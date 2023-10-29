The 80+ best deals at Amazon this weekend — save up to 80% on Apple, iRobot and more
We're all eagerly awaiting Black Friday, but lucky for us deal hunters, Amazon has gifted us a slew of savings to tide us over until the big day. "Like what?" you ask? Well, for starters, a pair of highly rated wireless earbuds that rival AirPods for just $15, a top-rated electric toothbrush for $30 (50% off!) and a 40-inch smart TV for a wild $168, to name a few. Plus, Amazon has got giftable goodies galore should you want to get some holiday shopping done early, like a cozy Eddie Bauer fleece throw blanket for $17 and plenty of toys for the kiddos. It's basically sale central over at the online retail giant, so go grab a PSL and buckle up — it's time to save!
The best Amazon sales right now
Nicebay Hair Straightener Brush$33$134Save $101 with coupon
Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, Set of 2$23$50Save $27 with coupon
Ziuty Wireless Earbuds$15$30Save $15 with coupon
Apple iPad (9th Generation)$249$329Save $80
Eddie Bauer Reversible Fleece Throw Blanket$17$30Save $13
Vizio 40-Inch Smart TV$168$230Save $62
VacLife Tire Inflator$20$46Save $26 with coupon
Inse Cordless Vacuum$100$450Save $350
Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker$50$100Save $50
CosRx Advanced Snail Mucin 96% Power Essence$12$25Save $13 with coupon
Playtex 18-Hour Wireless Bra$18$39Save $21
Coodoo Magnetic Tiles$24$35Save $11 with Prime and coupon
70% off or more
Want to get out the door on time in the morning? Meet your new best friend: This 2-in-1 straightening brush smooths hair while eliminating tangles, and reviewers say it takes way less time than using a flat iron. It also has six different heat settings to suit hair of all thicknesses and textures, and it's lightweight enough to stash in your bag on trips. Psst: This is also the best price we've ever seen!
"Best hair tool purchase I have ever made," declared a fan. "I have long wavy hair, and if I don't straighten it or curl it, it just looks wild and frizzy. This little gadget has cut down the time it takes me to do my hair in the morning to around 5-7 minutes. This is the only tool I take with me on trips, which is great because it is so lightweight. LOVE IT!"
Zcwa Robot Vacuum & Mop Combo$170$497Save $327
Gloria Vanderbilt High-Rise Tapered Jeans$10$48Save $38
Vanzon V40 Bluetooth Speaker$40$130Save $90 with coupon
Tvwio Cordless Vacuum$115$800Save $685 with coupon
Astercook 14-Piece Knife Set$46$200Save $154
Travelers Club Bowman Expandable Luggage 3-Piece Set$48$165Save $117
50% off or more
A top-rated electric toothbrush for just $30? Um, yes, please! This is the lowest price we've seen for this popular plaque-buster in months, and the fact that it comes with eight brush heads makes the deal even sweeter. It's super powerful — as in, 40,000 vibrations per minute — and has four brushing modes, a timer and the ability to remove up to 10 times as much plaque as a manual model.
"We’ve been using this for five years, and it still works just like the day we bought it," raved a longtime user. "We only have to charge it maybe once each month. Your teeth get so much cleaner with this than [with] a traditional toothbrush. My dentist always comments on how clean my teeth are."
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote$20$40Save $20
FiPlus PowerGrip T9 Grabber Tool$10$20Save $10
JBL Tune Wireless Headphones$25$50Save $25
LuxClub Sheet Set, Queen$27$57Save $30 with coupon
Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Bed Pillow$30$60Save $30
Warner's Play It Cool Wireless Bra$25$44Save $19
Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set$130$345Save $215
Best deals on headphones and earbuds
If you're ready to ditch the corded headphones for wireless earbuds but don't feel like shelling out for AirPods, this pair from Ziuty is a great affordable alternative. Reviewers rave about the "immersive stereo sound," and you'll get up to five hours of listening on a single charge. Wear 'em while you're working out, walking the dog or making calls. Oh, and as far as we can tell, this is their lowest price yet!
