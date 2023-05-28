I'm an interior designer and here are the best rugs at Amazon's Memorial Day sale — starting at $20
A beautiful room evolves from the ground up, and nothing sets a space like a special rug. But a good base can be pricey, unless you shop smart. Amazon has just dropped drastic Memorial Day discounts on area rugs to spruce up your home, indoors and out. That means you can finally let go of that threadbare runner in your front hall, the stained sisal in your den and that sad, soiled rug on your deck. As an interior designer and founder of Burrow & Nest Design Studio, I'm excited to guide you in finding "The One." Remember, the rug is the foundation for all your furnishings; it needs to ground the room. It should be practical, pretty and large enough for your space. I've selected some true beauties below, but you can also explore the full rug sale, too. Now then, let's level up your floor!
NuLoom Ren Vintage Floral Machine Washable, 8 x 10 ft.
Said a thrilled customer: "I initially bought this because it’s washable and easy to clean. I’m super sensitive to all the nasty chemicals they treat area rugs with, so I have to have something I can wash. This doesn’t even have a smell to start with, which is amazing. It’s really pretty, true to the photos online, and I even bought the matching runner. It’s very flat and it doesn’t slide around. I hope they make more of these washable designs."
Chris Loves Julia x Loloi Rosemarie Collection, 9 x 12 ft.
"The most beautiful rug," said one happy shopper. "The colors are bold but soft at the same time! ... I have it in three different rooms. It’s thin, which I love, as it prevents from flattening and matting. I’ve put rug pads under them for an extra cushion. Very soft to the touch."
Safavieh Madison Collection, 8 x 10 ft.
This reviewer raved about the durability: "I was skeptical about buying a cream-colored rug with dogs and kids in the house but I loved the look so I went for it. First off the rug is beautiful. The colors are vibrant and the material is really great quality. Secondly and most importantly, stains come out very easily! We’ve had mud, food, puke, coffee, poop and really any horrendous spill you can think of on this rug, and it cleans out so much easier than I could have ever expected."
Nourison Jubilant Floral, 7 x 10 ft.
"I bought this carpet for my bedroom and it is truly beautiful," reported a fan. "The manufacturer's pictures are very accurate to its looks. It brings a bit of class to its surroundings. The pile is thick and plush and the edges are well bound. My carpet is a most perfect addition to my bedroom and the price was very reasonable."
Loloi II Layla Collection Traditional, 7'6" x 9'6"
"Absolutely gorgeous!" says a pleased purchaser. "It came rolled (no wrinkles). It was well packaged and arrived quickly. I love it so much that I plan to purchase another one for my dining room. Quite honestly, this was one of the best purchases I have ever made on Amazon. For those of you looking for a thick area rug, this is not it. I wanted something beautiful and thin, and that's exactly what it is. I highly recommend."
Andecor Soft Fluffy Bedroom Rug, 3 x 5 ft.
Said a cozy customer: "Love this rug. Perfect for making a space a little cozier. Nice and plush padding. Easy to sweep off."
Unique Loom Sofia Collection Area Rug, Grand 8 x 11 ft.
A satisfied mom shared, "The rug is beautiful, just as it looks in the picture. It’s very soft, the kids love lying on it!"
A five-star reviewer raved, "I have a few already; they are fantastic. Get better with each wash as I like the fading of colors. Nonslip backing is amazing and one doesn’t need to mess with additional mats."
Nicole Miller New York Patio Country Calla Herringbone Indoor/Outdoor, 7'9" x 10'2"
This sunny reviewer agreed: "Can’t say enough great things about this rug! This is a really tough and durable woven material and has been rained on several times and dries fairly quickly. It definitely pulls our entire outdoor space together and is very sleek."
One grateful reviewer wrote, "Exactly what I was looking for. Dries quickly, stays in place and isn't slippery when wet. Laid flat right away and no issues with rolled edges. Very happy with my purchase and have gotten a lot of compliments."
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
