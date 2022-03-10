Psst: Amazon has a secret section where you can save up to 60 percent on like-new products
Amazon is full of great deals on brand new products, but the prices get even better when you delve into the world of Amazon Renewed. In this special, secret section on the site you’ll find a plethora of electronics and home appliances up to 50 or 60 percent off the full retail price. This magic is possible because these are used items in like-new condition: Amazon accepts trade-ins on top products, and inspects them for defects and malfunctions before making them available to other customers at crazy-low prices.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
Shop Amazon Renewed products now
What kind of products are we talking about here? How about a pair of Apple’s AirPods Pro for only $150, saving you $47 off the full price? Or you can grab yourself a eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C for $120, a massive 53 percent discount! The products span twelve major categories:
What does a renewed product look like? It might not come in the original box, but it will have all its original accessories. And there might be minor scratches, but nothing you can see from more than a foot away. Amazon technicians test everything to make sure it works, then they subject it to a thorough cleaning so you don’t have to worry about grime from a previous owner. It might not be new-new, but it certainly will feel like something you’ve only owned for a few days, so you can’t tell the difference — except in the savings to your wallet.
These are great products with great customer service, too — like the RoboVac 30C we mentioned above has shoppers calling it “much slimmer, quieter […] compared to a Roomba.” They add, “I personally think it does just as good, if not better (because it gets stuck less often) than Roomba for a much better price. In addition, when it started to make a weird noise, I got a very fast response from eufy with troubleshooting tips and a free replacement vacuum when those troubleshooting tips didn't work! They even followed up with me after receiving the new one to ensure it worked properly. Definitely would recommend to anyone!”
And this happy customer says of their renewed Vitamix Explorian blender (now $270, down from $398): "Not only is the product fantastic, I make hot fresh veggie soups right in the blender. It dices, it purées smoother than any blender I’ve ever had before, it completely blends ice every time! The Vitamix customer service/warranty department is fantastic to work with even though this was a refurbished item! I had to ship it for repairs, and it took about a week and a half to get back to me. They check every part of the machine out. It came back with a new motor, new blender bowl, new lid etc. I’m so impressed and will be a Vitamix customer for the rest of my life!" Now that's service!
Shop Amazon Renewed products now
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
TV deals:
Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K Smart TV, $500 (was $830), amazon.com
Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart Full HD Fire TV, $140 (was $190), amazon.com
Samsung 55-inch Class Neo QLED QN85A Series 4K Smart TV, $1,098 (was $1,600), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV, $350 (was $520), amazon.com
Vizio 70-inch M7 Series Premium 4K Smart TV, $798 (was $1,100), amazon.com
Headphone, earbud, smartwatch and tablet deals:
Beats Studio3, $200 (was $350), amazon.com
Apple AirPods 2nd Gen, $110 (was $160), amazon.com
Galaxy Tab S7 FE 2021 Android Tablet, $428 (was $530), amazon.com
TCL 10L Unlocked Android Smartphone, $250 (was $280), amazon.com
Tozo S2 Smart Watch Alexa Built-in Fitness Tracker, $40 (was $70), amazon.com
Motorola One 5G Ace, $300 (was $400), amazon.com
Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch, $225 (was $300), amazon.com
Video game deals:
021 Newest HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop Computer, $707 (was $858), amazon.com
NBA 2K22 75th Anniversary Edition for PlayStation 4, $50 (was $100), amazon.com
Far Cry 6 Standard Edition for PlayStation 5, $26 (was $60), amazon.com
Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset, $30 (was $50), amazon.com
Carnival Games for Nintendo Switch, $18 (was $40), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX, $250 (was $280), amazon.com
Dirt Devil Endura Reach Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $63 (was $75), amazon.com
Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Rewind Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $228 (was $278), amazon.com
eufy by Anker HomeVac S11 Lite Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $140 (was $200), amazon.com
Shark UV850 Performance Lift-Away ADV DuoClean PowerFins Upright Vacuum, $150 (was $200), amazon.com
Fashion deals:
Anne Klein Women's Gold-Tone and Tortoise Brown Resin Bracelet Watch, $33 (was $65), amazon.com
Shermie Women's Heart Elbow Patchwork Crewneck Knitted Sweater, $17 with on-page coupon (was $37), amazon.com
Levi's Women's Classic Bootcut Jeans, starting at $40 (was $70), amazon.com
Soda Glove Ankle Boot, starting at $30 (was $90), amazon.com
Columbia Women's Benton Springs Fleece Jacket, starting at $41 (was $60), amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
Anova Culinary AN500-US00 Sous Vide Precision Cooker, $149 (was $199), amazon.com
Ultrean 8-quart Air Fryer, $95 (was $100), amazon.com
Crock-Pot Slow Cooker, $120 (was $160), amazon.com
Bodum 11571-109 Pour Over Coffee Maker with Permanent Filter, $20 (was $27.50), amazon.com
Ninja FD302 Foodi 11-in-1 Pro 6.5-quart Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer, $150 (was $200), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
Remedy Soap Tea Tree Oil Body Wash, $15 (was $15), amazon.com
Venus Visage Teeth Whitening Pen 2-pack, $20 (was $27), amazon.com
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush, $35 (was $60), amazon.com
Booty Wipes for Men, $23 (was $30), amazon.com
Bedding deals:
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $40 (was $50), amazon.com
Chic Home 24-piece Danielle Queen Pintuck Color Block Bedding, $136 (was $308), amazon.com
Kasentex King Coverlet Blanket Set, $70 (was $112), amazon.com
Tekamon Premium Queen 4-piece Bed Sheet Set, $23 (was $33), amazon.com
Health and Wellness
femometer Touchless Thermometer, $19 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com
KN95 Face Mask 60-pack, $19 (was $41), amazon.com
Medical Grade Clinical F-Doc Forehead Thermometer, $25.50 with on-page coupon (was $83), amazon.com
Yotu KN95 Face Mask Black, 30 pieces, $17 (was $50), amazon.com
iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, $20 (was $55), amazon.com
Sports & Outdoors
Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell, $149 (was $199), amazon.com
Fitness Reality X-Class Light Commercial Multi-Workout Abdominal/Hyper Back Extension Bench, $130 (was $200), amazon.com
Pine Tree Tools Bamboo Gardening Gloves, $10 (was $14), amazon.com
Benvo Weighted Ropeless Jump Rope, $12 with on-page coupon (was $14), amazon.com
B3 Bean Bag Bucketz, $51 (was $65), amazon.com
