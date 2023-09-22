Amazon's 90+ best deals to snag this weekend — fall fashion, home goods and more
Are you ready for the first official weekend of fall? And by ready, we mean your festive decor is in order, candles line every surface of your home ... oh, what's that? You haven't ordered any of these seasonal essentials yet? Not to worry — there's a cornucopia of autumnal sales happening over at Amazon, including cozy Yankee Candles for 45% off, a 55" Fire TV for under $400 (because, you know, football season) and even some spooky Halloween decorations for a steal. Plus, you can score great deals on beauty faves, home goods and much more. So before you head to Starbucks for yet another pumpkin spice latte, be sure to fill your (virtual) cart with discounted goodies.
The best Amazon sales right now
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)$199$249Save $50
Yankee Candle Home Sweet Home-Scented Candle$17$31Save $14
Amazon 55" Fire TV$380$520Save $140
Loveledi Portable Power Bank, 2-Pack$16$30Save $14 with coupon
Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber$17$20Save $3
VacLife Tire Inflator$17$45Save $28 with coupon
CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum$16$22Save $6
FeelinGirl Bodysuit Shapewear$28$70Save $42 with coupon
Whall Cordless Vacuum$110$150Save $40 with coupon
Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set$150$345Save $195
70% off or more
Thinking about swapping your bulky upright vacuum for a sleek stick model, but don't want to shell out hundreds for a Dyson? This Fykee Cordless Vacuum is just the ticket, and it's priced just right ... by which we mean it's 83% off! Weighing under eight pounds, it's super portable, and its powerful motor (equipped with two suction modes) allows you to tackle messes big and small. The rotating floor brush is equipped with LED lights to ensure you don't miss a spot, and for higher areas, it conveniently transforms into a handheld. Get up to 35 minutes of runtime per charge!
"This vacuum is an amazing product," raved one happy cleaner. "It even comes with a hang-on-the-wall holder for the vacuum and all the attachments! The sound was surprisingly quiet, and it was lightweight as well. I like how all the attachments are self-explanatory in how they connect to the vacuum. ... I look forward to using this for all the messes that my kids make throughout the day."
Cozsinoor Queen-Size Cooling Bed Pillows, Set of 2$23$95Save $72 with coupon
SGIN Laptop$250$1,200Save $950 with coupon
ZCWA Robot Vacuum$170$600Save $430 with coupon
Jumper 14-Inch Laptop$270$1,100Save $830 with coupon
50% off or more
We sincerely hope you never have to use this DBPower Portable Jump Starter, but if you do happen to find yourself with a dead battery, you'll be glad you had this in the trunk. It's nice and compact, yet powerful enough to jump your car up to 30 times per charge — and the handy LCD screen will let you know how much juice remains. It also has a compass to help you navigate, and its charging port can power up your phone and other devices.
"Awesome!" exclaimed a happy driver. "It is amazing how quickly (seconds after hookup) it worked to start a vehicle that had not responded to over 15 minutes in a traditional jump start. It is VERY easy to use, completely safe, compact, versatile and will be with me always."
Budding Joy Storage Bags, 6-Pack$14$30Save $16 with coupon
RAEMAO Massage Gun$40$100Save $60 with coupon
Tozo Wireless Earbuds$19$40Save $21 with coupon
Hotor Car Trash Can$8$18Save $10
INIU Portable Charger$17$36Save $19 with coupon
Tagry Bluetooth Headphones$23$50Save $27 with coupon
Best deals on headphones and earbuds
There's a reason for the hype surrounding the newest Apple AirPods Pro — many reasons, in fact! For starters, they offer rich, crisp sound and superior noise-cancellation, allowing you to enjoy music, podcasts, audiobooks and more without outside commotion getting in the way. This model also allows you to control the volume simply by swiping the stem, and you'll even receive four pairs of silicone tips in different sizes for customized comfort.
"I tried my cousin's AirPods and couldn’t believe the sound quality," shared one customer. "I decided to purchase the AirPods Pro because I wanted the controls on the earpiece itself. I can skip or go back on songs, adjust volume, start or stop music, and turn on or off the noise-cancellation option, all from the AirPod, which is super convenient — I don’t have to keep getting out my phone. The noise is so blacked out that it’s freaky. I had my siblings try it, and their faces were in shock when they realized they couldn’t hear their kids yelling. Purchase these! No regrets."
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)$99$129Save $30
JLab Go Air True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds$17$30Save $13
Sony Noise-Canceling Wireless Headphones$269$350Save $81
Bose Noise-Canceling Headphones$299$379Save $80
ZIUTY Wireless Earbuds$15$30Save $15 with coupon
Best home deals
If the idea of living in a house that smells like the epitome of fall comfort appeals to you, then this No. 1 best-selling Home Sweet Home-scented Yankee Candle belongs in your cart. With spicy notes of cinnamon, baking spices and freshly poured tea, it's a true treat for the senses and has an impressive 150-hour burn time. Just don't be tempted to eat it!
"I must say, it's one of the nicest scents I've bought," wrote a cozy customer. "It makes my home smell so welcoming and warm. And with the weather getting cooler, the scent makes me feel comfortable and happy. I highly recommend to anyone looking for a scent that makes you happy to be home."
