Psst... You won’t believe the Galaxy Watch and Beats earbuds in this secret section are ‘renewed’ — save up to 65%
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Amazon is brimming with deals on brand-new products, but the prices are even better when you delve into the world of Amazon Renewed. What, pray tell, is Amazon Renewed? It's a secret Amazon section where you can find refurbished electronics and home appliances at up to 66 percent off retail. We'll give you a minute to take that in.
You okay? Onward then: Turns out Amazon accepts trade-ins on top products from popular brands, inspects and refurbishes these items, then makes them available — in like-new form — at shockingly low prices.
And for you skeptics out there, there's nothing to worry about: Every product is backed by the Amazon Renewed Guarantee, which promises a replacement or refund within 90 days if the item doesn't work as expected.
When you shop Amazon Renewed, you'll get free speedy shipping if you have Amazon Prime, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here.
Shop Amazon Renewed products now
You'll be impressed with the caliber of products available at Amazon Renewed, and even more impressed with the prices. How about a like-new pair of Beats Studio Buds for just $70? That's $30 less than you'd pay new! Or a 5-in-1 Ninja Foodi for $180.
As for the fine print: Products will arrive in excellent working order, tested and thoroughly cleaned by professional technicians. Some items may not ship in their original packaging, but they'll come complete with needed accessories. While some items might not be entirely scratch-free, Amazon guarantees "no visible cosmetic imperfections when held at an arm’s length." Meaning, though the items are not new-new, you'll hardly be able to tell the difference — except in terms of the money you're saving.
Here are some of the steals available right now on Amazon Renewed.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
Sure, the Apple Watch gets a heap of love, but if you're an Android user you might find a Galaxy Watch a better fit (literally and figuratively). You can get the supreme Samsung smartwatch for a 64 percent discount when you pick it up renewed at Amazon. One pleased shopper says, "The watch arrived in perfect condition, I was impressed how great it looked and works perfect so far. I'm really happy with my purchase."
And this customer has high praise for both the watch and the Renewed program: "An amazing amount of new tech is in the new watch. Buying 'renewed' may be a risk but the 90 day return policy is pretty good insurance for the purchase plus it costs around half of buying a new one. [...] The watch arrived a week early! It looks brand new."
Beats Studio Buds
If you're in the market for a new pair of earbuds, buying a renewed pair of Studio Buds is a smart way to go: "I have always gone with Beats headphones, since they came out, and I have NEVER owned a pair that disappoints. The Beats Studio Buds are just as expected! Noise cancellation is supreme, cannot hear a single one of my three kids wreaking havoc around the house. [...] Went with the Renewed Amazon purchase and came in brand-new, basically as if I would have bought from the store but for almost half the price. Loved them, always trust Amazon for most of my purchases, Thank you, guys!"
5-in-1 Ninja Foodi
Customers who bought the 5-in-1 Ninja Foodi were also delighted with their purchase: "We love our new Ninja Foodi. Easy to clean. The food is delicious. My husband has fun using it. I can’t think of one item that hasn’t turned out well. Vegetables, potatoes, meat of all kinds."
