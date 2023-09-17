Amazon's 90+ best deals to snag this weekend: Fall fashion, decor and more

The weekend is here — the last one before we officially welcome autumn. Whether you're planning on making the most of the last bit of warm weather this weekend or spending some time relaxing at home, we hope you'll carve out a few minutes to take advantage of the stellar deals Amazon has just dropped. We're talking fall decor and clothing, electronics, home goods — and that's only the beginning. So go grab an iced coffee or hot apple cider (whichever you think is seasonally appropriate right now), get your cart ready and happy savings!

The best Amazon sales right now

Inse Cordless Vacuum $100 $450 Save $350 See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Queen-Size Cooling Pillows, Set of 2 $27 $95 Save $68 with coupon See at Amazon

Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber $17 $20 Save $3 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $99 $129 Save $30 See at Amazon

Raemao Massage Gun $40 $100 Save $60 with coupon See at Amazon

Insignia 24-Inch Fire TV $80 $120 Save $40 See at Amazon

DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter $40 $90 Save $50 with coupon See at Amazon

Eva Naturals Vitamin C Serum $13 $22 Save $9 See at Amazon

Wirarpa High-Waisted Underwear, 5-Pack $21 $41 Save $20 See at Amazon

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $25 $65 Save $40 See at Amazon

Apple iPad (9th Generation) $279 $329 Save $50 See at Amazon

Whall Cordless Vacuum $100 $150 Save $50 with coupon See at Amazon

70% off or more

This cordless vacuum probably weighs less than your cat (and will eat up all their loose hair too). (Amazon)

Sleek as a Dyson, minus the high price tag, this ultra-affordable Inse Cordless Vacuum just might make you enjoy cleaning your floors! A mere 3.2 pounds, it's super easy to bring from room to room, and its 45 minutes of runtime should be sufficient for sucking up dust, dirt and debris from the whole house. We love that it turns into a handheld for reaching higher surfaces, and the fact that it has a five-stage filtration system to capture 99.99% of particles floating around is the cherry on the sundae.

"This is a great vacuum," wrote an impressed Inse user. "It's super light, quiet and easy to set up and use. I use it on the floor and on the sofa. I appreciate that there are no wires, especially for vacuuming the stairs. It's also super easy to clean out. It is very powerful, and the battery lasts a long time. Cleaning the trash out is simple; just flip a button and it empties the contents into the garbage. The vacuum charges quickly and efficiently."

$99.98 $449.98 at Amazon

Aerlang Massage Gun $22 $90 Save $68 with coupon See at Amazon

Whall Cordless Vacuum $100 $150 Save $50 with coupon See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Queen-Size Cooling Pillows, Set of 2 $27 $95 Save $68 with coupon See at Amazon

Sgin Laptop $240 $1,040 Save $800 with coupon See at Amazon

Zcwa Robot Vacuum $140 $600 Save $460 with coupon See at Amazon

Jumper Laptop $270 $1,100 Save $830 with coupon See at Amazon

50% off or more

Those kinks of yours are no match for this powerful gadget. (Amazon)

Getting a professional massage to ease some tension is one of life's great joys, but not all of us have the time or money to spend on a spa day every time we need relief. The good news is, we've found something remarkably close to that blissful experience: the bestselling Raemao Massage Gun. It comes with an impressive 10 speeds and eight heads to target aches and pains practically anywhere on your body in the comfort of your home. It even has a "Professional Mode" if it's a next-level kneading sesh you're craving.

"I have had several joint replacements and other surgeries, not to mention that I am 77 years old and arthritic," shared a satisfied shopper. "After breaking my humerus and having physical therapy, I thought: 'You know, those massages feel pretty good!' Hence, I bought this massager and have never looked back! I had an ankle replacement that causes my foot to feel numb and/or painful, so I tried the massager on it in the evening. Not only did it help with my discomfort then, but I found that IN THE MORNING my foot had much less discomfort! Who knew?! ... It IS a bit heavy, so I think it is well made. I can still handle it with my old hands."

