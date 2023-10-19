Why you can trust us
We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Create custom season's greetings this year with Amazon Prints, starting at just $10

Rachel Roszmann
·Weekend Editor
Updated ·3 min read
0
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Halloween is a little less than two weeks away — that means it's time to start thinking about getting ready for the holidays. You don't have to have your gift shopping strategy in place yet, but you might want to get a jump on those holiday cards. Amazon has proven itself as a one-stop-shop for all your holiday needs — and that includes photo gifts and cards. If you haven't gotten acquainted with Amazon Prints yet, it might just transform your season's greetings this year.

When you upload images to Amazon Prints, you can get everything from customized photo cards to photo calendars with just a few clicks. While you don't have to be a Prime Member to get photo gifts and prints, you do have to be logged into your Amazon account to view the selections. Prime members also get unlimited photo storage and free shipping, but anyone can take advantage of the 5GB of free online storage Amazon offers.

You can expect them to ship in 7 to 11 days — you have plenty of time now, but don't sit on your holiday greetings for too long! Scroll on to see how you can spread joy this year with Amazon Prints.

Holiday Cards

holiday card
Choose from dozens of templates for your holiday cards. (Photo: Amazon) (Amazon)

Ready to send out your holiday cards? There is a wide range of designs and templates to choose from to add your favorite family image to. Can't choose just one picture? You can make it a collage — your options start at $25 per pack.

Photo Gifts

picture mug
Put your mug on a mug for the holidays! (Photo: Amazon) (Amazon)

Photo gifts let you put an image on just about anything, starting at just $10. From coffee mugs and plush blankets to mouse pads and ornaments, there's a gift for anyone on your list.

Calendars

Amazon Prints
It's the gift that keeps on giving every month of the year. (Photo: Amazon) (Amazon)

With a photo calendars, you can show your love year-round for just $15. The convenient part of this gift is that the calendar doesn't have to begin in January — you can choose which month to start the year so it can be created at any time of year.

Photo Books

photo book
Choose from dozens of themes to showcase your memories in a book. (Photo: Amazon) (Amazon)

An upgraded version of the albums you grew up with, you can choose from hard cover or soft cover photo books to showcase your memories. There are dozens of themes available, or you can design your own starting at $9 for the soft cover books and $22 for hard covers.

Prints and Wall Decor

Prints and wall decor
A picture says a thousand words, year-round. (Photo: Amazon) (Amazon)

For a picture you want to be a fixture, you can print your images as wall decor or for a desktop. Simple prints start at just $.17, but for a holiday gift, you can get them blown up on a canvas, wood panel or aluminum for up to $80 for a 16x20-inch picture.

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertisement

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

Vacuums

Kitchen

  • Nepresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Maker by De'Longhi

    $155 at Amazon

Home

Recommended Stories