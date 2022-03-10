Psst: Amazon has a secret section where you can save up to 60 percent on like-new products

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

AirPods work great with iPhones, even when they're refurbished. (Photo: Getty)

Amazon is full of great deals on brand new products, but the prices get even better when you delve into the world of Amazon Renewed. In this special, secret section on the site you’ll find a plethora of electronics and home appliances up to 50 or 60 percent off the full retail price. This magic is possible because these are used items in like-new condition: Amazon accepts trade-ins on top products, and inspects them for defects and malfunctions before making them available to other customers at crazy-low prices.

Save on robot vacuums and more when you shop for Amazon Renewed products. (Photo: iRobot / eufy / Roborock)

What kind of products are we talking about here? How about a pair of Apple’s AirPods Pro for only $150, saving you $47 off the full price? Or you can grab yourself a eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C for $120, a massive 53 percent discount! The products span twelve major categories:

What does a renewed product look like? It might not come in the original box, but it will have all its original accessories. And there might be minor scratches, but nothing you can see from more than a foot away. Amazon technicians test everything to make sure it works, then they subject it to a thorough cleaning so you don’t have to worry about grime from a previous owner. It might not be new-new, but it certainly will feel like something you’ve only owned for a few days, so you can’t tell the difference — except in the savings to your wallet.

These are great products with great customer service, too — like the RoboVac 30C we mentioned above has shoppers calling it “much slimmer, quieter […] compared to a Roomba.” They add, “I personally think it does just as good, if not better (because it gets stuck less often) than Roomba for a much better price. In addition, when it started to make a weird noise, I got a very fast response from eufy with troubleshooting tips and a free replacement vacuum when those troubleshooting tips didn't work! They even followed up with me after receiving the new one to ensure it worked properly. Definitely would recommend to anyone!”

And this happy customer says of their renewed Vitamix Explorian blender (now $270, down from $398): "Not only is the product fantastic, I make hot fresh veggie soups right in the blender. It dices, it purées smoother than any blender I’ve ever had before, it completely blends ice every time! The Vitamix customer service/warranty department is fantastic to work with even though this was a refurbished item! I had to ship it for repairs, and it took about a week and a half to get back to me. They check every part of the machine out. It came back with a new motor, new blender bowl, new lid etc. I’m so impressed and will be a Vitamix customer for the rest of my life!" Now that's service!

