 3.5-inch paring knife. "Where have these been all my life?" said one chuffed chopper. "I'll admit these were an almost-impulse purchase as I had been stalking them for a while on my shopping list, and when the price went down I thought, 'Why not?' although I have a drawer full of knives. I'd donate every other knife I own ... in a heartbeat if my husband wouldn't complain. These are a delight."

$25 $65 at Amazon

TVs

We can't promise that this state-of-the-art screen will make the Real Housewives any nicer, but they'll certainly look better than ever. (Photo: Amazon)

If your idea of an ideal hot summer day is spent indoors with the AC blasting and a Netflix binge going, this deal is for you. The Insignia 32-inch HD Smart LED TV — Fire TV Edition is marked down to just $140, and it's the perfect size for a bedroom, den or other hideaway. It's also a Fire TV, which means you can seamlessly stream movies from Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Netflix and just about any other network — all without having to purchase a separate device or pay for cable. Even better? The remote is preprogrammed with Alexa, so all you have to do is ask her to play your favorite show and she'll get to work without so much as an extra button push from you.

$140 $200 at Amazon

Auto

Your car might be trash — but the inside doesn't have to be. (Photo: Amazon)

Whether you have kids, pets or a particularly messy spouse, the best way to keep your car from accumulating trash is to have a place to put it (that isn't your back seat). This waterproof bin clips on to your back seat or the passenger or driver's seat headrest, and it's the perfect size for water bottles, discarded coffee cups and of course, various and sundry receipts that seem to mysteriously multiply every day.

"The BEST trash can for the car I have come across!!" raved one happy driver. "If you’re thinking about buying this, do it; I got the black color, and it goes unnoticed in my car!!!"

$10 $15 at Amazon

Vacuums

You need a new vacuum. This is a mind-melting $400 off. C'mon, people, this ain't rocket science. (Photo: Amazon)

This incredible Inse cordless vac has an upgraded motor with super-strong suction, so you can finally feel like you have a handle on all the pet hair, dirt, dust and whatever else is lingering between your floorboards and in your carpet. Plus, since it's cordless and converts to a handheld, you can use it just about anywhere: beds, curtains, stairs, the couch. Did we mention it's quiet too? It's quiet.

"I purchased this vacuum a few months ago because the deal was way too good to pass up for a cordless vacuum," reported one floored Amazon reviewer. "The device charges really quickly and works great for hardwood floors. It's lightweight, and the various brush heads are super helpful and convenient for my small apartment."

$100 $500 at Amazon

Kitchen

There's nothing hinky about this deal on Henckels — it really is $215 off. (Photo: Amazon)

Pros and home cooks alike love Henckels knives. This 15-piece set includes the perfect knife for dicing, chopping, slicing and filleting your way through any recipe, plus a wood storage block houses each blade. Each knife is razor-sharp, so you'll make short work of even the toughest proteins.

"This set exceeded my expectations. The knives are rock-solid and the quality is amazing," wrote one expressive home cook.

$130 $345 at Amazon

Home

Your tired tootsies will thank you. (Photo: Amazon)

If your dogs have been barking for a little relief, this plush mat will give you that cradled comfort you're after. Even if you wear slippers at home, this cushioned anti-fatigue mat adds another layer of protection for someone that's constantly on their feet and in the kitchen. It's especially great for those with fibromyalgia, herniated discs and so many foot ailments, like plantar fasciitis.

"I am so happy I bought this. I spend a lot of time in the kitchen cooking. My feet get sore easily after working in retail for 15 years wearing awful shoes. Any comfort I can get at home doing something I love is well worth the investment. Super cushiony. I ordered a different brand and they did not come close to this one!" wrote a happy shopper.

$20 $36 at Amazon

Beauty and wellness

At $22 off, this deal is looking especially toothsome. (Photo: Amazon)

Call this the Ferrari of toothbrushes! This Aquasonic Black Series number has four specialized modes — for whitening, massaging your gums, deep cleaning and pampering sensitive chompers. Plus, the brush is designed to catch plaque, old food and other nasties lingering in the nooks and crannies of your teeth.

"My teeth have never felt so clean! I have used an electric toothbrush my whole life, and this is by far the best!" says a convert. "I usually buy Philips Sonicare, but I wanted something a little less expensive. I was nervous at first, but the quality of this product is incredible! Very powerful motor and plenty of replacement heads. The matte black finish looks very sleek and modern."

$38 with coupon $60 at Amazon

Style

Flattering, cute and nearly half off to boot. (Photo: Amazon)

With a cross waist that nips in at the smallest part of your waist, a booty-boosting V-cut back and flattering ankle crop, these leggings just might become the MVP of your rotation. They're available in 79 colors and prints, as well as options with and without pockets. Not only that; you can even get them in full, 7/8 or cropped lengths!

"If I could marry a pair of leggings it would be these ones," a shopper noted. "So comfy. So cute. They don't fall down at the gym. They're soft as a baby's butt. Buy them. Or else."

$25 $48 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.