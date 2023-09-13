Updated daily: The 90+ best deals at Amazon — starting at just $5
Happy Hump Day! You're officially more than halfway through the workweek, and in case that isn't enough to celebrate, perhaps the cornucopia of deals you can snag over at Amazon is. The mega-retailer has gifted us some stellar sales for the unofficial beginning of fall: We're eyeing a top-rated Insignia 24-inch smart TV for just $80, a Dyson-esque stick vacuum for under $100, a handy-dandy grabber tool that's 50% off ... and the list goes on and on.
The best Amazon sales right now
Inse Cordless Vacuum$100$450Save $350
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)$99$129Save $30
Lenovo Ideapad 3 Laptop$409$959Save $550
Insignia 24-inch Fire TV$80$120Save $40
VacLife Tire Inflator$28$45Save $17
Crest Whitening Emulsions Gel Pen Kit$23$50Save $27
Travelambo Leather Wallet$10$13Save $3
Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set$150$345Save $195
Apple iPad (9th Generation)$279$329Save $50
Whall Cordless Vacuum$100$400Save $300 with coupon
70% off or more
Sleek as a Dyson, minus the high price tag, this ultra-affordable Inse Cordless Vacuum just might make you enjoy cleaning your floors! A mere 3.2 pounds, it's supereasy to bring from room to room, and its 45 minutes of runtime should be sufficient for sucking up dust, dirt and debris from the whole house. We love that it turns into a handheld for reaching higher surfaces, and the fact that it has a five-stage filtration system to capture 99.99% of particles floating around is the cherry on the sundae.
"This is a great vacuum," wrote an impressed Inse user. "It’s super light, quiet and easy to set up and use. I use it on the floor and on the sofa. I appreciate that there are no wires, especially for vacuuming the stairs. It's also super easy to clean out. It is very powerful, and the battery lasts a long time. Cleaning the trash out is simple; just flip a button and it empties the contents into the garbage. The vacuum charges quickly and efficiently."
Sgin Windows 11 Laptop$310$1,400Save $1,090 with coupon
Jumper Laptop$270$1,100Save $830 with coupon
Zcwa Robot Vacuum$140$600Save $460 with coupon
50% off or more
Your laptop shouldn't sound like a wheezing dog, but if it does ... time for an upgrade! Our suggestion? This Lenovo Ideapad 3, which has a 15.6-inch screen, an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB hard drive. Is it the most high-tech computer on the market? Not exactly, but it's perfectly suitable for the basics, like email, web browsing, video chatting and even some streaming. And you've gotta love that price!
"My last computer was over 10 years old and worked slower than usual," explained a Lenovo lover. "Well, now I am not sitting around waiting for pages to load or doing a search on the computer that I could walk away from and return to before it was done. This is a lightweight computer to carry around. The only part I have difficulty getting used to is that the keys are closer together than on my previous computer. ... Besides that, I have no complaints."
Raemao Massage Gun$40$100Save $60 with coupon
Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set$25$65Save $40
Amzgirl Laser Hair Remover$70$170Save $100 with coupon
Iniu Portable Charger$13$36Save $23 with coupon
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max$27$55Save $28
Best deals on headphones and earbuds
Finally ready to trade your fraying wired earbuds for a sleek pair of Apple AirPods? These top-sellers have hundreds of thousands of perfect ratings for a reason — well, multiple reasons: clear, rich sound quality, 24-hour battery life and the fact that you won't find yourself tangled up in cords if you accidentally fall asleep with them in.
"I've had a real problem with finding comfortable earbuds and for years have stuck to the one [pair of] corded earbuds that were comfortable and didn't fall out," wrote one Apple convert. "I thought it was finally time to try these as I transitioned to only having a cell phone. I was surprised at how comfortable they are. The sound quality is good, and the charge lasts a long time. I'm a believer!"
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)$219$249Save $30
Ziuty Wireless Earbuds$13$30Save $17 with coupon
Hkerr Wireless Earbuds$18$50Save $32 with coupon
JLab Go Air True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds$18$30Save $12
Best deals on tablets and tech
If you've been meaning to jump on the iPad train, now's your chance! This Apple iPad (9th Gen) has a 64 GB memory storage capacity along with a crisp retina display, front and back cameras and Touch ID to ensure your information stays secure. Use it for everything from checking your email to browsing the web, sharing photos and even sketching! (You'll want an Apple Pencil for that.)
“I’ve been wanting an iPad for drawing," shared an aspiring artist. "I saw this Gen 9 one on sale, and I heard many great things about it. I’m so glad I got it. It definitely doesn’t disappoint. This is a real Apple product, BTW — just make sure you get it from the Apple Store on Amazon and not a refurbished one, if that’s not what you’re looking for.”
