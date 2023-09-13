Why you can trust us
Updated daily: The 90+ best deals at Amazon — starting at just $5

amazon deals: apple airpods, a 24
Prep for fall with super savings on smart TVs, Apple AirPods, sleek vacuums and more at Amazon. (Photo: Amazon)

Happy Hump Day! You're officially more than halfway through the workweek, and in case that isn't enough to celebrate, perhaps the cornucopia of deals you can snag over at Amazon is. The mega-retailer has gifted us some stellar sales for the unofficial beginning of fall: We're eyeing a top-rated Insignia 24-inch smart TV for just $80, a Dyson-esque stick vacuum for under $100, a handy-dandy grabber tool that's 50% off ... and the list goes on and on. All right, enough chatter; let's prepare our (virtual) carts and harvest some savings!

The best Amazon sales right now

70% off or more

inse stick vacuum
This cordless vacuum probably weighs less than your cat (and will eat up all their loose hair too). (Photo: Amazon)

Sleek as a Dyson, minus the high price tag, this ultra-affordable Inse Cordless Vacuum just might make you enjoy cleaning your floors! A mere 3.2 pounds, it's supereasy to bring from room to room, and its 45 minutes of runtime should be sufficient for sucking up dust, dirt and debris from the whole house. We love that it turns into a handheld for reaching higher surfaces, and the fact that it has a five-stage filtration system to capture 99.99% of particles floating around is the cherry on the sundae.

"This is a great vacuum," wrote an impressed Inse user. "It’s super light, quiet and easy to set up and use. I use it on the floor and on the sofa. I appreciate that there are no wires, especially for vacuuming the stairs. It's also super easy to clean out. It is very powerful, and the battery lasts a long time. Cleaning the trash out is simple; just flip a button and it empties the contents into the garbage. The vacuum charges quickly and efficiently."

$99.98 $449.98 at Amazon

50% off or more

lenovo ideapad 3
While we can't guarantee it'll come with that cool screensaver, we do know this is a great basic laptop for the price. (Photo: Amazon)

Your laptop shouldn't sound like a wheezing dog, but if it does ... time for an upgrade! Our suggestion? This Lenovo Ideapad 3, which has a 15.6-inch screen, an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB hard drive. Is it the most high-tech computer on the market? Not exactly, but it's perfectly suitable for the basics, like email, web browsing, video chatting and even some streaming. And you've gotta love that price!

"My last computer was over 10 years old and worked slower than usual," explained a Lenovo lover. "Well, now I am not sitting around waiting for pages to load or doing a search on the computer that I could walk away from and return to before it was done. This is a lightweight computer to carry around. The only part I have difficulty getting used to is that the keys are closer together than on my previous computer. ... Besides that, I have no complaints."

$410 $959 at Amazon

Best deals on headphones and earbuds

apple airpods
You know the old saying: 'An Apple AirPod a day keeps your ears happy!' (Photo: Amazon)

Finally ready to trade your fraying wired earbuds for a sleek pair of Apple AirPods? These top-sellers have hundreds of thousands of perfect ratings for a reason — well, multiple reasons: clear, rich sound quality, 24-hour battery life and the fact that you won't find yourself tangled up in cords if you accidentally fall asleep with them in.

"I've had a real problem with finding comfortable earbuds and for years have stuck to the one [pair of] corded earbuds that were comfortable and didn't fall out," wrote one Apple convert. "I thought it was finally time to try these as I transitioned to only having a cell phone. I was surprised at how comfortable they are. The sound quality is good, and the charge lasts a long time. I'm a believer!"

$99 $129 at Amazon

Best deals on tablets and tech

apple ipad 9th generation
Seeking a tablet that'll change your life? Take one of these and call us in the morning. (Photo: Amazon)

If you've been meaning to jump on the iPad train, now's your chance! This Apple iPad (9th Gen) has a 64 GB memory storage capacity along with a crisp retina display, front and back cameras and Touch ID to ensure your information stays secure. Use it for everything from checking your email to browsing the web, sharing photos and even sketching! (You'll want an Apple Pencil for that.)

“I’ve been wanting an iPad for drawing," shared an aspiring artist. "I saw this Gen 9 one on sale, and I heard many great things about it. I’m so glad I got it. It definitely doesn’t disappoint. This is a real Apple product, BTW — just make sure you get it from the Apple Store on Amazon and not a refurbished one, if that’s not what you’re looking for.”

$279 $329 at Amazon

$25-and-under deals

aerlang massage gun
This is one deal you 'knead' to take advantage of. (Photo: Amazon)

Feeling kinky? No, not that kind; we're talking about your sore muscles! At any rate, this top-rated Aerlang Massage Gun belongs in your cart, if it's tension relief you're after. With six massage heads for targeting different parts of your body, along with 20 speeds and a cool LCD display, it's no wonder tens of thousands of shoppers swear by this portable gadget for loosening up their knots.

"I don't write many reviews, but I needed to today," explained a content customer. "I had so much neck and shoulder pain, it was crippling. I was debating [seeing] a chiropractor, but wanted to give this a shot first. If you have pain, this will get in where you need it with the different heads, and it will break up everything. After it was all done, using it two to three times a week where it was hurting and cracking, I felt like I had a whole new back and neck. 1,000,000% recommend."

$22 with coupon $89.99 at Amazon

Best TV deals

insignia 24
Bigger isn't always better, and this 24-inch top-seller is proof! (Photo: Amazon)

Looking to replace your fuzzy old TV but don't need one of those 75-inch behemoths? This petite Insignia 24-Inch Fire TV will look right at home in even the smallest spaces, and what it lacks in size it sure makes up for in features. We're talking HD visuals, Alexa voice control and access to over a million streaming movies and TV episodes. (Psst: If you're in the market for a larger model, check out this week's other deals below!)

