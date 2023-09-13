Updated daily: The 90+ best deals at Amazon — starting at just $5

Happy Hump Day! You're officially more than halfway through the workweek, and in case that isn't enough to celebrate, perhaps the cornucopia of deals you can snag over at Amazon is. The mega-retailer has gifted us some stellar sales for the unofficial beginning of fall: We're eyeing a top-rated Insignia 24-inch smart TV for just $80, a Dyson-esque stick vacuum for under $100, a handy-dandy grabber tool that's 50% off ... and the list goes on and on. All right, enough chatter; let's prepare our (virtual) carts and harvest some savings!

The best Amazon sales right now

Inse Cordless Vacuum $100 $450 Save $350 See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Queen-Size Cooling Pillows, Set of 2 $27 $95 Save $68 with coupon See at Amazon

Aerlang Massage Gun $22 $90 Save $68 with coupon See at Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $99 $129 Save $30 See at Amazon

Lenovo Ideapad 3 Laptop $409 $959 Save $550 See at Amazon

Insignia 24-inch Fire TV $80 $120 Save $40 See at Amazon

VacLife Tire Inflator $28 $45 Save $17 See at Amazon

Crest Whitening Emulsions Gel Pen Kit $23 $50 Save $27 See at Amazon

Travelambo Leather Wallet $10 $13 Save $3 See at Amazon

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $150 $345 Save $195 See at Amazon

Apple iPad (9th Generation) $279 $329 Save $50 See at Amazon

Whall Cordless Vacuum $100 $400 Save $300 with coupon See at Amazon

70% off or more

This cordless vacuum probably weighs less than your cat (and will eat up all their loose hair too). (Photo: Amazon)

Sleek as a Dyson, minus the high price tag, this ultra-affordable Inse Cordless Vacuum just might make you enjoy cleaning your floors! A mere 3.2 pounds, it's supereasy to bring from room to room, and its 45 minutes of runtime should be sufficient for sucking up dust, dirt and debris from the whole house. We love that it turns into a handheld for reaching higher surfaces, and the fact that it has a five-stage filtration system to capture 99.99% of particles floating around is the cherry on the sundae.

"This is a great vacuum," wrote an impressed Inse user. "It’s super light, quiet and easy to set up and use. I use it on the floor and on the sofa. I appreciate that there are no wires, especially for vacuuming the stairs. It's also super easy to clean out. It is very powerful, and the battery lasts a long time. Cleaning the trash out is simple; just flip a button and it empties the contents into the garbage. The vacuum charges quickly and efficiently."

$99.98 $449.98 at Amazon

Aerlang Massage Gun $22 $90 Save $68 with coupon See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Queen-Size Cooling Pillows, Set of 2 $27 $95 Save $68 with coupon See at Amazon

Sgin Windows 11 Laptop $310 $1,400 Save $1,090 with coupon See at Amazon

Jumper Laptop $270 $1,100 Save $830 with coupon See at Amazon

Zcwa Robot Vacuum $140 $600 Save $460 with coupon See at Amazon

50% off or more

While we can't guarantee it'll come with that cool screensaver, we do know this is a great basic laptop for the price. (Photo: Amazon)

Your laptop shouldn't sound like a wheezing dog, but if it does ... time for an upgrade! Our suggestion? This Lenovo Ideapad 3, which has a 15.6-inch screen, an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB hard drive. Is it the most high-tech computer on the market? Not exactly, but it's perfectly suitable for the basics, like email, web browsing, video chatting and even some streaming. And you've gotta love that price!

"My last computer was over 10 years old and worked slower than usual," explained a Lenovo lover. "Well, now I am not sitting around waiting for pages to load or doing a search on the computer that I could walk away from and return to before it was done. This is a lightweight computer to carry around. The only part I have difficulty getting used to is that the keys are closer together than on my previous computer. ... Besides that, I have no complaints."

$410 $959 at Amazon

Raemao Massage Gun $40 $100 Save $60 with coupon See at Amazon

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $25 $65 Save $40 See at Amazon

Amzgirl Laser Hair Remover $70 $170 Save $100 with coupon See at Amazon

Iniu Portable Charger $13 $36 Save $23 with coupon See at Amazon

Tagry Bluetooth Headphones $24 $50 Save $26 with coupon See at Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can $5 $18 Save $13 with coupon See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max $27 $55 Save $28 See at Amazon

Best deals on headphones and earbuds

You know the old saying: 'An Apple AirPod a day keeps your ears happy!' (Photo: Amazon)

Finally ready to trade your fraying wired earbuds for a sleek pair of Apple AirPods? These top-sellers have hundreds of thousands of perfect ratings for a reason — well, multiple reasons: clear, rich sound quality, 24-hour battery life and the fact that you won't find yourself tangled up in cords if you accidentally fall asleep with them in.

