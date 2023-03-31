Amazon's secret renewed section features Vizio, Beats and more — save up to 70%
We all know that Amazon is chock-full with deals on brand-new products. But did you know that a world of even more ridonculous bargains awaits you at Amazon Renewed? What, pray tell, is Amazon Renewed? It's a little-known Amazon section where you can find refurbished electronics and home appliances at up to 60% off retail. We'll give you a minute to take that in. Turns out Amazon accepts trade-ins on top products from popular brands, inspects and refurbishes these items, then makes them available — in like-new form — at shockingly low prices. And for you skeptics out there, there's nothing to worry about: Every item is backed by the Amazon Renewed Guarantee, which promises a replacement or refund within 90 days if it doesn't work to your satisfaction.
And, of course, Prime members get free speedy shipping of Amazon Renewed purchases, just like they do on the main site. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here.
You'll be impressed with the caliber of products available at AR, and even more impressed with the prices. In the mix this week: Beats Studio Buds for $79 (a new pair is $150) and a Vizio 43-inch TV for $220 ($180 less than a brand-new unit).
As for the fine print: Products will arrive in excellent working order, tested and thoroughly cleaned by professional technicians. Some may not ship in their original packaging, but they'll come complete with needed accessories. And while some items might not be entirely scratch-free, Amazon guarantees "no visible cosmetic imperfections when held at an arm’s length." Meaning, though the items are not new-new, you'll hardly be able to tell the difference — except in terms of the money you're saving.
Here are some of the steals available right now on Amazon Renewed:
Cuisinart 14-Cup Coffee Maker
"Delighted with this maker and brand," shared a satisfied shopper. "I use several but this is my favorite go to maker—especially when I want to wake up to a pot of fresh brew."
Vizio 43-Inch V-Series 4K UHD LED TV
"Great quality," said a five-star fan. "This TV is like having a jumbo smartphone — great!"
Cuisinart Air Fryer
"It's excellent," said a happy customer. "What needs to be crunchy is air-fried, and it toasts bread really nice. I love having the basket, the tray and the grid all together. It's just me and my husband, so we don't have to use the oven for many things. It's also very sturdy."
Ryobi 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless String Trimmer
Shared one five-star reviewer: "I wish I had ordered one sooner! I used this all summer, and it is so much lighter and easier to use than any gas trimmer I've ever had! A fully charged battery has lasted for the entire time of trimming my rather large yard. Extremely happy with the tool!"
Beats Studio Buds Totally Wireless Noise Cancelling Earphones
"One of the best earbuds I have ever used," said a happy customer. "Having the option of total noise cancellation, or the 'transparency mode' works great. Battery life is long; I wouldn't expect that from such a small earbud. The case itself is nice and compact, too. The option of three different sizes of silicone cups makes them great for anyone."
iRobot Roomba i4+ Evo
"We love him!" said a satisfied shopper. "This thing is awesome. It cleans under the furniture, lets you know what it needs, and cleans its own dust container. It builds a map, lets you rename rooms and set up standing cleaning zones."
Dell 11.6-inch Convertible 2-in-1 Touchscreen Chromebook
"This was billed as used but it appears to be new," said a five-star reviewer. "I've only had it for a few days but, so far, I am very pleased with it."
Apple Watch Series 6
"Looks brand-new!" writes an elated shopper, who picked up a renewed Apple Watch in Space Gray. "Watch looks and performs just as good as a new one. Honestly, IDK why it’s even called a used one — it was still in its original packaging, as if I bought it brand-new from an AT&T store. Thank you, guys — much appreciated!"
Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones
"Battery lasts forever, even in used condition," said a happy listener. "Fully charged it on the day I bought it, and the battery lasted throughout the entire week when I used it for a few hours per day."
Apple iPad Air 2, 64 GB
"Looks perfect and works like new. Very pleased!" said a five-star fan.
So, unless you just enjoy paying more, save with Amazon Renewed. You'll find products in 12 major categories:
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:
Headphones and earbuds
Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones$279$329Save $50
Ziuty Wireless Earbuds$21$130Save $109 with coupon
Zingbird Wireless Earbuds$30$80Save $50 with coupon
Tablets and tech
Apple 2021 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 256GB) - Silver$399$479Save $80
Anker USB-C Charger$50$60Save $10
Anker USB C Outlet Extender$19$26Save $7
Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release)$20$40Save $20
TVs
Toshiba 50-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV$270$430Save $160
Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV$90$170Save $80
Sony 65-inch 4K X90K Series Bravia XR Full Array Smart Google TV$998$1,500Save $502
Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV$290$450Save $160