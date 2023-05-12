We found a secret Amazon section for like-new tech deals: Apple, Beats, Samsung — up to 70% off

With prices this low, why wouldn't you go Renewed? (Photo: Amazon)

We all know that Amazon is bursting with deals on brand-new products. But did you know that a world of even more ridonculous bargains awaits you at Amazon Renewed? What, pray tell, is Amazon Renewed? It's a little-known Amazon section where you can find refurbished electronics and home appliances at up to 60% off retail. We'll give you a minute to take that in.

Ready? Okay, here's how it works. Amazon accepts trade-ins on top products from popular brands, inspects and refurbishes these items, then makes them available — in like-new form — at shockingly low prices. And for you skeptics out there, take a chill pill: Every item is backed by the Amazon Renewed Guarantee, which promises a replacement or refund within 90 days if it doesn't work to your satisfaction.

And, of course, Prime members get free speedy shipping of Amazon Renewed purchases, just like they do on the main site. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here.

You'll be impressed with the caliber of products available at AR, and even more impressed with the prices. In the mix this week: A Roku Ultra at a 50% discount and a Samsung Frame TV for $359 off.

As for the fine print: Products will arrive in excellent working order, tested and thoroughly cleaned by professional technicians. Some may not ship in their original packaging, but they'll come complete with needed accessories. And while some items might not be entirely scratch-free, Amazon guarantees "no visible cosmetic imperfections when held at an arm’s length." Meaning, though the items are not new-new, you'll hardly be able to tell the difference — except in terms of the money you're saving.

Here are some of the steals available right now on Amazon Renewed:

ONN Onn Dual Dash Cam $18 $25 Save $7 with coupon Let this dash cam catch all the action on the highway, whether you're trying to protect yourself or show off something unbelievable (like when Bigfoot runs across the road in front of you). Save $7 with coupon $18 at Amazon

"That camera is actually a good camera overall, I have nothing bad to say about it. It's a plug-and-play camera and the controls are easy to operate and toggle. I love the screen-in-screen design for the interior camera the wide view and also the night vision is pretty clear as well. Awesome camera," said one reviewer.

"Indispensable," said one user. "I use these for at least an hour a day. At work, I typically have them in for a few hours at a time and I pop them in their case to charge when I'm away from my desk. The case holds multiple charges for the AirPods themselves. I use them at the gym and sweat has caused me no issues. The tips pop off and on easily enough to clean them from time to time. I bought myself a pair a year or two ago and I have not gone a week without them since. Loved them so much that I bought my sister a pair for Christmas."

Amazon Roku Ultra Streaming Media Player $59 $129 Save $70 The Roku Ultra lets you turn nearly any TV into a smart TV. Stream all your favorite movies and shows, and enjoy cool perks like a voice-activated remote and lost remote finder. $59 at Amazon

"I've only had this Roku for a few hours but am already in love with it," said a happy customer. "Easy install in about 10 minutes. The picture on my 4K TV is much crisper and lifelike. It is very fast and responsive. Apps load fast and haven't had one buffer since hooking it up."

Amazon Samsung 43-Inch The Frame TV $675 $998 Save $323 Few TVs have built up a cult following like the Frame, which can display artwork and photos when your TV is "off." While they're not cheap, you can snag this model for $641 — a new one would run you $1,000! $675 at Amazon

"I love this TV," shared a satisfied shopper. "It is beautiful. I don’t watch much TV, so the idea of it being a visually appealing item sold me. I don’t really know what is 'refurbished' about it, as there haven’t been any issues."

Amazon Oculus Meta Quest 2 $350 $400 Save $50 This massively popular VR headset gives you seriously impressive immersive entertainment, whether you're gaming or watching a "live" concert. Brand-new versions cost upwards of $400. $350 at Amazon

"Words can’t explain how amazing this is," raved a five-star fan. "You are in a whole different world as soon as you put this headset on. It’s truly a really great experience. It’s fast, it’s up-to-date and it has cool features already downloaded on it. You must get it for your family; is truly an amazing experience."

Apple Apple iPad (10.2-Inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB) $200 $234 Save $34 A long battery life and fantastic resolution will have you glued to this device all day long. $200 at Amazon

One shopper said, "I bought this in acceptable condition, just taking a chance. Well, I am quite happy. Didn’t want to spend the full money for a new iPad... If I leave the wifi off it barely uses any power. Three days I haven’t charged it and still at 88%. My old iPad turned off in 6hrs no matter how many settings I changed. If anything changes I’ll update, but it came in great shape physically and I’m not noticing any internal issues."

Dell Dell Latitude 7490 Laptop $324 $365 Save $41 This puppy comes with 16GB of DDR4 memory, a 512GB SSD, and a clockspeed of up to 1.9GHz. $324 at Amazon

"Best laptop I've owned," one customer said. "16GB RAM and a solid i7 for $300-400? This thing handles everything I’ve thrown at it so far. It’s not a gaming laptop if you’re looking for that, but I’ve done some decently tasking things, such as making music with Reaper (with a Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 and midi inputs) along with some programming and software engineering things. This computer is absolutely worth the buy. I would easily buy another one."

