The 100+ best extended October Prime Day deals at Amazon — save up to 80% this weekend
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
October Prime Day might have *officially* ended, but, in true Amazon fashion, the deals just keep coming! What can you still snag for a bargain? For starters, Apple AirPods are down to $89 (from $129), while a snazzy 43-inch Fire TV is a cool $100 off. We also found a sleek stick vacuum that rivals Dyson discounted by 75%, along with top-selling home goods, knife sets, fall fashion, beauty must-haves and tons more. Whether you're shopping for yourself or checking some names off your holiday gift list early (a $6 Darth Vader speaker, perhaps?), you're sure to find a slew of steals that belong in your cart. And since there's no telling how long these low prices will stick around, your best bet is to scoop 'em up quickly. Happy savings!
The best Amazon sales right now
Inse Cordless Vacuum$100$130Save $30 with coupon
Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener$10$30Save $20
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case$89$129Save $40
Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, Set of 2$25$50Save $25 with coupon
Apple iPad (9th Generation)$249$329Save $80
Insignia 43-Inch Fire TV$170$270Save $100
ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner 2.0$17$30Save $13
Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set$25$65Save $40
Beakey Makeup Sponge Set, 5-Pack$7$13Save $6
Satina High-Waisted Leggings$15$18Save $3
70% off or more
Sleek as a Dyson, minus the high price tag, this ultra-affordable Inse Cordless Vacuum just might make you enjoy cleaning your floors! A mere 3.2 pounds, it's super easy to take with you from room to room, and its 45 minutes of run-time should be sufficient for sucking up dust, dirt and debris from the whole house. We love that it turns into a handheld for reaching higher surfaces, and that it has a five-stage filtration system to capture 99.99% of particles floating around is the cherry on the sundae. This is the lowest we've seen it for in, well, ever.
"This vacuum is awesome for hardwood floors and pet hair," raved a content cleaner. "I use the low setting on the hard floors and the high setting on the carpets. We have struggled to find a vacuum that effectively cleans up all the pet hair we have without it just scattering it around. The cordless [style] is great and the battery life has been great."
Vanzon V40 Bluetooth Speaker$40$130Save $90 with coupon
Artistic Weavers Hapsburg Moroccan Shag Area Rug, 7'10" x 10'2"$177$610Save $433
Bitty Boomers Star Wars Darth Vader with Removable Helmet Bluetooth Speaker$6$25Save $19
50% off or more
Never have a dull moment in the kitchen again, thanks to this No. 1 bestselling Kitchellence knife sharpener. Equipped with three slots for sharpening, repairing, straightening and polishing, it'll take your old blades from obsolete to like new in just a few swipes. Plus, it comes with a handy cut-resistant glove to spare you from painful nicks. (It also happens to be the lowest price we've ever seen it.)
"I've had my poor chef's knife in a drawer and over the last year it's gotten dull and has a small dent on the blade," shared a satisfied shopper. "I just got this sharpener and used the three steps. And I gotta say, I'm impressed. I managed to cut through paper after doing the three-step sharpening. It's like the knife is brand new."
Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Bed Pillow$30$60Save $30
Nicebay Hair Straightener Brush$35$134Save $99 with coupon
Anzhixiu Car Neck Pillow$13$32Save $19 with coupon
Playtex Wireless Bra$15$39Save $24
CXK Wireless Earbuds$16$51Save $35 with coupon
Best deals on headphones and earbuds
There's a reason for the hype surrounding the newest Apple AirPods — many reasons, in fact. For starters, they offer rich, crisp sound and superior noise cancellation, allowing you to enjoy music, podcasts, audiobooks and more without outside commotion getting in the way. This model also allows you to control the volume simply by swiping the stem, and you'll even receive four pairs of silicone tips in different sizes for customized comfort. The only time we've seen these on sale for less this year was during Prime Day itself!
"I got this during a prime day sale, and it was one of my better financial decisions," raved an earbud enthusiast. "The audio is high quality, the case holds a charge for days at a time, and the headphones are really lightweight in my ears. I’ve tried to get by with cheaper Bluetooth headphones in the past, and this made me realize I should’ve just bought this and saved myself the time. It’s also easy to customize as you can buy protective cases for it."
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)$150$169Save $19
Ziuty Wireless Earbuds$16$30Save $14 with coupon
Tozo A1 Mini Wireless Earbuds$16$30Save $14 with coupon
Bose Noise-Canceling Wireless Headphones$279$379Save $100
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Headphones$480$549Save $69
Sony Noise-Canceling Wireless Headphones$300$350Save $50
Best home deals
Why keep sleeping on your flat-as-a-pancake pillow when these cloudlike Cozsinoor Cooling Pillows exist? (And at this price for a set of two!) Their soft hollow fiber filling strikes just the right balance between cushy and supportive, while the breathable cover helps keep night sweats at bay. Plus, they were designed for all sleep postures, whether you prefer to lie on your back, side or stomach. Be sure to apply the on-page coupon for the lowest price — a ridiculous $12 per pillow.