Sgin 15.6-Inch Laptop$240$1,040Save $800 with coupon
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8$176$230Save $54
Lenovo Ideapad 3$410$959Save $549
Apple iPad Air (5th Generation)$500$599Save $99
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite$273$430Save $157
Iniu Portable Charger$23$35Save $12
$25-and-under deals
Feeling kinky? No, not that kind; we're talking about your sore muscles! At any rate, this top-rated Aerlang Massage Gun belongs in your cart, if it's tension relief you're after. With six massage heads for targeting different parts of your body, along with 20 speeds and a cool LCD display, it's no wonder tens of thousands of shoppers swear by this portable gadget for loosening up their knots.
"I don't write many reviews, but I needed to today," explained a content customer. "I had so much neck and shoulder pain, it was crippling. I was debating [seeing] a chiropractor, but wanted to give this a shot first. If you have pain, this will get in where you need it with the different heads, and it will break up everything. After it was all done, using it two to three times a week where it was hurting and cracking, I felt like I had a whole new back and neck. 1,000,000% recommend."
$22 with coupon
$89.99 at Amazon
FiPlus PowerGrip T9 Grabber Tool$10$20Save $10
Loveledi Portable Charger, 2-Pack$16$30Save $14 with coupon
Stardrops The Pink Stuff$5$6Save $1
Kasa Smart Plug, 4-Pack$24$30Save $6
LifeStraw Peak Series Personal Water Filter$20$25Save $5
Iniu Wireless Charger$16$27Save $11
Sealegend 2-Piece Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit$9$17Save $8
Best TV deals
Looking to replace your fuzzy old TV but don't need one of those 75-inch behemoths? This petite Insignia 24-Inch Fire TV will look right at home in even the smallest spaces, and what it lacks in size it sure makes up for in features. We're talking HD visuals, Alexa voice control and access to over a million streaming movies and TV episodes. (Psst: If you're in the market for a larger model, check out this week's other deals below!)
"A great small smart TV," raved a not-at-all-distracted employee. "I purchased this for my office to play in the background while working. The size is perfect! Although it is a 720p picture, at this size, the picture is still very clear and detailed. Another pleasant surprise is the excellent color tones."
TCL 32" Smart TV$120$130Save $10
Insignia 32" Fire TV$110$170Save $60
Toshiba 43" Smart TV$220$330Save $110
Amazon 50" Fire TV$330$450Save $120
Samsung 43" Smart TV$788$1,198Save $410
LG 55" Smart TV$357$480Save $123
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max$27$55Save $28
Best auto deals
In the event that you realize your tires are starting to sag and there are no rest stops in sight, you'll be so glad you had this VacLife Tire Inflator in the trunk. It fills them right up in seconds when plugged into your car's 12V power outlet, and its 9.8-foot cord is long enough to let you reach all four tires without having to keep adjusting the position. It can also blow up things like air mattresses and inflatable boats!
"Being a senior, I appreciate the manufacturer putting detailed, easy-to-follow operating instructions on the casing of the air compressor in addition to a paper pamphlet in the shipping box for reference," wrote this methodical reviewer. "A plus for me is that I do not now need an external tire pressure gauge to check the pressure in my tires."
Suuson Car Phone Holder Moun$10$14Save $4 with coupon
Dbpower Portable Car Jump Starter$40$90Save $50 with coupon
AstroAI Tire Inflator$25$45Save $20
Avapow Car Jump Starter$69$120Save $51 with coupon
Noco Boost Plus UltraSafe Car Battery Jump Starter$100$125Save $25
ColorCoral Cleaning Gel$6$12Save $6
Apps2Car Tablet Car Mount Holder$20$30Save $10
Best vacuum deals
Let's leave lugging a heavy vacuum around the house back in the 1990s where it belongs, and from now on vow to clean our floors with only lightweight dirt and dust zappers — like this 8.4-pound Whall Cordless Vacuum. Its three suction modes work just as well on carpets and stairs as on hard floors or even in your car, and the Transformer-like design allows you to use it as a stick vac or handheld. It also has a four-stage filtration system to suck up to 99.99% of nasty airborne particles. And there's nary a cord to trip over!
"Before I got this, I hated vacuuming," admitted a reluctant cleaner. "I would do anything I could to not do it. But after I got this, I actually rather enjoy it. It's probably just the ease of not having a cord, but I also have ZERO issues with this vacuum. Picks up everything under the sun and ALL of the dog hair. The battery lasts plenty long enough for my house. I could see it not lasting as long with a bigger house, but that is to be expected. Overall, would happily buy this again if anything happens to mine."
$99.99 with coupon
$399.99 at Amazon
Lefant Robot Vacuum$100$400Save $300
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum$237$300Save $63
Zcwa Robot Vacuum$140$600Save $460 with coupon
Dyson V8 Animal Vacuum$400$500Save $100
Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$110$160Save $50 with coupon
Yeedi Robot Vacuum$120$200Save $80 with coupon
Best kitchen deals
Want to take your kitchen to the next level? With this extensive 15-piece Henckels collection, you'll have a knife for practically every conceivable use, whether you're carving a turkey, chopping onions or slicing bread. Henckels has been crafting quality knives for over a century, so they know what they're doing — and this sleek set is no exception.
