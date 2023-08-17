Why you can trust us
This Amazon office chair with nearly 20k five-star reviews is down to $50 — that's 44% off

Libby Sentz
·2 min read
Save 44% on this highly rated Amazon office chair. (Photo: Amazon)
Savvy shoppers, listen up: There's never been a time like now to save on Amazon brand furnishings. The mega-retailer has its own version of just about everything, and right now it's knocking up to 48% off several home and office furnishings. For starters, the this highly reviewed office chair that some 20,000 reviewers are obsessed with is on sale for just $50 (down from $89).

You spend many, many (too many?) hours in your office chair, so you need something durable that promises to hold you comfortably all day long while accommodating your many twists and turns. Some 20,000 shoppers are loving this bestseller, crediting its padded back, seat and armrests; adjustable height, seat angle and tilt control; and five casters that are always ready to roll. It's hard to believe Amazon has it listed for a mere $50, but it does. Don't question it, just go with it.

The look, feel and ease of this chair have earned it a No. 1 spot on the chair charts at Amazon. One five-star fan raved, "The chair seat is fully padded and very comfortable. Assembly took about 30 minutes (with the help of my 5-year-old). ... The instructions included pictures and were easy to follow. All of the parts fit together nicely. The chair is very beautiful and I love the leather. It spins smoothly (my 5-year-old made sure)."

Another reviewer complimented the "quality workmanship," highlighting that "the base parts are metal, not plastic like my former beloved chair!"

It's durable too, supporting up to 275 lbs. "The chair has A LOT of room," attested yet another pleased shopper. "I’m able to crisscross my legs while sitting on it. I was surprised since I have big long legs."

"Don't hesitate to buy this chair," they added. And they're right: $50 is the lowest price we've seen on this chair (down from $89). That's nearly 45% off. Now's the time to snag it.

FYI: This is the most popular and most affordable choice, but for an even bigger upgrade, check out this fancy executive office chair — now 48% off.

Get this highly reviewed office chair while it's 44% off. 

More Amazon private brand deals...

Amazon Basics

Amazon Basics Foldable Metal Platform Bed Frame, Twin

$43$71Save $28

The No. 1 bestselling bed frame on Amazon has a whopping 84,000 (yes, eighty-four thousand) five-star fans — and yet it's just over 40 bucks right now. Don't miss out on this sturdy, simple, space-saving solution.

Amazon Basics

Amazon Basics Modern 5-Tier Ladder Organizer

$38$62Save $24

Your most special possessions — books, plants, photos, knickknacks — deserve a special spot. This minimal design slips into any room quietly and beautifully and sits flush against the wall. The solid rubberwood frame stands 70 inches tall, with each shelf holding up to 25 pounds. 

Rivet

Amazon Brand Rivet Aiden Mid-Century Modern Loveseat Sofa, 74"

$1,164

Well, hello there! This MCM-style stunner with tufted leather and the prettiest little legs ever will knock you off your feet. We think $800 is a marvelous price for a beauty like this.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

