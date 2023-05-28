I'm an interior designer and here are the best rugs at Amazon's Memorial Day sale — starting at $20

This Memorial Day, save huge on a slew of eye-catching rugs, from washables to indoor-outdoor must-haves. (Photo: Amazon)

A beautiful room evolves from the ground up, and nothing sets a space like a special rug. But a good base can be pricey, unless you shop smart. Amazon has just dropped drastic Memorial Day discounts on area rugs to spruce up your home, indoors and out. That means you can finally let go of that threadbare runner in your front hall, the stained sisal in your den and that sad, soiled rug on your deck. As an interior designer and founder of Burrow & Nest Design Studio, I'm excited to guide you in finding "The One." Remember, the rug is the foundation for all your furnishings; it needs to ground the room. It should be practical, pretty and large enough for your space. I've selected some true beauties below, but you can also explore the full rug sale, too. Now then, let's level up your floor!

NuLoom NuLoom Ren Vintage Floral Machine Washable, 8 x 10 ft. $183 $288 Save $105 Most of my clients have kids and/or pets (and a resulting penchant for wine), so easy-to-clean rugs are a must. Washable rugs are becoming increasingly popular because, well, they're amazing. Just pop one in your washer and it comes out like new. Try this pretty peach number to soften a room. $183 at Amazon

Said a thrilled customer: "I initially bought this because it’s washable and easy to clean. I’m super sensitive to all the nasty chemicals they treat area rugs with, so I have to have something I can wash. This doesn’t even have a smell to start with, which is amazing. It’s really pretty, true to the photos online, and I even bought the matching runner. It’s very flat and it doesn’t slide around. I hope they make more of these washable designs."

Loloi Chris Loves Julia x Loloi Rosemarie Collection, 9 x 12 ft. $305 $729 Save $424 If you have a larger living room or bedroom, a 9 x 12 ft. rug is an ideal size, and this one is an epic 58% off. A successful collaboration between DIY experts Chris and Julia Marcum and the award-winning Loloi brand, this Egyptian-made rug is a classic that can work in any aesthetic. The vintage style blends with traditional or juxtaposes contemporary. $305 at Amazon

"The most beautiful rug," said one happy shopper. "The colors are bold but soft at the same time! ... I have it in three different rooms. It’s thin, which I love, as it prevents from flattening and matting. I’ve put rug pads under them for an extra cushion. Very soft to the touch."

Safavieh Safavieh Madison Collection, 8 x 10 ft. $159 $640 Save $481 With close to 21,000 perfect reviews, this distressed rug provides an attractive Moroccan vibe that's on-trend. Safavieh hit the mark with this neutral silver-gray combo — a gorgeous subtle palette that complements everything. Made of polypropylene, customers adore how cleanable it is, and if you read the reviews, you can see it's been put through the ringer. This superhero of a rug can be yours for 75% off. $159 at Amazon

This reviewer raved about the durability: "I was skeptical about buying a cream-colored rug with dogs and kids in the house but I loved the look so I went for it. First off the rug is beautiful. The colors are vibrant and the material is really great quality. Secondly and most importantly, stains come out very easily! We’ve had mud, food, puke, coffee, poop and really any horrendous spill you can think of on this rug, and it cleans out so much easier than I could have ever expected."

Nourison Nourison Jubilant Floral, 7 x 10 ft. $107 $190 Save $83 Another epic discount, this Nourison floral is nearly 45% off. A durable do-it-all in 100% polypropylene, this rug would look equally attractive in a home office or nursery as it would in a sophisticated living room or bedroom. I'm digging the monochromatic colors that allow the pattern to pop. $107 at Amazon

"I bought this carpet for my bedroom and it is truly beautiful," reported a fan. "The manufacturer's pictures are very accurate to its looks. It brings a bit of class to its surroundings. The pile is thick and plush and the edges are well bound. My carpet is a most perfect addition to my bedroom and the price was very reasonable."

