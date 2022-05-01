Psst... You won’t believe the Galaxy Watch and Beats earbuds in this secret section are ‘renewed’ — save up to 65%

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Amazon is brimming with deals on brand-new products, but the prices are even better when you delve into the world of Amazon Renewed. What, pray tell, is Amazon Renewed? It's a secret Amazon section where you can find refurbished electronics and home appliances at up to 66 percent off retail. We'll give you a minute to take that in.

You okay? Onward then: Turns out Amazon accepts trade-ins on top products from popular brands, inspects and refurbishes these items, then makes them available — in like-new form — at shockingly low prices.

And for you skeptics out there, there's nothing to worry about: Every product is backed by the Amazon Renewed Guarantee, which promises a replacement or refund within 90 days if the item doesn't work as expected.

When you shop Amazon Renewed, you'll get free speedy shipping if you have Amazon Prime, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here.

You'll be impressed with the caliber of products available at Amazon Renewed, and even more impressed with the prices. How about a like-new pair of Beats Studio Buds for just $70? That's $30 less than you'd pay new! Or a 5-in-1 Ninja Foodi for $180.

As for the fine print: Products will arrive in excellent working order, tested and thoroughly cleaned by professional technicians. Some items may not ship in their original packaging, but they'll come complete with needed accessories. While some items might not be entirely scratch-free, Amazon guarantees "no visible cosmetic imperfections when held at an arm’s length." Meaning, though the items are not new-new, you'll hardly be able to tell the difference — except in terms of the money you're saving.

Here are some of the steals available right now on Amazon Renewed.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

The Galaxy Watch 3 is a classy smartwatch you'll love to wear everywhere. (Photo: Samsung)

Sure, the Apple Watch gets a heap of love, but if you're an Android user you might find a Galaxy Watch a better fit (literally and figuratively). You can get the supreme Samsung smartwatch for a 64 percent discount when you pick it up renewed at Amazon. One pleased shopper says, "The watch arrived in perfect condition, I was impressed how great it looked and works perfect so far. I'm really happy with my purchase."

And this customer has high praise for both the watch and the Renewed program: "An amazing amount of new tech is in the new watch. Buying 'renewed' may be a risk but the 90 day return policy is pretty good insurance for the purchase plus it costs around half of buying a new one. [...] The watch arrived a week early! It looks brand new."

$100 $280 at Amazon

Beats Studio Buds

Save 30 percent on these stellar Beats earbuds. (Photo: Beats)

If you're in the market for a new pair of earbuds, buying a renewed pair of Studio Buds is a smart way to go: "I have always gone with Beats headphones, since they came out, and I have NEVER owned a pair that disappoints. The Beats Studio Buds are just as expected! Noise cancellation is supreme, cannot hear a single one of my three kids wreaking havoc around the house. [...] Went with the Renewed Amazon purchase and came in brand-new, basically as if I would have bought from the store but for almost half the price. Loved them, always trust Amazon for most of my purchases, Thank you, guys!"

$70 $100 at Amazon

5-in-1 Ninja Foodi

Save $57 and grill, air fry, roast, bake and dehydrate with one device. (Photo: Ninja)

Customers who bought the 5-in-1 Ninja Foodi were also delighted with their purchase: "We love our new Ninja Foodi. Easy to clean. The food is delicious. My husband has fun using it. I can’t think of one item that hasn’t turned out well. Vegetables, potatoes, meat of all kinds."

$180 $238 at Amazon

So, unless you just enjoy paying more, save with Amazon Renewed. You'll find products in 12 major categories:

Shop Amazon Renewed products now

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