Amazon Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum and Mop $350 $600 Save $250 with coupon This mopping robot vacuum isn't messing around, with sonic mapping over multiple levels and a strong 2,500 PA suction. Control all the action from your phone. You'll save nearly 50% by choosing Renewed. Save $250 with coupon $350 at Amazon

"Love, love, love my RRS7," said a fan. "I run it about every other day. We have two dogs and four adults in the house. Sometimes five if the college student is home! The mop has three intensity levels, the vacuum has four levels including quiet. The app allows for rooms to be named and separated so you can do one at a time or two or more at a time or the whole first or second floor. Allows for multiple floor mapping. Hallways, laundry room, bathrooms, etc."

Amazon Vizio 43-Inch V-Series 4K UHD LED TV $218 $350 Save $132 A brand-new Vizio TV of this size would run you close to $400! Enjoy Dolby Vision HDR, along with instant access to all your favorite streaming apps and services. There's even a voice-controlled remote. $218 at Amazon

"Great quality," said a five-star fan. "This TV is like having a jumbo smartphone — great!"

Amazon Cuisinart Air Fryer $100 $170 Save $70 This brawny multitasker has a 17-liter capacity that can roast up to three pounds of chicken wings or toast six bagel halves. Choose from functions like AirFry, Bake, Broil, Pizza, Roast, Toast and more. $100 at Amazon

"It's excellent," said a happy customer. "What needs to be crunchy is air-fried, and it toasts bread really nice. I love having the basket, the tray and the grid all together. It's just me and my husband, so we don't have to use the oven for many things. It's also very sturdy."

Amazon Ryobi 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless String Trimmer $90 $105 Save $15 This battery-powered trimmer takes on overgrown weeds, allowing you to get that perfectly manicured look. It also has a pivoting head for hard-to-reach spots. $90 at Amazon

Shared one five-star reviewer: "I wish I had ordered one sooner! I used this all summer, and it is so much lighter and easier to use than any gas trimmer I've ever had! A fully charged battery has lasted for the entire time of trimming my rather large yard. Extremely happy with the tool!"

Dell Dell 11.6-inch Convertible 2-in-1 Touchscreen Chromebook $90 $136 Save $46 Brand new Dell Chromebooks cost about $440 — this one's less than one fifth that much! Enjoy a touchscreen and convertible 11.6-inch display, along with Intel HD graphics for a sharp look. $90 at Amazon

"This was billed as used but it appears to be new," reported one five-star reviewer. "I've only had it for a few days but, so far, I am very pleased with it."

Amazon Apple Watch Series 6 $199 $218 Save $19 The latest Apple Watch will soak you for about $400. Track your workouts, sleep, heart rhythm, blood oxygen and more with this handy (wrist-y?) device, along with sending texts and taking calls. $199 at Amazon

"Looks brand-new!" writes an elated shopper, who picked up a renewed Apple Watch in Space Gray. "Watch looks and performs just as well as a new one. Honestly, IDK why it’s even called a used one — it was still in its original packaging as if I bought it brand-new from an AT&T store. Thank you, guys — much appreciated!"

Amazon Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones $180 $253 Save $74 A brand-new pair of Beats Studio 3 headphones goes for $350. Save $170 with this sleek pair, which features adaptive noise canceling and up to 40 hours of runtime with one charge. Soft ear cups also make for next-level comfort. $180 at Amazon

"Battery lasts forever, even in used condition," said a happy listener. "Fully charged it on the day I bought it, and the battery lasted throughout the entire week when I used it for a few hours per day."

Amazon Apple iPad Air 2, 64 GB $146 $173 Save $27 A brand-new Apple iPad Air costs $600 — you get over $430 off! Enjoy a 9.7-inch display, 16 GB capacity, FaceTime HD camera and up to 10 hours of battery life. $146 at Amazon

"Looks perfect and works like new. Very pleased!" said a five-star fan.

So, unless you just enjoy paying more, save with Amazon Renewed. You'll find products in 12 major categories:

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

Cxk Wireless Earbuds $16 $60 Save $44 with coupon See at Amazon

Xiwxi Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds $10 $20 Save $10 with coupon See at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro $200 $249 Save $49 See at Amazon

Bmani Wireless Earbuds $25 $59 Save $34 with coupon See at Amazon

Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $17 $60 Save $43 with coupon See at Amazon

Cxk Wireless Earbuds $21 $80 Save $59 See at Amazon

TVs

Insignia 24" F20 Series Smart Full HD 1080p Fire TV $100 $190 Save $90 See at Amazon

Hisense 50" R6 Series Dolby Vision 4K Roku Smart TV $260 $450 Save $190 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV $800 $1,050 Save $250 See at Amazon

Hisense A6 Series 75" Class 4K UHD Smart Google TV $548 $710 Save $162 See at Amazon

Tablets and tech

Sgin 15.6-inch Windows 11 Laptop $342 $1,334 Save $992 with coupon See at Amazon

Anker Outlet Extender and USB Wall Charger $20 $25 Save $5 See at Amazon

Anker 20W USB C Power Strip $15 $26 Save $11 See at Amazon

HP Chromebook 11-inch Laptop $137 $260 Save $123 See at Amazon

Majority Bowfell Small Sound Bar for TV $37 $45 Save $8 with coupon See at Amazon

Toptro X5 5G WiFi Bluetooth Projector $101 $200 Save $99 with coupon See at Amazon