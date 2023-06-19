Updated daily: The 50+ best Amazon deals right now — including AirPods for $50 off

Make the most of your (almost) summer week with the best sales at Amazon! (Photo: Amazon)

Summer is just a few days away—are you ready for entertaining, gatherings, and making the most of the season? If you need to upgrade your essentials, this week's Amazon sale is packed with deep discounts on top-notch TVs and tech, kitchen and home essentials, style and beauty faves and oh, so much more. Use our curated rundown of the biggest deals (below) as your own customized shopping list and add sizzle to your summer with some sweet, sweet savings.

The best Amazon sales right now:

70% off or more

Time to pull the trigger on this deal while it's marked down 75%. (Photo: Amazon)

The Raemao Massage Gun is backed by more than 8,700 perfect ratings and comes with 15 attachments to ensure that you hit the right spot every time. Most portable massagers include only two or three attachments — not so with this kit. Yes, that many choices can be overwhelming, but for now know that the flat head is suitable for all body parts and is a good place to start before moving on to other attachments that pinpoint specific muscles. One five-star reviewer said it is solidly built with "amazing battery life," adding that it's an "excellent choice for anyone looking to alleviate muscle pain and tension." Another shopper said it “soothes muscle aches in a matter of seconds.”

$44.98 with coupon $200 at Amazon

50% off or more

Get that biiiiiiiig stretch that you always envy of your pets. (Photo: Amazon)

If you suffer from plantar fasciitis, strained Achilles tendons, shin splints or just sore leg muscles, the DMoose Calf Stretcher & Foot Stretcher is for you! This strap helps work our calves, ankles, hamstrings and more, and it is especially useful for dancers and athletes wanting to give their legs a little relief. Six hand loops on the strap allow you to adjust how much bend to apply.

One procrastinating promoter said it "dramatically changed" his leg flexibility: "I let this thing sit around for two months after I received it, and then one day I decided to see what it could do. It felt awkward at first, as one might imagine, but we quickly adjusted to one another. What does it do for me? Well for one, I have plantar fasciitis on the right foot. It has dramatically relieved that pain to the point where I believe it's coming to a conclusion after six months. Further, I have always had very tight hamstrings. The pain in the back of my calves when trying to touch my toes was excruciating. This contraption allowed me to gradually pull within my pain tolerance. It's greatly improved my leg flexibility and progress seems almost daily."

$12 with coupon $25 at Amazon

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones $169 $350 Save $181 See at Amazon

Headphones and earbuds

Who said you have to wait till fall for Apple-picking season? (Photo: Amazon)

Anytime you find AirPods on sale, you'd do well to have a look. So it is with these Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case, now just $200, down from $249. Ultra-high fidelity, noise cancellation, and Transparency Mode (which will keep you aware of your surroundings even while listening to your fave jams, podcast or e-book): they're all part of the package. And that MagSafe charging case? That'll give you up to 22 hours of listening pleasure.

"These little things pack one hell of a punch!" said this satisfied shopper. "Apple’s new noise cancellation and transparency modes lay the groundwork for a new generation of wireless headphones. ...The audio quality is insane, and this quality is only amplified by Apple’s new spatial audio. I definitely recommend these."

$200 $249 at Amazon

Tablets and tech

Buffering, be gone! (Photo: Amazon)

Is your slow as a snail computer due for an upgrade? Look no further than this highly rated Sgin 15.6-Inch Laptop, which boasts 4GB of RAM and a 128GB hard drive — not too shabby, especially considering it's down to just $260 (75% off!). At just 3.6 pounds, it's lightweight enough to travel with, and its multiple ports allow you to connect a keyboard, mouse and more.

"Excellent laptop," raved a satisfied shopper. "The top-rate features are definitely five stars — screen quality, battery life and weight. It's a thin, quality laptop ... I can use it for all my work needs while my daughter can use it for her gaming desires as well as future school needs. Setup was quick and simple! ... Battery charges quickly and Windows is ready to go."

$259.99 $1,049.99 at Amazon

$25-and-under deals

Pay your dryer back for keeping your clothes cozy-fresh all year round. (Photo: Amazon)

If you're having dryer issues, the problem may not be your appliance — you might just have a ton of lint buildup going on in there. Before you run out and blow hundreds of bucks on a new unit, grab the Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit. It'll do just what its name says, and it just may make your dryer run a lot more efficiently — and certainly more safely by preventing deadly vent fires from sparking.

Cleaning out your vents may even speed up your dryer time by up to 15 minutes! Not bad for nine bucks. Reviewers have attested to the Sealegend's usefulness: "I clean the lint trap out once a month with the vacuum hose extender furnished here. I also use the brush to help clean out my exterior dryer vent. It takes only minutes but helps provide peace of mind in helping to prevent dryer fires," noted a five-star fan.

