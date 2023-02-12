Amazon just dropped the motherlode of early Presidents' Day deals— score a Lenovo laptop for over 60% off

Fall in love with the best deals on Amazon! (Photo: Amazon)

60%-or-more-off deals

This laptop will take you anywhere you want to go. (Photo: Amazon)

This super fast, ingeniously thin IdeaPad is on sale right now for just $372 at Amazon and stands as one of the biggest Lenovo laptop deals we've ever seen. It brings the power of 8GB high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run multiple applications and browser tabs all at once, with fast bootup and data transfer for just about anything you need to do, especially with the Windows 11 Home OS built right in. One shopper called it an "unbelievable value for the price," and you know what? They're right. So snap one (or two) up while you can!

$357 $959 at Amazon

Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $117 $500 Save $383 with coupon See at Amazon

Suuson Phone Holder for Car $10 $26 Save $16 See at Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets $10 $25 Save $15 See at Amazon

Otium Wireless Earbuds $10 $57 Save $47 See at Amazon

50%-or-more-off deals

Wash, prep, cook, and clean in total comfort down to your toesies. (Photo: Amazon)

If you're an avid home entertainer, or just the one responsible for getting dinner on the table every night, your entire body will thank you for taking advantage of this cushy (heh, heh) deal. KitchenClouds' anti-fatigue mat will give your feet so much relief that your whole body will be thanking you.

"I am so happy I bought this," wrote one of 4,400 five-star fans. "I spend a lot of time in the kitchen cooking. My feet get sore easily after working in retail for 15 years wearing awful shoes. Any comfort I can get at home doing something I love is well worth the investment. Super cushiony," she declared. "I ordered a different brand, and [it] did not come close to this one!"

$16 $35 at Amazon

Black+Decler dustbuster QuickClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum $39 $61 Save $22 See at Amazon

Moerdeng Women's Waterproof Ski Jacket $40 $90 Save $50 See at Amazon

Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds $23 $50 Save $27 with coupon See at Amazon

Headphones and earbuds

Listen like a Pro. (Photo: Amazon)

Get ready to listen to your faves in a whole new way! These second generation AirPods Pros are slightly better at noise cancellation than the first iteration. They also offer an increased battery life (up to 30 hours) for their case, and up to six hours of listening time. But the best part just might be the U1 chip feature, which basically works like an Apple AirTag and helps you find your AirPods if they're lost. Reviewers also say this model provides better sound quality and noise cancellation when making phone calls. "The sound quality is excellent, with clear and balanced audio across all frequency ranges. The noise-cancellation feature is highly effective, blocking out background noise and allowing you to focus on your music or phone calls.... Overall, the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) earbuds are a great investment for anyone looking for high-quality, convenient, and versatile earbuds," shared one satisfied audiophile.

$200 $249 at Amazon

Golrex Bluetooth Headphones $30 $90 Save $60 with coupon See at Amazon

Apple EarPods Headphones $17 $29 Save $12 See at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones $279 $329 Save $50 See at Amazon

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 $329 $379 Save $50 See at Amazon

$25 and under deals

Banish dirt, dust, and gunk with this powerful purple wonder. (Photo: Amazon)

This social media–famous cleaning gel has just gotten an upgrade! It's designed to clean car air vents, steering wheels, console panels, storage bins, cup holders, door handles, dashboards and other hard-to-reach spaces — just push it into any besmirched nooks and crannies and watch it soak up dust and crumbs galore!

Reviewers are pleasantly surprised by how effective this lil' blob is: "Cleaned areas of my car that I never was able to clean, and did it quickly and easily. Love this glob of cleanliness."

$7 $12 at Amazon

Seropy Roll Up Dish Drying Rack $10 $13 Save $3 See at Amazon

Yankee Candle, Pink Sands Scented $15 $28 Save $13 See at Amazon

Sharpie S-Gel Gel Pens, Medium Point (0.7mm), Assorted Colors (12 Count) $14 $29 Save $16 See at Amazon

TVs

Get the hookup on 4K quality. (Photo: Amazon)

Enjoy breathtaking 4K movies and TV shows at four times the resolution of Full HD and access thousands of shows via Fire TV and your favorite apps! This Insignia's 50-inch screen is big and beautiful, providing four times the resolution of full HD. It's also got Fire TV built in, so you can access thousands of shows, movies and games all via one easy-to-navigate interface. Not easy enough? You can even control it with your voice — just ask Alexa to launch apps, search for titles, play music and more.

One enamored five-star reviewer wrote: "The price cannot be beat. The picture is phenomenal. And the ease of the built-in Fire is the cherry on top."