$40 with coupon $99.99 at Amazon

Tozo Wireless Earbuds $19 $40 Save $21 See at Amazon

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $25 $65 Save $40 See at Amazon

Iniu Portable Charger $13 $36 Save $22 with coupon See at Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can $10 $18 Save $8 with coupon See at Amazon

Tagry Bluetooth Headphones $24 $50 Save $26 with coupon See at Amazon

Best deals on headphones and earbuds

Admit it: You've always wanted to be a Pod person. Here's your chance, for a song. (Amazon)

Finally ready to trade your fraying wired earbuds for a sleek pair of Apple AirPods? These top sellers have hundreds of thousands of perfect ratings for a reason — well, multiple reasons: clear, rich sound quality, 24-hour battery life and the fact that you won't find yourself tangled up in cords if you accidentally fall asleep with them in.

"I've had a real problem with finding comfortable earbuds and for years have stuck to the one [pair of] corded earbuds that were comfortable and didn't fall out," wrote one Apple convert. "I thought it was finally time to try these as I transitioned to only having a cell phone. I was surprised at how comfortable they are. The sound quality is good, and the charge lasts a long time. I'm a believer!"

$99 $129 at Amazon

Tagry Bluetooth Headphones $24 $50 Save $26 with coupon See at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) $219 $249 Save $30 See at Amazon

JLab Go Air True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds $17 $30 Save $13 See at Amazon

Hkerr Wireless Earbuds $18 $50 Save $32 with coupon See at Amazon

Bose Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Over-Ear Wireless Headphones $329 $379 Save $50 See at Amazon

Best deals on tablets and tech

Seeking a tablet that'll change your life? Take one of these and call us in the morning. (Amazon)

If you've been meaning to jump on the iPad train, now's your chance! This Apple iPad (9th Gen) has a 64GB memory storage capacity along with a crisp Retina display, front and back cameras and Touch ID to ensure your information stays secure. Use it for everything from checking your email to browsing the web, sharing photos and even sketching! (You'll want an Apple Pencil for that.)

"I've been wanting an iPad for drawing," shared an aspiring artist. "I saw this Gen 9 one on sale, and I heard many great things about it. I'm so glad I got it. It definitely doesn't disappoint. This is a real Apple product, BTW — just make sure you get it from the Apple Store on Amazon and not a refurbished one, if that's not what you're looking for."

$279 $329 at Amazon

Jumper Laptop $270 $1,100 Save $830 with coupon See at Amazon

Apple iPad (10th Generation) $399 $449 Save $50 See at Amazon

Loveledi Portable Power Bank, 2-Pack $16 $30 Save $14 with coupon See at Amazon

Iniu Portable Charger $28 $35 Save $7 See at Amazon

Sgin Laptop $240 $1,040 Save $800 with coupon See at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 $180 $230 Save $50 See at Amazon

Lenovo Ideapad 3 Laptop $409 $959 Save $550 See at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite $273 $430 Save $157 See at Amazon

Apple iPad Air (5th Generation) $500 $599 Save $99 See at Amazon

$25-and-under deals

Meet your new live-in maid — Rubber "maid," that is. (Amazon)

If you're thinking this handheld gadget closely resembles an electric toothbrush, that's essentially what it is. Only instead of putting the Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber in your mouth, you'll use it to blast away dirt and grime from every crevice in your bathroom — or any small area in your home needing a good cleansing, for that matter. It does practically all of the heavy lifting for you via its 6V of power and oscillating head, which scrubs a whopping 60 times per second! According to the brand, it also works twice as fast as a standard scrub brush. A time- and energy-saver? We love to see it.

"I never write reviews — but I had to write about this amazing little tool," gushed a five-star reviewer. "I just bought a new house and wasn't going to replace kitchen and bathroom floors. I spent a hour or so with this little tool and some grout cleaner, and my old kitchen floors look alive again. I'm shocked. And very, very happy."