"I was honestly skeptical about these supposedly firm pillows," shared a (now) relieved fan. "First of all, they are not firm at all, they are like sleeping on a cloud. I have not had any neck pain since I have used them. I don’t know what the magic is in them, but I certainly hope that they continue to be wonderful and fluffy."
Losuy Cordless Electric Spin Scrubber$50$70Save $20
CGK Unlimited Sheet Set, Queen$28$40Save $12 with coupon
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase, Set of 2$6$12Save $6 with coupon
Contour Swan Original Body Pillow$60$80Save $20
Yankee Candle Home Sweet Home Scented Candle$17$31Save $14
Martha Stewart 100% Cotton Bath Towels, Set of 6$40$60Save $20
Serta 9-Inch Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Queen$350$499Save $149
Levoit Air Purifier$40$50Save $10 with coupon
O-Cedar ProMist MAX Spray Mop$29$48Save $19
Eddie Bauer Throw Blanket$17$30Save $13
Roundfire Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit$25$40Save $15
Best deals on tablets and tech
If you've been meaning to hop on the iPad train, now's your chance! This Apple iPad (9th Generation) has 64GB of memory storage capacity along with a crisp Retina display, front and back cameras, and Touch ID to ensure your information stays secure. Use it for everything from checking your email to browsing the web, sharing photos and even sketching! (You'll want an Apple Pencil for that, of course.) P.S. It's currently just $249 (down from $329), a Prime Day low.
"I got this for my 93-year-old mom," shared a generous gift-giver. "She's not very tech-savvy, but she loves her iPad. It has become her gateway to the world. She relies on FaceTime calls, as she is near-deaf, and being able to see someone's face really helps her understand them better. She uses it to watch her favorite shows and listen to her fave music. And she loves to play games on it. She is finding the Siri functions very helpful too."
Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet$120$150Save $30
The Battery Organizer and Tester$20$25Save $5 with coupon
Amazon Eero Mesh WiFi Router$45$70Save $25
Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop$750$999Save $249 with coupon
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite$273$430Save $157
Best $25-and-under deals
These wool dryer balls might not look like much at first glance, but there's a reason they're No. 1 bestsellers with tens of thousands of fans. Think of them as eco-friendly, reusable fabric softeners — just pop 'em into the dryer with your clothes and they'll shorten the drying time while reducing wrinkles and softening without chemicals. They're handmade in Nepal using 100% wool and make the best practical stocking stuffers — plus, you can score a six-pack for 35% off using the on-page coupon.
One Yahoo Life writer swears by these: "Instead of waiting for the dryer’s angry beep, I returned to the basement 15 minutes shy of the usual 30-minute dry time. Not only were my clothes completely dry and static-free, but they were so soft — as if they’d spent an hour in there with fabric softener and my favorite (chemical-laden) dryer sheet."
Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber$17$20Save $3
FiPlus PowerGrip T9 Grabber Tool$10$20Save $10
Stardrops — the Pink Stuff$5$6Save $1
Chom Chom Roller$25$32Save $7
Aerlang Massage Gun$23$26Save $3
Best TV deals
Whether you're into cozy Hallmark movies or Monday Night Football, we've now entered "Netflix and chill" season. And if you've been trying to enjoy your programs of choice on a staticky old set, suffer no more. This spiffy 43-inch Insignia Fire TV has thousands of perfect ratings to back it up, thanks to its crystal-clear 4K Ultra HD visuals, immersive DTS Studio Sound and easy access to your favorite streaming platforms, which you can browse via Alexa voice control. Oh, and we haven't seen its price dip this low in months.
"Bright screen, compact controller," wrote one verified viewer. "Easy to set up. Connections are easy to locate and use; adding my specific set of apps only took about 10 minutes with another 10 minutes to log into each one. Didn't even wait a day before tossing the old TV into recycling."
Insignia 24-Inch Fire TV$70$120Save $50
Insignia 32-Inch Fire TV$80$150Save $70
Amazon 32-Inch Fire TV$110$200Save $90
Amazon 40-Inch Fire TV$180$250Save $70
Samsung 55-Inch Smart TV$1,498$1,998Save $500
TCL 65-Inch Fire TV$400$530Save $130
Best auto deals
Car floor looking a little crumb-y? Then it's this No. 1 bestselling car vacuum to the rescue! Weighing just 2.4 pounds, it's easy to maneuver around your ride, whether you use it to zap up pet hair from the seats, fast-food remnants on the floor or the dust blanketing your dashboard. It comes with three attachments for targeting different types of spaces and messes, and its 16-foot cord means you'll have no trouble reaching the trunk. This model even has a handy light and HEPA filter to help purify the air! It's currently over 40% off — the only time we've seen it dip lower was during Prime Day itself.
“This is the best auto vacuum I have used,” wrote an impressed customer. “It gets the things that other vacuums have not, like the fine dust that collects on the dash and console. The attachments seem built for a car, as does the design and shape of this machine. Kudos to the design engineers. ThisWorx is well named because it does.”
