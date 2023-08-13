Amazon's 50+ best deals to shop this weekend
Sunday is here and, not that you need us to tell you, but you've got some well-deserved R&R coming your way today. If you're planning a low-key day, good news: You'll have plenty of sales to keep you company as you lounge. Whether you've still got summer-fun plans in the offing, or you're in prep mode for fall's cool temps, there's plenty to shop (and save on) at Amazon. Need a new TV to keep up with your favorite shows once chilly weather hits? A state-of-the-art tablet? They got 'em. Our team has curated the best deals to scoop this weekend, from top brands like Apple, Henckels, Crocs and more! Read on and have at it!
Best Amazon sales right now
Sgin 15.6 Inch Laptop$310$1,400Save $1,090 with coupon
Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set$140$345Save $205
Lysmoski Laser Hair Remover$60$200Save $140 with coupon
Apple iPad (9th Generation)$270$329Save $59
Insignia 24-inch Fire TV$65$120Save $55
Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillows, 2 Pack$50$100Save $50
Aerlang Massage Gun$21$70Save $49 with coupon
Suuson Car Phone Mount$11$50Save $39 with coupon
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds$99$129Save $30
Crocs Classic Clogs$30$50Save $20
70% off or more
Tired of your old sluggish laptop? You won't hesitate to replace it once you meet Sgin's 15-inch computer. It comes with Windows 11 and an Intel Celeron N5095 Quad-Core processor with up to 2.9 GHz, already installed and powered up. The best part? You can save over $1,000 this weekend on the top-rated laptop.
"I recently started a new job and needed a laptop that would be easy to use, lightweight, that wouldn't break the bank since I would be taking the laptop in and out of client's homes," wrote a five-star fan. "I am not very tech savvy; however, the setup was a no-brainer which I appreciated!"
$310 with coupon
$1,400.00 at Amazon
Cozsinoor Queen Size Cooling Pillows, Set of 2$26$100Save $74 with coupon
Raemao Massage Gun$40$150Save $110 with coupon
Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner$100$400Save $300
50% off or more
Stop spending hundreds of dollars per month on hair removal, and opt for this at-home device instead. The Lysmoski At-Home Laser Hair Remover is an easy and affordable way to zap away unwanted tufts, strands and scruff from your body. It uses over 999,900 flashes that target hair follicles and reduce hair growth. The device has two modes, auto and manual, and five intensity levels to choose from. And if its impressive features aren't enough to sell you, the 70% markdown should do it.
“I saw improvements [starting] the first week. There was a noticeable reduction in hair growth, and the hair that did grow back was much finer and lighter than before. What I appreciated most about this product is that it was painless and easy to use,” raved one reviewer.
Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set$130$345Save $215
Renpho Eyeris 1 Eye Massager$50$130Save $80
Best deals on headphones and earbuds
Take your fave podcasts, jams and shows on the go, thanks to these second-generation AirPods Pro. This iteration of the famed buds cancel out noise more efficiently than the previous version. And they're equipped with even more battery life — listen for up to six hours (that's 33% more than the first-generation Pods). And when these get tuckered out, just pop them into the charging case.
One happy listener said: "I’m glad they still make this type. I do not like the new ones, at all. These stay in my ear. I can run in them and lift weights with no issues. The sound is great."
Sony Noise-Canceling Headphones$88$250Save $162
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)$199$249Save $50
Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones$279$329Save $50
Ziuty Wireless Earbuds$15$20Save $5 with coupon
Google Pixel Buds A-Series$59$99Save $40
Best deals on tablets and tech
Sleek tablets come a dime a dozen, but the iPad is in a league all its own. Its idiot-proof setup, lightweight design and crisp graphics make shoppers go bananas. Plus, it also boasts an ultrawide front camera for stunning photos and touch ID for instant access. And right now, you can add one to your cart for $270!
