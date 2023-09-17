Amazon's 90+ best deals to snag this weekend: Fall fashion, decor and more
The weekend is here — the last one before we officially welcome autumn. Whether you're planning on making the most of the last bit of warm weather this weekend or spending some time relaxing at home, we hope you'll carve out a few minutes to take advantage of the stellar deals Amazon has just dropped. We're talking fall decor and clothing, electronics, home goods — and that's only the beginning. So go grab an iced coffee or hot apple cider (whichever you think is seasonally appropriate right now), get your cart ready and happy savings!
The best Amazon sales right now
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)$99$129Save $30
Raemao Massage Gun$40$100Save $60 with coupon
Insignia 24-Inch Fire TV$80$120Save $40
DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter$40$90Save $50 with coupon
Eva Naturals Vitamin C Serum$13$22Save $9
Wirarpa High-Waisted Underwear, 5-Pack$21$41Save $20
Apple iPad (9th Generation)$279$329Save $50
70% off or more
Sleek as a Dyson, minus the high price tag, this ultra-affordable Inse Cordless Vacuum just might make you enjoy cleaning your floors! A mere 3.2 pounds, it's super easy to bring from room to room, and its 45 minutes of runtime should be sufficient for sucking up dust, dirt and debris from the whole house. We love that it turns into a handheld for reaching higher surfaces, and the fact that it has a five-stage filtration system to capture 99.99% of particles floating around is the cherry on the sundae.
"This is a great vacuum," wrote an impressed Inse user. "It's super light, quiet and easy to set up and use. I use it on the floor and on the sofa. I appreciate that there are no wires, especially for vacuuming the stairs. It's also super easy to clean out. It is very powerful, and the battery lasts a long time. Cleaning the trash out is simple; just flip a button and it empties the contents into the garbage. The vacuum charges quickly and efficiently."
Zcwa Robot Vacuum$140$600Save $460 with coupon
50% off or more
Getting a professional massage to ease some tension is one of life's great joys, but not all of us have the time or money to spend on a spa day every time we need relief. The good news is, we've found something remarkably close to that blissful experience: the bestselling Raemao Massage Gun. It comes with an impressive 10 speeds and eight heads to target aches and pains practically anywhere on your body in the comfort of your home. It even has a "Professional Mode" if it's a next-level kneading sesh you're craving.
"I have had several joint replacements and other surgeries, not to mention that I am 77 years old and arthritic," shared a satisfied shopper. "After breaking my humerus and having physical therapy, I thought: 'You know, those massages feel pretty good!' Hence, I bought this massager and have never looked back! I had an ankle replacement that causes my foot to feel numb and/or painful, so I tried the massager on it in the evening. Not only did it help with my discomfort then, but I found that IN THE MORNING my foot had much less discomfort! Who knew?! ... It IS a bit heavy, so I think it is well made. I can still handle it with my old hands."
$40 with coupon
$99.99 at Amazon
Tozo Wireless Earbuds$19$40Save $21
Iniu Portable Charger$13$36Save $22 with coupon
Best deals on headphones and earbuds
Finally ready to trade your fraying wired earbuds for a sleek pair of Apple AirPods? These top sellers have hundreds of thousands of perfect ratings for a reason — well, multiple reasons: clear, rich sound quality, 24-hour battery life and the fact that you won't find yourself tangled up in cords if you accidentally fall asleep with them in.
"I've had a real problem with finding comfortable earbuds and for years have stuck to the one [pair of] corded earbuds that were comfortable and didn't fall out," wrote one Apple convert. "I thought it was finally time to try these as I transitioned to only having a cell phone. I was surprised at how comfortable they are. The sound quality is good, and the charge lasts a long time. I'm a believer!"
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)$219$249Save $30
JLab Go Air True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds$17$30Save $13
Hkerr Wireless Earbuds$18$50Save $32 with coupon
Bose Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Over-Ear Wireless Headphones$329$379Save $50
Best deals on tablets and tech
If you've been meaning to jump on the iPad train, now's your chance! This Apple iPad (9th Gen) has a 64GB memory storage capacity along with a crisp Retina display, front and back cameras and Touch ID to ensure your information stays secure. Use it for everything from checking your email to browsing the web, sharing photos and even sketching! (You'll want an Apple Pencil for that.)
"I've been wanting an iPad for drawing," shared an aspiring artist. "I saw this Gen 9 one on sale, and I heard many great things about it. I'm so glad I got it. It definitely doesn't disappoint. This is a real Apple product, BTW — just make sure you get it from the Apple Store on Amazon and not a refurbished one, if that's not what you're looking for."
Apple iPad (10th Generation)$399$449Save $50
Loveledi Portable Power Bank, 2-Pack$16$30Save $14 with coupon
Iniu Portable Charger$28$35Save $7
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8$180$230Save $50
Lenovo Ideapad 3 Laptop$409$959Save $550
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite$273$430Save $157
Apple iPad Air (5th Generation)$500$599Save $99
$25-and-under deals
If you're thinking this handheld gadget closely resembles an electric toothbrush, that's essentially what it is. Only instead of putting the Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber in your mouth, you'll use it to blast away dirt and grime from every crevice in your bathroom — or any small area in your home needing a good cleansing, for that matter. It does practically all of the heavy lifting for you via its 6V of power and oscillating head, which scrubs a whopping 60 times per second! According to the brand, it also works twice as fast as a standard scrub brush. A time- and energy-saver? We love to see it.