$240 $400 at Amazon

TCL 32-inch Class 3-Series HD 720p LED Smart Roku TV $138 $230 Save $92 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV $320 $470 Save $150 See at Amazon

Hisense 50-Inch Class R6 Series Dolby Vision HDR 4K Roku Smart TV $250 $450 Save $200 See at Amazon

Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV $90 $170 Save $80 See at Amazon

Cult faves

Hey, Alexa? Let's get this savings party started. (Photo: Amazon)

If you're not already one of the over 825,000 five-star reviewers of the Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen, it's time to bring Alexa home — the Dot is now just $25 (down from $40). The Echo Dot is Amazon's most popular smart speaker, packing the power of Alexa into a compact footprint that can fit most small spaces. With the Echo Dot you can stream music, listen to the news, check the weather, control compatible smart-home devices, and more. And Alexa has skills: You're always just one "Hey, Alexa" away from tracking fitness, playing games, and tens of thousands of other possibilities.

"I never thought I'd say this, but Alexa with Echo has enhanced the enjoyment of my home," reflected one satisfied Amazon shopper. "I love my Echo Dot."

$25 $40 at Amazon

TubShroom Tub Hair Catcher Drain Protector $13 $20 Save $7 See at Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K $30 $50 Save $20 See at Amazon

ChomChom Reusable Pet Hair Remover $25 $32 Save $7 with coupon See at Amazon

Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch $123 $150 Save $27 See at Amazon

Auto

A place for your trash, and all your trash in its place. (Photo: Amazon)

Do you get annoyed by the little bits of garbage that accumulate in the car — wrappers, tissues, bottles, you know the deal — but don't have a place to put them? Well, consider your problem solved with Hotor's ingenious leak-proof car trash can. This large-capacity (two-gallon) bin is ideal for road trips, and side pockets make it an super-handy storage space. Plus, it perfectly fits just about any model of car!

"The BEST trash can for the car I have come across!!" raved one happy driver. "If you’re thinking about buying this, do it; I got the black color, and it goes unnoticed in my car!!!"

$10 $25 at Amazon

FBB Phone Mount for Car $16 $40 Save $24 See at Amazon

Seaaes 51-inch Extendable Ice Scraper and Snow Brush with Squeegee $13 $36 Save $23 See at Amazon

Honey-Can-Do Soft Storage Chest $20 $32 Save $12 See at Amazon

Vacuums

Suck up all the crumbs, dust, and dirt your heart desires...you know, if that's your idea of a good time. (Photo: Amazon)

This classic Dustbuster is so lightweight, it’s a joy to maneuver around couch cushions. A lithium ion battery brings massive power, and the translucent dirt bowl lets you see all the detritus you're no longer walking, sitting, or lying on — so satisfying! And no need to worry about filter-gunk buildup, thanks to the Dustbuster’s cyclonic action. Just suck up all the nasty, empty the bagless dirt bin and go about your life.

$39 $61 at Amazon

OKP K3 Robot Vacuum Cleaner $130 $420 Save $290 See at Amazon

Shark 2-in-1 Cordless Handheld Vacuum Ultracyclone System $100 $150 Save $50 See at Amazon

Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner $89 $260 Save $171 See at Amazon

Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $117 $500 Save $383 with coupon See at Amazon

Kitchen

A lesser, hack-ier retail website might say, "This deal on Henckels knives is a cut above." But not us, nope, never! Too classy. (Photo: Amazon)

Shoppers say this 15-piece set of precision Henckels knives actually makes cooking easier, and even safer! “These are really nice knives. I’ve been looking for a while and wanted a set that was easy to grip and [doesn’t slip] out of hand, due to hand injuries. These are just what I needed, and at a great price,” wrote one kitchen warrior. How great? How's 62% off grab you?

$130 $345 at Amazon

Dash Mini Waffle Maker $15 $20 Save $5 See at Amazon

Instant Essentials 4-quart Air Fryer Oven $55 $80 Save $25 See at Amazon

T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized 2-Piece Cookware Set $40 $61 Save $21 See at Amazon

Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast-Iron 8-inch Skillet $15 $26 Save $11 See at Amazon

Bedding and home

Make both sides of the pillow the "cool" side. Time to start living the dream. (Photo: Amazon)

Tend to sweat while you sleep? These chill pillows are specially designed to keep your head cool. They're packed with gel-infused memory foam and covered in bamboo fabric to wick away sweat and moisture. Add or remove fill as needed for that "just right" feel.

"I sleep very hot and was doubtful, but that was dismissed when I fell asleep," said a self-described "picky sleeper." "No readjusting my pillow or moving another one under it for more support. I am a stomach/side sleeper, and this pillow is AWESOME! I have a memory foam pillow, and it sinks and is hot. The shredded foam has made all the difference." Don't forget to add the on-page coupon for an additional 30% off.

