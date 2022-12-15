Ends tonight! Amazon's No. 1 bestselling puzzle cube is down to $20 — and it'll arrive by Xmas

Ah, the holidays! What a lovely time to gather, eat delicious food and share gifts … but after several hours of togetherness, the kids get cabin fever, the grown-ups fight over the remote, even the dog wants to take a walk. What if everyone's stockings just so happened to hold the top-rated Shashibo Shape Shifting Box, a geometric, 3D dynamo that’s a cosmic brain teaser for the whole family? Right now there's a Lightning Deal on this savior over at Amazon — it's just $20 (from $25) for a few more hours.

Shashibo Shashibo Shape Shifting Box $25 A few folds and it becomes a star. A few more folds and you have three cubes. Turn it in on itself and you've got a pyramid. What other hidden shapes can you find? Only the puzzle box knows for sure... $25 at Amazon

It's just the right gift for restless youngsters and grownups who haven't yet ventured beyond the Rubik’s Cube. They can unfold this Shashibo into 70+ kaleidoscopic shapes. Then they can try to transform it back into its original shape, or combine it with other Shashibos to create even more mind-bending sculptures. Unsurprisingly, this clever puzzle box is a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon.

This mind-bending toy has so captured the public's imagination that it's now got more than 33,000 five-star reviews! "I was skeptical," admitted one five-star fan. "I hoped it wouldn’t end up tossed in a drawer somewhere….NOT SO! I bought it for a game prize and it was the hit of the party. All ages found it irresistibly intriguing. The colors are brilliant, movement is smooth. Very interesting the way the shape shifts."

Echoed another, "I bought eight of these for all the 'kids' (ages 15-25) in the family. I wanted to get them something they could play together and yet take home separately. The colors are absolutely fantastic. That alone drives one to pick up the cube. From there, you're off, seeing what you can do with one or two or three cubes. Hoping this will be a great hit for Christmas."

Multiples amp up the play, so go ahead and buy two- or four-pack for added savings. "I bought 2 as gifts for the stocking last Christmas and ended up ordering 2 more since my son and niece loved them," wrote a five-star shopper. "We ... love how the cubes can connect together."

They call this pattern "Spaced Out" — and after playing this, you will be too. (Photo: Amazon)

Also known as a fidget cube, the Shashibo comes in several additional patterns, like Confetti, Chaos, Moon and — no lie — multiple ones named after the Grateful Dead, including Haight Ashbury and Skull & Roses. The possibilities will keep you playing longer than the Dead play "Dark Star." And its durability means it'll last for many holidays to come. "It's the only gift our grandson has fiddled with all year long without breaking!" raved this fan. "We added two more for his birthday and are now adding another for Christmas!"

Remember: This deal ends tonight. Grab it before the price shoots back up!

