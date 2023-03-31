Amazon's secret renewed section features Vizio, Beats and more — save up to 70%

You'll save so much by going renewed. (Photo: Amazon)

We all know that Amazon is chock-full with deals on brand-new products. But did you know that a world of even more ridonculous bargains awaits you at Amazon Renewed? What, pray tell, is Amazon Renewed? It's a little-known Amazon section where you can find refurbished electronics and home appliances at up to 60% off retail. We'll give you a minute to take that in. Turns out Amazon accepts trade-ins on top products from popular brands, inspects and refurbishes these items, then makes them available — in like-new form — at shockingly low prices. And for you skeptics out there, there's nothing to worry about: Every item is backed by the Amazon Renewed Guarantee, which promises a replacement or refund within 90 days if it doesn't work to your satisfaction.

And, of course, Prime members get free speedy shipping of Amazon Renewed purchases, just like they do on the main site. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here.

You'll be impressed with the caliber of products available at AR, and even more impressed with the prices. In the mix this week: Beats Studio Buds for $79 (a new pair is $150) and a Vizio 43-inch TV for $220 ($180 less than a brand-new unit).

As for the fine print: Products will arrive in excellent working order, tested and thoroughly cleaned by professional technicians. Some may not ship in their original packaging, but they'll come complete with needed accessories. And while some items might not be entirely scratch-free, Amazon guarantees "no visible cosmetic imperfections when held at an arm’s length." Meaning, though the items are not new-new, you'll hardly be able to tell the difference — except in terms of the money you're saving.

Here are some of the steals available right now on Amazon Renewed:

Amazon Cuisinart 14-Cup Coffee Maker Score this popular Cuisinart coffee maker for nearly 50% off what you'd pay for a new model. You'll get programs like 24-hour advance start and auto shutoff, along with the ability to adjust your brew strength. $60 at Amazon

"Delighted with this maker and brand," shared a satisfied shopper. "I use several but this is my favorite go to maker—especially when I want to wake up to a pot of fresh brew."

Amazon Vizio 43-Inch V-Series 4K UHD LED TV A brand new Vizio TV of this size would run you close to $400! Enjoy Dolby Vision HDR, along with instant access to all your favorite streaming apps and services. There's even a voice-controlled remote! $220 at Amazon

"Great quality," said a five-star fan. "This TV is like having a jumbo smartphone — great!"

Amazon Cuisinart Air Fryer $100 $218 Save $118 This brawny multitasker has a 17-liter capacity that can tackle up to three pounds of chicken wings or toast six bagel halves. Choose from functions like AirFry, Bake, Broil, Pizza, Roast, Toast and more. And oh, FYI: A new model would run you $218! $100 at Amazon

"It's excellent," said a happy customer. "What needs to be crunchy is air-fried, and it toasts bread really nice. I love having the basket, the tray and the grid all together. It's just me and my husband, so we don't have to use the oven for many things. It's also very sturdy."

Amazon Ryobi 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless String Trimmer One of these brand-new would run you about $120 — you save nearly $40! This battery-powered trimmer takes on overgrown weeds, allowing you to get that perfectly manicured look. It also has a pivoting head for hard-to-reach spots. $82 at Amazon

Shared one five-star reviewer: "I wish I had ordered one sooner! I used this all summer, and it is so much lighter and easier to use than any gas trimmer I've ever had! A fully charged battery has lasted for the entire time of trimming my rather large yard. Extremely happy with the tool!"

Amazon Beats Studio Buds Totally Wireless Noise Cancelling Earphones $79 $120 Save $41 Grab a pair of these for $65 less than you'd pay for new! Enjoy active noise cancelling, three ear tip sizes, up to eight hours of listening time...and the dinner you'll treat yourself to with the savings. $79 at Amazon

"One of the best earbuds I have ever used," said a happy customer. "Having the option of total noise cancellation, or the 'transparency mode' works great. Battery life is long; I wouldn't expect that from such a small earbud. The case itself is nice and compact, too. The option of three different sizes of silicone cups makes them great for anyone."

Amazon iRobot Roomba i4+ Evo $350 $550 Save $200 Run this vac through an app on your phone — it can go for up to 75 minutes before needing a recharge. The self-emptying tray can hold up to 60 days worth of debris. Another way to clean up? The nearly $450 you'll save compared to buying this new. $350 at Amazon

"We love him!" said a satisfied shopper. "This thing is awesome. It cleans under the furniture, lets you know what it needs, and cleans its own dust container. It builds a map, lets you rename rooms and set up standing cleaning zones."

Dell Dell 11.6-inch Convertible 2-in-1 Touchscreen Chromebook Brand new Dell Chromebooks cost about $440 — this one's barely one fifth that much. Enjoy a touchscreen and convertible 11.6-inch display, along with Intel HD graphics for a sharp look. $79 at Amazon

"This was billed as used but it appears to be new," said a five-star reviewer. "I've only had it for a few days but, so far, I am very pleased with it."

Amazon Apple Watch Series 6 $200 $230 Save $30 A brand-new Apple Watch will soak you for about $800 — this model is just $200. Track your workouts, sleep, heart rhythm, blood oxygen and more with this handy (wrist-y?) device, along with sending texts and taking calls. $200 at Amazon

"Looks brand-new!" writes an elated shopper, who picked up a renewed Apple Watch in Space Gray. "Watch looks and performs just as good as a new one. Honestly, IDK why it’s even called a used one — it was still in its original packaging, as if I bought it brand-new from an AT&T store. Thank you, guys — much appreciated!"

Amazon Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones $199 $232 Save $33 A brand-new pair of Beats Studio 3 headphones is $350. Save $151 with this sleek pair, which features adaptive noise cancelling and up to 40 hours of runtime with one charge. Soft ear cups also make for next-level comfort. $199 at Amazon

"Battery lasts forever, even in used condition," said a happy listener. "Fully charged it on the day I bought it, and the battery lasted throughout the entire week when I used it for a few hours per day."

Amazon Apple iPad Air 2, 64 GB $140 $199 Save $59 A brand-new Apple iPad Air costs $600 — you get $420 off! Enjoy a 9.7-inch display, 16 GB capacity, FaceTime HD camera and up to 10 hours of battery life. $140 at Amazon

"Looks perfect and works like new. Very pleased!" said a five-star fan.

So, unless you just enjoy paying more, save with Amazon Renewed. You'll find products in 12 major categories:

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones $279 $329 Save $50 See at Amazon

Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $21 $130 Save $109 with coupon See at Amazon

Zingbird Wireless Earbuds $30 $80 Save $50 with coupon See at Amazon

Tablets and tech

Apple 2021 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 256GB) - Silver $399 $479 Save $80 See at Amazon

Anker USB-C Charger $50 $60 Save $10 See at Amazon

Anker USB C Outlet Extender $19 $26 Save $7 See at Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) $20 $40 Save $20 See at Amazon

TVs

Toshiba 50-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $270 $430 Save $160 See at Amazon

Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV $90 $170 Save $80 See at Amazon

Sony 65-inch 4K X90K Series Bravia XR Full Array Smart Google TV $998 $1,500 Save $502 See at Amazon