$35 with coupon $64 at Amazon

Weighted Idea Cooling Weighted Blanket (Twin Size, 15 lbs.) $30 $54 Save $24 See at Amazon

Sidney Sleep Sidney Sleep Side and Back Sleeper Pillow for Neck and Shoulder Pain Relief $45 $80 Save $35 with coupon See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Bed Pillows (Queen Pack of 2) $24 $65 Save $41 with coupon See at Amazon

Utopia Bedding Quilted Fitted Mattress Pad (Queen) $16 $24 Save $8 See at Amazon

Storage and Organization

For illustrative purposes only...cuz if you've got this many towels in your house, you've got bigger problems than where to store them. (Photo: Amazon)

If you're anything like me, the hibernating season of winter means you're going through your wardrobe, sorting out "to keep" and "to donate," and getting ready for spring cleaning. If you need to throw some out-of-season duds into storage, HomeHacks Storage Clothing Organizers are your new best friends! They're plenty spacious and have convenient clear windows so you can see what kind of wonders lie inside without having to open the sturdy zippers. "The set is lightweight and sturdy. I was able to store a considerable amount of thick sweaters/tops, saving hanging space, preventing them from becoming misshapen," shared one shipshape shopper.

$12 with coupon $33 at Amazon

ClearSpace Plastic Storage Bins $40 $50 Save $10 See at Amazon

Solejazz 2-Tier Under Sink Organizer (2 pack) $36 $50 Save $14 with coupon See at Amazon

Hoojo Refrigerator Organizer Bins $20 $31 Save $11 See at Amazon

Lifewit Large Capacity Clothes Storage Bag Organizer (3-Pack) $20 $30 Save $10 See at Amazon

Beauty and wellness

Wintertime hates your skin. Time to show it some love. (Photo: Amazon)

This skin-brightening serum uses an "optimal" 20% vitamin C concentration to resurface and rejuvenate aging skin, with retinol, jojoba oil, vitamin E, aloe vera and MSM (aka methylsulfonylmethane, a supplement believed to strenghten your skin's keratin) lending a hand to help accelerate new cell turnover. Over 25,000 five-star reviewers swear by it: "This vitamin C serum is the best I've ever used on my extremely sensitive skin," shared one. "It has lightened my dark spots and given my skin a nice radiant glow while also settling down my acne-prone skin. I will be purchasing their other products soon. My skin has never looked as great as it does now."

$12 $20 at Amazon

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum for Face $22 $30 Save $8 See at Amazon

Braun Epilator Silk-épil 5 5-810 Hair Removal Shaver $80 See at Amazon

Bioderma Sensibio H2O Soothing Micellar Cleansing Water $14 $19 Save $5 See at Amazon

CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream $15 $22 Save $7 See at Amazon

Style

It's not too late to look cool, stay warm and save big this winter! (Photo: Amazon)

Moardeng's stylish snowboarding jacket is made of high-quality polyester, with a fiber-like micro-pore structure to let air move more freely through it. This means body heat and sweat created during physical activity transfers away from the body, keeping you dry and cozy, no matter where your adventures take you.

Trust this intrepid explorer: "I was able to sleep at 3,700 meters in the Acatenango Volcano without getting frozen! The next day I even went up to the summit (approximately 3,970 meters), and still the jacket did its work." Impressive!

$40 $90 at Amazon

Leggings Depot Relaxed fit Jogger $14 $24 Save $10 See at Amazon

Ewedoos Women's Yoga Pants with Pockets $20 $36 Save $16 See at Amazon

Pleneal 5 Pack Wool Socks for Women $8 $21 Save $12 See at Amazon

Ofeefan Tunic Sweater Top $17 $27 Save $10 See at Amazon

Tablets and tech

We'd like to put a plug — make that eight plugs — in for this space-saving wonder. (Photo: Amazon)

This ultra-slim extender turns a standard two-AC wall outlet into six, along with a USB-A port and a USB-C port — all surge-protected. At just over one inch thick, this 8-in-1 gives you way more power options while taking up hardly any space. Shoppers love the slim profile: "I have several USB outlet extenders around my house to plug in the increasing amount of devices that don't have a power adapter included. I like this outlet extender because I have a couple outlets behind TV stands or nightstands. This lets me push the furniture closer to the wall without worrying about breaking the USB cables," noted a satisfied reviewer.

$22 $25 at Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite (16 GB) $110 $150 Save $40 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet $60 $120 Save $60 See at Amazon

Lenovo X1 Carbon 6th Generation Ultrabook $430 $1,149 Save $719 See at Amazon

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i - 2-in-1 Chromebook Laptop Computer $300 $430 Save $130 See at Amazon

