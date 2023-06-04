Amazon just dropped 65+ epic deals — grab a top-rated massage gun for $21!

It's all about sun, sand, and savings in hand ... or at the very least, right at your fingertips. (Photo: Amazon)

We're into June now, and you know what that means — summer's so close we can practically taste it! So, before your days are filled with sunning, swimming, grilling and vacationing, now's the time to upgrade your essentials with the biggest names in entertainment, electronics, kitchenware and more. Lucky for you, this weekend's Amazon sale is packed with major sales on top-notch TVs and tech, kitchen and home essentials, style and beauty faves and ... honestly, we've lost track! No matter; we've curated this weekend's best deals for you. Use our guide as your own customized shopping list and warm up your summer prep — with some sweet, sweet savings.

70% off or more

Nearly $1,000 off? Well, that's just grand! (Photo: Amazon)

The incredible Sgin laptop has so much to offer — a full HD IPS screen with rich color and long battery life (up to eight hours on a charge), so you can work or play the day away. Best of all, this PC boasts low power consumption and noiseless heat dissipation, which means your computer will never sound like it's about to take off into the stratosphere, even if you're running multiple apps at once. The kicker? It's a cool $974 off!

"Quiet, sleek, and efficient," wrote one erudite enthusiast. "The integration of Android to Windows was seamless. All apps and programs transferred beautifully and without hassle or corruption. Easy to set up. Was able to get started straight away. Great slimline look and nice keyboard feel. Snappy performance, good graphics and very good battery life. All in all, a very good value in a home laptop."

$360 $1,334 at Amazon

Raemao X6 Massage Gun $40 $200 Save $160 with coupon See at Amazon

Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $99 $500 Save $401 See at Amazon

Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $107 $450 Save $343 with coupon See at Amazon

Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $16 $60 Save $44 with coupon See at Amazon

50% off or more

Welcome a brand-new IdeaPad to your pad! (Photo: Amazon)

Need a new PC, or maybe just a workaday second unit? The ultrathin, ultrafast IdeaPad is on megasale right now — and it's a deal for the ages at $545 off! It brings the power of 8GB of high-bandwidth RAM to effortlessly run multiple applications at once and transfer data at lightning speed. Plus, it has Windows 11 Home OS built right in. One personal computer customer called it an "unbelievable value for the price." For nearly 60% off, we have to agree.

$412 $959 at Amazon

Cuisinart Advantage Color Collection 12-Piece Knife Set $25 $65 Save $40 See at Amazon

Meguiar’s Deep Crystal Car Wash $4 $14 Save $9 See at Amazon

Renpho Eyeris 1 Eye Massager with Heat and Bluetooth Music $58 $130 Save $72 with coupon See at Amazon

DMoose Fitness Calf Stretcher and Foot Stretcher $12 $25 Save $13 with coupon See at Amazon

Headphones and earbuds

Life's too short to endure substandard music, podcasts and audiobook experiences. Look to the Pods! (Photo: Amazon)

The earbuds that need no introduction: The Apple AirPods. Their stable, low-latency wireless connection delivers incredible sound, while the charging case keeps you powered up on the go with more than 24 hours of listening time when fully juiced. They're waterproof and sweat-resistant too, so don't sweat it if you get caught in the rain or wear them during a particularly intense gym sesh. And the price can't be beat — at $30 off, you're getting an earful for a song.

$99 $129 at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $200 $249 Save $49 See at Amazon

Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds $21 $43 Save $22 with coupon See at Amazon

Sony Wireless Noise-Canceling Overhead Headphones $278 $350 Save $72 See at Amazon

Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $16 $60 Save $44 with coupon See at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones $279 $329 Save $50 See at Amazon

Tablets and tech

Aspire to better computing — and bigger savings. (Photo: Amazon)

This 15.6" Acer Aspire's Intel Core processor delivers unmatched speed and intelligence, enabling impressive creating, productivity and gaming experiences — all at a fabulous price. Are your fingers tired of tapping away on your cramped computer? Well, with the Aspire, an ergonomically designed hinge lifts the keyboard for comfortable typing, improved cooling and a better sound experience. Plus, you can even use Alexa to check your calendar, create lists, play music, answer questions, read the news and more.

