Amazon's secret outlet sale is a treasure trove of faves under $10

10 bestsellers under $10, all in Amazon's secret Prime-only outlet. (Photo: Amazon)

Amazon has plenty of ways to offer you the best deals. The Warehouse is one; using a coupon code or checking out the Outlet are other not-so-secret ways to score a steal. But the most jaw-dropping bargains are at the Amazon Super Discounts storefront. It's technically part of Amazon Outlet, but with a twist: Everything here is under $10, from kitchen staples to beauty must-haves to TikTok super-sellers and items you never knew you needed. Here are 10 of our favorite can't-miss deals from the Super Discounts section.

Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Check out our current under-$10 favorites in Amazon's Prime-only secret sale section below.

vanva Vanva Universal Smartphone Car Mount $10 $17 Save $7 This new-and-improved car phone vent mount holds your phone firmly even on the bumpiest roads and sharpest turns. $10 at Amazon

"I purchased two of these for two different vehicles. Each vehicle is set up differently, and this worked on both. Easy to install, and I was able to control my phone with ease," shared one happy shopper. "The range of motion allowed me to set these up for best view and best reach of phone. Would highly recommend."

MORECOO Morecoo Womens Winter Socks $10 $20 Save $10 Five pairs of cozy winter socks with cute, festive designs for about $2 each? Sign us up! $10 at Amazon

One stylish shopper reported: "They are warm, comfortable, soft, fit just right, and are not too thick for my shoes. The colors are perfect for choosing with different outfits. I love these socks and would purchase them again for myself and as a gift."

Zulay Kitchen Zulay Handheld Milk Frother $10 $17 Save $7 This boss of a frother gives that professional finishing touch to your latte, cappuccino, macchiato or hot chocolate. With this trusty gadget, you can easily savor delicious foamy creamer for your drinks at home. $10 at Amazon

"I wish I had bought this years ago. This tool is so small and yet it will froth up anything in seconds," one shopper shared. "This works on hot liquids and even thicker stuff like gravy."

Kitchy Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel $10 $20 Save $10 Unlike bulky pizza cutters, this pizza slicer's unique design easily fits in your hand — and also in your cutlery drawer. Use stable vertical pressure on this large cutting wheel for an easy, safe and perfectly controlled cutting process. $10 at Amazon

Shared a happy home cook: "I absolutely love everything about this pizza cutter! ...I love that I can take this apart and clean it and there truly is nothing to rust away. I love that it has a guard on it so I know it's not gonna cut me when I go in the drawer I put it in. And love that I control the pressure on it and not just pushing on a handle and wanting to put your finger where it shouldn't be (on the blade) to get a good cut. I would recommend this to everyone who needs a pizza cutter!"

"Great solution when you have no indicator," shared a shopper. "I was looking for a simple solution my boys would be willing to use as well, and this is perfect!"

Rena Chris Rena Chris Measuring Spoons $10 $13 Save $3 Worried about silicone and BPA plastic tools not being safe enough for cooking? These stainless steel measuring spoons are made of 18/8 food-grade stainless steel, with accurate measurements to ensure your food tastes perfect every time. $10 at Amazon

"These are a replacement for the plastic ones I have, [which] either melted or the sizes have worn off," shared a shopper. "These are great, even better than the aluminum ones I used growing up."

Tinioey Tinioey Dog Paw Cleaner (with 3 Absorbent Towels) $10 $15 Save $5 Does your pup get into all sorts of messes? Meet the TikTok-famous dog paw cleaner, made of soft silicone to clean your furbaby's paws in comfort. $10 at Amazon

"I was very leery about this contraption when we purchased it. I was getting tired of using a wet washcloth and soap to clean our dog's paws after running around in the dirt (like he does every day). So, we decided to give this thing a try," shared a happy reviewer. "Easy to put together, easy to use, easy to clean. Put a drop of soap in and filled with warm water. I was pleasantly surprised to discover that I could easily put each of my dog's paws in the cleaner, push it up and down in the soapy water a few times, and wipe with a clean towel. Works a lot better than a wet washcloth alone."

anmao Anmao Stud Earrings Set of 6 $10 $13 Save $3 Add some bling to your wardrobe with a full set of beautiful cubic zirconia earrings. Bonus: They're made with surgical steel, so you don't have to worry about them turning your earlobes green. $10 at Amazon

"These earrings are good quality. I was very pleased when I received them," wrote one Amazon reviewer. "I love being able to choose from all the different sizes. They come in a little plastic container-pill box style. It’s very convenient for storing them for daily use. They are also a great value for the money!"

TOCESS Tocess Big Hair Claw Clips 4-pack $10 $19 Save $9 These internet-famous hair clips are made with soft matte rubber coating and powerful metal springs for a non-slip, snag-free grip. $10 at Amazon

"A thick-haired girl's dream!" proclaimed one shopper. "I was skeptical when I saw these touted on social media, but they are the best large claw clips I've ever owned! ...Best hair clips ever, even for my impossible-to-hold thick, wavy hair. Give them a try!"

Cuccio Cuccio Naturale Revitalizing Cuticle Oil $9 $14 Save $5 Give your cuticles some much-needed love and care with a vitamin-infused oil conditioner that deeply penetrates your skin with moisture, working to prevent peeling nails and skin while healing damaged, cracked nails and hands. $9 at Amazon

"I am truly blown away by this cuticle oil," reported one of over 92,000 five-star reviewers. "My skin is ultra dry and cracks and bleeds often during winter, but this oil has been a magical skin saver for me! No more painful cracks and cuts. I would give it 10 stars."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for great Amazon home + auto deals? Check these out:

Vacuums

Whall 4-in-1 Foldable Cordless Stick Vacuum $127 $500 Save $373 Amazon

Dirt Devil Vibe 3-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner $40 $55 Save $15 Amazon

OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner $90 $400 Save $310 Amazon

Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) $150 $229 Save $79 Amazon

Kitchen

Cuisinart Advantage Color Collection 12-piece Knife Set $29 $65 Save $36 Amazon

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker $130 $170 Save $40 Amazon

Henckels Premium Quality 15-Piece Knife Set with Block $130 $345 Save $215 Amazon

Ninja AF080 Mini Air Fryer $65 $80 Save $15 Amazon

KitchenClouds Kitchen Mat Cushioned Anti Fatigue Kitchen Rug $16 $36 Save $20 Amazon

Bedding and home

Cozsinoor Bed Pillows (Pack of 2) $30 $100 Save $70 Amazon

Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows Queen Size Set of 2 $21 $35 Save $14 with 30% off coupon Amazon

Topcee Twin Size Weighted Blanket, 15 lbs. $31 $37 Save $6 with 10% off coupon Amazon

Yankee Candle Balsam & Cedar Scented Candle $17 $28 Save $11 Amazon

Auto

Hotor Car Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets $10 $25 Save $15 Amazon

Car Cache Purse Holder for Car $14 $20 Save $6 with 20% off coupon Amazon

FBB Phone Mount for Car $17 $40 Save $23 with 20% off coupon Amazon

Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car $8 $12 Save $4 Amazon

Fortem Car Trunk Organizer $25 $35 Save $10 with 10% off coupon Amazon

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner $30 $40 Save $10 Amazon