"A great small smart TV," raved a not-at-all-distracted employee. "I purchased this for my office to play in the background while working. The size is perfect! Although it is a 720p picture, at this size, the picture is still very clear and detailed. Another pleasant surprise is the excellent color tones."

$79.99 $119.99 at Amazon

Best auto deals

vaclife tire inflator
Is it just us, or does this tire pump look like it came straight out of a Marvel movie? Either way, it's a road trip superhero. (Photo: Amazon)

In the event that you realize your tires are starting to sag and there are no rest stops in sight, you'll be so glad you had this VacLife Tire Inflator in the trunk. It fills them right up in seconds when plugged into your car's 12V power outlet, and its 9.8-foot cord is long enough to let you reach all four tires without having to keep adjusting the position. It can also blow up things like air mattresses and inflatable boats!

"Being a senior, I appreciate the manufacturer putting detailed, easy-to-follow operating instructions on the casing of the air compressor in addition to a paper pamphlet in the shipping box for reference," wrote this methodical reviewer. "A plus for me is that I do not now need an external tire pressure gauge to check the pressure in my tires."

$27.99 $45 at Amazon

Best vacuum deals

whall stick vacuum
With this small yet mighty stick vac, you'll get Whall-to-Whall dust busting — and it's cordless. (Photo: Amazon)

Let's leave lugging a heavy vacuum around the house back in the 1990s where it belongs, and from now on vow to clean our floors with only lightweight dirt and dust zappers — like this 8.4-pound Whall Cordless Vacuum. Its three suction modes work just as well on carpets and stairs as on hard floors or even in your car, and the Transformer-like design allows you to use it as a stick vac or handheld. It also has a four-stage filtration system to suck up to 99.99% of nasty airborne particles. And there's nary a cord to trip over!

"Before I got this, I hated vacuuming," admitted a reluctant cleaner. "I would do anything I could to not do it. But after I got this, I actually rather enjoy it. It's probably just the ease of not having a cord, but I also have ZERO issues with this vacuum. Picks up everything under the sun and ALL of the dog hair. The battery lasts plenty long enough for my house. I could see it not lasting as long with a bigger house, but that is to be expected. Overall, would happily buy this again if anything happens to mine."

$99.99 with coupon $399.99 at Amazon

Best kitchen deals

henckels 15-piece knife set
We love a good price chop. (Photo: Amazon)

Want to take your kitchen to the next level? With this extensive 15-piece Henckels collection, you'll have a knife for practically every conceivable use, whether you're carving a turkey, chopping onions or slicing bread. Henckels has been crafting quality knives for over a century, so they know what they're doing — and this sleek set is no exception.

One five-star fan called them the "best knives around," before adding, “These knives are easy to hold and are comfortable in your hand. They're by far the best knives I’ve ever used. They bring the quality, durability, comfort and versatility you would expect from a premium knife set."

$149.95 $345 at Amazon

Best home deals

cozsinoor pillows
It practically has the words "cozy" and "snore" in its name! (Photo: Amazon)

Why keep sleeping on your flat-as-a-pancake pillow when these cloud-like Cozsinoor Cooling Pillows exist? (And at this price for a set of two!) Their soft hollow fiber filling strikes just the right balance between cushy and supportive, while the breathable cover helps keep night sweats at bay. Plus, they were designed for all sleep styles, whether you prefer to lie on your back, side or stomach.

"Very comfortable! I have a bad neck and can't use just any pillow," shared a now-relieved fan. "I have been searching for a pillow that offers good support but also feels soft and comfortable ... that's not as easy to accomplish as you might think. This pillow provides the perfect combination of support but also cradles my neck with the comfort I require."

$27.06 with coupon $95.08 at Amazon

Best beauty and wellness deals

crest whitening gel and applicator
You won't be able to eat cheese for 30 minutes after applying this teeth-whitening gel, but you can sure say it! (Photo: Amazon)

If you'd like a brighter smile but would rather not deal with sticky whitening strips, this Crest Whitening Emulsions Gel Pen Kit might be just the ticket. All you do is apply the gel to your teeth up to four times daily for maximum results — no waiting around. (Well, you'll want to avoid eating or drinking for 30 minutes after each application, but that's it!) The formula's peroxide droplets are gentle enough for sensitive teeth, and in as little as four days you should start to see real results.

"This product works WONDERFULLY," gushed a satisfied smiler. "My teeth got so yellow after a bit of depression and then beginning a job with unlimited coffee. After about a week of using this (and good dental hygiene), my teeth are SO much whiter, with NO sensitivity. ... My coworkers noticed the difference."

$22 $49.99 at Amazon

Best clothing and fashion deals

travelambo leather wallet in black
No more bulging pockets with this sleek leather beauty. (Photo: Amazon)

A genuine leather wallet for just $10? Yup! This No. 1 bestselling Travelambo wallet has a slim design so as not to take up too much space in your bag, but can easily hold all the essentials, including credit cards, cash and ID. Oh, and since it's RFID-blocking, you can rest assured your personal info won't fall into the wrong hands. Now the only question is, which of the 25 color options do you choose?!

"I absolutely love this wallet," raved a happy reviewer. "I initially bought it for the RFID-blocking capabilities (to protect my credit card information), but beyond this, the overall aesthetic of the wallet is masculine, sleek and minimalistic. I love the amount of storage for cash in the three various pouches, an ID card slot and three card slots on the opposite side (which really adds to what I can fit in my wallet). The leather is premium-feeling, and the small attention to detail is amazing."

$9.99 $12.99 at Amazon

