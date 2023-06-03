Amazon just dropped 65+ epic deals — grab a top-rated massage gun for $21!
We're into June now, and you know what that means — summer's so close we can practically taste it! So, before your days are filled with sunning, swimming, grilling and vacationing, now's the time to upgrade your essentials with the biggest names in entertainment, electronics, kitchenware and more. Lucky for you, this weekend's Amazon sale is packed with major sales on top-notch TVs and tech, kitchen and home essentials, style and beauty faves and ... honestly, we've lost track! No matter; we've curated this weekend's best deals for you. Use our guide as your own customized shopping list and warm up your summer prep — with some sweet, sweet savings.
70% off or more
The incredible Sgin laptop has so much to offer — a full HD IPS screen with rich color and long battery life (up to eight hours on a charge), so you can work or play the day away. Best of all, this PC boasts low power consumption and noiseless heat dissipation, which means your computer will never sound like it's about to take off into the stratosphere, even if you're running multiple apps at once. The kicker? It's a cool $974 off!
"Quiet, sleek, and efficient," wrote one erudite enthusiast. "The integration of Android to Windows was seamless. All apps and programs transferred beautifully and without hassle or corruption. Easy to set up. Was able to get started straight away. Great slimline look and nice keyboard feel. Snappy performance, good graphics and very good battery life. All in all, a very good value in a home laptop."
Raemao X6 Massage Gun$40 $200Save $160 with coupon
Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$99 $500Save $401
Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$107 $450Save $343 with coupon
50% off or more
Need a new PC, or maybe just a workaday second unit? The ultrathin, ultrafast IdeaPad is on megasale right now — and it's a deal for the ages at $545 off! It brings the power of 8GB of high-bandwidth RAM to effortlessly run multiple applications at once and transfer data at lightning speed. Plus, it has Windows 11 Home OS built right in. One personal computer customer called it an "unbelievable value for the price." For nearly 60% off, we have to agree.
Meguiar’s Deep Crystal Car Wash$4 $14Save $9
Renpho Eyeris 1 Eye Massager with Heat and Bluetooth Music$58 $130Save $72 with coupon
DMoose Fitness Calf Stretcher and Foot Stretcher$12 $25Save $13 with coupon
Headphones and earbuds
The earbuds that need no introduction: The Apple AirPods. Their stable, low-latency wireless connection delivers incredible sound, while the charging case keeps you powered up on the go with more than 24 hours of listening time when fully juiced. They're waterproof and sweat-resistant too, so don't sweat it if you get caught in the rain or wear them during a particularly intense gym sesh. And the price can't be beat — at $30 off, you're getting an earful for a song.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)$200 $249Save $49
Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds$21 $43Save $22 with coupon
Sony Wireless Noise-Canceling Overhead Headphones$278 $350Save $72
Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones$279 $329Save $50
Tablets and tech
This 15.6" Acer Aspire's Intel Core processor delivers unmatched speed and intelligence, enabling impressive creating, productivity and gaming experiences — all at a fabulous price. Are your fingers tired of tapping away on your cramped computer? Well, with the Aspire, an ergonomically designed hinge lifts the keyboard for comfortable typing, improved cooling and a better sound experience. Plus, you can even use Alexa to check your calendar, create lists, play music, answer questions, read the news and more.
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Laptop$700 $900Save $200
Lenovo 2022 Newest IdeaPad 3 Laptop$414 $959Save $545
Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 45mm] Smart Watch$459 $529Save $70
$25-and-under deals
The Aerlang Massage Gun is an absolute powerhouse, delivering 20 levels of intensity with six different massage heads, so you can precisely target that nagging ache. It's great for post-workout muscle stiffness and soreness, plus it helps with blood circulation. Best part? It's down to a ridiculous $21 with the on-page coupon. We bet you're feeling more relaxed already!
It certainly rubbed this shopper the right way: "This thing is powerful. But so easy to use with a lot of intensity settings to choose from. Feels amazing on my calves, soles of feet, and back.... Very relaxing. Glad I got this!"
Titanker Shower Curtain Hooks$7 $17Save $10
Suuson Phone Holder for Car$12 $20Save $8 with coupon
Sealegend 2-Piece Dryer-Vent Cleaner Kit$9 $20Save $11
TVs
Versatility is the name of the game with Vizio's 40-inch LED Smart TV. It comes fully loaded with a brilliant 1080p Full HD resolution and an ultra-fast Vizio IQ processor for an immersive audio experience. Play hard with the next-level V-Gaming Engine, and stream like you've never streamed before with the award-winning SmartCast platform that lets you enjoy free access to live TV and hundreds of free channels right out of the box.
Toshiba 32-inch Class V35 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV$120 $160Save $40
Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV$90 $150Save $60
LG C2 Series 42-inch Class OLED Evo AI-Powered Smart TV$897 $1,200Save $303
Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV$230 $350Save $120
Auto
One of summer's less-heralded pleasures? Soaping up and rinsing down your ride under a sunny, cloudless sky. Well, that pastime is about to get even more satisfying: This wash is tough on dirt and smudges yet gentle on paint and wax protection. The nonstreak formula leaves behind a sparkling finish, plus it effectively removes contaminants before they bond with your car's paint job. It's super sudsy too.