“I ordered the 64 GB on Amazon brand new for $265 out the door, and they ended up sending me a 256 GB one,” one shopper wrote. “Even if I got the 64GB, you can’t beat that price for what you’re getting. If you’re looking for a tablet to stream shows, read books, browse the internet, FaceTime or Zoom friends and family, I wouldn’t spend the extra money on the newer iPad 10, which is $400 right now. You will not notice any differences in speed and quality of the picture. They are very close in stats.”
Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop$750$999Save $249
Jumper Laptop$280$1,200Save $920
All-New Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen, 2023 release)$40$90Save $50 with code
Majority 15 Inch Soundbar$35$45Save $10
EWA Travel Case$22$40Save $18
$25-and-under deals
The handy massager works deep into muscles to alleviate tension, work out kinks and generally relax the body. It has 20 different speeds, ranging from 1,600 to 2,600 rpm, allowing you to customize the action to help stimulate blood circulation and release lactic acid in the muscles, thus easing your stiffness.
The massager has reviewers asking, "Why didn't I get this sooner?" One customer said: "This thing is amazing. Like, why have I been manually massaging my husband all these years? This sucker has lots of different speeds and attachments. It feels amazing, too. 10/10 would recommend."
Hotor Trash Can$8$18Save $10 with coupon
Brita Water Filter Pitcher$17$24Save $7
Heeta Hair Scalp Massager$6$11Save $5
FiPlus PowerGrip Grabber Tool$12$20Save $8
Best TV deals
We've still got some time before fall, but it's never too early to start planning how you're going to spend chilly evenings inside. Is catching up on your favorite shows on the list? What about NFL football? Those summer blockbusters about to make their small-screen premiere? Then you need a TV that combines crisp picture quality with the best streaming services. That's where the Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD Fire TV comes in. For just $65 (down from $120), you get a 24-inch screen with a built-in Alexa voice remote that helps you search for shows, give commands and switch inputs.
"Had no Idea a TV could do so much!" shared one incredulous shopper. "Am not much into tech things and had no idea what a Fire TV is. It works off from my internet signal. I have never wanted or had cable tv of any kind. I can get all kinds of stuff on this TV. Old shows, free movies and other ones if I wish to pay or use with Amazon Prime, which right now I am on a trial period, so may watch a movie or two. The 24-inch is perfect for my entertainment center. The picture is much bigger than the TV I threw out."
Amazon Fire TV 55-inch$350$520Save $170
Insignia All-New 50-inch Fire TV$250$350Save $100
TCL 32-inch Roku TV$120$230Save $110
Amazon Fire TV 32-inch Smart TV$130$200Save $70
Insignia 32-inch Fire TV$90$150Save $60
Best auto deals
The objective: Get where you're going safely without having to hold or glance down at your phone every few seconds. Distracted driving is dangerous, so let's cut that out. Luckily, thanks to this sturdy phone mount, you can keep your eyes on the road while staying apprised of the navigational info you need. The Suuson car phone holder is easy to install — it has adjustable feet and durable clips that make securing phones of all makes and models a snap. And it's just $11 with the on-page coupon.
"I have thrown away a lot of money, on various supposedly the easiest to install and the best" cell phone mounting units for vehicles, over the years but, this one... is the last one I will ever have to buy!!" raved a five-star reviewer. "This model comes with everything you need, in order to mount it to an air vent or, to the windshield or dashboard. It comes with a VERY ADHESIVE...suction cup mount, that once put on a flat surface, (or even a semi-slightly arched surface!), it will not come loose!"
VacLife Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor$26$45Save $19 with coupon
Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car$6$13Save $7
Carstuus Leather Tissue Holder$12$16Save $4 with coupon
Hotor Trash Can$8$18Save $10
Febreze Unstopables Car Freshener Vent Clips$8$13Save $5
Best vacuum deals
This super affordable, sleek, lightweight stick vacuum from Inse is the antidote to lugging your upright vac around your house. Its compact figure allows it to maneuver into all of those hard-to-reach spots (like under nightstands and on the stairs) and comes with cyclonic separation technology that captures up to 99.99% of dust particles that other models leave behind. And right now, you can get it for a wild 78% off.