$17.38 $19.99 at Amazon

Aerlang Massage Gun $22 $90 Save $68 with coupon See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick $25 $40 Save $15 See at Amazon

Coogam Halloween Bats Decorations (60 Pieces) $8 $15 Save $7 See at Amazon

FiPlus PowerGrip T9 Grabber Tool $10 $20 Save $10 See at Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can $10 $18 Save $8 with coupon See at Amazon

Stardrops the Pink Stuff $5 $6 Save $1 See at Amazon

Softlife Rug (4 x 5.3 Feet) $19 $40 Save $21 with coupon See at Amazon

Yankee Candle Sugared Cinnamon Apple Candle $17 $31 Save $14 See at Amazon

Kasa Smart Plug, 4-Pack $24 $30 Save $6 See at Amazon

Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $9 $17 Save $8 See at Amazon

Iniu Wireless Charger $16 $27 Save $11 See at Amazon

Best TV deals

Bigger isn't always better, and this 24-inch top seller is proof! (Amazon)

Looking to replace a fuzzy old TV but don't need one of those 75-inch behemoths? This petite Insignia 24-Inch Fire TV will look right at home in even the smallest spaces, and what it lacks in size it sure makes up for in features. We're talking HD visuals, Alexa voice control and access to over a million streaming movies and TV episodes. (Psst: If you're in the market for a larger model, check out this week's other deals below!)

"A great small smart TV," raved a very attentive employee. "I purchased this for my office to play in the background while working. The size is perfect! Although it is a 720p picture, at this size, the picture is still very clear and detailed. Another pleasant surprise is the excellent color tones."

$79.99 $119.99 at Amazon

Insignia 32" Fire TV $110 $170 Save $60 See at Amazon

Amazon 32" Fire TV $130 $200 Save $70 See at Amazon

Toshiba 43" Fire TV $220 $330 Save $110 See at Amazon

Samsung 43" Smart TV $785 $1,198 Save $413 See at Amazon

Amazon 50" Fire Omni QLED TV $400 $530 Save $130 See at Amazon

Amazon 50" Fire 4-Series 4K TV $330 $450 Save $120 See at Amazon

LG 55" Smart TV $357 $480 Save $123 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick $25 $40 Save $15 See at Amazon

Samsung 65" Smart TV $798 $998 Save $200 See at Amazon

Best auto deals

Having a car that doesn't start is no hayride — though it may cause you to hitch a ride on one. Make sure this is in your trunk at all times. (Amazon)

We sincerely hope you never have to use this DBPower Portable Jump Starter, but if you do happen to find yourself trying to start your car to no avail, you'll be so glad you had this in the trunk. It's nice and compact, yet powerful enough to jump your car up to 30 times per charge — and the handy LCD screen will let you know how much juice remains. It also has a compass to help you navigate, and its charging port can power up your phone and other devices on the go.

"Awesome!" exclaimed a happy driver. "It is amazing how quickly (seconds after hookup) it worked to start a vehicle that had not responded to over 15 minutes in a traditional jump start. It is VERY easy to use, completely safe, compact, versatile and will be with me always."

$40 with coupon $89.99 at Amazon

Suuson Car Phone Holder Mount $10 $14 Save $4 with coupon See at Amazon

VacLife Tire Inflator $17 $45 Save $28 with coupon See at Amazon

Noco Boost Plus UltraSafe Car Battery Jump Starter $100 $125 Save $25 See at Amazon

AstroAI Tire Inflator $25 $45 Save $20 See at Amazon

Avapow Car Battery Jump Starter $105 $200 Save $95 with coupon See at Amazon

Apps2Car Tablet Car Mount Holder $20 $30 Save $10 See at Amazon

ColorCoral Cleaning Gel $6 $12 Save $6 See at Amazon

Best vacuum deals

With this lightweight vac, you'll get Whall-to-Whall cleaning. (Amazon)

Let's leave lugging a heavy vacuum around the house back in the 1990s where it belongs, and from now on vow to clean our floors with only lightweight dirt and dust zappers — like this 8.4-pound Whall Cordless Vacuum. Its three suction modes work just as well on carpets and stairs as on hard floors or even in your car, and the Transformer-like design allows you to use it as a stick vac or handheld. It also has a four-stage filtration system to suck up to 99.99% of nasty airborne particles. And there's nary a cord to trip over!