"I never write reviews — but I had to write about this amazing little tool," gushed a five-star reviewer. "I just bought a new house and wasn't going to replace kitchen and bathroom floors. I spent a hour or so with this little tool and some grout cleaner, and my old kitchen floors look alive again. I'm shocked. And very, very happy."
Coogam Halloween Bats Decorations (60 Pieces)$8$15Save $7
FiPlus PowerGrip T9 Grabber Tool$10$20Save $10
Stardrops the Pink Stuff$5$6Save $1
Softlife Rug (4 x 5.3 Feet)$19$40Save $21 with coupon
Kasa Smart Plug, 4-Pack$24$30Save $6
Iniu Wireless Charger$16$27Save $11
Best TV deals
Looking to replace a fuzzy old TV but don't need one of those 75-inch behemoths? This petite Insignia 24-Inch Fire TV will look right at home in even the smallest spaces, and what it lacks in size it sure makes up for in features. We're talking HD visuals, Alexa voice control and access to over a million streaming movies and TV episodes. (Psst: If you're in the market for a larger model, check out this week's other deals below!)
"A great small smart TV," raved a very attentive employee. "I purchased this for my office to play in the background while working. The size is perfect! Although it is a 720p picture, at this size, the picture is still very clear and detailed. Another pleasant surprise is the excellent color tones."
Insignia 32" Fire TV$110$170Save $60
Amazon 32" Fire TV$130$200Save $70
Toshiba 43" Fire TV$220$330Save $110
Samsung 43" Smart TV$785$1,198Save $413
Amazon 50" Fire Omni QLED TV$400$530Save $130
Amazon 50" Fire 4-Series 4K TV$330$450Save $120
LG 55" Smart TV$357$480Save $123
Samsung 65" Smart TV$798$998Save $200
Best auto deals
We sincerely hope you never have to use this DBPower Portable Jump Starter, but if you do happen to find yourself trying to start your car to no avail, you'll be so glad you had this in the trunk. It's nice and compact, yet powerful enough to jump your car up to 30 times per charge — and the handy LCD screen will let you know how much juice remains. It also has a compass to help you navigate, and its charging port can power up your phone and other devices on the go.
"Awesome!" exclaimed a happy driver. "It is amazing how quickly (seconds after hookup) it worked to start a vehicle that had not responded to over 15 minutes in a traditional jump start. It is VERY easy to use, completely safe, compact, versatile and will be with me always."
$40 with coupon
$89.99 at Amazon
Suuson Car Phone Holder Mount$10$14Save $4 with coupon
VacLife Tire Inflator$17$45Save $28 with coupon
Noco Boost Plus UltraSafe Car Battery Jump Starter$100$125Save $25
AstroAI Tire Inflator$25$45Save $20
Avapow Car Battery Jump Starter$105$200Save $95 with coupon
Apps2Car Tablet Car Mount Holder$20$30Save $10
ColorCoral Cleaning Gel$6$12Save $6
Best vacuum deals
Let's leave lugging a heavy vacuum around the house back in the 1990s where it belongs, and from now on vow to clean our floors with only lightweight dirt and dust zappers — like this 8.4-pound Whall Cordless Vacuum. Its three suction modes work just as well on carpets and stairs as on hard floors or even in your car, and the Transformer-like design allows you to use it as a stick vac or handheld. It also has a four-stage filtration system to suck up to 99.99% of nasty airborne particles. And there's nary a cord to trip over!
"Great, powerful, lightweight stick vacuum," raved a content cleaner. "I can vacuum my entire house on one charge alternating between high and low power. Very helpful in keeping my pet-friendly house clean. Picks up all pet hair and it's so easy to pass the vacuum very quickly in between major house cleaning. ... Also very pleased with the handheld part as well. It is very easy to dislodge from the stick to a handheld to quickly vacuum [a] car, sofa or curtains."
$99.99 with coupon
$699.99 at Amazon
iRobot Roomba 692$189$300Save $111
Roborock Q5 Robot Vacuum$280$430Save $150
Shark Ultra Robot Vacuum$499$550Save $51
Lefant Robot Vacuum$100$400Save $300
Yeedi Robot Vacuum$120$200Save $80 with coupon
OKP Robot Vacuum$90$290Save $200 with coupon
Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum$184$260Save $76
Best kitchen deals
Not only is this Cuisinart 12-Piece Knife Set going to give your kitchen a lovely pop of color, it's also going to make slicing and dicing a lot less taxing. Equipped with premium stainless steel blades, they're sharp, for sure, but also have a ceramic coating to keep food from sticking to them. Plus, their individual hues allow you to color-code, should you want one knife reserved for meat, one for veggies, etc. Oh, and did we mention they come with a lifetime warranty? They come with a lifetime warranty!
