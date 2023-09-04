'Asleep on a cloud!' Nab these plush, cooling pillows while they're $12 apiece for Labor Day
What is it?
When was the last time you bought yourself new pillows? If you're like us, it was probably a decade ago. According to the Sleep Foundation, we should replace our bed pillows every year or so, but that can get expensive. So when there's a deal like this — two top-rated Cozsninoor queen pillows with stellar reviews for $12 each — we take notice. You should, too. You'll thank us in the morning when your neck is knot-free, your back is loose and you feel well-rested.
Firm yet soft, they offer just the right support, fans say. And they'll stay cool through the night. Add the coupon for the double discount!
Why is it a good deal?
Finding a pillow that's soft and comfortable yet supportive is priceless, but when it's on sale? Even better! We've seen these particular pillows on sale for $13 apiece, which is still a great deal when you consider how much use you'll get out of them, but under $12 each is a downright steal (over 40% off!). Be sure to apply the on-page coupon for the lowest price — we love a double discount.
Why do I need this?
The dream is to fall asleep as soon as your head hits the bed. A good pillow makes that possible, and some 11,400 five-star fans say this Cozsinoor is the one you want. If you sleep hot, this will keep you comfortable, fans report. It's a plush down alternative (100% polyester) encased in a soft, breathable sateen cover. Back, side and stomach sleepers as well as neck pain sufferers have plenty of positive things to say about these pillows.
What reviewers say:
Just right
Cozsinoor got the balance right on this versatile pillow, fans say.
"Get yourself a set of these luxurious pillows!" urged a smitten sleeper. "Absolutely amazing and by far the best pillows I've ever used in my life, and I'm a 31-year-old woman who loves to sleep lol, so I'm quite picky with my pillows and blankets. ... [My husband] sleeps on his stomach mostly, but I am a side sleeper and a back sleeper and again, we both love these pillows. He was nervous because of how fluffy they were (he normally likes a more flat pillow), but it just hugs your head so comfortably and it conforms to your head shape."
"Holds its shape after sleeping!" wrote a five-star fan. "I purchased two of these pillows for my son's bed. Most pillows go flat after just a few uses, but NOT these! These are excellent quality through and through! Very soft but firm enough to hold up night after night. I am so pleased with theses pillows that I will be purchasing more! A great product for a great price!"
"Asleep on a cloud!" gushed another. "If you want to feel like you’re sleeping on a cloud, then this is a pillow worth buying."
What neck pain?
It can be tricky to find the perfect pillow when you have neck issues, but lots of the five-star reviews come from people who say the Cozsinoor pillow has helped.
"Very comfortable! I have a bad neck and can't use just any pillow," one grateful fan reported. I have been searching for a pillow that offers good support but also feels soft and comfortable ... that's not as easy to accomplish as you might think. This pillow provides the perfect combination of support but also cradles my neck with the comfort I require."
An arthritis sufferer agreed: "I love these pillows! ... I'm mostly a side sleeper but move a lot at night. I'm very particular about the pillows I use because I have arthritis in my neck and spine. The wrong pillow will cause a lot of pain in the morning. I don't have that problem with these pillows. Plus, when I wash them, they don't lose their shape or comfort. Seriously. Get these pillows!"
Sweet sleep (not sweat sleep)
"Cool and comfortable," a cozy reviewer explained. "These are some of the nicest pillows I've had in a long time. Just the right amount of plush and support and they don't get as warm as other pillows I have had. I will be buying these again for my guest room!"
Whether you sleep on your back, stomach or side, this pillow is made for you.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:
Auto
VacLife Tire Inflator$26$45Save $19 with coupon
Pulidiki Cleaning Gel$8$13Save $5
Suuson Phone Mount$13$20Save $7 with coupon
Fix-A-Flat Flat Tire Repair and Inflator$9$13Save $5
Hotor Trash Can$5$18Save $13 with coupon
Vacuums
Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$120with coupon
Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$410$500Save $90
Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner$200$400Save $200 with coupon
ZCWA Robot Vacuum$600
TMA Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$66$260Save $194 with coupon
Kitchen
Cuisinart 12-Piece Knife Set$25$65Save $40
Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set$143$345Save $202
Brita Filtered Water Bottle$18$23Save $5
Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set$65$160Save $95
Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer$18$20Save $2
Home
FiPlus Grabber Tool$10$20Save $10
Ticonn 6 Pack Extra Large Moving Bags$33$50Save $17
AquaDance 7" Premium Showerhead$28$46Save $18
Kosin LED Lights$10$13Save $3
Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit$9$20Save $11