$300 $380 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 45mm] Smart Watch $459 $529 Save $70 See at Amazon

Lenovo 2022 Newest IdeaPad 3 Laptop $414 $959 Save $545 See at Amazon

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Laptop $700 $900 Save $200 See at Amazon

$25-and-under deals

Knead the day away with this powerful little wonder. (Photo: Amazon)

The Aerlang Massage Gun is an absolute powerhouse, delivering 20 levels of intensity with six different massage heads, so you can precisely target that nagging ache. It's great for post-workout muscle stiffness and soreness, plus it helps with blood circulation. Best part? It's down to a ridiculous $21 with the on-page coupon. We bet you're feeling more relaxed already!

It certainly rubbed this shopper the right way: "This thing is powerful. But so easy to use with a lot of intensity settings to choose from. Feels amazing on my calves, soles of feet, and back.... Very relaxing. Glad I got this!"

$21 with coupon $70 at Amazon

Titanker Shower Curtain Hooks $7 $17 Save $10 See at Amazon

Suuson Phone Holder for Car $12 $20 Save $8 with coupon See at Amazon

Cuisinart Advantage Color Collection 12-Piece Knife Set $25 $65 Save $40 See at Amazon

Sealegend 2-Piece Dryer-Vent Cleaner Kit $9 $20 Save $11 See at Amazon

TVs

Great quality, greater price on a smart TV. (Photo: Amazon)

Versatility is the name of the game with Vizio's 40-inch LED Smart TV. It comes fully loaded with a brilliant 1080p Full HD resolution and an ultra-fast Vizio IQ processor for an immersive audio experience. Play hard with the next-level V-Gaming Engine, and stream like you've never streamed before with the award-winning SmartCast platform that lets you enjoy free access to live TV and hundreds of free channels right out of the box.

$168 $230 at Amazon

Toshiba 32-inch Class V35 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV $120 $160 Save $40 See at Amazon

Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV $90 $150 Save $60 See at Amazon

LG C2 Series 42-inch Class OLED Evo AI-Powered Smart TV $897 $1,200 Save $303 See at Amazon

Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $230 $350 Save $120 See at Amazon

Auto

Get that "fresh out of the car wash" look for a fraction of the price. (Photo: Amazon)

One of summer's less-heralded pleasures? Soaping up and rinsing down your ride under a sunny, cloudless sky. Well, that pastime is about to get even more satisfying: This wash is tough on dirt and smudges yet gentle on paint and wax protection. The nonstreak formula leaves behind a sparkling finish, plus it effectively removes contaminants before they bond with your car's paint job. It's super sudsy too.

"Leaves my car shiny for days!" shared one happy motorist.

$4 $14 at Amazon

Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car $7 $13 Save $6 See at Amazon

Fbb Phone Mount for Car $12 $40 Save $28 See at Amazon

iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Air Vent and Flush Mount Combo $20 $25 Save $5 See at Amazon

VacLife Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor $20 $45 Save $25 with coupon See at Amazon

Vacuums

For more than $400 off, you'll almost want one in every room. Almost. (Photo: Amazon)

This incredible Inse cordless vac has an upgraded motor with super-strong suction, which means it can make quick work of all the nasties — like pet hair, dust and dirt — lingering on your floor mats and in your carpet. Plus, since it's cordless and converts to a handheld, you can use it just about anywhere: beds, curtains, stairs, the couch.

"I purchased this vacuum a few months ago because the deal was way too good to pass up for a cordless vacuum," reported one awestruck Amazon-ian. "The device charges really quickly and works great for hardwood floors. It's lightweight, and the various brush heads are super helpful and convenient for my small apartment."

$99 $500 at Amazon

Shark VM252 VacMop Pro Cordless Hard Floor Vacuum Mop $80 $100 Save $20 See at Amazon

Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $110 $400 Save $290 with coupon See at Amazon

Black+Decker Bagless Canister Multi-Cyclonic Vacuum Cleaner $120 $230 Save $110 See at Amazon

Orfeld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $120 $210 Save $90 with coupon See at Amazon

Kitchen

It's a wild deal, no matter how you dice it. (Photo: Amazon)

Don't be fooled by how cute this rainbow Cuisinart set is — these knives are beasts on the cutting board. Included you'll find an 8-inch chef knife, an 8-inch slicing knife, an 8-inch serrated bread knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, a 6.5-inch utility knife and a 3.5-inch paring knife, each of them crafted with high-quality stainless steel that you can keep sharp and safe inside its matching sheath.