"This knife set made me a pro in the kitchen," wrote a happy home cook. "They cut like butter. They wash like glass. ... I actually purchased these knives for my husband and my son. My husband is the cook in the house, and my son is learning. I wanted them to have good stuff to use and no more of that cheap junk that you have to saw to cut meat. These knives cut in one little slice. Now I'm in the kitchen cutting up stuff, probably for no good reason."
Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener$10$30Save $20
Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set$150$345Save $195
Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet$20$34Save $14
Staub Petite Ceramic Pumpkin$35$57Save $22
Crock-Pot 7-Quart Slow Cooker$80$90Save $10
Henckels 7-Piece Knife Set$77$140Save $63
Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker$25$30Save $5
Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve Coffee Maker$75$100Save $25
Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set$65$160Save $95
KitchenAid 4.5-Quart Stand Mixer$275$330Save $55
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine$169$199Save $30
Best home deals
Why keep sleeping on your flat-as-a-pancake pillow when these cloudlike Cozsinoor Cooling Pillows exist? (And at this price for a set of two!) Their soft hollow fiber filling strikes just the right balance between cushy and supportive, while the breathable cover helps keep night sweats at bay. Plus, they were designed for all sleep styles, whether you prefer to lie on your back, side or stomach.
"I recently purchased this pillow, and I couldn't be happier with my decision," shared a (now) relieved fan. "From the moment I laid my head on it, I felt like I was sleeping on a cloud. The plushness and support are just perfect, and I wake up feeling refreshed and free from any neck pain. The quality of the materials used is evident, and it's held up wonderfully. I highly recommend this pillow to anyone in search of a restful night's sleep. It's a true 5-star product!"
$27.06 with coupon
$95.08 at Amazon
CGK Unlimited 4-Piece Queen Sheet Set$30$40Save $10
Ticonn Extra-Large Moving Bags, 6-Pack$28$50Save $22 with coupon
Tempur-Pedic Memory Foam Symphony Pillow$76$119Save $43
AquaDance 7" Rainfall Showerhead$35$46Save $11
OGHom Clothing Steamer$28$34Save $6
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase, Set of 2$6$12Save $5 with coupon
DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill$99$179Save $80
Goosh 5-Foot Inflatable Ghost$31$50Save $19
Jinghong Fall Wreath$18$30Save $12
Best beauty and wellness deals
Anyone with dry skin knows that once the temps drop, it's only gonna get thirstier. But adding a hydrating elixir like this popular Eva Naturals Vitamin C Serum to your skin-care routine can help. Formulated with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, retinol and antioxidants, this powerhouse not only delivers essential moisture, it also helps tone down redness, cleanse pores, smooth out fine lines and even out skin tone for a more radiant complexion.
"This stuff is so amazing; after just a couple of weeks of use, I saw such a difference (and I'm 60 years old!)," raved a smiling shopper. "Honestly, I keep touching my face — it's so smooth and soft and moisturized. But don't take my word for it: My boyfriend (hey, 60 is the new 40!) regularly tells me how much he 'loves' my skin, that my skin is so great."
Crest Whitening Emulsions Gel Pen Kit$22$50Save $28
Crest 3D Whitestrips, 42 Strips$43$60Save $17
Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush$38$60Save $22 with coupon
Cosrx Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence$16$25Save $9
Pritech Electric Callus Remover$19$30Save $11 with coupon
Bitvae Electric Toothbrush$16
Pura D'or 20% Vitamin C Serum$12$17Save $5
Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion$11$15Save $4
Poppyo Blackhead Remover$30$46Save $16
Heeta Scalp Massager$7$9Save $2
Best clothing and fashion deals
It's tough to find underwear with ample coverage these days — that's why we're loving this pack of Wirarpa High-Waisted Briefs. Not only are they super soft and stretchy, they have a double-layer waistband to keep you feeling supported without slipping down. Plus, the breathable, sweat-wicking crotch area ensures things stay dry "down there." At these prices, you can snag a few fun color combos!
"These are the softest, most comfortable underwear I've ever worn," raved an enthusiastic fan. "They are more of an everyday thing, and since I am retired, everyday wear is my go-to. By that I mean shorts, jeans, billowing sundresses, etc. ... Washing and drying were no problem. These did not shrink or become distorted in any way. Oh, and for the win — no wedgies!"
Crocs Classic Clogs$30$50Save $20
Travelambo Leather Wallet$10$13Save $3
Hanes Jersey Pocket Shorts$11$16Save $5
Playtex Wireless Bra$13$39Save $26
Shapermint Wireless Bra$28$48Save $20
Brabic Bodysuit Shapewear$17$40Save $23
The Gym People Bootleg Yoga Capris$28$34Save $6
Colorfulkoala Full-Length Leggings$23$30Save $7
Efan Oversized Hoodie$26$53Save $27 with coupon
Adidas Cushioned Quarter Sock, 6-Pairs$20$22Save $2
Feethit Sneakers$32$46Save $14 with coupon