"These are every bit as good as the 'high-end' pair I paid over $100 more for," wrote a happy listener. "Sometimes it pays not to buy the first products put out by the big-name brands and wait a little bit longer to find something just as good for way less [money]. From high frequencies to low bass frequencies, these things rock! ... I'm probably going to buy a pair for my car and a pair for my boat, just for convenience."
Tozo T10 Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds$24$40Save $16 with coupon
Cxk Wireless Earbuds$16$51Save $35 with coupon
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)$150$169Save $19
Tagry Bluetooth Earbuds$27$50Save $23 with coupon
Sony Noise-Canceling Wireless Headphones$273$350Save $77
Bose Noise-Canceling Wireless Headphones$259$379Save $120
Best home deals
Why keep sleeping on your flat-as-a-pancake pillow when these cloudlike Cozsinoor cooling pillows exist? (And at this price for a set of two!) Their soft, hollow fiber filling strikes just the right balance between cushy and supportive, while the breathable cover helps keep night sweats at bay. Plus, they were designed for all sleep postures, whether you prefer to lie on your back, side or stomach. Be sure to apply the on-page coupon for the lowest price — less than $12 per pillow.
"I love these pillows!" gushed a (now) relieved fan. "So comfortable. I'm selective about my pillows and was hesitant to order online. These were recommended by a friend, and they are outstanding. They provide balanced support for my head and neck, and are lightweight yet don't go flat. I've had them for several months and I can honestly say they provide an exceptionally comfortable night's sleep, with a morning free of neck pain."
Yankee Candle Sugared Cinnamon Apple Scented Large Jar Candle$17$31Save $14
Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls, 6-Pack$20$30Save $10
Cushy Form Bolster Pillow$14$18Save $4
Mattitude Kitchen Mat, 2-Pack$20$43Save $23 with Prime and coupon
FURemover Pet Hair Rubber Broom$13with coupon
Tuddrom Faux-Fur Throw Blanket$13$33Save $20 with Prime
Best deals on tablets and tech
If you've been curious to see what all the hype is around Apple's popular tablets, now's your chance. This ninth-gen iPad has 64GB of memory storage capacity, along with a crisp Retina display, front and back cameras and Touch ID to ensure that your information stays secure. Use it for everything from checking your email to browsing the web, sharing photos and even sketching. (You'll want an Apple Pencil for that last one.) Apple products will sell whether or not they're on sale, so the fact that this tablet is currently $80 off is pretty exciting! We've only seen it dip lower during Prime Day. 'Nuff said.
"I got this for my 93-year-old mom," shared a generous gift-giver. "My elderly mom is not very tech-savvy, but she loves her iPad. It has become her gateway to the world. She relies on FaceTime calls, as she is near-deaf, and being able to see someone's face really helps her understand them better. She uses it to watch her favorite shows and listen to her fave music. And she loves to play games on it. She is finding the Siri functions very helpful too."
Apple iPad (10th Generation)$399$449Save $50
Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus$180
Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop$849$999Save $150
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite$200$350Save $150 with coupon
Iniu Wireless Charger$16$27Save $11
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K$45$50Save $5
Best $25-and-under deals
Nothing says cozy like a flannel throw blanket — unless that blanket also happens to have an impossibly fluffy fleece side, like this one does. It's perfect for cuddling up with on the couch while reading a book or watching a movie, and it also makes the perfect gift. This is as cheap as we've seen it, and with Eddie Bauer you know you're getting quality.
"Softest, coziest throw!" exclaimed a reviewer. "I have bought several sherpa throws, but this one is wonderful! It's so soft and warm! It feels like it hugs you when you're laying under it. And it looks like it's expensive. ... Definitely will buy again for Christmas presents!"
Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator$14$20Save $6
Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber$17$20Save $3
Kelices Massage Gun$21$60Save $39 with coupon
GearLight LED Headlamp, 2-Pack$13$30Save $17 with coupon and code
Vive Long-Handled Shoehorn$10$15Save $5
Stardrops — the Pink Stuff$5$6Save $1
ColorCoral Cleaning Gel$6$12Save $6
Msq Eyelash Comb$5$8Save $3
Best TV deals
Enjoy football, Hallmark movies and all of your favorite streamers on this 40-inch smart TV, which has 1080p HD resolution and LED backlight to bring you clear, vibrant visuals. It's also equipped with Apple AirPlay and Chromecast, allowing you to watch anything from your phone or tablet right on your TV, and it has more than 140 apps — including Netflix, Disney+ and YouTube — built in for instant easy access. We've never seen the price dip lower than this, so it's a great time to buy!
"Very satisfied with this TV," wrote a verified viewer. "It has great quality picture and sound. ... It is easy to stream from any phone (though we have iPhones), and the integrated streaming apps are very convenient. I am super-happy with this purchase."
Amazon 32-Inch Fire TV$120$200Save $80
Insignia 24-Inch Fire TV$70$120Save $50
Amazon 55-Inch Fire TV$270$520Save $250
Amazon 40-Inch Fire TV$190$250Save $60
Amazon 50-Inch Fire TV$310$450Save $140
TCL 65-Inch Fire TV$400$530Save $130
Best auto deals
In the event that you realize your tires are starting to sag and there are no rest stops in sight, you'll be so glad you had this tire inflator in the trunk. It fills them right up in seconds when plugged into your car's 12V power outlet, and its 9.8-foot cord is long enough to let you reach all four tires without having to keep adjusting the position. It can also blow up things like air mattresses and inflatable boats. Grab it while it's 70% off with the on-page coupon!
"Being a senior, I appreciate the manufacturer putting detailed, easy-to-follow operating instructions on the casing of the air compressor in addition to a paper pamphlet in the shipping box for reference," wrote this methodical reviewer. "A plus for me is that I do not now need an external tire pressure gauge to check the pressure in my tires."
Hotor Car Trash Can$10$18Save $8
AstroAI Tire Inflator$22$45Save $23 with Prime and coupon
Suuson Car Phone Mount$12$17Save $5 with coupon
DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter$42$79Save $37 with Prime and coupon
ThisWorx Car Vacuum$35$40Save $5
Best vacuum deals
Sleek as a Dyson, minus the high price tag, this ultra-affordable Inse cordless vacuum just might make you enjoy cleaning your floors! At a mere three pounds, it's super easy to take with you from room to room, and its 45 minutes of run time should be sufficient for sucking up dust, dirt and debris. We love that it turns into a handheld vac for reaching higher surfaces, and the fact that it has a five-stage filtration system to capture 99.99% of particles floating around is the cherry on the sundae. This is the lowest price we've seen it for in, well, ever.
"I love this vacuum!" raved a contented cleaner. "Powerful suction and so easy and light. I have medium-pile carpet and it cleaned up more dog hair than my old upright vacuum. And vacuuming stairs is a breeze with this cordless vacuum. My aging shoulders took a hit with trying to vacuum stairs with my old vacuum, but this one is so light, and the swivel on the beater brush made quick work of my stairs. Plus, no need to worry about unplugging and plugging halfway up the stairs with this cordless wonder. Easy assembly, easy cleanup of the debris container and easy-to-use attachments. I vacuumed 1,200 square feet in total, all on one battery charge at max speed."
Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop$179$700Save $521
ZokerVacuum Cordless Vacuum$108$620Save $512 with coupon
iRobot Roomba i4 Evo Robot Vacuum$260$400Save $140
Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner$162$240Save $78
Yeedi Robot Vacuum$130$300Save $170 with coupon
Best kitchen deals
The a.m. "grind" doesn't have to be taken so literally, as in, having to grind your own coffee beans. Mornings are hectic enough as it is! With this compact Keurig, you'll be able to enjoy a freshly brewed cup of joe, no filters or coffee grinders required. Simply fill the reservoir with water, pop in the K-Cup of your choice, select the size of your cup and — presto — java will appear in your mug in under a minute. True to its name, this slim model also won't take up much counter space. We've yet to see this model dip below $50, and if you're someone who enjoys a hot bev (or two) on a daily basis, it'll pay for itself with all the time it'll save you. We recommend snagging it while it's 50% off!
