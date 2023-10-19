Create custom season's greetings this year with Amazon Prints, starting at just $10

Halloween is a little less than two weeks away — that means it's time to start thinking about getting ready for the holidays. You don't have to have your gift shopping strategy in place yet, but you might want to get a jump on those holiday cards. Amazon has proven itself as a one-stop-shop for all your holiday needs — and that includes photo gifts and cards. If you haven't gotten acquainted with Amazon Prints yet, it might just transform your season's greetings this year.

When you upload images to Amazon Prints, you can get everything from customized photo cards to photo calendars with just a few clicks. While you don't have to be a Prime Member to get photo gifts and prints, you do have to be logged into your Amazon account to view the selections. Prime members also get unlimited photo storage and free shipping, but anyone can take advantage of the 5GB of free online storage Amazon offers.

You can expect them to ship in 7 to 11 days — you have plenty of time now, but don't sit on your holiday greetings for too long! Scroll on to see how you can spread joy this year with Amazon Prints.

Choose from dozens of templates for your holiday cards. (Photo: Amazon) (Amazon)

Ready to send out your holiday cards? There is a wide range of designs and templates to choose from to add your favorite family image to. Can't choose just one picture? You can make it a collage — your options start at $25 per pack.

Put your mug on a mug for the holidays! (Photo: Amazon) (Amazon)

Photo gifts let you put an image on just about anything, starting at just $10. From coffee mugs and plush blankets to mouse pads and ornaments, there's a gift for anyone on your list.

It's the gift that keeps on giving every month of the year. (Photo: Amazon) (Amazon)

With a photo calendars, you can show your love year-round for just $15. The convenient part of this gift is that the calendar doesn't have to begin in January — you can choose which month to start the year so it can be created at any time of year.

Choose from dozens of themes to showcase your memories in a book. (Photo: Amazon) (Amazon)

An upgraded version of the albums you grew up with, you can choose from hard cover or soft cover photo books to showcase your memories. There are dozens of themes available, or you can design your own starting at $9 for the soft cover books and $22 for hard covers.

A picture says a thousand words, year-round. (Photo: Amazon) (Amazon)

For a picture you want to be a fixture, you can print your images as wall decor or for a desktop. Simple prints start at just $.17, but for a holiday gift, you can get them blown up on a canvas, wood panel or aluminum for up to $80 for a 16x20-inch picture.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner 2.0 $35 at Amazon

Suuson Car Phone Mount $12 at Amazon

Anzhixiu Car Neck Pillow $13 at Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can $5 at Amazon

ColorCoral Cleaning Gel $7 at Amazon

AstroAI Tire Inflator $28 at Amazon

DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter $42 at Amazon

Noco Boost Plus Car Battery Jump Starter $100 at Amazon

VacLife Tire Inflator $22 at Amazon

Vacuums

Inse Cordless Vacuum $100 at Amazon

Zcwa Robot Vacuum $130 at Amazon

Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Vacuum $150 at Amazon

Inse Cordless 6-in-1 Rechargeable Stick Vacuum Cleaner $100 at Amazon

Yeedi Robot Vacuum $120 at Amazon

Okp K3 Robot Vacuum $92 at Amazon

Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner $169 at Amazon

Kitchen

Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $10 at Amazon

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $25 at Amazon

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $150 at Amazon

KitchenClouds Anti-Fatigue Mat $14 at Amazon

Crock-Pot Large 8 Quart Programmable Slow Cooker $70 at Amazon

Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer $120 at Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker $90 at Amazon

Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer $15 at Amazon

Nepresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Maker by De'Longhi $155 at Amazon

Martha Stewart Lockton Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set $133 at Amazon

Home

Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, Set of 2 $24 at Amazon

Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls, 6-Pack $19 at Amazon

Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Bed Pillow $30 at Amazon

Losuy Cordless Electric Spin Scrubber $50 at Amazon

CGK Unlimited Sheet Set, Queen $28 at Amazon

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase, Set of 2 $6 at Amazon

Contour Swan Original Body Pillow $60 at Amazon

Yankee Candle Home Sweet Home Scented Candle $17 at Amazon

Martha Stewart 100% Cotton Bath Towels, Set of 6 $50 at Amazon

Serta 9-Inch Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Queen $350 at Amazon

Levoit Air Purifier $40 at Amazon

O-Cedar ProMist MAX Spray Mop $33 at Amazon

Eddie Bauer Throw Blanket $17 at Amazon

Flash Furniture Ergonomic Office Chair $118 at Amazon

Roundfire Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit $23 at Amazon

Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber $17 at Amazon

FiPlus PowerGrip T9 Grabber Tool $10 at Amazon

Stardrops — the Pink Stuff $5 at Amazon

Chom Chom Roller $25 at Amazon