$8.95 $20 at Amazon

TVs

Thanks to 4K resolution, this TV's visuals are absolute fire. (Photo: Amazon)

Toshiba's 65-Inch C350 Series Smart TV runs an Amazon Fire system, meaning you can not only stream the likes of Netflix, Hulu, HBO and Amazon (natch), but also play games — something Roku TVs don't offer. At this price, you might expect a fairly entry-level screen, but the 65C350LU boasts Dolby Vision HDR and HDR 10 for ultra-vibrant images a bezel-less design. It also comes with three HDMI ports, more than enough to accommodate a cable box, game console and anything else you want to plug in. The remote even responds to vocal commands, so you can tell it to fire up some Vanderpump if you've been missing everyone's favorite reality drama-fest.

$329.99 $529.99 at Amazon

Auto

Completely clear car wash fluid in a groovy neon-pink package. (Photo: Amazon)

When it comes to keeping your car clean, there are two options: Pay for weekly car washes or do it yourself. If you opt for at-home washing, though, you might be disappointed that your exterior doesn’t look as shiny and clean as you'd like. That’s where Meguiar’s Deep Crystal Car Wash comes in. The pH-neutral wash cuts through the toughest dirt and grime on your car, plus it even removes pesky squished bugs from your exterior. The formula works into a sudsy lather to cover a large area in one swipe, and it also helps to remove caked-on mud and other pesky spots. Most importantly, Meguiar’s wash is streak-free, so you get professional wash quality in the comfort and convenience of your own driveway — a win for only $4!

$4.19 $13.64 at Amazon

Vacuums

If this markdown were any more incredible, we'd be pitching these as stocking stuffers! (Photo: Amazon)

This incredible Inse cordless vac has an upgraded motor with super-strong suction, which means it can make quick work of all the nasties — like pet hair, dust and dirt — lingering on your floor mats and in your carpet. Plus, since it's cordless and converts to a handheld in seconds, you can use it just about anywhere: beds, curtains, stairs, the couch.

"I purchased this vacuum a few months ago because the deal was way too good to pass up for a cordless vacuum," reported one awestruck Amazon-ian. "The device charges really quickly and works great for hardwood floors. It's lightweight, and the various brush heads are super helpful and convenient for my small apartment."

$99.98 $119.98 at Amazon

Kitchen

The one kitchen-blade brand recommended by Julia Child and Norman Bates. True story. (Photo: Amazon)

It's dang near unheard of to see top-rated cutlery brand Henckels at a serious markdown, so be sure to snap up this deal before it's gone. Shoppers say this 15-piece set of solid, sharp knives actually makes cooking easier and even safer! “These are really nice knives. I’ve been looking for a while and wanted a set that was easy to grip and [doesn’t slip] out of hand, due to hand injuries. These are just what I needed, and at a great price,” wrote one kitchen warrior. That serious markdown we mentioned? How's 62% off grab you?

$124.95 $345 at Amazon

Home

Just so there's no misunderstanding: We recommend buying a case that covers the entire pillow. (Photo: Amazon)

If you run hot during your slumber, the Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillow is packed with elements to help keep you cool and comfortable while you snooze. It's crafted from memory foam, which helps provide impressive support that cradles your head and neck in bed, and it has ventilation holes to allow air to pass through, cooling off your pillow, and your noggin, in the process. It's even infused with a special cooling gel to help keep it — and you — from overheating during the night. And because it's created from a block of memory foam, the Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillow won't easily lose its shape like other pillows.

Over 2,200 Amazon shoppers have given the Pharmedoc pillow a perfect review. One five-star fan called this the "best pillow." The fan added, "I have had a terrible time finding the right pillow. They are either too hard or they squish down by morning, and either way I wake up with neck, back and jaw pain. This pillow is great. I love it!"

$29.95 $60 at Amazon

Beauty and wellness

Hair today, gone tomorrow — much like this incredible markdown, so get clicking. (Photo: Amazon)

Keeping up with body hair growth can be difficult — unless you have this handy little gadget, of course. Instead of spending hundreds or thousands on razors, shaving products, waxing, bleaching and so on, try the XSoul Hair Removal Device. This treatment uses advanced IPL (intense pulsed light) technology to break the cycle of hair regrowth for permanent hair reduction, delivering flawlessly smooth and hairless skin.

"I got this for using on my underarms and it really works. After one week I was noticing slower and thinner growth, and now it's so slow and thin I forget to keep using it," shared one beauty maven. "For someone who just gave up on sleeveless tops because they always had such bad irritation from shaving, this is totally worth it."

$70 with coupon $200 at Amazon

Style

Stay comfy and covered, no wires necessary. (Photo: Amazon)

If you, like many, have decided to ditch uncomfortable and sometimes painful underwire bras after the "freedom" of lockdown at home, you're in luck — the Hanes Women's Wireless Smooth Comfort T-Shirt Bra is for you, and it's on sale! Unlined cups and Hanes's patented, stay-in-place wide "SmoothTec" band provide the support you need in colors that include black, nude, white and more.

$12.75 $16 at Amazon