"Great, powerful, lightweight stick vacuum," raved a content cleaner. "I can vacuum my entire house on one charge alternating between high and low power. Very helpful in keeping my pet-friendly house clean. Picks up all pet hair and it's so easy to pass the vacuum very quickly in between major house cleaning. ... Also very pleased with the handheld part as well. It is very easy to dislodge from the stick to a handheld to quickly vacuum [a] car, sofa or curtains."

$99.99 with coupon $699.99 at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 692 $189 $300 Save $111 See at Amazon

Inse Cordless Vacuum $100 $450 Save $350 See at Amazon

Roborock Q5 Robot Vacuum $280 $430 Save $150 See at Amazon

Shark Ultra Robot Vacuum $499 $550 Save $51 See at Amazon

Lefant Robot Vacuum $100 $400 Save $300 See at Amazon

Yeedi Robot Vacuum $120 $200 Save $80 with coupon See at Amazon

OKP Robot Vacuum $90 $290 Save $200 with coupon See at Amazon

Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum $184 $260 Save $76 See at Amazon

Best kitchen deals

Spiffy new knives for a steal? Yes, Chef! (Amazon)

Not only is this Cuisinart 12-Piece Knife Set going to give your kitchen a lovely pop of color, it's also going to make slicing and dicing a lot less taxing. Equipped with premium stainless steel blades, they're sharp, for sure, but also have a ceramic coating to keep food from sticking to them. Plus, their individual hues allow you to color-code, should you want one knife reserved for meat, one for veggies, etc. Oh, and did we mention they come with a lifetime warranty? They come with a lifetime warranty!

"This knife set made me a pro in the kitchen," wrote a happy home cook. "They cut like butter. They wash like glass. ... I actually purchased these knives for my husband and my son. My husband is the cook in the house, and my son is learning. I wanted them to have good stuff to use and no more of that cheap junk that you have to saw to cut meat. These knives cut in one little slice. Now I'm in the kitchen cutting up stuff, probably for no good reason."

$25.37 $65 at Amazon

Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $10 $30 Save $20 See at Amazon

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $150 $345 Save $195 See at Amazon

Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet $20 $34 Save $14 See at Amazon

Staub Petite Ceramic Pumpkin $35 $57 Save $22 See at Amazon

Crock-Pot 7-Quart Slow Cooker $80 $90 Save $10 See at Amazon

Henckels 7-Piece Knife Set $77 $140 Save $63 See at Amazon

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker $25 $30 Save $5 See at Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve Coffee Maker $75 $100 Save $25 See at Amazon

Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set $65 $160 Save $95 See at Amazon

KitchenAid 4.5-Quart Stand Mixer $275 $330 Save $55 See at Amazon

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine $169 $199 Save $30 See at Amazon

Best home deals

It practically has the words cozy AND snore in its name! (Amazon)

Why keep sleeping on your flat-as-a-pancake pillow when these cloudlike Cozsinoor Cooling Pillows exist? (And at this price for a set of two!) Their soft hollow fiber filling strikes just the right balance between cushy and supportive, while the breathable cover helps keep night sweats at bay. Plus, they were designed for all sleep styles, whether you prefer to lie on your back, side or stomach.

"I recently purchased this pillow, and I couldn't be happier with my decision," shared a (now) relieved fan. "From the moment I laid my head on it, I felt like I was sleeping on a cloud. The plushness and support are just perfect, and I wake up feeling refreshed and free from any neck pain. The quality of the materials used is evident, and it's held up wonderfully. I highly recommend this pillow to anyone in search of a restful night's sleep. It's a true 5-star product!"