Hotor Car Trash Can$10$18Save $8
AstroAI Tire Inflator$28$45Save $17
DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter$42$79Save $37 with coupon
Noco Boost Plus Car Battery Jump Starter$100$125Save $25
VacLife Tire Inflator$28$46Save $18 with coupon
Active Pets Dog Car Seat Cover$33$43Save $10 with coupon
Best vacuum deals
Thinking about swapping your bulky upright vacuum for a sleek stick model but don't want to shell out hundreds for a Dyson? This Fykee Cordless Vacuum is just the ticket, and it's priced just right ... by which we mean it's 75% off. Weighing just over 8 pounds, it's super portable, and its powerful motor (equipped with two suction modes) allows you to tackle messes big and small. The rotating floor brush is equipped with LED lights to ensure that you don't miss a spot, and for elevated areas, it conveniently transforms into a handheld. You get up to an estimated 35 minutes of run-time per charge.
"This vacuum is an amazing product," raved one happy homemaker. "It even comes with a hang-on-the-wall holder for the vacuum and all the attachments! The sound was surprisingly quiet, and it was lightweight as well. I like how all the attachments are self-explanatory in how they connect to the vacuum. ... I look forward to using this for all the messes that my kids make throughout the day."
Shark Ion Robot Vacuum$180$230Save $50
Yeedi Robot Vacuum$120$300Save $180 with coupon
Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Vacuum$150$250Save $100
Okp K3 Robot Vacuum$92$140Save $48
Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner$180$240Save $60
Best kitchen deals
Not only is this Cuisinart 12-Piece Knife Set going to give your kitchen a lovely pop of color, it's also going to make slicing and dicing a lot less taxing. Equipped with premium stainless-steel blades, they're sharp, for sure, but also have a ceramic coating to keep food from sticking to them. Plus, their individual hues allow you to color-code, should you want one knife reserved for meat, one for veggies, etc. Oh, and did we mention they come with a lifetime warranty? A good knife alone can cost as much as this whole set at full price, so that they're now less than $5 each is like a slice of heaven.
"This knife set made me a pro in the kitchen," wrote a happy home cook. "They cut like butter. They wash like glass. ... I actually purchased these knives for my husband and my son. My husband is the cook in the house, and my son is learning. I wanted them to have good stuff to use and no more of that cheap junk that you have to saw to cut meat. These knives cut in one little slice. Now I'm in the kitchen cutting up stuff, probably for no good reason."
KitchenClouds Anti-Fatigue Mat$16$36Save $20
Crock-Pot Large 8 Quart Programmable Slow Cooker$56$100Save $44 with coupon
Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer$90$160Save $70
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker$90$100Save $10
Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer$15$30Save $15
Nepresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Maker by De'Longhi$139$209Save $70
Martha Stewart Lockton Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set$133$180Save $47
Best beauty and wellness deals
In case you haven't gotten sucked into the world of beauty TikTok, everyone on the app is using these cute, No. 1 bestselling makeup sponges to perfectly blend their foundation and concealer for a pro-level finish. Their contoured tips allow you to reach those narrow areas surrounding the eyes, while the wider side is helpful for quick application on your cheeks and forehead. Use 'em wet or dry, depending on the makeup you're applying — liquid or powder — and when you're done, just clean them off so you can use them again. They're nearly 50% off — just about $1 for each of the five sponges in the set.
"As a professional makeup artist, these sponges are absolutely amazing!" gushed one beauty buff. "Much better than all the other major brands out there. These beautiful sponges make sure your foundation and powders glide on like butter. This is my second order."
Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush$40$60Save $20
Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion$9$15Save $6
Cosrx Advanced Snail Mucin 96% Power Essence$15$25Save $11
L’Oréal Paris Revitalift$19$33Save $14
Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil$10$14Save $4
Dermora Foot Peel Mask$13$25Save $12 with coupon
Pritech Electric Callus Remover$19$30Save $11 with coupon
Venus Visage Teeth Whitening Pen, 2-Pack$16$30Save $14 with coupon
Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen$20$25Save $5
Renpho Massage Gun$60$110Save $50 with coupon
Best clothing and fashion deals
A solid pair of leggings are an autumn must, and if you're in the market for a comfy new pair, you won't do much better than these No. 1 bestsellers from Satina. Super soft and comfy with just the right amount of compression, they'll have you feeling nice and supported, whether you're lounging around at home or wearing them on the go. Pair 'em with an oversize sweater and some cute boots, and you've got an effortlessly cute fall ensemble. There's one size designed to fit S-L and another to fit XL-XXL — and good luck choosing between the 15 colors and prints. At just $15, go ahead and stock up!
"These are my favorite leggings!" exclaimed a stylish shopper. "They fit perfectly and are very soft and stretchy! People think they are Lululemon leggings and give me compliments on them all the time! Totally recommend!"
Wirarpa High-Waisted Briefs, 5-Pack$25$41Save $16 with coupon
Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe$60$75Save $15
Travelambo Leather RFID-Blocking Wallet$10$13Save $3
Dokotoo Fuzzy Hoodie$35$44Save $9
Levi's New Boyfriend Jeans$50$70Save $20
Gloria Vanderbilt High-Rise Tapered Jean$12$48Save $36
Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Sneaker$40$60Save $20
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.