“Tried this bad boy out today and, man ohh man, it's awesome,” said this enthusiastic user. “The handheld part is so easy to use and works amazing I did my sofas in a jiff. It has two settings, low suction and high suction, and both pick up easily. It’s lightweight, and I love that it’s cordless. It makes the job so easy to get to.”
Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$110$600Save $490 with coupon
OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner$90$350Save $260
Shark Pet Canister Vacuum$150$400Save $250
Shark Navigator Deluxe Upright Vacuum$170$220Save $50
Best kitchen deals
A markdown on knife sets — especially one on such a beloved brand — is a rare occasion, but when a good one hits, you'll want to be sure to pounce before it’s too late. This would be one of those occasions. Over 11,000 Amazon shoppers can't get over the quality of this kitchen arsenal from Henckels. Each of the satin-finished blades stays sharp even after hundreds of cuts.
"Very well constructed, super sharp. Nice wood block for storage," wrote a knife aficionado. "Cuts any meats or vegetables like a hot knife through butter! Very easy to sharpen the knives with the provided sharpening rod — 500% worth the money."
Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set$65$160Save $95
HyperChiller HC2 Patented Iced Coffee/Beverage Cooler$24
Brita XL Water Filter Dispenser$36$51Save $15
Best home deals
If night sweats are keeping you up, we have a solution for you: Change your pillows! Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillows aren't just cozy to sleep on, they also keep you cool while you snooze. They're crafted with — you guessed it — memory foam that provides the proper support for your head and neck. There are also ventilation holes that make the pillows breathable and cool all night long. Right now, the set is 50% off — just $50!
"This pillow is by far the most comfortable pillow we had in over a decade," shared a rested shopper. "Lately we've been suffering from headaches and not sleeping well. After it arrived, even though they suggested letting it air out a few days, I just couldn't bear another uncomfortable night. It was the best sleep ever."
Cozsinoor Queen Size Cooling Pillows$26$100Save $74 with coupon
Aiper Seagull SE Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner$200$300Save $100
Beautural Steamer$25$40Save $15
Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit$9$20Save $11
Tonulax Solar Garden Light$20$31Save $11
Best beauty and wellness deals
If you want your teeth to look (and feel) like you just had a professional cleaning, you need this toothbrush. We're not pulling your leg on this one — over 78,000 shoppers rave about the brush. Here's why: It delivers 40,000 plaque-slaying strokes per minute, which helps lift stains and food particles more effectively than a manual toothbrush. It's also rechargeable, so you'll never have to go a day without it.
"My teeth have never felt so clean! I have used an electric toothbrush my whole life, and this is by far the best!" said a shopper with pearly whites."I usually buy Philips Sonicare, but I wanted something a little less expensive. I was nervous at first, but the quality of this product is incredible! Very powerful motor and plenty of replacement heads. The matte black finish looks very sleek and modern."
Bitvae Water Dental Flosser$25$60Save $35
Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion$10$15Save $5 with coupon
XSoul IPL Hair Remover$70$100Save $30 with coupon
Bitvae Electric Toothbrush$16$40Save $24
Medix 5.5 Retinol Body Lotion Firming Moisturizer$17$20Save $3
Best clothing and fashion deals
There's a reason Crocs are No. 1 bestsellers — they combine comfort and style in an inimitable package. Now, you can get a pair of the beloved shoes for just $30 (down from $50). Loved by chefs, medical professionals and kids, thanks to their light, airy, cushiony feel, you can grab a pair in dang near any size at just about the gosh-darndest lowest price you've ever seen. Oh yeah: They're water-resistant too.
"The perfect combination of comfort and style," declared one shopper. "I recently purchased the Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs, and I must say, they have quickly become my go-to footwear for running errands and everyday activities. These clogs offer a perfect combination of comfort, functionality, and style."
Quick PS: Prices vary by size and color.
Playtex Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra$13$39Save $26
Wirarpa High Waist Briefs-5 Pack$25$41Save $16 with coupon
Anrabess Maxi Dress$31$53Save $22
Warner's Play Stay Cool and Dry Wireless Lift Comfort Bra$29$44Save $16
Shaperx Bodysuit$38$50Save $12
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.