$27.06 with coupon $95.08 at Amazon

CGK Unlimited 4-Piece Queen Sheet Set $30 $40 Save $10 See at Amazon

Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber $17 $20 Save $3 See at Amazon

Yankee Candle Sugared Cinnamon Apple Candle $17 $31 Save $14 See at Amazon

Ticonn Extra-Large Moving Bags, 6-Pack $28 $50 Save $22 with coupon See at Amazon

Tempur-Pedic Memory Foam Symphony Pillow $76 $119 Save $43 See at Amazon

AquaDance 7" Rainfall Showerhead $35 $46 Save $11 See at Amazon

OGHom Clothing Steamer $28 $34 Save $6 See at Amazon

Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $9 $17 Save $8 See at Amazon

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase, Set of 2 $6 $12 Save $5 with coupon See at Amazon

DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill $99 $179 Save $80 See at Amazon

Goosh 5-Foot Inflatable Ghost $31 $50 Save $19 See at Amazon

Jinghong Fall Wreath $18 $30 Save $12 See at Amazon

Best beauty and wellness deals

Orange you glad there's an affordable fix for dry, dull skin? (Amazon)

Anyone with dry skin knows that once the temps drop, it's only gonna get thirstier. But adding a hydrating elixir like this popular Eva Naturals Vitamin C Serum to your skin-care routine can help. Formulated with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, retinol and antioxidants, this powerhouse not only delivers essential moisture, it also helps tone down redness, cleanse pores, smooth out fine lines and even out skin tone for a more radiant complexion.

"This stuff is so amazing; after just a couple of weeks of use, I saw such a difference (and I'm 60 years old!)," raved a smiling shopper. "Honestly, I keep touching my face — it's so smooth and soft and moisturized. But don't take my word for it: My boyfriend (hey, 60 is the new 40!) regularly tells me how much he 'loves' my skin, that my skin is so great."

$12.99 $21.95 at Amazon

Crest Whitening Emulsions Gel Pen Kit $22 $50 Save $28 See at Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips, 42 Strips $43 $60 Save $17 See at Amazon

Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush $38 $60 Save $22 with coupon See at Amazon

Cosrx Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence $16 $25 Save $9 See at Amazon

Pritech Electric Callus Remover $19 $30 Save $11 with coupon See at Amazon

Bitvae Electric Toothbrush $16 See at Amazon

Pura D'or 20% Vitamin C Serum $12 $17 Save $5 See at Amazon

Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion $11 $15 Save $4 See at Amazon

Poppyo Blackhead Remover $30 $46 Save $16 See at Amazon

Heeta Scalp Massager $7 $9 Save $2 See at Amazon

Best clothing and fashion deals

No more slipping, thanks to these comfy high-rise undies. (Amazon)

It's tough to find underwear with ample coverage these days — that's why we're loving this pack of Wirarpa High-Waisted Briefs. Not only are they super soft and stretchy, they have a double-layer waistband to keep you feeling supported without slipping down. Plus, the breathable, sweat-wicking crotch area ensures things stay dry "down there." At these prices, you can snag a few fun color combos!

"These are the softest, most comfortable underwear I've ever worn," raved an enthusiastic fan. "They are more of an everyday thing, and since I am retired, everyday wear is my go-to. By that I mean shorts, jeans, billowing sundresses, etc. ... Washing and drying were no problem. These did not shrink or become distorted in any way. Oh, and for the win — no wedgies!"

$20.79 $40.99 at Amazon

Crocs Classic Clogs $30 $50 Save $20 See at Amazon

Travelambo Leather Wallet $10 $13 Save $3 See at Amazon

Hanes Jersey Pocket Shorts $11 $16 Save $5 See at Amazon

Playtex Wireless Bra $13 $39 Save $26 See at Amazon

Shapermint Wireless Bra $28 $48 Save $20 See at Amazon

Brabic Bodysuit Shapewear $17 $40 Save $23 See at Amazon

The Gym People Bootleg Yoga Capris $28 $34 Save $6 See at Amazon

Colorfulkoala Full-Length Leggings $23 $30 Save $7 See at Amazon

Efan Oversized Hoodie $26 $53 Save $27 with coupon See at Amazon

Adidas Cushioned Quarter Sock, 6-Pairs $20 $22 Save $2 See at Amazon

Feethit Sneakers $32 $46 Save $14 with coupon See at Amazon

