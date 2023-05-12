We found a secret Amazon section for like-new tech deals: Apple, Beats, Samsung — up to 70% off
We all know that Amazon is bursting with deals on brand-new products. But did you know that a world of even more ridonculous bargains awaits you at Amazon Renewed? What, pray tell, is Amazon Renewed? It's a little-known Amazon section where you can find refurbished electronics and home appliances at up to 60% off retail. We'll give you a minute to take that in.
Ready? Okay, here's how it works. Amazon accepts trade-ins on top products from popular brands, inspects and refurbishes these items, then makes them available — in like-new form — at shockingly low prices. And for you skeptics out there, take a chill pill: Every item is backed by the Amazon Renewed Guarantee, which promises a replacement or refund within 90 days if it doesn't work to your satisfaction.
And, of course, Prime members get free speedy shipping of Amazon Renewed purchases, just like they do on the main site. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here.
You'll be impressed with the caliber of products available at AR, and even more impressed with the prices. In the mix this week: A Roku Ultra at a 50% discount and a Samsung Frame TV for $359 off.
As for the fine print: Products will arrive in excellent working order, tested and thoroughly cleaned by professional technicians. Some may not ship in their original packaging, but they'll come complete with needed accessories. And while some items might not be entirely scratch-free, Amazon guarantees "no visible cosmetic imperfections when held at an arm’s length." Meaning, though the items are not new-new, you'll hardly be able to tell the difference — except in terms of the money you're saving.
Here are some of the steals available right now on Amazon Renewed:
Onn Dual Dash Cam
"That camera is actually a good camera overall, I have nothing bad to say about it. It's a plug-and-play camera and the controls are easy to operate and toggle. I love the screen-in-screen design for the interior camera the wide view and also the night vision is pretty clear as well. Awesome camera," said one reviewer.
Apple AirPods Pro (1st Gen)
"Indispensable," said one user. "I use these for at least an hour a day. At work, I typically have them in for a few hours at a time and I pop them in their case to charge when I'm away from my desk. The case holds multiple charges for the AirPods themselves. I use them at the gym and sweat has caused me no issues. The tips pop off and on easily enough to clean them from time to time. I bought myself a pair a year or two ago and I have not gone a week without them since. Loved them so much that I bought my sister a pair for Christmas."
Roku Ultra Streaming Media Player
"I've only had this Roku for a few hours but am already in love with it," said a happy customer. "Easy install in about 10 minutes. The picture on my 4K TV is much crisper and lifelike. It is very fast and responsive. Apps load fast and haven't had one buffer since hooking it up."
Samsung 43-Inch The Frame TV
"I love this TV," shared a satisfied shopper. "It is beautiful. I don’t watch much TV, so the idea of it being a visually appealing item sold me. I don’t really know what is 'refurbished' about it, as there haven’t been any issues."
Oculus Meta Quest 2
"Words can’t explain how amazing this is," raved a five-star fan. "You are in a whole different world as soon as you put this headset on. It’s truly a really great experience. It’s fast, it’s up-to-date and it has cool features already downloaded on it. You must get it for your family; is truly an amazing experience."
Apple iPad (10.2-Inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB)
One shopper said, "I bought this in acceptable condition, just taking a chance. Well, I am quite happy. Didn’t want to spend the full money for a new iPad... If I leave the wifi off it barely uses any power. Three days I haven’t charged it and still at 88%. My old iPad turned off in 6hrs no matter how many settings I changed. If anything changes I’ll update, but it came in great shape physically and I’m not noticing any internal issues."
Dell Latitude 7490 Laptop
"Best laptop I've owned," one customer said. "16GB RAM and a solid i7 for $300-400? This thing handles everything I’ve thrown at it so far. It’s not a gaming laptop if you’re looking for that, but I’ve done some decently tasking things, such as making music with Reaper (with a Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 and midi inputs) along with some programming and software engineering things. This computer is absolutely worth the buy. I would easily buy another one."
Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum and Mop
"Love, love, love my RRS7," said a fan. "I run it about every other day. We have two dogs and four adults in the house. Sometimes five if the college student is home! The mop has three intensity levels, the vacuum has four levels including quiet. The app allows for rooms to be named and separated so you can do one at a time or two or more at a time or the whole first or second floor. Allows for multiple floor mapping. Hallways, laundry room, bathrooms, etc."
Vizio 43-Inch V-Series 4K UHD LED TV
"Great quality," said a five-star fan. "This TV is like having a jumbo smartphone — great!"
Cuisinart Air Fryer
"It's excellent," said a happy customer. "What needs to be crunchy is air-fried, and it toasts bread really nice. I love having the basket, the tray and the grid all together. It's just me and my husband, so we don't have to use the oven for many things. It's also very sturdy."
Ryobi 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless String Trimmer
Shared one five-star reviewer: "I wish I had ordered one sooner! I used this all summer, and it is so much lighter and easier to use than any gas trimmer I've ever had! A fully charged battery has lasted for the entire time of trimming my rather large yard. Extremely happy with the tool!"
Dell 11.6-inch Convertible 2-in-1 Touchscreen Chromebook
"This was billed as used but it appears to be new," reported one five-star reviewer. "I've only had it for a few days but, so far, I am very pleased with it."
Apple Watch Series 6
"Looks brand-new!" writes an elated shopper, who picked up a renewed Apple Watch in Space Gray. "Watch looks and performs just as well as a new one. Honestly, IDK why it’s even called a used one — it was still in its original packaging as if I bought it brand-new from an AT&T store. Thank you, guys — much appreciated!"
Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones
"Battery lasts forever, even in used condition," said a happy listener. "Fully charged it on the day I bought it, and the battery lasted throughout the entire week when I used it for a few hours per day."
Apple iPad Air 2, 64 GB
"Looks perfect and works like new. Very pleased!" said a five-star fan.
So, unless you just enjoy paying more, save with Amazon Renewed. You'll find products in 12 major categories:
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:
Headphones and earbuds
Cxk Wireless Earbuds$16 $60Save $44 with coupon
Xiwxi Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds$10 $20Save $10 with coupon
Apple AirPods Pro$200 $249Save $49
Bmani Wireless Earbuds$25 $59Save $34 with coupon
Ziuty Wireless Earbuds$17 $60Save $43 with coupon
Cxk Wireless Earbuds$21 $80Save $59
TVs
Insignia 24" F20 Series Smart Full HD 1080p Fire TV$100 $190Save $90
Hisense 50" R6 Series Dolby Vision 4K Roku Smart TV$260 $450Save $190
Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV$800 $1,050Save $250
Hisense A6 Series 75" Class 4K UHD Smart Google TV$548 $710Save $162
Tablets and tech
Sgin 15.6-inch Windows 11 Laptop$342 $1,334Save $992 with coupon
Anker Outlet Extender and USB Wall Charger$20 $25Save $5
Anker 20W USB C Power Strip$15 $26Save $11
HP Chromebook 11-inch Laptop$137 $260Save $123
Majority Bowfell Small Sound Bar for TV$37 $45Save $8 with coupon
Toptro X5 5G WiFi Bluetooth Projector$101 $200Save $99 with coupon
Asus CX1 Chromebook$140 $230Save $90