So, unless you just enjoy paying more, save with Amazon Renewed. You'll find products in 12 major categories:
Shop Amazon Renewed products now
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
Home theater deals:
Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV, $320 (was $470), amazon.com
JBL Bar 5.1 Channel 4K Ultra HD Soundbar with True Wireless Surround Speakers, $600 (was $800), amazon.com
Bigasuo Upgrade HD Bluetooth Projector with Built in DVD Player, $130 with on-page coupon (was $250), amazon.com
Hisense HS214 2.1ch Sound Bar with Built-in Subwoofer, $90 (was $150), amazon.com
Headphone, earbud, smartwatch and tablet deals:
iJoy Matte Finish Bluetooth Headphones, $19 (was $30), amazon.com
Apple AirPods 2nd Gen, $100 (was $159), amazon.com
Echo Buds (2nd Gen), $50 (was $120), amazon.com
Apple AirPods Pro, $175 (was $249), amazon.com
Tablet deals:
Fire HD 10 Plus tablet, $120 (was $180), amazon.com
Oontz Bluetooth Speaker, $22 with on-page coupon (was $35), amazon.com
Cleaning Gel Universal Dust Cleaner, $7 (was $10), amazon.com
Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet, $70 (was $140), amazon.com
Motorola One 5G Ace, $382 (was $400), amazon.com
Video game deals:
Sceptre Curved 24-inch 75Hz Professional LED Monitor, $140 (was $230), amazon.com
Halo Infinite: Standard Edition for Xbox Series X & Xbox One, $38 (was $60), amazon.com
Homall Gaming Chair, $83 with on-page coupon (was $150), amazon.com
Just Dance 2022 for Playstation 4, $20 (was $50), amazon.com
Super Mario Odyssey for Nintendo Switch, $40 (was $60), amazon.com
Smart-home deals:
Kasa Smart Plug Mini 4-pack, $25 (was $30), amazon.com
Blurams Camera for Home Security 2K, $25 with on-page coupon (was $50), amazon.com
Dual Wi-Fi Smart Plugs Outlets with Energy Monitoring, $20 (was $27), amazon.com
Blink Outdoor 2-Camera Kit, $115 (was $180), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum, $150 (was $220), amazon.com
Eufy by Anker HomeVac S11 Lite Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $140 (was $200), amazon.com
Thisworx Car Vacuum Cleaner, $25 with on-page coupon (was $35), amazon.com
Bissell SurfaceSense Pet Upright Vacuum, $220 (was $300), amazon.com
Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 30C, $180 (was $300), amazon.com
Fashion deals:
Auselily Women Short Sleeve Loose Maxi Dress, $37 (was $53), amazon.com
Leggings Depot Women's Printed Solid Activewear Joggers, $17 (was $29), amazon.com
Satina High Waisted Leggings, $15 (was $20), amazon.com
Crocs Unisex-Adult Crocband Clog, $40 in some sizes/colors (was $50), amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
Ninja AG301 Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fry, $170 (was $230), amazon.com
Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer with Probe , $15 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com
Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, $25 (was $44.50), amazon.com
Ninja FD302 Foodi 11-in-1 Pro 6.5-quart Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer, $150 (was $200), amazon.com
Chefman Air Fryer, $64 (was $100), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
Exfoliating Brush For Razor Bumps and Ingrown Hair Treatment, $10 (was $14), amazon.com
Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set, $8.50 with on-page coupon (was $16), amazon.com
Soft Touch Foot Peel Mask, $15 (was $30), amazon.com
AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush, $40 (was $60), amazon.com
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush, $28 (was $60), amazon.com
Bedding deals:
Utopia Bedding Throw Pillows Insert 2-pack, $15 (was $20), amazon.com
Mellanni Queen Sheets, $37 (was $50), amazon.com
Utopia Bedding Gusseted Pillow 2-pack, $26 (was $37), amazon.com
White Noise Sound Machine, $20 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com
Queen Cooling Pillow Top Mattress Pad Cover, $34 (was $60), amazon.com
Health and Wellness:
BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Digital Test Kit, $6 (was $34), amazon.com
iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, $20 (was $55), amazon.com
Yotu KN95 Face Mask Black, 30 pieces, $10 (was $23), amazon.com
KN95 Disposable Face Mask 25 Pack, $15 (was $29), amazon.com
Lawn and Garden:
Garden Kneeler And Stool, $47 (was $70), amazon.com
Worx WG896 Electric Lawn Edger & Trencher, $93 (was $120), amazon.com
Sunjoy Avanti Outdoor Portable Propane Heater, $121 (was $192), amazon.com
Joeys Garden Expandable Garden Hose, $23 with on-page coupon (was $50), amazon.com
Foyuee Raised Planter Box with Legs, $85 (was $110), amazon.com
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.