"Leaves my car shiny for days!" shared one happy motorist.
Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car$7 $13Save $6
Fbb Phone Mount for Car$12 $40Save $28
iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Air Vent and Flush Mount Combo$20 $25Save $5
VacLife Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor$20 $45Save $25 with coupon
Vacuums
This incredible Inse cordless vac has an upgraded motor with super-strong suction, which means it can make quick work of all the nasties — like pet hair, dust and dirt — lingering on your floor mats and in your carpet. Plus, since it's cordless and converts to a handheld, you can use it just about anywhere: beds, curtains, stairs, the couch.
"I purchased this vacuum a few months ago because the deal was way too good to pass up for a cordless vacuum," reported one awestruck Amazon-ian. "The device charges really quickly and works great for hardwood floors. It's lightweight, and the various brush heads are super helpful and convenient for my small apartment."
Shark VM252 VacMop Pro Cordless Hard Floor Vacuum Mop$80 $100Save $20
Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$110 $400Save $290 with coupon
Black+Decker Bagless Canister Multi-Cyclonic Vacuum Cleaner$120 $230Save $110
Orfeld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$120 $210Save $90 with coupon
Kitchen
Don't be fooled by how cute this rainbow Cuisinart set is — these knives are beasts on the cutting board. Included you'll find an 8-inch chef knife, an 8-inch slicing knife, an 8-inch serrated bread knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, a 6.5-inch utility knife and a 3.5-inch paring knife, each of them crafted with high-quality stainless steel that you can keep sharp and safe inside its matching sheath.
"Where have these been all my life?" asked a quick-thinking shopper. "I'll admit these were an almost-impulse purchase as I had been stalking them for a while on my shopping list, and when the price went down I thought 'why not?' although I have a drawer full of knives. I'd donate every other knife I own ... in a heartbeat if my husband wouldn't complain. These are a delight."
Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener$12 $30Save $18
Henckels Solution Razor-Sharp 7-pc Knife Set$80 $140Save $60
Margaritaville Key West Frozen Concoction Maker$190 $400Save $210
Amazon Basics 3-Piece Non-Stick Frying Pan Set - 8 Inch$27 $36Save $9
Alpha Grillers Instant Read Meat Thermometer$16 $20Save $4
Home
Whether you've got a multiday hiking trek in your future or just want a way to chill in style in your own backyard, this camping hammock from the folks at Wise Owl has everything you need to stay comfy and covered, day or night. You can even throw it on a hammock stand in the backyard! Unbelievably, it's just $19 with our exclusive code 15SUMMEROWL. Comes with two 9-foot-long tree straps, two carabiners, and a carrying case to make it especially easy to throw it in your backpack and go. Available in 15 colors.
$19.20 with code 15SUMMEROWL
$45 at Amazon
Caravan Canopy Sports Infinity Zero Gravity Chair (2-Pack)$102 $200Save $98
KopBeau OscillatingTower Fan$63 $100Save $37
KitchenClouds Cushioned Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat$16 $36Save $20
Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Air Purifier and Fan$299 $400Save $101
Beauty and wellness
The NatureWell Retinol Advanced Moisture Cream contains three key ingredients: Retinol boosts elasticity and firmness across areas of concern; grapeseed oil ensures breakouts stay at bay; and coconut oil hydrates dry patches for a smoother, more youthful appearance. It’s dermatologist-tested and free of parabens, dyes, gluten, artificial colors and flavors. Even better, a 16-ounce tub can now be yours for less than $18 at Amazon.
Over 7,300 five-star ratings from reviewers are here to back up its results: "Saw this product on TikTok and decided to give it a try," shared one shopper. "Absolutely love it and has become a staple in my nighttime skin-care routine. Skin feels amazing in the morning!"
Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush$38 $60Save $22 with coupon
Australian Gold Spray Gel Sunscreen w/ Instant Bronzer SPF 30$7 $18Save $11
Truremedy Naturals Remedy Soap Tea Tree Oil Antibacterial Body Wash$15 $29Save $14
DMoose Calf Stretcher & Foot Stretcher$12 $25Save $13 with coupon
Xsoul At-Home IPL Hair Removal$60 $200Save $140 with coupon
Style
If you, like many, have decided to ditch uncomfortable and sometimes painful underwire bras after the "freedom" of lockdown at home, you're in luck — the Hanes Women's Wireless Smooth Comfort T-Shirt Bra is for you, and it's on sale! Unlined cups and Hanes' patented, stay-in-place wide "SmoothTec" band provide the support you need, in colors including black, nude, white and more.
Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs$29 $50Save $21
Anrabess Casual Summer Solid Maxi Dress$37 $53Save $16
Ray-Ban RB4140 Wayfarer Sunglasses, Black/Polarized Green$86 $176Save $90
Lime Flare Women's Lace-Trim Satin Top$25 $30Save $5
Ododos Unisex Mini Belt Bag$17 $24Save $7
Crocs Women's Kadee Ii Sandal$22 $30Save $8
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.