"I've had a real problem with finding comfortable earbuds and for years have stuck to the one [pair of] corded earbuds that were comfortable and didn't fall out," wrote one Apple convert. "I thought it was finally time to try these as I transitioned to only having a cell phone. I was surprised at how comfortable they are. The sound quality is good, and the charge lasts a long time. I'm a believer!"

$99 $129 at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $219 $249 Save $30 See at Amazon

Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $13 $30 Save $17 with coupon See at Amazon

Tagry Bluetooth Headphones $24 $50 Save $26 with coupon See at Amazon

Hkerr Wireless Earbuds $18 $50 Save $32 with coupon See at Amazon

JLab Go Air True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds $18 $30 Save $12 See at Amazon

Best deals on tablets and tech

Seeking a tablet that'll change your life? Take one of these and call us in the morning. (Photo: Amazon)

If you've been meaning to jump on the iPad train, now's your chance! This Apple iPad (9th Gen) has a 64 GB memory storage capacity along with a crisp retina display, front and back cameras and Touch ID to ensure your information stays secure. Use it for everything from checking your email to browsing the web, sharing photos and even sketching! (You'll want an Apple Pencil for that.)

“I’ve been wanting an iPad for drawing," shared an aspiring artist. "I saw this Gen 9 one on sale, and I heard many great things about it. I’m so glad I got it. It definitely doesn’t disappoint. This is a real Apple product, BTW — just make sure you get it from the Apple Store on Amazon and not a refurbished one, if that’s not what you’re looking for.”

$279 $329 at Amazon

Sgin 15.6-Inch Laptop $240 $1,040 Save $800 with coupon See at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 $176 $230 Save $54 See at Amazon

Lenovo Ideapad 3 $410 $959 Save $549 See at Amazon

Apple iPad Air (5th Generation) $500 $599 Save $99 See at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite $273 $430 Save $157 See at Amazon

Iniu Portable Charger $23 $35 Save $12 See at Amazon

$25-and-under deals

This is one deal you 'knead' to take advantage of. (Photo: Amazon)

Feeling kinky? No, not that kind; we're talking about your sore muscles! At any rate, this top-rated Aerlang Massage Gun belongs in your cart, if it's tension relief you're after. With six massage heads for targeting different parts of your body, along with 20 speeds and a cool LCD display, it's no wonder tens of thousands of shoppers swear by this portable gadget for loosening up their knots.

"I don't write many reviews, but I needed to today," explained a content customer. "I had so much neck and shoulder pain, it was crippling. I was debating [seeing] a chiropractor, but wanted to give this a shot first. If you have pain, this will get in where you need it with the different heads, and it will break up everything. After it was all done, using it two to three times a week where it was hurting and cracking, I felt like I had a whole new back and neck. 1,000,000% recommend."

$22 with coupon $89.99 at Amazon

FiPlus PowerGrip T9 Grabber Tool $10 $20 Save $10 See at Amazon

Loveledi Portable Charger, 2-Pack $16 $30 Save $14 with coupon See at Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can $5 $18 Save $13 with coupon See at Amazon

Stardrops The Pink Stuff $5 $6 Save $1 See at Amazon

Kasa Smart Plug, 4-Pack $24 $30 Save $6 See at Amazon

LifeStraw Peak Series Personal Water Filter $20 $25 Save $5 See at Amazon

Iniu Wireless Charger $16 $27 Save $11 See at Amazon

Sealegend 2-Piece Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $9 $17 Save $8 See at Amazon

Best TV deals

Bigger isn't always better, and this 24-inch top-seller is proof! (Photo: Amazon)

Looking to replace your fuzzy old TV but don't need one of those 75-inch behemoths? This petite Insignia 24-Inch Fire TV will look right at home in even the smallest spaces, and what it lacks in size it sure makes up for in features. We're talking HD visuals, Alexa voice control and access to over a million streaming movies and TV episodes. (Psst: If you're in the market for a larger model, check out this week's other deals below!)

"A great small smart TV," raved a not-at-all-distracted employee. "I purchased this for my office to play in the background while working. The size is perfect! Although it is a 720p picture, at this size, the picture is still very clear and detailed. Another pleasant surprise is the excellent color tones."

