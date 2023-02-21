Only Amazon Prime members can score these 10 secret sales today — save up to 65%

Being a Prime member has serious perks. (Photo: Amazon)

An Amazon Prime membership brings you a world of benefits: free two-day shipping and same-day delivery options, instant access to movies on Amazon Prime Video, pharmacy discounts and Whole Foods delivery — but you probably already knew that. But did you know that as a Prime member, you also have special access to secret sales? Yup, an Amazon Prime membership affords you entry into a hidden section of Amazon, a hub of "Just for Prime" sales that span categories. This special section is home to some of the best deals you're ever likely to see on Amazon or anywhere else.

Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here.

Check out our current favorites in Amazon's Prime-only secret sale section below. And watch this space for updates!

Amazon Comeon Women's Faux Fur Jacket Shaggy Jacket $18 $36 Save $18 This comfy plush jacket is like wearing a blanket. Elastic at the cuffs and hem help hold in heat, while two oversized pockets store your essentials. Choose from a huge range of colors. $18 at Amazon

A five-star fan said this is "by far my favorite cozy jacket." They added, "Keeps me so warm! Honestly, only need this jacket and a T-shirt under. It’s perfect."

Amazon Hanke Upgrade Carry On Luggage $126 $140 Save $14 This 20-inch carry-on has a hard, scratch resistant shell that's designed to stand up to being tossed around an airport. Quiet spinner wheels, a telescoping handle and interior storage pockets help make traveling easier. $126 at Amazon

"Great carry-on," said a satisfied shopper. "Beautiful and lightweight, yet sturdy. So far, this luggage has withstood four trips with flying colors."

Amazon Errbbic Solar Charger $17 $24 Save $7 This solar power bank has double USB ports, so you can charge two devices at once, and is covered in sturdy silicone —meaning, you don't have to stress about accidental drops. To recharge it, just place it in the sun. $17 at Amazon

"We ordered for a camping trip last fall. It worked incredible," said a happy customer. "We were never out of power. It would start to charge even with the slightest of light. I now use it around the house."

Amazon Doss SoundBox Plus Portable Speaker $30 $50 Save $20 Take your favorite sounds to go with this popular bluetooth speaker. It features HD sound, deep bass and 20 hours of playtime. It even gives off multi-colored LED lights with the touch of a button. $30 at Amazon

"It's wonderful," said a happy customer. "It's got amazing sounding quality and colors are beautiful in the speaker lights. Works perfect."

Amazon Bedsure Fleece Blanket King Size $27 $33 Save $6 Snuggle up in this bestselling soft fleece blanket. It's a roomy 108 by 90 inches to help keep you (and a loved one!) wrapped up in warmth. Choose from a huge range of colors. $27 at Amazon

"After buying several blankets that were too heavy, too hot, not warm enough or too small, I thought I'd try again. So glad I did!" said a five-star fan. "I bought the king size and it's just right for hubby and me in the double recliner. Very light weight and cuddly. Washes and dries right along with darks and looks like brand new."

Amazon Phisockat High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets $17 $28 Save $11 These buttery-soft leggings have four-way stretch to help you feel as comfortable as possible while you work out. Pockets at the sides are roomy enough to stash your phone. Choose from a huge range of colors. $17 at Amazon

"Literally my new fave pair of leggings," raved a five-star shopper. "The softest I've ever had — they feel like PJ pants without looking like PJ pants! They also have two pockets. The leggings don't sag either when you have stuff in your pockets as it has a built-in waistband that holds up the leggings!"

Amazon Infurture Active Noise Cancelling Headphones $40 $53 Save $13 These wireless headphones offer a whopping 40 hours of playtime before needing a recharge. Enjoy soft memory foam ear cups that swivel 90 degrees for your ultimate comfort. $40 at Amazon

"I listen to a lot of audiobooks as I am on the treadmill for my daily walk, or outside doing yard work. I found these are much more comfortable than ear buds and stay put without any issues," shared a satisfied shopper. "The sound can't be beat for the price. My dad tried them out and I ordered a pair for him. We are both really enjoying these headphones and would highly recommend them. They are as good as my husband's which cost way more than these!"

Amazon Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni Series 4K TV $540 $760 Save $220 In addition to crisp 4K Ultra HD graphics, this smart TV has hands-free Alexa scrolling. So, watching your favorite show is as simple as saying, "Alexa, turn on The Bachelor." $540 at Amazon

"Immediate wow!" said a happy customer. "Soon as I saw the initial start-up screen, I loved the picture quality. Setting up internet connections and downloading apps was easy and quick. Now, Alexa…. At first I wanted nothing to do with that feature. Never thought I’d ever use it. Now, she’s my best friend."

Amazon Dream Pairs Slip On Sneakers $16 $48 Save $32 Prime members get a whopping $32 off these beloved sneaks. Enjoy a stretchy knit upper and slip-on design to help you get your shoes on and out the door in a jiffy. $16 at Amazon

"Walking on clouds!" raved a happy customer. "For the price and the way the shoes feel, I should order 10 more pairs! These shoes have the name brands beat. I wear them now, in winter, when I walk my dogs. The shoes are so comfortable that we walk farther!"

Amazon Maxzzz Bamboo Pillows $39 $48 Save $9 These pillows have a bamboo cover for a breathable, cooling feel that helps keep you from waking up looking like a sweaty mess. Choose from queen, standard and king sizes. $39 at Amazon

One satisfied shopper joked that the pillows are "husband approved," adding, "my husband is a pillow snob, and he loves them! ...I like the zippered covers for cleaning, and they are not lumpy at all."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

