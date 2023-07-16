The No. 1 bestselling water hammock is just $10 and you can get it by tomorrow

Ready to make big splash in the pool this summer? Me neither — I prefer taking it easy and gently lowering myself in for a relaxing pool experience. Sound like you? I thought so. That's why I think you'll also love the pool toy that adults rave about: the Aqua Original 4-in-1 Monterey Hammock — it's just $10 and if you shop now, you can have it as early as tomorrow.

Aqua LEISURE Aqua Original 4-in-1 Monterey Hammock $10 $13 Save $3 Two floats connected by soft mesh lets you relax while being submerged in the water. $10 at Amazon

This simple yet ingenious water hammock is two floats connected by soft mesh. You can sit on it and have two arm rests or you can kick back and use the floats as head and foot rests. Either way, you can get immersed in the water without sinking. Over 18,000 shoppers give it a perfect five-star rating for its power to make their vacation more relaxing.

"This pool hammock is so relaxing that I didn’t want to get out of the pool!!" raved a five-star fan. "I used it all Memorial Day weekend! I plan on getting another one incase I have company so we don’t have to fight over this one."

"Everyone should have one," declared a vacationer. "Saw this float while visiting friends in Florida. Bought one for my use at the complex pool and then 10 of my neighbors bought them too. It’s great watching us all in the pool with these floats keeps you cool and above water all at once."

Travelers like it because it's packable — that means you won't end up gifting a float that you buy at your vacation destination.

"This is a great for travel pool float," wrote a savvy traveler. "We take it with us to vacation resorts as it is easy to pack and quick to inflate (less than 5 minutes). It also does not take up too much space in the pool and offers an opportunity to lay down, hammock style, in the pool."

'Dangerously relaxing,' says one of 18,000+ five-star reviewers. (Photo: Amazon)

Some resorts don't allow regular floats, but travelers say this one gets a pass.

"I had a trip planned to a resort with a lazy river," shared a happy shopper. "Reviews for the resort said there weren't any rafts and mentioned these 'packable' rafts. I bought them hoping they'd fit in my carry-on suitcase (they did), would blow up easily in the hotel (they did), float my big butt well down the lazy river (they did), and deflate easily to pack again to bring home (they did)."

Not only will this float help you disconnect from real life, it's also easy to inflate — a feature shoppers appreciate.

"The first time I relaxed in the pool with this float, I didn't want to get out of it," wrote another rave reviewer. "It felt too good! My friend floated in it, and she was ready to buy one of her own. I really like how it's not much to inflate! When the entire float is inflatable, it leaves too much room for it to pop. It holds air really well. My favorite Summer buy so far!"

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