Cozsinoor Hotel Grade Queen-Size Cooling Pillows, Set of 2$25$110Save $85 with coupon
Village Candle Balsam Fir-Scented Candle$22$31Save $9
CGK Unlimited Queen-Size Sheet Set$30$40Save $10
Ticonn Extra-Large Storage Bags, 6-Pack$27$50Save $23 with coupon
OGHom Portable Clothes Steamer$28$34Save $6
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase, Set of 2$6$12Save $6 with coupon
Kailedi Halloween String Lights$10$17Save $7
Goosh 5' Inflatable Halloween Ghost$34$50Save $16
DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill$99$179Save $80
JINGHONG Fall Wreath$18$30Save $12
Best deals on tablets and tech
Are you the type of person who gets a little panicky when you realize your phone's battery is at 17% ... and there isn't an outlet in sight? Fear not! As long as you have one of these Loveledi portable power banks on hand, you'll always be able to juice up your phone on the go — in fact, each charger in this two-pack has two USB ports for charging multiple devices at once. Sleek and compact, they'll hardly take up any room in your bag.
"Amazing battery life," confirmed one happy techie. "I have used it several times over the past week with only one full charge. I haven’t charged it yet with life in it still! I got the two-pack deal and gave one to my mother as a gift."
The Battery Organizer and Tester$15$25Save $10 with coupon
Apple iPad (9th Generation)$270$329Save $59
Jumper 14-Inch Laptop$232$1,100Save $868 with coupon
INIU Portable Charger$28$35Save $7
Apple iPad (10th Generation)$399$449Save $50
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8$182$230Save $48
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite$271$430Save $159
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Laptop$409$959Save $550
Apple iPad Air (5th Generation)$559$599Save $40
$25-and-under deals
If you're thinking this handheld gadget closely resembles an electric toothbrush, that's essentially what it is. Only instead of putting the Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber in your mouth, you'll use it to blast away dirt and grime from every crevice in your bathroom — or any small area in your home needing a good cleansing, for that matter. It does practically all of the heavy lifting for you via its 6V of power and oscillating head, which scrubs a whopping 60 times per second! According to the brand, it also works twice as fast as a standard scrub brush. A time- and energy-saver? We love to see it.
"I never write reviews — but I had to write about this amazing little tool," gushed a five-star reviewer. "I just bought a new house and wasn't going to replace kitchen and bathroom floors. I spent a hour or so with this little tool and some grout cleaner, and my old kitchen floors look alive again. I'm shocked. And very, very happy."
Aerlang Massage Gun$22$27Save $5 with coupon
FiPlus PowerGrip T9 Grabber Tool$10$20Save $10
Stardrops The Pink Stuff$5$6Save $1
Meguiar's Deep Crystal Car Wash$4$25Save $21
Coogam Halloween Bats Decoration, 60 Pieces$10$15Save $5
MZOO Sleep Eye Mask$22$30Save $8 with coupon
Yankee Candle, Sugared Cinnamon Apple-Scented$17$31Save $14
Kasa Smart Plug, 4-Pack$24$30Save $6
INIU Wireless Charger$16$27Save $11
Best TV deals
Ready to upgrade your staticky old boob tube to one with jaw-dropping 4K Ultra HD visuals, immersive Dolby Digital Plus sound and smart-device compatibility? Lucky for you, this 55" Amazon Fire TV is $140 off and checks off all of those boxes — and then some. With access to over a million movies and TV episodes, you'll be able to kick back and enjoy your favorite content to your heart's, um, content, and you can even control it via Alexa.
"Super easy to set up and get going," shared a satisfied viewer. "Very nice picture. Controls are easy and make sense, to me anyway. Switching from the home screen to streaming to viewing over-the-air channels is simple and smart. Glad I made this purchase."
Insignia 32" Fire TV$85$150Save $65
Amazon 32" Fire TV$130$200Save $70
VIZIO 40" Smart TV$168$230Save $62
Toshiba 43" Fire TV$210$330Save $120
Samsung 43" Smart TV$785$1,198Save $413
Amazon 50" Fire TV$400$530Save $130
Amazon 50" Fire TV$330$450Save $120
LG 55" Smart TV$377$480Save $103
Best auto deals
In the event that you find yourself on a long drive with sagging tires and no rest stops in sight, you'll be so glad you had this VacLife Tire Inflator in the trunk. It fills them right up in seconds when plugged into your car's 12V power outlet, and its 9.8-foot cord is long enough to let you reach all four tires without having to keep adjusting the position. It can also blow up things such as air mattresses and inflatable boats!
"Being a senior, I appreciate the manufacturer putting detailed, easy-to-follow operating instructions on the casing of the air compressor in addition to a paper pamphlet in the shipping box for reference," wrote this methodical reviewer. "A plus for me is that I do not now need an external tire pressure gauge to check the pressure in my tires."