"Gotta love this Keurig!" exclaimed a caffeinated shopper. "Very easy to use and clean. ... [I] like the different settings, and it's small enough that it doesn't take up too much counter space. I use this every day and it has never failed me."
Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer$17$30Save $13
Henckels 20-Piece Knife Set$180$440Save $260
Carote Pots and Pans Set$80$150Save $70
KitchenClouds Anti-Fatigue Mat$14$36Save $22 with Prime and coupon
Best beauty and wellness deals
In case the idea of applying a snail secretion to your skin never crossed your mind, take it from thousands of Amazon shoppers — it's effective! This serum has amassed a cult-like following thanks to its lightweight, refreshing feel and hydrating, rejuvenating effects. Snail mucin not only helps boost collagen and elastin for a firmer look and feel, but it can also gently exfoliate for a smoother texture while also soothing the skin. Reviewers reported noticing everything from a brighter complexion to a reduction in the appearance of fine lines and dark spots after using. This fan fave rarely goes on sale for less than $15, and when it does, it's usually during a big sales event like Prime Day. We suggest stocking up while it's over 50% off!
"At 60 years old, I have tried a lot of products for skin care," shared one Cosrx convert. "I have not been more impressed with any product ... it has a light scent, you don't need to use a lot. My bottle is half gone after a few months. It has completely erased some old scars from some facial surgery. My skin is much more toned, and wrinkles are minimized!"
Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush$13$20Save $6
VieBeauti Teeth Whitening Pen, 3-Pack$15$30Save $15
Del Indio Papago Night Skin Cream$12$14Save $2
Chi Spin N Curl Ceramic Rotating Curler$74$100Save $26
Best clothing and fashion deals
Finding a bra that's comfortable, supportive, offers full coverage and doesn't look like it was made during colonial times is a pretty impressive feat — but we think we've done it. This Playtex wireless bra has tens of thousands of perfect ratings, thanks to its cooling, moisture-wicking fabric, four-way wireless support (no painful digging!), Magic Ring construction for a natural lift and smoothing satin panels on the sides and back. With 14 lovely colors to choose from, it's a really pretty undergarment too! A good bra is a worthy investment, and $18 is practically unheard-of these days. This one doesn't go on sale for less than its current price very often, and we've seen it priced for over $20 before. (Honestly, that's still a good deal.)
"This bra says 18 hours and completely lives up to that promise," raved a happy fan. "It fits perfectly when you measure for the proper fit; it is soft, not scratchy, and does not cut into my shoulders to provide support for my large chest. I am absolutely getting more!"
Koolaburra by Ugg Lezly Slippers$50$60Save $10
Ororo Lightweight Heated Vest$135$170Save $35 with coupon
Shapermint Wireless Bra$28$48Save $20 with coupon
Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes$46$75Save $29
Dokotoo Fuzzy Hoodie$35$44Save $9
Best toy deals
Magnetic tiles are all the rage these days, and if you're looking for a guaranteed winner of a holiday gift for the kid in your life, look no further than this set by Coodoo. It comes with 40 pieces in different shapes and colors that they can use to create buildings and structures to their heart's content, making it just as educational as it is fun. Made of food-grade plastic, it's perfect for kids around ages 3 and up, and you might just enjoy playing with it too. This is the lowest price we've seen it — over 40% off — but you'll have to be a Prime member for the full discount.
"The magnetic tiles are a perfect toy for the industrious and busy toddler!" exclaimed a happy grandparent. "They are super sturdy and make building by little hands an easy success. Our 2 1/2-year-old grandson will spend an hour at a time building and enjoying imaginary play with these colorful tiles."
Bestamtoy Wooden Stacking Rocks$17$36Save $19 with coupon
Sunhe Yhk Magnetic Tiles Toys$31$52Save $21 with coupon
Lego Disney and Pixar ‘Up’ House$48$60Save $12
Squishmallows Maui the Pineapple Plush Toy$16$23Save $7
Taco vs. Burrito Card Game$18$25Save $7 with coupon
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.