"Where have these been all my life?" asked a quick-thinking shopper. "I'll admit these were an almost-impulse purchase as I had been stalking them for a while on my shopping list, and when the price went down I thought 'why not?' although I have a drawer full of knives. I'd donate every other knife I own ... in a heartbeat if my husband wouldn't complain. These are a delight."

$25 $65 at Amazon

Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $12 $30 Save $18 See at Amazon

Amazon Basics 3-Piece Non-Stick Frying Pan Set - 8 Inch $27 $36 Save $9 See at Amazon

Henckels Solution Razor-Sharp 7-pc Knife Set $80 $140 Save $60 See at Amazon

Margaritaville Key West Frozen Concoction Maker $190 $400 Save $210 See at Amazon

Alpha Grillers Instant Read Meat Thermometer $16 $20 Save $4 See at Amazon

Home

Who would pass up a deal on this goes-anywhere, lasts-forever hammock. Who, we ask you? WHO?? (Photo: Amazon)

Whether you've got a multiday hiking trek in your future or just want a way to chill in style in your own backyard, this camping hammock from the folks at Wise Owl has everything you need to stay comfy and covered, day or night. You can even throw it on a hammock stand in the backyard! Unbelievably, it's just $30 with our exclusive code 15SUMMEROWL. Comes with two 9-foot-long tree straps, two carabiners, and a carrying case to make it especially easy to throw it in your backpack and go. Available in 15 colors.

$30 with code 15SUMMEROWL $40 at Amazon

Caravan Canopy Sports Infinity Zero Gravity Chair (2-Pack) $102 $200 Save $98 See at Amazon

KopBeau OscillatingTower Fan $63 $100 Save $37 See at Amazon

KitchenClouds Cushioned Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat $16 $36 Save $20 See at Amazon

Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Air Purifier and Fan $299 $400 Save $101 See at Amazon

Beauty and wellness

We're on the cusp of another scorching summer — your skin will need all the help it can get. (Photo: Amazon)

The NatureWell Retinol Advanced Moisture Cream contains three key ingredients: Retinol boosts elasticity and firmness across areas of concern; grapeseed oil ensures breakouts stay at bay; and coconut oil hydrates dry patches for a smoother, more youthful appearance. It’s dermatologist-tested and free of parabens, dyes, gluten, artificial colors and flavors. Even better, a 16-ounce tub can now be yours for less than $18 at Amazon.

Over 7,300 five-star ratings from reviewers are here to back up its results: "Saw this product on TikTok and decided to give it a try," shared one shopper. "Absolutely love it and has become a staple in my nighttime skin-care routine. Skin feels amazing in the morning!"

$18 $25 at Amazon

Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush $38 $60 Save $22 with coupon See at Amazon

DMoose Calf Stretcher & Foot Stretcher $12 $25 Save $13 with coupon See at Amazon

Australian Gold Spray Gel Sunscreen w/ Instant Bronzer SPF 30 $7 $18 Save $11 See at Amazon

Truremedy Naturals Remedy Soap Tea Tree Oil Antibacterial Body Wash $15 $29 Save $14 See at Amazon

Xsoul At-Home IPL Hair Removal $60 $200 Save $140 with coupon See at Amazon

Style

Stay comfy and covered, no wires necessary. (Photo: Amazon)

If you, like many, have decided to ditch uncomfortable and sometimes painful underwire bras after the "freedom" of lockdown at home, you're in luck — the Hanes Women's Wireless Smooth Comfort T-Shirt Bra is for you, and it's on sale! Unlined cups and Hanes' patented, stay-in-place wide "SmoothTec" band provide the support you need, in colors including black, nude, white and more.

$13 $16 at Amazon

Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs $29 $50 Save $21 See at Amazon

Anrabess Casual Summer Solid Maxi Dress $37 $53 Save $16 See at Amazon

Ododos Unisex Mini Belt Bag $17 $24 Save $7 See at Amazon

Ray-Ban RB4140 Wayfarer Sunglasses, Black/Polarized Green $86 $176 Save $90 See at Amazon

Lime Flare Women's Lace-Trim Satin Top $25 $30 Save $5 See at Amazon

Crocs Women's Kadee Ii Sandal $22 $30 Save $8 See at Amazon