Noco Boost Plus UltraSafe Car Battery Jump Starter$100$125Save $25
AstroAI Tire Inflator$27$45Save $18 with coupon
Avapow Car Battery Jump Starter$115$200Save $85 with coupon
Apps2Car Tablet Car Mount Holder$17$30Save $13
Best vacuum deals
Let's leave lugging a heavy vacuum around the house back in the 1990s where it belongs, and from now on vow to clean our floors with only lightweight dirt and dust zappers — like this 8.4-pound Whall Cordless Vacuum. Its three suction modes work just as well on carpets and stairs as on hard floors or even in your car, and the Transformer-like design allows you to use it as a stick vac or handheld. It also has a four-stage filtration system to suck up to 99.99% of nasty airborne particles. And there's not even a cord to trip over!
"Better than my Roomba!" gushed a happy homemaker. "This stick vacuum should be renamed the Swivel Master 3000 ... It's awesome! It moves around my dining table like a truffle pig in spring ... I love how you can just grab it quick and clean up the five million crumbs my kids leave behind after every meal. I can finally vacuum the stairs every other day with ease. It’s light, it’s easy, you only need medium speed to pick up most stuff."
Shark Steam Pocket Mop Hard Floor Cleaner$60$90Save $30
Lefant Robot Vacuum$100$399Save $299
iRobot Roomba 692$189$300Save $111
Lefant Robot Vacuum$110$400Save $290 with coupon
Yeedi Robot Vacuum$120$200Save $80 with coupon
Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum$230$260Save $30
Best kitchen deals
Want to take your kitchen to the next level? With this extensive 15-piece Henckels collection, you'll have a knife for practically every conceivable use, whether you're carving a turkey, chopping onions or slicing bread. Henckels has been crafting quality knives for over a century, so they know what they're doing — and this sleek set is no exception.
One five-star fan called them the "best knives around," adding: “These knives are easy to hold and are comfortable in your hand. They're by far the best knives I’ve ever used. They bring the quality, durability, comfort and versatility you would expect from a premium knife set."
Lodge 10.25" Cast Iron Skillet$20$34Save $14
Topist Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner$9$16Save $7
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer$374$450Save $76
Staub Ceramic Pumpkin Baking Dish$35$57Save $22
Henckels 7-Piece Knife Set$80$140Save $60
Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve Coffee Maker$74$100Save $26
Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set$65$160Save $95
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine$169$199Save $30
Best beauty and wellness deals
It's no secret that retinol is one of the ingredients most recommended by dermatologists for a smoother, more even-looking complexion, and CeraVe's Resurfacing Retinol Serum is just the ticket if it's affordable skin care you're after. Formulated with ceramides, licorice root extract and niacinamide, this non-greasy Amazon fave brightens while calming the skin, and can also help minimize pores and traces of acne.
"It works!" exclaimed a senior supporter. "I am 67 years old with (20s and 30s) acne scarring and lines and wrinkling around my mouth and cheeks. I am also extremely fair and oily and have uneven skin tones and ruddiness. ... My skin now has an even, all-over tone with much less ruddiness. The lines and even deep wrinkles are lessened and softened. My skin has a peachy soft look to it. People have been telling me that I 'look really good' for the last month or so. ... I would liken my results at this point to a series of salon peels."
Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set$30$40Save $10
CeraVe Eye Repair Cream$14$20Save $6
Crest Whitening Emulsions Gel Pen Kit$26$50Save $24
Laura Geller Spackle Skin Perfecting Primer$23$36Save $13 with coupon
Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush$38$60Save $22 with coupon
Cosrx Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence$16$25Save $9
Pritech Electric Callus Remover$18$30Save $12 with coupon
Pura D'or 20% Vitamin C Serum$15$17Save $2
Poppyo Blackhead Remover$30$46Save $16
Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion$11$15Save $4
Heeta Scalp Massager$7$9Save $2
Best clothing and fashion deals
If you're going for a more — as the kids say — "snatched" effect, this FeelinGirl shapewear bodysuit is just the ticket. Made of a soft, stretchy nylon-blend fabric, it glides on like buttah and offers light compression to smooth out any lumps and bumps. Best of all? It's lightweight and breathable enough to comfortably wear all day. Get it in sizes XS-5X and in 10 colors.
"This body shaper is amazing ... it makes you feel your best," wrote an impressed shopper. "My friends thought I [had a] tummy tuck when I wore this under my dress. I'm in love with it ... the quality is better than Skims. I 💯 recommend."
Akk Sneakers$36$70Save $34
Vive Long-Handled Shoe Horn$10$15Save $5
Fuinloth Quilted Vest$30$40Save $10
Crocs Classic Clogs$30$50Save $20
Travelambo Leather Wallet$10$13Save $3
Hanes Jersey Pocket Shorts$12$16Save $4
Shapermint Wireless Bra$28$48Save $20
Brabic Bodysuit Shapewear$17$40Save $23 with coupon
Colorfulkoala Full-Length Leggings$21$30Save $9
Adidas Athletic Cushioned Quarter Socks, 6-Pairs$20$22Save $2
EFAN Oversized Hoodie$26$53Save $27 with coupon
Feethit Sneakers$32$46Save $14 with coupon
