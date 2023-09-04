'Asleep on a cloud!' Nab these plush, cooling pillows while they're $12 apiece for Labor Day

What is it?

When was the last time you bought yourself new pillows? If you're like us, it was probably a decade ago. According to the Sleep Foundation, we should replace our bed pillows every year or so, but that can get expensive. So when there's a deal like this — two top-rated Cozsninoor queen pillows with stellar reviews for $12 each — we take notice. You should, too. You'll thank us in the morning when your neck is knot-free, your back is loose and you feel well-rested.

Why is it a good deal?

Finding a pillow that's soft and comfortable yet supportive is priceless, but when it's on sale? Even better! We've seen these particular pillows on sale for $13 apiece, which is still a great deal when you consider how much use you'll get out of them, but under $12 each is a downright steal (over 40% off!). Be sure to apply the on-page coupon for the lowest price — we love a double discount.

Why do I need this?

The dream is to fall asleep as soon as your head hits the bed. A good pillow makes that possible, and some 11,400 five-star fans say this Cozsinoor is the one you want. If you sleep hot, this will keep you comfortable, fans report. It's a plush down alternative (100% polyester) encased in a soft, breathable sateen cover. Back, side and stomach sleepers as well as neck pain sufferers have plenty of positive things to say about these pillows.

Get these plush pillows on sale for under $12 a pop at Amazon. (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say:

Just right

Cozsinoor got the balance right on this versatile pillow, fans say.

"Get yourself a set of these luxurious pillows!" urged a smitten sleeper. "Absolutely amazing and by far the best pillows I've ever used in my life, and I'm a 31-year-old woman who loves to sleep lol, so I'm quite picky with my pillows and blankets. ... [My husband] sleeps on his stomach mostly, but I am a side sleeper and a back sleeper and again, we both love these pillows. He was nervous because of how fluffy they were (he normally likes a more flat pillow), but it just hugs your head so comfortably and it conforms to your head shape."

"Holds its shape after sleeping!" wrote a five-star fan. "I purchased two of these pillows for my son's bed. Most pillows go flat after just a few uses, but NOT these! These are excellent quality through and through! Very soft but firm enough to hold up night after night. I am so pleased with theses pillows that I will be purchasing more! A great product for a great price!"

"Asleep on a cloud!" gushed another. "If you want to feel like you’re sleeping on a cloud, then this is a pillow worth buying."

What neck pain?

It can be tricky to find the perfect pillow when you have neck issues, but lots of the five-star reviews come from people who say the Cozsinoor pillow has helped.

"Very comfortable! I have a bad neck and can't use just any pillow," one grateful fan reported. I have been searching for a pillow that offers good support but also feels soft and comfortable ... that's not as easy to accomplish as you might think. This pillow provides the perfect combination of support but also cradles my neck with the comfort I require."

An arthritis sufferer agreed: "I love these pillows! ... I'm mostly a side sleeper but move a lot at night. I'm very particular about the pillows I use because I have arthritis in my neck and spine. The wrong pillow will cause a lot of pain in the morning. I don't have that problem with these pillows. Plus, when I wash them, they don't lose their shape or comfort. Seriously. Get these pillows!"

Sweet sleep (not sweat sleep)

"Cool and comfortable," a cozy reviewer explained. "These are some of the nicest pillows I've had in a long time. Just the right amount of plush and support and they don't get as warm as other pillows I have had. I will be buying these again for my guest room!"

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

VacLife Tire Inflator $26 $45 Save $19 with coupon See at Amazon

Pulidiki Cleaning Gel $8 $13 Save $5 See at Amazon

Suuson Phone Mount $13 $20 Save $7 with coupon See at Amazon

Fix-A-Flat Flat Tire Repair and Inflator $9 $13 Save $5 See at Amazon

Hotor Trash Can $5 $18 Save $13 with coupon See at Amazon

Vacuums

Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $120 with coupon See at Amazon

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $410 $500 Save $90 See at Amazon

Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner $200 $400 Save $200 with coupon See at Amazon

ZCWA Robot Vacuum $600 See at Amazon

TMA Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $66 $260 Save $194 with coupon See at Amazon

Kitchen

Cuisinart 12-Piece Knife Set $25 $65 Save $40 See at Amazon

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $143 $345 Save $202 See at Amazon

Brita Filtered Water Bottle $18 $23 Save $5 See at Amazon

Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set $65 $160 Save $95 See at Amazon

Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer $18 $20 Save $2 See at Amazon

Home

FiPlus Grabber Tool $10 $20 Save $10 See at Amazon

Ticonn 6 Pack Extra Large Moving Bags $33 $50 Save $17 See at Amazon

AquaDance 7" Premium Showerhead $28 $46 Save $18 See at Amazon

Kosin LED Lights $10 $13 Save $3 See at Amazon