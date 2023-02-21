Only Amazon Prime members can score these 10 secret sales today — save up to 65%
An Amazon Prime membership brings you a world of benefits: free two-day shipping and same-day delivery options, instant access to movies on Amazon Prime Video, pharmacy discounts and Whole Foods delivery — but you probably already knew that. But did you know that as a Prime member, you also have special access to secret sales? Yup, an Amazon Prime membership affords you entry into a hidden section of Amazon, a hub of "Just for Prime" sales that span categories. This special section is home to some of the best deals you're ever likely to see on Amazon or anywhere else.
Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
Check out our current favorites in Amazon's Prime-only secret sale section below. And watch this space for updates!
Comeon Women's Faux Fur Jacket Shaggy Jacket
A five-star fan said this is "by far my favorite cozy jacket." They added, "Keeps me so warm! Honestly, only need this jacket and a T-shirt under. It’s perfect."
Hanke Upgrade Carry On Luggage
"Great carry-on," said a satisfied shopper. "Beautiful and lightweight, yet sturdy. So far, this luggage has withstood four trips with flying colors."
Errbbic Solar Charger
"We ordered for a camping trip last fall. It worked incredible," said a happy customer. "We were never out of power. It would start to charge even with the slightest of light. I now use it around the house."
Doss SoundBox Plus Portable Speaker
"It's wonderful," said a happy customer. "It's got amazing sounding quality and colors are beautiful in the speaker lights. Works perfect."
Bedsure Fleece Blanket King Size
"After buying several blankets that were too heavy, too hot, not warm enough or too small, I thought I'd try again. So glad I did!" said a five-star fan. "I bought the king size and it's just right for hubby and me in the double recliner. Very light weight and cuddly. Washes and dries right along with darks and looks like brand new."
Phisockat High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets
"Literally my new fave pair of leggings," raved a five-star shopper. "The softest I've ever had — they feel like PJ pants without looking like PJ pants! They also have two pockets. The leggings don't sag either when you have stuff in your pockets as it has a built-in waistband that holds up the leggings!"
Infurture Active Noise Cancelling Headphones
"I listen to a lot of audiobooks as I am on the treadmill for my daily walk, or outside doing yard work. I found these are much more comfortable than ear buds and stay put without any issues," shared a satisfied shopper. "The sound can't be beat for the price. My dad tried them out and I ordered a pair for him. We are both really enjoying these headphones and would highly recommend them. They are as good as my husband's which cost way more than these!"
Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni Series 4K TV
"Immediate wow!" said a happy customer. "Soon as I saw the initial start-up screen, I loved the picture quality. Setting up internet connections and downloading apps was easy and quick. Now, Alexa…. At first I wanted nothing to do with that feature. Never thought I’d ever use it. Now, she’s my best friend."
Dream Pairs Slip On Sneakers
"Walking on clouds!" raved a happy customer. "For the price and the way the shoes feel, I should order 10 more pairs! These shoes have the name brands beat. I wear them now, in winter, when I walk my dogs. The shoes are so comfortable that we walk farther!"
Maxzzz Bamboo Pillows
One satisfied shopper joked that the pillows are "husband approved," adding, "my husband is a pillow snob, and he loves them! ...I like the zippered covers for cleaning, and they are not lumpy at all."
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