$79.99 $119.99 at Amazon

TCL 32" Smart TV $120 $130 Save $10 See at Amazon

Insignia 32" Fire TV $110 $170 Save $60 See at Amazon

Toshiba 43" Smart TV $220 $330 Save $110 See at Amazon

Amazon 50" Fire TV $330 $450 Save $120 See at Amazon

Samsung 43" Smart TV $788 $1,198 Save $410 See at Amazon

LG 55" Smart TV $357 $480 Save $123 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max $27 $55 Save $28 See at Amazon

Best auto deals

Is it just us, or does this tire pump look like it came straight out of a Marvel movie? Either way, it's a road trip superhero. (Photo: Amazon)

In the event that you realize your tires are starting to sag and there are no rest stops in sight, you'll be so glad you had this VacLife Tire Inflator in the trunk. It fills them right up in seconds when plugged into your car's 12V power outlet, and its 9.8-foot cord is long enough to let you reach all four tires without having to keep adjusting the position. It can also blow up things like air mattresses and inflatable boats!

"Being a senior, I appreciate the manufacturer putting detailed, easy-to-follow operating instructions on the casing of the air compressor in addition to a paper pamphlet in the shipping box for reference," wrote this methodical reviewer. "A plus for me is that I do not now need an external tire pressure gauge to check the pressure in my tires."

$27.99 $45 at Amazon

Suuson Car Phone Holder Moun $10 $14 Save $4 with coupon See at Amazon

Dbpower Portable Car Jump Starter $40 $90 Save $50 with coupon See at Amazon

AstroAI Tire Inflator $25 $45 Save $20 See at Amazon

Avapow Car Jump Starter $69 $120 Save $51 with coupon See at Amazon

Noco Boost Plus UltraSafe Car Battery Jump Starter $100 $125 Save $25 See at Amazon

ColorCoral Cleaning Gel $6 $12 Save $6 See at Amazon

Apps2Car Tablet Car Mount Holder $20 $30 Save $10 See at Amazon

Best vacuum deals

With this small yet mighty stick vac, you'll get Whall-to-Whall dust busting — and it's cordless. (Photo: Amazon)

Let's leave lugging a heavy vacuum around the house back in the 1990s where it belongs, and from now on vow to clean our floors with only lightweight dirt and dust zappers — like this 8.4-pound Whall Cordless Vacuum. Its three suction modes work just as well on carpets and stairs as on hard floors or even in your car, and the Transformer-like design allows you to use it as a stick vac or handheld. It also has a four-stage filtration system to suck up to 99.99% of nasty airborne particles. And there's nary a cord to trip over!

"Before I got this, I hated vacuuming," admitted a reluctant cleaner. "I would do anything I could to not do it. But after I got this, I actually rather enjoy it. It's probably just the ease of not having a cord, but I also have ZERO issues with this vacuum. Picks up everything under the sun and ALL of the dog hair. The battery lasts plenty long enough for my house. I could see it not lasting as long with a bigger house, but that is to be expected. Overall, would happily buy this again if anything happens to mine."

$99.99 with coupon $399.99 at Amazon

Lefant Robot Vacuum $100 $400 Save $300 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum $237 $300 Save $63 See at Amazon

Zcwa Robot Vacuum $140 $600 Save $460 with coupon See at Amazon

Dyson V8 Animal Vacuum $400 $500 Save $100 See at Amazon

Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $110 $160 Save $50 with coupon See at Amazon

Yeedi Robot Vacuum $120 $200 Save $80 with coupon See at Amazon

Best kitchen deals

We love a good price chop. (Photo: Amazon)

Want to take your kitchen to the next level? With this extensive 15-piece Henckels collection, you'll have a knife for practically every conceivable use, whether you're carving a turkey, chopping onions or slicing bread. Henckels has been crafting quality knives for over a century, so they know what they're doing — and this sleek set is no exception.

One five-star fan called them the "best knives around," before adding, “These knives are easy to hold and are comfortable in your hand. They're by far the best knives I’ve ever used. They bring the quality, durability, comfort and versatility you would expect from a premium knife set."

$149.95 $345 at Amazon

Crock-Pot 7-Quart Slow Cooker $70 $90 Save $20 See at Amazon

Cuisinart 12-Piece Knife Set $25 $65 Save $40 See at Amazon

Henckels 7-Piece Knife Set $80 $140 Save $60 See at Amazon

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker $23 $30 Save $7 See at Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker $75 $100 Save $25 See at Amazon

Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $10 $30 Save $20 See at Amazon

Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set $65 $160 Save $95 See at Amazon

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine $169 $199 Save $30 See at Amazon

HyperChiller HC2M Iced Coffee/Beverage Cooler $12 $25 Save $13 See at Amazon

KitchenAid 4.5-Quart Stand Mixer $278 $330 Save $52 See at Amazon

Best home deals

It practically has the words "cozy" and "snore" in its name! (Photo: Amazon)

Why keep sleeping on your flat-as-a-pancake pillow when these cloud-like Cozsinoor Cooling Pillows exist? (And at this price for a set of two!) Their soft hollow fiber filling strikes just the right balance between cushy and supportive, while the breathable cover helps keep night sweats at bay. Plus, they were designed for all sleep styles, whether you prefer to lie on your back, side or stomach.