Loloi II Loloi II Layla Collection Traditional, 7'6" x 9'6" $177 $479 Save $302 Dark and dreamy and oh so handsome, this olive colorway peppered with deep grays grounds a dining area, living room or home office perfectly. The Oriental style blends well with traditional looks or adds a nice contrast to modern furnishings. Save a hefty 63%. $177 at Amazon

"Absolutely gorgeous!" says a pleased purchaser. "It came rolled (no wrinkles). It was well packaged and arrived quickly. I love it so much that I plan to purchase another one for my dining room. Quite honestly, this was one of the best purchases I have ever made on Amazon. For those of you looking for a thick area rug, this is not it. I wanted something beautiful and thin, and that's exactly what it is. I highly recommend."

Andecor Andecor Soft Fluffy Bedroom Rug, 3 x 5 ft. $19 $38 Save $19 with coupon For under your toes, I love a fluffy flokati style rug. This petite pick is perfect for the edge of your bed, so your feet are warm and cozy when you get up in the morning. Layer it over a flat pile rug for a boho look or snuggle up on it in front of the fireplace. Save $19 with coupon $19 at Amazon

Said a cozy customer: "Love this rug. Perfect for making a space a little cozier. Nice and plush padding. Easy to sweep off."

Unique Loom Unique Loom Sofia Collection Area Rug, Grand 8 x 11 ft. $150 $403 Save $253 Save 63% on this stain-resistant Turkish loomed rug. The tonal suzani pattern adds interest with a twist on traditional. A low pile makes it a go-anywhere favorite, even under doorways. Available in 10 different hues, this rug can be formal or fun. $150 at Amazon

A satisfied mom shared, "The rug is beautiful, just as it looks in the picture. It’s very soft, the kids love lying on it!"

NuLoom NuLoom Marli Machine Washable Faded Medallion Rug, 4 x 6 ft. $43 $86 Save $43 Save 50% on this washable wonder. Dirty? Just toss in the wash — no separate backing layer to worry about. This Southwestern-inspired pattern would look great in your kitchen in this smaller size. Or how about the entry foyer? The options are endless with a variety of sizes available. $43 at Amazon

A five-star reviewer raved, "I have a few already; they are fantastic. Get better with each wash as I like the fading of colors. Nonslip backing is amazing and one doesn’t need to mess with additional mats."

Home Dynamix Nicole Miller New York Patio Country Calla Herringbone Indoor/Outdoor, 7'9" x 10'2" $89 $160 Save $71 with coupon Don't forget outside — an amazing rug can ground a deck or patio, making a homey atmosphere that evokes real outdoor living. The snazzy chevron is a delight. Go large here, too, because bigger is always better. Design tip — at a minimum, the front feet of your furniture should sit on the rug. Save $71 with coupon $89 at Amazon

This sunny reviewer agreed: "Can’t say enough great things about this rug! This is a really tough and durable woven material and has been rained on several times and dries fairly quickly. It definitely pulls our entire outdoor space together and is very sleek."

JONATHAN Y Ourika Moroccan Geometric Textured Weave Indoor-Outdoor Area Rug, 8 x 10 ft. $122 $321 Save $199 Another instant classic for your open-air oasis! This outdoor rug creates that coveted cozy living or dining room vibe. I love this Ourika Moroccan rug in deep navy and beige because it's neutral enough that you can stay subdued or add pops of color with furniture and accessories. Plus, the dark color hides dirt until you can hose it off. And right now you can save a whopping 62% on this beauty! $122 at Amazon

One grateful reviewer wrote, "Exactly what I was looking for. Dries quickly, stays in place and isn't slippery when wet. Laid flat right away and no issues with rolled edges. Very happy with my purchase and have gotten a lot of compliments."

If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here.

Here’s everything you need to know about Memorial Day sales, plus all the best deals on the internet — kept fresh by our team of shopping editors. See all of our Memorial Day sales coverage across Yahoo, Engadget and In the Know, here.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

