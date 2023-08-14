'Works like a charm every time': This jump starter is down to $40 (55% off!)

It's easy to take for granted your car's ability to start up when you turn the key — until one day, it doesn't. Then, you're left with two options: Try to get a friend to come over and give you a jump, or call a mechanic for help. Both can cost you time and money, two things no one has available these days. Turns out, there's another solution. You can invest in a portable car jump-starter to keep around for the just-in-case. And here's the one to get: Amazon just slashed the price of the top-rated DBPower portable jump starter to $39.99 with an on-page coupon — that's a 60% markdown!

There's a lot to love about this jump starter, like the fact that it can jump your car up to 20 times on one charge with 800 amps of peak current and heavy-duty clamps and cables. It's also small enough to stash in your glovebox!

This jump starter is safe, too. Its spray-gold intelligent jumper clamps have over-current protection, short-circuit protection, overload protection, over-voltage protection and over-charge protection to keep you safe when you're giving your car a jump.

Bring your car back to life with this portable jump starter. (Photo: Amazon)

An LCD screen can show how much remaining power you have, while a built-in compass can help you get home if you're lost. Once you're ready, simply plug the jump starter in at home to fire it up again.

With more than 10,000 five-star reviews, this jump starter has a serious army of fans. "Awesome!" said one of them. "It is amazing how quickly (seconds after hookup) it worked to start a vehicle that had not responded to over 15 minutes in a traditional jump start. It is VERY easy to use, completely safe, compact, versatile and will be with me always."

"I love this little guy," raved another charged-up customer. "It is so handy. I have used it for my lawn mower, boat, truck etc! Works like a charm every time. My friends are all impressed I’ve already ordered two more of these as gifts."

Sure, the hope is that you'll never actually have to use a portable jump starter. But it's important to be prepared just in case it happens to you.

If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course.