One five-star fan called them the "best knives around," before adding, “These knives are easy to hold and are comfortable in your hand. They're by far the best knives I’ve ever used. They bring the quality, durability, comfort and versatility you would expect from a premium knife set."
Crock-Pot 7-Quart Slow Cooker$70$90Save $20
Cuisinart 12-Piece Knife Set$25$65Save $40
Henckels 7-Piece Knife Set$80$140Save $60
Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker$23$30Save $7
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker$75$100Save $25
Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener$10$30Save $20
Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set$65$160Save $95
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine$169$199Save $30
HyperChiller HC2M Iced Coffee/Beverage Cooler$12$25Save $13
KitchenAid 4.5-Quart Stand Mixer$278$330Save $52
Best home deals
Why keep sleeping on your flat-as-a-pancake pillow when these cloud-like Cozsinoor Cooling Pillows exist? (And at this price for a set of two!) Their soft hollow fiber filling strikes just the right balance between cushy and supportive, while the breathable cover helps keep night sweats at bay. Plus, they were designed for all sleep styles, whether you prefer to lie on your back, side or stomach.
"Very comfortable! I have a bad neck and can't use just any pillow," shared a now-relieved fan. "I have been searching for a pillow that offers good support but also feels soft and comfortable ... that's not as easy to accomplish as you might think. This pillow provides the perfect combination of support but also cradles my neck with the comfort I require."
$27.06 with coupon
$95.08 at Amazon
CGK Unlimited Queen-Size 4-Piece Sheet Set$30$40Save $10
Ticonn Storage Bags, 6-Pack$28$50Save $22
Tempur-Pedic Memory Foam Symphony Pillow$63$119Save $56
AquaDance 7" Rainfall Showerhead$35$46Save $11
OGHom Clothing Steamer$28$34Save $6
Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit$10$20Save $10
Kosin LED Grill Lights, 2-Pack$12$13Save $1
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase$9$12Save $3 with coupon
Dewalt 20V Max Cordless Drill$99$179Save $80
Best beauty and wellness deals
If you'd like a brighter smile but would rather not deal with sticky whitening strips, this Crest Whitening Emulsions Gel Pen Kit might be just the ticket. All you do is apply the gel to your teeth up to four times daily for maximum results — no waiting around. (Well, you'll want to avoid eating or drinking for 30 minutes after each application, but that's it!) The formula's peroxide droplets are gentle enough for sensitive teeth, and in as little as four days you should start to see real results.
"This product works WONDERFULLY," gushed a satisfied smiler. "My teeth got so yellow after a bit of depression and then beginning a job with unlimited coffee. After about a week of using this (and good dental hygiene), my teeth are SO much whiter, with NO sensitivity. ... My coworkers noticed the difference."
Heeta Scalp Massager$7$9Save $2
Pritech Electric Foot Callus Remover$18$30Save $12 with coupon
Aquasonic Black Series Whitening Toothbrush$38$60Save $22 with coupon
Bitvae Electric Toothbrush$16$40Save $24
Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion$12$15Save $3
CosRX Snail Mucin Serum$17$25Save $8
Poppyo Blackhead Remover$30$46Save $16
Best clothing and fashion deals
A genuine leather wallet for just $10? Yup! This No. 1 bestselling Travelambo wallet has a slim design so as not to take up too much space in your bag, but can easily hold all the essentials, including credit cards, cash and ID. Oh, and since it's RFID-blocking, you can rest assured your personal info won't fall into the wrong hands. Now the only question is, which of the 25 color options do you choose?!
"I absolutely love this wallet," raved a happy reviewer. "I initially bought it for the RFID-blocking capabilities (to protect my credit card information), but beyond this, the overall aesthetic of the wallet is masculine, sleek and minimalistic. I love the amount of storage for cash in the three various pouches, an ID card slot and three card slots on the opposite side (which really adds to what I can fit in my wallet). The leather is premium-feeling, and the small attention to detail is amazing."
Crocs Classic Clogs$30$50Save $20
Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Classic High Rise Tapered Jean, Black$12$48Save $36
Brabic Bodysuit Shapewear$17$40Save $23
Shapermint Wireless Bra$28$48Save $20
The Gym People Bootleg Yoga Capris$28$34Save $6
Efan Oversized Sweatshirt$26$53Save $27 with coupon
Feethit Sneakers$32$46Save $14 with coupon
Wirarpa Soft Cotton Underwear, 5-Pack$22$41Save $19 with coupon
Adidas Cushioned Quarter Socks, 6-Pack$20$22Save $2
Colorfulkoala High-Waisted Leggings$23$30Save $7
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.