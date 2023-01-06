Amazon slashed prices up to 55% on popular protein powders — but only 'til midnight
Want to increase your protein intake this year? Amazon has got your back with a one-day sale on top-rated protein powders — they're up to 55% off today.
From Evolve to Garden of Life, there are a lot of popular brands to choose from in this sale. Why protein? The nutrient helps keep you full and can even help build muscle when you have it after a workout. But plenty of people prefer to get their protein in the form of a shake for convenience.
Stock up on these mega-popular protein powders while they're still on sale.
Evolve Plant Based Protein Powder
Shared one satisfied shopper: "It’s been hard for me to find a good quality protein powder that doesn’t have that overly gritty texture but this one is perfect. It tastes just like a chocolate shake, especially when I use almond or oat milk to make it."
Isopure Whey Isolate Protein Powder
"Best protein on the market!" raved a happy customer. "I've been working out for 10 years and have tried almost every popular brand on the market. Isopure is by far the best protein! It breaks up easily, has glutamine, BCAAs and a multivitamin combined into the recipe so now I don't need to buy any additional supplements! And the taste is quite balanced. My favorite protein by far!"
Garden of Life Organic Vegan Sport Protein Powder
"Flavor is great!" raved a happy customer. "It's hard to believe that this is a supplement because half the time I have protein powder, it leaves the worst aftertaste. Not this one! It doesn't feel like it binds to the inside of your mouth, and leaves minimal to zero aftertaste!"
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