"Very comfortable! I have a bad neck and can't use just any pillow," shared a now-relieved fan. "I have been searching for a pillow that offers good support but also feels soft and comfortable ... that's not as easy to accomplish as you might think. This pillow provides the perfect combination of support but also cradles my neck with the comfort I require."

$27.06 with coupon $95.08 at Amazon

CGK Unlimited Queen-Size 4-Piece Sheet Set $30 $40 Save $10 See at Amazon

Ticonn Storage Bags, 6-Pack $28 $50 Save $22 See at Amazon

Tempur-Pedic Memory Foam Symphony Pillow $63 $119 Save $56 See at Amazon

AquaDance 7" Rainfall Showerhead $35 $46 Save $11 See at Amazon

OGHom Clothing Steamer $28 $34 Save $6 See at Amazon

Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $10 $20 Save $10 See at Amazon

Kosin LED Grill Lights, 2-Pack $12 $13 Save $1 See at Amazon

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase $9 $12 Save $3 with coupon See at Amazon

Dewalt 20V Max Cordless Drill $99 $179 Save $80 See at Amazon

Best beauty and wellness deals

You won't be able to eat cheese for 30 minutes after applying this teeth-whitening gel, but you can sure say it! (Photo: Amazon)

If you'd like a brighter smile but would rather not deal with sticky whitening strips, this Crest Whitening Emulsions Gel Pen Kit might be just the ticket. All you do is apply the gel to your teeth up to four times daily for maximum results — no waiting around. (Well, you'll want to avoid eating or drinking for 30 minutes after each application, but that's it!) The formula's peroxide droplets are gentle enough for sensitive teeth, and in as little as four days you should start to see real results.

"This product works WONDERFULLY," gushed a satisfied smiler. "My teeth got so yellow after a bit of depression and then beginning a job with unlimited coffee. After about a week of using this (and good dental hygiene), my teeth are SO much whiter, with NO sensitivity. ... My coworkers noticed the difference."

$22 $49.99 at Amazon

Heeta Scalp Massager $7 $9 Save $2 See at Amazon

Pritech Electric Foot Callus Remover $18 $30 Save $12 with coupon See at Amazon

Aquasonic Black Series Whitening Toothbrush $38 $60 Save $22 with coupon See at Amazon

Bitvae Electric Toothbrush $16 $40 Save $24 See at Amazon

Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion $12 $15 Save $3 See at Amazon

CosRX Snail Mucin Serum $17 $25 Save $8 See at Amazon

Poppyo Blackhead Remover $30 $46 Save $16 See at Amazon

Best clothing and fashion deals

No more bulging pockets with this sleek leather beauty. (Photo: Amazon)

A genuine leather wallet for just $10? Yup! This No. 1 bestselling Travelambo wallet has a slim design so as not to take up too much space in your bag, but can easily hold all the essentials, including credit cards, cash and ID. Oh, and since it's RFID-blocking, you can rest assured your personal info won't fall into the wrong hands. Now the only question is, which of the 25 color options do you choose?!

"I absolutely love this wallet," raved a happy reviewer. "I initially bought it for the RFID-blocking capabilities (to protect my credit card information), but beyond this, the overall aesthetic of the wallet is masculine, sleek and minimalistic. I love the amount of storage for cash in the three various pouches, an ID card slot and three card slots on the opposite side (which really adds to what I can fit in my wallet). The leather is premium-feeling, and the small attention to detail is amazing."

$9.99 $12.99 at Amazon

Crocs Classic Clogs $30 $50 Save $20 See at Amazon

Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Classic High Rise Tapered Jean, Black $12 $48 Save $36 See at Amazon

Brabic Bodysuit Shapewear $17 $40 Save $23 See at Amazon

Shapermint Wireless Bra $28 $48 Save $20 See at Amazon

The Gym People Bootleg Yoga Capris $28 $34 Save $6 See at Amazon

Efan Oversized Sweatshirt $26 $53 Save $27 with coupon See at Amazon

Feethit Sneakers $32 $46 Save $14 with coupon See at Amazon

Wirarpa Soft Cotton Underwear, 5-Pack $22 $41 Save $19 with coupon See at Amazon

Adidas Cushioned Quarter Socks, 6-Pack $20 $22 Save $2 See at Amazon

Colorfulkoala High-Waisted Leggings $23 $30 Save $7 See at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.